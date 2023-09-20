You are here

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Farah Nablusi discusses feature debut 'The Teacher' 

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Farah Nablusi discusses feature debut ‘The Teacher’ 
Farah Nabulsi is the director of “The Teacher.” (AFP)
Updated 20 September 2023
Raffi Boghosian
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Farah Nablusi discusses feature debut ‘The Teacher’ 

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Farah Nablusi discusses feature debut ‘The Teacher’ 
Updated 12 sec ago
Raffi Boghosian
TORONTO: Palestinian director Farah Nabulsi’s feature debut “The Teacher” wowed audiences at the recent Toronto International Film Festival.   

The story revolves around the parallel struggles of a Palestinian schoolteacher grieving the loss of his son and an American couple fighting to reclaim their son from kidnappers.  

“This is a story about characters that represent a severely marginalized and underrepresented people,” Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning Nablusi told Arab News.  

“It’s a story that challenges stereotypes and lends some kind of insight into the lives and struggles of those people whose voices are often excluded or misrepresented,” she added.  

“The Teacher” stars renowned Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri, who starred in the Oscar-nominated short “The Present,” also directed by Nabulsi.  

Bakri plays the role of a teacher struggling to reconcile his life-threatening commitment to political resistance with his emotional support for one of his students, Adam.  

“I think Saleh Bakri is one of the best actors in the Arab world,” Nabulsi said. “I think he’s the Daniel Day-Lewis of the Arab world. He has an intensity; he has an emotional intelligence that is fantastic. Whereas Mohamed Abdel Rahman, who’s our Adam, who’s a wonderful newcomer that I will say I’ve discovered, I feel like I have … it’s just that raw talent that you rarely come across.” 

Shot with difficulty in the occupied Palestinian West Bank, the film is based on a true story that offers a tragic yet hopeful insight on the struggles that Palestinians face. 

“The story of ‘The Teacher’ is the sort of amalgamation of all these different real-life events that I’ve come across during my travels and trips to Palestine, where I have been talking with numerous Palestinians about so many real-life events that they have experienced firsthand, that take place and inspired the screenplay,” Nabulsi said.  

“There’s always this thing, this reluctance, this idea that if a film is to do with Palestine that maybe, maybe it won’t sit well so well with Western audiences, for example. And on the contrary, the audience seemed to have loved the film,” she added. “I’ve had a lot of reactions and feedback. Some of the critics have written some wonderful stuff.” 

UNESCO adds Saudi Arabia's Uruq Bani Ma'arid Reserve to World Heritage List  

UNESCO adds Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve to World Heritage List  
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
UNESCO adds Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve to World Heritage List  

UNESCO adds Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve to World Heritage List  
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve has officially been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, it was announced on Wednesday.  

This marks the Kingdom’s first UNESCO Natural Heritage Site on the list. 

The decision was taken during the extended 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Riyadh. (Supplied)

The decision – announced by Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Saudi minister of culture – was taken during the extended 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Riyadh between Sept. 10-25. 

“The inscription of the Reserve on the UNESCO World Heritage List as the first Natural Heritage Site in the Kingdom contributes to highlighting the importance of natural heritage on a global scale and reflects the outstanding value of the Reserve,” the minister of culture said in a released statement.  

It occupies an area of over 12,750 km2. (SPA)

The Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve is situated along the western edge of Ar-Rub al-Khali, The Empty Quarter. It is making a name for itself with its unique vistas, diverse wildlife and eco-tourism offerings.  

It occupies an area of over 12,750 km2 and is the only major sand desert in tropical Asia and the largest continuous sand sea on Earth.  

It is a showcase of the environmental and biological evolution of flora and fauna in Saudi Arabia and provides vital natural habitats for the survival of more than 120 indigenous plant species, as well as endangered animals living in harsh environments, including gazelles and the only free-ranging herd of Arabian Oryx in the world.  

The inscription of the Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve adds to the six other Saudi UNESCO sites, which are Al-Ahsa Oasis, Al-Hijr Archaeological Site, At-Turaif District in ad-Dir'iyah, Ḥimā Cultural Area, Historic Jeddah, and Rock Art in the Hail Region.

