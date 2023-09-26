You are here

Saudi Arabia granted China's Approved Destination Status

Saudi Arabia granted China’s Approved Destination Status
The signing ceremony of the ASD agreement between Saudi Arabia and China in Beijing. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia granted China’s Approved Destination Status

Saudi Arabia granted China’s Approved Destination Status
  Agreement will boost connectivity between the countries, open opportunities across the tourism sector
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was officially granted Approved Destination Status by China on Tuesday, allowing Chinese citizens to travel to the Kingdom on group tours, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A signing ceremony took place in Beijing in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to China Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, Saudi Tourism Authority CEO Fahd Hamidaddin, and China’s Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism Du Jiang.

The agreement will boost connectivity between the two countries and open opportunities across the tourism sector, the SPA added.

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “Underpinned by China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a historic reform blueprint aimed at driving forward meaningful economic and social development, China and Saudi Arabia are unlocking limitless opportunities and driving forward mutually beneficial collaboration.

“The ADS status is expected to significantly boost inbound travel from China, creating greater ease of access needed to reach Saudi Arabia’s target of attracting 3 million Chinese tourists by 2030.

“Today signifies the culmination of months of dedicated efforts between our nations, encapsulating our enduring and historic bilateral relations, which are built on the foundation of shared vision and mutual interests.”

Du said: “Our decades of close bilateral bonds have shown that our nations share a deep appreciation for each other’s rich and diverse culture and are committed to fostering mutual understanding and respect.

“ADS, with its potential to enhance people-to-people exchanges and dialogue, is a testament to this shared vision.”

Hamidaddin said that the Kingdom’s Tourism Authority was collaborating with partners to expedite the expansion of aviation connectivity between China and Saudi Arabia.

He added: “We are also streamlining our visa services, offering e-visas in just under three minutes and visas on arrival. Additionally, we have integrated Chinese payment solutions like UnionPay to facilitate seamless payment for Chinese travelers.

“Offering over 162 bespoke products to the Chinese market, STA looks forward to deepening our collaboration with Chinese online travel agencies and companies.

“Together, Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is poised to deliver extraordinary experiences, fueled by a commitment that knows no bounds.”

The Kingdom’s flag carrier Saudia has recently launched new direct flights to Beijing from Jeddah and Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi-China ties

Saudi Cabinet says it hopes efforts to revitalize peace process will contribute to achieving stability in region

Saudi Cabinet says it hopes efforts to revitalize peace process will contribute to achieving stability in region
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Cabinet says it hopes efforts to revitalize peace process will contribute to achieving stability in region

Saudi Cabinet says it hopes efforts to revitalize peace process will contribute to achieving stability in region
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet said on Tuesday that it hopes efforts to revitalize the peace process launched by the Kingdom, the Arab League, and the EU, in cooperation with Egypt and Jordan, will contribute to achieving security and stability in the Middle East region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Middle East

UN envoy for Yemen condemns attack that claimed the lives of two Bahraini military personnel

Bahraini military personnel are pictured after performing funeral prayers for their colleagues who were killed on Monday. (BNA)
Bahraini military personnel are pictured after performing funeral prayers for their colleagues who were killed on Monday. (BNA)
Updated 38 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UN envoy for Yemen condemns attack that claimed the lives of two Bahraini military personnel

Bahraini military personnel are pictured after performing funeral prayers for their colleagues who were killed on Monday. (BNA)
  • The US embassy in Saudi Arabia also condemned the attack
  • Grundberg expressed concern over continued military tensions at the Yemeni border and on several frontlines in Yemen over the past months
Updated 38 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg condemned on Tuesday an attack that claimed the lives of two Bahraini military personnel and injured several others in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Bahrain’s military said on Monday that one officer and one soldier had been killed in a drone attack perpetrated by the Houthis.

Grundberg expressed concern over continued military tensions at the Yemeni border and on several frontlines in Yemen over the past months that have led to casualties, including civilian loss of life.

He warned that any renewal of offensive military escalation risks plunging Yemen back into a cycle of violence and undermines ongoing peace efforts.“Continued flare-ups of fighting demonstrate the fragility of the situation in Yemen,” the special envoy said.

“We have been in touch with all sides to urge them to exercise maximum restraint at this critical time, and to use dialogue to resolve differences and diffuse military tensions,” he added.

Grundberg warned that “the minimum level of trust required for constructive dialogue is hard-earned, but easily lost.”

He emphasized the need for decisive steps towards a sustainable nationwide ceasefire and the resumption of an inclusive political process to end the conflict.

He also offered his condolences to Bahrain and his wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia also condemned the attack.

