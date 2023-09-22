You are here

  • Home
  • ’We’ll see:’ Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup

’We’ll see:’ Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup

’We’ll see:’ Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup
A mural made by high school students with plastic bottle caps depicts Argentina's soccer superstar Lionel Messi, in Grand Bourg, nine months after Argentina won the soccer World Cup Qatar 2022, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Sept. 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v9mwd

Updated 27 sec ago
AFP
Follow

’We’ll see:’ Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup

’We’ll see:’ Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup
  • For now, Messi said he is focused on the 2024 US-hosted Copa America tournament
  • Messi reiterated his disappointment with not having received sufficient “recognition” at his former French club Paris Saint-Germain after holding aloft the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP
Follow

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said he is unsure about his participation in the next World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada in 2026, when he will be 39.

“I don’t know if I will get there,” he told Argentine media personality Miguel Garrados in an interview broadcast on YouTube Thursday. “I don’t think about it yet because it is far away.”

For now, Messi said he is focused on the 2024 US-hosted Copa America tournament.

“After the Copa America we’ll see, it will depend on how I feel,” he said. “There are still three years left.”

Messi led Argentina to victory against France in the World Cup final in Qatar last December.

In the interview, he reiterated his disappointment with not having received sufficient “recognition” at his former French club Paris Saint-Germain after holding aloft the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He claimed he was the only one of his Argentine team mates “who got no recognition” from his club.

“It was not what I expected but I’ve always said that things happen for a reason,” Messi said of his Paris years, adding he “wasn’t well there.”

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had already stated on numerous occasions that he was unhappy at PSG before moving to Florida to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Topics: Lionel Messi

Related

Argentina beat altitude and Bolivia 3-0 in World Cup qualifier despite no Messi
Football
Argentina beat altitude and Bolivia 3-0 in World Cup qualifier despite no Messi
Messi scores from a free kick to give Argentina 1-0 win in South American World Cup qualifying
Football
Messi scores from a free kick to give Argentina 1-0 win in South American World Cup qualifying

Liverpool fight back again to edge LASK on Europa League return

Liverpool fight back again to edge LASK on Europa League return
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Liverpool fight back again to edge LASK on Europa League return

Liverpool fight back again to edge LASK on Europa League return
  • Romelu Lukaku earned last year’s beaten finalists Roma a 2-1 victory at Sheriff
  • Bayer Leverkusen crushed Swedes Hacken 4-0, Rennes cruised past Maccabi Haifa 3-0 in France, Spaniards Villarreal lost 2-0 to Panathinakos in Greece
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: Liverpool fell behind for the fourth time in five matches this season but fought back to beat LASK 3-1 in Linz in the Europa League on Thursday.
Elsewhere in the early matches in the first round of the group stage of the second-tier European competition, Romelu Lukaku earned last year’s beaten finalists Roma a 2-1 victory at Sheriff.
Bayer Leverkusen crushed Swedes Hacken 4-0, Rennes cruised past Maccabi Haifa 3-0 in France, Spaniards Villarreal lost 2-0 to Panathinakos in Greece.
Liverpool, playing in the Europa League for the first time since finishing runners up in 2016, changed their entire starting 11 away to LASK and quickly fell behind.
In the 14th minute, Sascha Horvath lobbed a corner to Florian Flecker just outside the Liverpool box. The Austrian midfielder controlled the dropping ball before smashing a rocket shot past Caoimhin Kelleher in the Liverpool goal.
Darwin Nunez levelled with a 55th-minute penalty kick after Luis Diaz was brought down.
After 61 minutes, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp started to replace teenagers with regular starters.
Within two minutes they were ahead when Ryan Gravenberch burst down the right and crossed low for Diaz to score from close range.
Two minutes from the end Mohamed Salah, a second-half replacement, poked home a third.
In Moldova, Leandro Paredes scored four minutes into first-half injury time to give Roma the lead away to Sheriff.
Colombian Cristian Tovar levelled but Romelu Lukaku gave Jose Mourinho’s team a narrow victory.
In the Conference League, Aston Villa, returning to European competition after a 12-year gap, fell behind in the third minute to Legia Warsaw and despite equalising twice lost 3-2.
Pawel Wszolek met a cross from the left with a sliding volley to put Legia ahead.
Jhon Duran levelled after six minutes heading in a rebound after a Nicolo Zaniolo shot.
But the Poles regained the lead after 25 minutes when Wszolek crossed from the right and Ernest Muci scored on the half volley.
Lucas Digne levelled with a deflected shot from the edge of the box after 38 minutes but Muci settled the game with a low shot after 51 minutes.
Croatians Zrinjski Mostar came from three goals down to beat visiting AZ Alkmaar 4-3.
Myron Van Brederode, Sven Mijnans and Dani de Wit put the Dutch side three goals up by half-time.
Zvonimir Kozulj started the comeback after 48 minutes and ended it in the 81st minute, sandwiching goals from Josip Corluka and Aldin Hrvanovic.

