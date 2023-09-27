You are here

6,000 grapplers expected at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

6,000 grapplers expected at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
6000 athletes from 100 nations are expected at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (UAEJJF)
Updated 27 September 2023
Arab News
6,000 grapplers expected at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

6,000 grapplers expected at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • Male and female fighters from 100 countries will take part in the 15th edition of the event at Mubadala Arena in November
Arab News
Arab News
ABU DHABI: The 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship starting on Nov. 1 at the Mubadala Arena will see 6,000 grapplers from 100 countries participating.

Notable clubs and academies from nations including the UAE, UK, US, Brazil, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Germany, France and Canada, all renowned for their excellence in the world of jiu-jitsu, will be represented.

There will also be athletes from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand, all of which have achieved significant success in the sport in a relatively short period.

“The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has a well-deserved position as the largest and most important international jiu-jitsu event,” said Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, deputy chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and chairman of the organizing committee.

“Over the past years, the event has contributed to reshaping the sport of jiu-jitsu on a global level and elevating the game to the pinnacle of martial arts sports. Jiu-jitsu has gained immense popularity worldwide, prompting countries to develop plans and strategies to promote the sport and nurture professional athletes. Many are looking to Abu Dhabi’s inspiring experience in sports development as a model to emulate.”

Al-Dhaheri added: “The 15th edition of the ADWPJJC is a dream event for global stars as it continues the path of incredible successes achieved by previous editions, and this year’s edition excels in both quantity and quality, attracting elite competitors who share the spirit of challenge, determination, will, and dreams.”

Adriano Munoz, head coach and lead athlete at Atrixion MMA Academy in Dubai, said: “As a foreign coach based in the UAE, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship stands out as the most prestigious event for us. We have a multitude of top athletes training at our facilities, including athletes from Colombia, Brazil, Spain and India, who are eagerly anticipating their participation in the championship this November.”

“For our athletes, particularly those from Brazil and Spain, this championship holds immense significance. It is considered the pinnacle of jiu-jitsu tournaments, offering a platform to showcase their skills against the world’s finest competitors. We view it as the ultimate opportunity for them to gain recognition and strive for excellence.”

Munoz, who has been teaching jiu-jitsu in the UAE for the past two years, noted the remarkable growth of the sport in the country. “The UAE has firmly established itself as a global epicenter for jiu-jitsu, thanks to increased participation, robust support, and substantial investments in the sport. This transformation has given rise to a vibrant community, attracting practitioners and enthusiasts from across the globe.”

He added that their focus extends beyond technical training, emphasizing emotional well-being. “We have a dedicated sports psychologist who assists athletes in managing their emotional and internal aspects,” he said.

“Currently, we are hosting athletes from Brazil and Spain who are participating in our ADWPJJC Camp. In the previous year, we achieved remarkable results, securing five gold medals, four silver medals, and four bronze medals during the championship. Our aim this year is to surpass these achievements and continue our pursuit of excellence.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

‘Fantastic chance’ as India hope to end World Cup drought

‘Fantastic chance’ as India hope to end World Cup drought
Updated 27 September 2023
AFP
'Fantastic chance' as India hope to end World Cup drought

‘Fantastic chance’ as India hope to end World Cup drought
  • India’s last major title was 2013 Champions Trophy after 2011’s World Cup glory
  • India begin World Cup campaign with match against Australia on October 8
Updated 27 September 2023
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma’s India face “humongous” expectations from fans in their cricket-crazy nation to end a world title drought by winning the World Cup at home.

India’s last major title was the 2013 Champions Trophy, which came after Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifted the 2011 World Cup in Mumbai.

The 50-over marquee tournament opens on October 5 and, with the last two editions won by the then hosts — Australia in 2015 and England in 2019 — the nation of 1.4 billion dreams again.

Veteran sports journalist Ayaz Memon said it is tough to predict a winner for the 10-team tournament predicting a “very interesting and close contest,” but that the hosts, fresh from winning the Asia Cup, remain one of the favorites.

“Fan expectations are humongous,” said Memon, who witnessed India’s first-ever World Cup triumph under Kapil Dev 40 years ago.