Atelier Hekayat designers dedicate collection to Saudi women at London showcase

Atelier Hekayat designers dedicate collection to Saudi women at London showcase
Updated 20 September 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
Atelier Hekayat designers dedicate collection to Saudi women at London showcase

Atelier Hekayat designers dedicate collection to Saudi women at London showcase
  • ‘We dedicate this collection to Saudi women,’ the designers told Arab News ahead of their showcase in London, organized by Film AlUla and the British Fashion Council
Updated 20 September 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

DUBAI: Sisters Alia and Abeer Oraif of Jeddah-based label Atelier Hekayat have many feathers in their cap. They have dressed supermodel Helena Christensen and Saudi actress Mila Al-Zahrani, both ambassadors of the AlUla Creates program, and the duo have now presented their collection “A Chapter in Her Life” in London during fashion week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Film AlUla (@filmalula)

Film AlUla has partnered with the British Fashion Council alongside sustainable fashion consultancy Eco-Age to host an exhibition of two Saudi labels in London this week — as London Fashion Week goes on — and Atelier Hekayat made the cut.

Their upcoming collection is an ode to the many chapters in a woman’s life. “We dedicate this collection to Saudi women, and we want to represent Saudi Arabia in London in the best way possible,” Alia told Arab News.

Launched in 2012, the duo was adamant about starting a brand with international appeal. Cut to 2023 and they have achieved what they set out to create. Arab News caught up with the sisters to get an insight into their journey with the AlUla Creates program, which was designed to support and empower Saudi creatives.

“It was one of the best moments when we got the call from AlUla Creates’ team. They give opportunities and open doors for creating success stories like ours,” explained Abeer. One of those opportunities was designing a dress for Christensen to wear at the 2023 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party — something that was a dream come true for Abeer.

“When I was eight years old, I used to watch her walk in the Gianni Versace shows, and when I saw her on the flight to AlUla, I thought I was dreaming!” For Christensen’s dress, Abir wanted to make something dreamy and sparkling that was also sustainable, so she turned to an ivory skirt which she and her sister had previously designed and upcycled it into a dress with the help of British designer Emilia Wickstead’s team in London.

“Since the skirt was an existing design, we sent it to Wickstead so she could turn it into a dress – we had already ideated and created sketches for the design,” Abeer said.  

Nora Attal hits the runway for Burberry  

Nora Attal hits the runway for Burberry  
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Nora Attal hits the runway for Burberry  

Nora Attal hits the runway for Burberry  
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British Moroccan model Nora Attal walked the runway for British luxury label Burberry, led by creative director Daniel Lee, at London Fashion Week as Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival CEO Mohammed Al-Turki looked on from the star-studded audience.  

The catwalk star wore low-waist tailored pants, a cropped printed blouse and a blazer with fur detailing around the sleeves.  

Her outfit was part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection that was showcased at London Fashion Week.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Attal (@noraattal)

Thirty-seven-year-old Daniel Lee introduced interlink chain prints and a new vibrant “Knight Blue” color. 

Attal and the other models walked a dark green carpet that led into a large marquee, featuring a green, light yellow and white check design in Highbury Fields, North London. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

Silhouettes were elongated and accessorized with padded bags in khaki as well as leather structured bags, just like Attal’s, in red, white and green. 

The models strutted the runway in blue-soled high heel sandals alongside iterations of Burberry’s trench coat in camel and black with pops of its reimagined classic check print on the collar, Reuters reported. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

Burberry’s blue color made appearances throughout Lee’s ready-to-wear brief, including a blue-colored strawberry print on dresses and t-shirts and accented traditional button-downs. 

For evening wear, Lee opted for sleek flowy deconstructed floral knit dresses with sheer elements, while chain press tools secured lightweight dresses and outfits into place. 

In contrast, the menswear collection featured sharp tailoring and shorts, complimented by patent leather shoes in black, green and brown with prominent silver buckles and belts. 