Topics: Liverpool Europa League Romelu Lukaku Bayer Leverkusen Mohamed Salah

Related

Ajax cruise and Aberdeen battle back in Europa League
Football
Ajax cruise and Aberdeen battle back in Europa League
West Ham beat Fiorentina to win Europa Conference League
Football
West Ham beat Fiorentina to win Europa Conference League

Neymar draws blank as Al-Hilal draw with Damac

Neymar draws blank as Al-Hilal draw with Damac
Updated 21 September 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Neymar draws blank as Al-Hilal draw with Damac

Neymar draws blank as Al-Hilal draw with Damac
  • Early goal from Malcom put the visitors ahead as Al-Hilal looked to bounce back from a disappointing opening game 1-1 draw in the Asian Champions League with Navbahor
  • Nicolae Stanciu lined up a free-kick for Damac and the Romanian’s shot took an awkward bounce as Bounou went down to make the save and it ended up in the net
Updated 21 September 2023
John Duerden

Neymar is still looking for his first goal in Saudi Arabia as Al-Hilal were held to a 1-1 draw with lowly Damac on Thursday. Despite the dropped points, the Riyadh giants return to the capital as league leaders with 17 points from the first seven games of the season. 

An early goal from Malcom put the visitors ahead as they looked to bounce back from a disappointing opening game 1-1 draw in the Asian Champions League on Monday with Navbahor of Uzbekistan. It didn’t quite work out that way as Damac produced a performance that belied their next-to-bottom league standing.

Hilal coach Jorge Jesus fielded a strong line-up containing the club’s big summer signings. Neymar was in attack alongside fellow Brazilian Malcom. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic also started, as did Kalidou Koulibaly in defense and Yassine Bounou between the sticks. Ruben Neves came off the bench at the start of the second half.

By that time the men in white were looking for a bit of a cushion as Damac, still looking for a first win of the season with just three points from the opening six games, had their moments.

Malcom fired the opener after just nine minutes but there was much to thank Neymar for. The former Barcelona star had dropped deep — as he did on numerous occasions — to pick up possession. He then threaded a pass through two defenders on the left for Salem Al-Dawsari to get to the byline — to pull back for the Brazilian to smash the ball high into the net from the edge of the six-yard box.

Al-Hilal wanted a second, and almost immediately from the restart, attacked down the same side but this time Al-Dawsari’s low ball, with Neymar waiting in the middle, was cut out.

Damac almost levelled after 14 minutes. Abdulaziz Al-Bishi blocked a poor clearance, and after pushing Bounou out of the way on the right side, could not curl the ball into the empty net from the tightest of angles. It was a let-off for the 18-time champions.

There was another warning on the half-hour. Assan Ceesay looked like he was going to give Damac the lead as he shot from inside the area but Bounou was quick off his line to make the save.

Then Neymar should have scored. With eight minutes of the first half remaining, Malcom drew a number of defenders on the right side and then slipped the perfect pass into his fellow Brazilian, unmarked near the penalty spot. Neymar shot toward the bottom corner but was denied by the heel of Sultan Faqihi.

Just before the break, Damac came even closer as Farouk Chafai headed against the Hilal crossbar. The hosts continued to push for the equalizer after the break and got back on level terms midway through the second half. It was a deserved goal though slightly soft from the point of view of the visitors.

There didn’t seem to be a huge amount of danger when Nicolae Stanciu lined up a free-kick more than 30 meters from goal, but the Romanian’s shot took an awkward bounce as Bounou went down to make the save and it ended up in the net.

Soon after, Milinkovic-Savic produced a pass of beauty to dissect the Damac defense and while Neymar made his run behind the backline, he could not quite guide the ball between the posts.