“We have had disappointments and heartbreaks because we lost the semifinals both times — 2015 and 2019. A strong sense of expectations from this team because the team looks very good on paper.”

India will begin their campaign against Australia on October 8 followed by a hotly-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

A match involving India, which has superstars including Virat Kohli and Rohit, draws millions of fans and is a winner for the broadcasters and sponsors.

“With this particular World Cup we think we have a fantastic chance because India playing at home are a tough side to beat,” Rakesh Patel, founder of the popular fan group “Bharat Army,” told AFP.

“And we think it’s our time to win a World Cup again.”

Supporters, who travel vast distances across India to watch their stars live, expect nothing short of a title win for the number-one ranked team.

“We are very excited,” said Patel, who is traveling from London to see his team.

“Going into this World Cup, if you look at our performances against Australia and recently the Asia Cup, we have a batting line-up which is very well settled.”

India’s obsession with cricket began in 1983 when Dev’s underdogs stunned the West Indies in the final at Lord’s and suddenly the sport had many takers, including sponsors.

Twenty-eight years later, Dhoni’s winning six against Sri Lanka to win the crown at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium triggered a nationwide celebration in what turned out to be cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar’s last World Cup.

Spinner HarbHajjan Singh said the night of that win remains the most special moment of his life, and hopes for another Indian victory in this year’s final on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

“The night of the win was the best ever night of my life so far. It was a dream realized with the World Cup trophy in your hand,” HarbHajjan told Star Sports.

“For the first time we saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing. I hope it gets repeated this time in Ahmedabad.”

But former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said India will have to overcome the pressure from millions of fans to come up trumps, and said a dream final would be against Pakistan.

“India will be playing in front of their crowd at home and the match will be broadcast around the world,” Akhtar told Star Sports.

“All this pressure will be on India not on us (Pakistan). If India comes out of this pressure to win the World Cup in India against Pakistan, then the galaxy is the limit for the Indian team.”
 

Topics: 2023 World Cup India Cricket

Saudi Arabia participating in Asian Games with an eye on Riyadh 2034

Saudi Arabia participating in Asian Games with an eye on Riyadh 2034
Updated 27 September 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN
Saudi Arabia participating in Asian Games with an eye on Riyadh 2034

Saudi Arabia participating in Asian Games with an eye on Riyadh 2034
  • 188 Saudi athletes are competing in the 19th Asian Games
  • Riyadh will host the 22nd edition of the event in 2024
Updated 27 September 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Hangzhou: The main target of Saudi participation in the 19th Asian Games is to uplift the contingent’s performance, the squad’s spokesperson told Arab News, as the Kingdom is preparing to host the games in Riyadh. 

A total of 188 Saudi athletes, including 19 women, are competing in 19 sports at venues spread across Zhejiang province in eastern China. The games started on Sept. 23 and will conclude on Oct. 4. 

During a glittering opening ceremony in Hangzhou, equestrian Ahmed Adnan H. Sharbatly and taekwondo athlete Dunya Ali Abutaleb held the Kingdom’s flag, leading its delegation in a march pass. 

The opening ceremony was one of the best spectacles in sports with the use of technology and lightning, setting a benchmark for the next hosts, including Riyadh, which will organize the 22nd edition of the pan-Asian multi-sport event in 2034. 

“The ceremony was impressive,” Abdulaziz Al-Baqous, media attache to the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee for the 19th Asian Games, told Arab News, referencing the technology that was used. 

Saudi Arabia has yet to register any number on the medal tally. Success is expected in athletics — the sport in which Saudi Arabia has won 17 out of its 25 gold medals in the games’ history. 

Al-Baqous, who has been working with the Olympic Committee since 2016, feels the target for the Saudi team this time is to better its previous performance in the 2018 Asian Games held in Indonesia. At the time, the Kingdom won one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. 

“The expectation from the Saudi team is to first (improve upon) the performance from the last Asian Games. Then to start pulling up the scales as we will be hosting the games in 2034,” he said. “We need to work harder and realize our targets in the coming years.” 

Saudi Arabia’s participation this time has not been limited to traditional sports, with esports making its debut as a medal sport in the 19th Asian Games, and the 21 players from the Kingdom competing in the category. 