“Such attacks are unacceptable and threaten the longest period of calm since the war in Yemen began,” it said in a statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Bahrain UN

Saudi FM received by Qatar emir and prime minister

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prince Faisal bin Farhan meet in Doha on Tuesday. (SPA)
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prince Faisal bin Farhan meet in Doha on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM received by Qatar emir and prime minister

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prince Faisal bin Farhan meet in Doha on Tuesday. (SPA)
  Prince Faisal is on an official visit to Qatar and also met with Qatar's prime minister
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The emir of Qatar received Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Doha on Tuesday.

During the visit, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prince Faisal discussed bilateral relations between their countries and ways to strengthen them in all fields.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and topics of common interest.

Prince Faisal meets with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. (SPA)

Prince Faisal is on an official visit to Qatar and also met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The two officials reviewed relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar and ways to develop them.

They also reviewed opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various fields, and exchanged views on the latest developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar

Museum Professional Association established in Riyadh

Museum Professional Association established in Riyadh
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Museum Professional Association established in Riyadh

Museum Professional Association established in Riyadh
  • Princess Haifa bint Mansour bin Bandar said the association’s primary objective was to manage and guide museums
  • Museum Professional Association was established in accordance with the Ministry of Culture’s strategy for the nonprofit sector
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Center for Non-profit Sector has approved the establishment of a Museum Professional Association, which will be headquartered in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Princess Haifa bint Mansour bin Bandar has been appointed as chair of the association’s board of directors. Other board members include Tahani Al-Mahmoud as vice president, Laila Al-Faddagh as financial supervisor, and Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Noura Al-Gosaibi, Sarah Al-Omran and Noura Al-Zamil.

Princess Haifa said the association’s primary objective was to manage and guide museums, while fostering an environment that promoted innovation and professional development.

She added that it aimed to attract and support professional talent, organize training programs, provide the necessary tools and resources, recognize and honor artistic achievements and facilitate effective communication among professionals in the field.

The association was established in accordance with the Ministry of Culture’s strategy for the nonprofit sector. This aims to establish a diverse system of nonprofit organizations, including 16 professional associations in 13 cultural sectors across the Kingdom.

Topics: Museum Professional Association Princess Haifa bint Mansour bin Bandar Ministry of Culture (MoC) National Museum of Saudi Arabia

KSrelief, UNDP call for joint action to address humanitarian, development crises

KSrelief, UNDP call for joint action to address humanitarian, development crises
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief, UNDP call for joint action to address humanitarian, development crises

KSrelief, UNDP call for joint action to address humanitarian, development crises
  • Organizations committed to aid projects globally including Yemen, Somalia
  • Nations should provide more financial support to deal with funding crisis, say officials
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief and the UN Development Programme recently organized a high-level roundtable discussion titled “The Humanitarian, Development, and Peace Nexus: From Theory to Practice with the Compass Towards 2030” on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York City.

Participating in the discussion, which was moderated by Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Arab States Abdallah Al-Dardari, were KSrelief’s Supervisor-General Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, and International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger.

Al-Rabeeah said that KSrelief was committed to providing humanitarian assistance to help alleviate suffering across the world, and ensure recovery and development that can lead to sustainable peace.

He added that if all these elements can be brought together, “we can hope to save lives at the onset of a crisis and also improve the lives of generations to come.”

KSrelief, he added, would keep expanding its partnership with the UNDP through projects in Yemen and Somalia.

Steiner said that the collective results of humanitarian, development and peace-building support in countries with protracted crises are essential to keep them on the right track to achieve the promise of prosperity for the world, as envisaged in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

At the close of the roundtable discussion, KSrelief and the UNDP called for an integrated approach that links humanitarian, development and peace-building actors to face increasing humanitarian emergencies and development crises.

Earlier, the KSrelief chief participated in a high-level meeting on bridging the humanitarian funding gap with Martin Griffiths, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

The session was organized by Saudi Arabia, Sweden and the EU, in the presence of representatives from several countries and humanitarian organizations, on the sidelines of the UN assembly.

Al-Rabeeah said that humanitarian efforts must be combined to expand the scope of donor countries, bodies and individuals, and raise the level of coordination and impact of humanitarian aid.

He noted that Saudi Arabia holds annually the “Gift of Dates” campaign in partnership with the World Food Programme costing over $136 million, which benefits 72 countries around the world.

Al-Rabeeah said KSrelief has supported the global response to the COVID-19 crisis by providing vaccines, medical devices, medicines and care units.

Al-Rabeeah also attended a session on the Rohingya crisis with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikha Hasina Wajid.

He stressed that Saudi Arabia has been a firm supporter of the international community’s stand vis-a-vis the Rohingya, to ensure they live in peace and dignity. He said that the Kingdom has hosted 260,000 Rohingya refugees, providing healthcare, employment and education at a cost of $2.25 billion.

He added that Saudi Arabia has also been supporting Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and other countries over the past few years through 43 projects costing $186 million, for emergency relief, education, shelter and health.

In addition, he said KSrelief carried out 25 other projects costing more than $26 million.

Topics: UNGA78