Both teams continued to push forward for the winner but neither managed it. It was a second successive disappointing 1-1 draw for Al-Hilal.

Elsewhere, Gina Wijnaldum announced his arrival in Saudi Arabia with a brace as Ettifaq picked up a dramatic 4-3 win at home to Al-Tai. 

The former Liverpool star scored the fastest goal of the season so far, after 79 seconds, to give the Dammam men the lead. A hat-trick from Bernand Mensah ensured that Al-Tai were in the game as Moussa Dembele and then a second from Wijnaldum ensured it was 3-3 as the game entered injury time.

With 94 minutes on the clock Dembele struck again to send the team third, just a point behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Taawoun are second after a 2-1 win at home to Al-Raed.

Topics: Al-Hilal Damac Neymar Roshn Saudi League (RSL)

Related

Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League
Saudi Football
Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League
Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title
Saudi Sport
Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title

Oman hosts 10th West Asian Union Championship for Youth Football in December

Oman hosts 10th West Asian Union Championship for Youth Football in December
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Oman hosts 10th West Asian Union Championship for Youth Football in December

Oman hosts 10th West Asian Union Championship for Youth Football in December
  • The championship will be held for footballers born in 2008
  • The tournament’s draw will take place on November 23, 2023
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

MUSCAT: The Omani Football Federation will be hosting the 10th West Asian Union Championship for Youth in Muscat between December 10 and 20, 2023.
Seven Arab countries including Jordan, UAE, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Yemen, in addition to the host, Oman, will participate in the championship that is being held for footballers born in 2008, said a media statement on Thursday.
The tournament’s draw is scheduled to take place on November 23, 2023, at the West Asian Union Headquarters in Jordan’s capital, Amman, and will be broadcast on its official YouTube page.
The Jordanian national team won the 9th championship which was held in Aqaba City, in Jordan, during the summer of 2022 after winning the final match 1-0 against Lebanon.
Along with the two finalists, Yemen, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Syria and Iraq participated in the tournament’s ninth edition.

Topics: Omani Football Federation West Asian Union Championship for Youth muscat

Related

Thailand to compete as guests at 10th West Asian Football Federation Championship
Football
Thailand to compete as guests at 10th West Asian Football Federation Championship
Jeddah ready for West Asian football tournament
Sport
Jeddah ready for West Asian football tournament

South Korea thump Thailand 4-0 to reach Asian Games last 16

South Korea thump Thailand 4-0 to reach Asian Games last 16
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
Follow

South Korea thump Thailand 4-0 to reach Asian Games last 16

South Korea thump Thailand 4-0 to reach Asian Games last 16
  • Hosts China and North Korea also registered second successive wins
  • South Korea raced into a 4-0 lead by half-time at the Jinhua Sports Center stadium
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP

HANGZHOU, China: Defending Asian Games men’s football champions South Korea became the first team into the last 16 after a 4-0 cruise past Thailand on Thursday.
Hosts China and North Korea also registered second successive wins and both need only a point from their final group games on Sunday to guarantee a place in the knockout phase.
South Korea raced into a 4-0 lead by half-time at the Jinhua Sports Center stadium via a goal apiece for Hong Hyun-seok, An Jae-jun, Um Wong-san and Lee Jae-ik.
It sparked thoughts that the gold medal winners from Jakarta in 2018 might repeat their 9-0 opening game rout of Kuwait on Tuesday, but the Thais were more resolute in the second half.
China had a sizeable crowd at the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium rocking by half-time as they also went 4-0 up before the break against Myanmar.
Two goals from Long Tan and one apiece from Dai Wenjun and Wang Zhenao put them into cruise control and though they peppered the Myanmar goal in the second half they, like the South Koreans, could not add to their score.
Earlier on Thursday, India kept their last-16 hopes alive by edging Bangladesh 1-0 with a goal from 39-year-old striker Sunil Chhetri.
“I feel relief that we gave ourselves a chance to stay in the tournament,” said the veteran.
India lost their opening game 5-1 to China on Tuesday but can still go through from Group A if they beat Myanmar on Sunday.
“It wasn’t easy, playing back-to-back in two days, and in three days we have a game again. There are no excuses though as the other teams are doing the same,” Chhetri added.
“This gives us a chance of going at Myanmar and trying to qualify.”
North Korea, who are playing their first tournament since the Covid pandemic, were pushed hard by Kyrgyzstan but a 20th-minute goal from forward Kim Kuk Jin was enough to give them a 1-0 victory at the Zhejiang Normal University Stadium.
They beat Taiwan 2-0 in their opening match on Tuesday.
North Korea are competing at their first multisport event since the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018.
The Asian Games officially open on Saturday but some events have begun their preliminary phase, including football.
Asian Games men’s football squads are made up of under-23 players, with three older players allowed, but the age limit has been extended to under-24 for this edition because the games were delayed by a year.