There were also sleeveless leather coats with pops of blue, the same hue featured on London’s iconic Bond Street underground station, which has been temporarily renamed Burberry Street in honor of London Fashion Week. 

The 167-year-old luxury fashion house last week launched Lee’s first designs in stores and online, alongside a redesign of its website.  

The star-studded event was attended by actress Jodie Comer, Arsenal and England footballer Bukayo Saka, singer Kylie Minogue and British model Naomi Campbell. 

From the Arab world, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Turki posed for pictures alongside Campbell.  

Egyptian actress and model Huda El-Mufti, who was recently announced as Bulgari’s Middle East ambassador, also attended the show.  

Three Saudi artists shortlisted for Richard Mille Art Prize  

Three Saudi artists shortlisted for Richard Mille Art Prize  
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News
Three Saudi artists shortlisted for Richard Mille Art Prize  

Three Saudi artists shortlisted for Richard Mille Art Prize  
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi artists Zahrah Al-Ghamdi, Sarah Brahim and Alaa Tarabzouni have been shortlisted for the Richard Mille Art Prize and will have their work showcased at the upcoming Louvre Abu Dhabi “Art Here” exhibition.  

The creatives are joined by four other artists from the region: Hashel Al-Lamki from the UAE, Farah Behbehani from Kuwait, Syrian siblings Sawsan and Bahar Al-Bahar and Indian artist Nabla Yahya. 

The artists will have their work showcased at the Louvre Abu Dhabi “Art Here” 2023 exhibition which runs from Nov. 24 to Feb. 18.   

One of the seven artists will be selected as the winner of the third Richard Mille Art Prize and will receive $60,000. 

The theme for this edition is “Transparencies,”  and artists responded to the theme by proposing original sculptures and installations that explore the dynamics of transparency – its material and perceptual significance. 

Saudi designer Arwa Al-Ammari shows off new collection in London

Saudi designer Arwa Al-Ammari shows off new collection in London
Updated 20 September 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
Saudi designer Arwa Al-Ammari shows off new collection in London

Saudi designer Arwa Al-Ammari shows off new collection in London
Updated 20 September 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Film AlUla has teamed up with the British Fashion Council to showcase two Saudi designers on the sidelines of London Fashion Week.

Arwa Al-Ammari, who is the force behind ArAm, and Sisters Alia and Abeer Oraif of Jeddah-based label Atelier Hekayat have been chosen to show off their creations in the British capital during fashion week — and Al-Ammari spoke to Arab News about the opportunity.

Earlier this year, the designer dressed supermodel Eva Herzigova for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and she is now taking part in the “AlUla Creates: Atelier Heykayat and ArAm Designs Presentation.”

For the showcase, Al-Ammari is presenting a collection titled “Andalusian Garden,” inspired by the architecture of Spain’s Alhambra Palace and its gardens. “The stunning gardens, the Islamic floral motifs, carved wood and the stucco work – I got inspired to create a collection to reflect this and tell the story of the beautiful golden era of Islam,” she said.

Launched in 2015, Al-Ammari sees her brand as a tool for storytelling and says she supports the AlUla Creates program that was designed to support and empower Saudi creatives.

“Their goal is to promote the creative industry of Saudi Arabia by being a platform that establishes creative programs to discover and harbor talent from the film and fashion industry. They give creatives a voice and help build their career to gain more recognition on an international level,” said Al-Ammari.

Speaking on the dress she designed for Herzigova — a sand-colored gown with a scooped neck and a high slit — Al-Ammari said that the historic area of AlUla and its magnificent landscape inspired it. The dress took six weeks to create, from design to conception, and the designer said that British designer Emilia Wickstead’s team was extremely forthcoming and helpful with their input, after the label was drafted to mentor AlUla Creates’ designers. “We had several meetings with the British Fashion Council, Emilia and Film AlUla. Once the design was approved, I sent the final sketches to Wickstead, and she took it from there. She gave me invaluable feedback on the material and what would be the best way to construct the dress.”