Topics: 19th Asian Games South Korea Thailand football

Related

Biggest-ever Asian Games ready for liftoff in China after COVID delay
Sport
Biggest-ever Asian Games ready for liftoff in China after COVID delay
Asian Games host Hangzhou – replica Eiffel Tower and robot dogs
Sport
Asian Games host Hangzhou – replica Eiffel Tower and robot dogs

German court orders new assault trial for footballer Boateng

German court orders new assault trial for footballer Boateng
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
Follow

German court orders new assault trial for footballer Boateng

German court orders new assault trial for footballer Boateng
  • The superior regional court in Munich decided in favor of Boateng’s appeal, that of his alleged victim as well as state prosecutors’, citing procedural errors
  • “The responsible tribunal will begin again with the taking of evidence,” the court said
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: A German court on Thursday threw out the assault conviction of footballer Jerome Boateng for attacking his ex-girlfriend in 2018 and ordered a new trial.
In a legal odyssey now on its third ruling, the superior regional court in Munich decided in favor of Boateng’s appeal, that of his alleged victim as well as state prosecutors’, citing procedural errors.
“The responsible tribunal will begin again with the taking of evidence,” the court said in a statement.
If it sides with the plaintiff, the new court could level a more severe sentence than the 1.2-million-euro ($1.3-million) fine Boateng was ordered to pay in November 2022.
Boateng was found guilty in 2021 of assaulting and insulting his former partner, the mother of his twin daughters, during a Caribbean holiday five years ago.
The footballer had always denied the allegations and sought an acquittal on appeal.
The district court in Munich confirmed he was guilty last November but reduced the original fine — calculated according to the accused’s net income — to 1.2 million euros from 1.8 million euros.
During the initial trial, Boateng’s former partner told the court that Germany’s 2014 World Cup winner had punched her, causing her to lose her breath for a moment during a heated argument.
The incident happened in the weeks after the World Cup in Russia, when Boateng was in the Germany squad which was knocked out in the group stage.
Boateng’s former partner described how he “pressed against my eye with his thumb, bit me in the head and pulled me to the floor by my hair.”
She said the now 35-year-old repeatedly insulted her and hit her on the back with “one strong punch and several light punches.”
In the latest appeals, the Munich court agreed with Boateng’s legal team that one of its challenges for bias had been unfairly decided with the involvement of a judge it had already rejected.
However it also ruled in favor of the plaintiff and prosecutors who argued that the sentence the lower court had imposed for Boateng throwing a cooler bag at his then partner had been too light.
Boateng played for German giants Bayern Munich for a decade before signing with France’s Lyon in 2021. He is currently without a club.

Topics: Bayern Munich Jerome Boateng Munich court assualt

Related

Boateng appeals assault verdict, 1.8 million euros fine
Sport
Boateng appeals assault verdict, 1.8 million euros fine
Former Germany player Jerome Boateng convicted of assault
Sport
Former Germany player Jerome Boateng convicted of assault

Latest updates

StarzPlay reveals most-watched content in Saudi Arabia
StarzPlay reveals most-watched content in Saudi Arabia
’We’ll see:’ Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup
’We’ll see:’ Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup
Dupont’s facial injury mars France’s 14-try romp against Namibia at the Rugby World Cup
Dupont’s facial injury mars France’s 14-try romp against Namibia at the Rugby World Cup
Kuwaiti PM says Iraqi ruling on maritime navigation contains ‘historical fallacies’
Kuwaiti PM says Iraqi ruling on maritime navigation contains ‘historical fallacies’
Morocco says the 2 French journalists it expelled did not seek accreditation
Morocco says the 2 French journalists it expelled did not seek accreditation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.