The Kingdom has been investing heavily in the discipline and is emerging as a powerhouse in esports development under its Vision 2030 transformation programs. 

“Vision 2030 and its initiatives are a key enabler for all athletes. It is just the beginning. The strategies that were announced recently, i.e. the federation support strategy, the clubs support, also the Olympic training center, are the long-term programs — they will bring results in the future and that is why our delegation has young participants and new sports too,” Al-Baqous said. 

“We are confident with time, will be seeing the results from these strategies and massive investments in sports.” 

For Al-Baqous, the Asian Games was not just about competition but also about allowing athletes to meet their counterparts from other countries and establish connections with them. 

“For me, the participation in Asian Games is beyond sports,” he said. “It is also an opportunity to gather and socialize between sports fraternities in Asia, getting to share culture.” 

Topics: Asian games 2023 Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Tough Mudder set for Middle East launch at AlUla

Tough Mudder set for Middle East launch at AlUla
Updated 27 September 2023
Arab News
Tough Mudder set for Middle East launch at AlUla

Tough Mudder set for Middle East launch at AlUla
  • Inaugural 8-hour Tough Mudder Infinity competition takes place on Feb. 24, 2024
Updated 27 September 2023
Arab News

ALULA: Tough Mudder, a global leader in obstacle course races, has announced the debut of its new contest in the Middle East.

The ultra-endurance obstacle course event, titled Tough Mudder Infinity, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at AlUla, one of the world’s top destinations.

Tough Mudder Infinity is an eight-hour competition, challenging participants to complete as many laps of a course as they can. The event will offer one of the largest prize pots in the history of obstacle course races. Participants can enter as individuals or as part of a team.

Nic Cartwright, Tough Mudder Middle East license holder, said: “We are thrilled to bring this groundbreaking Tough Mudder Infinity event to AlUla, showcasing the region’s commitment to pushing boundaries and promoting an active lifestyle. The scenic and challenging landscape of AlUla will serve as the perfect backdrop for this exhilarating event.”

Taking place in AlUla, an ancient oasis city located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, the event will welcome participants from the Tough Mudder global community.

AlUla has been the home of several human civilizations for over 7,000 years. These peoples have left behind a rich tapestry of historical artifacts and clues to their way of life. The region also has remarkable flora and fauna worth exploring.

Rami AlMoallim, vice president of destination management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “AlUla is one of the most captivating tourist destinations in the region, and we are pleased to partner with Tough Mudder to host this unique sporting event for the first time in the Middle East. AlUla continues to delight visitors with its annual calendar of AlUla Moments shows and events, and we look forward to hosting fans of this very special sport in AlUla.”

There will also be 5 km and 10 km Tough Mudder races on the same day for new and returning Mudders, suitable for participants at different fitness levels.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla

Rose Zhang and Solheim Cup stars join lineup at Aramco Team Series Hong Kong

Rose Zhang and Solheim Cup stars join lineup at Aramco Team Series Hong Kong
Rose Zhang of the United States has joined a strong field at the Aramco Team Series Hong Kong (Getty Images)
Updated 27 September 2023
Arab News
Rose Zhang and Solheim Cup stars join lineup at Aramco Team Series Hong Kong

Rose Zhang and Solheim Cup stars join lineup at Aramco Team Series Hong Kong
  • US world No. 1 Lilia Vu and world No. 3 Jin Young Ko will take part in the event at the Hong Kong Golf Club from Oct. 6-8
Updated 27 September 2023
Arab News

HONG KONG: The Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong is set to receive another boost of star power with the addition of 20-year-old golf sensation Rose Zhang.

The star-studded field already features fellow team US world No. 1 Lilia Vu and world No. 3 Jin Young Ko, alongside Chinese stars Muni He and Xiyu Lin, promising an exciting spectacle at the Hong Kong Golf Club from Oct. 6 to 8.

Zhang’s professional debut sent shockwaves through the golf world when she secured victory at the Mizuho Americas Open in June. Her win made her the first player to achieve this feat on the LPGA Tour since Japanese star Hinako Shibuno in 2019. Zhang’s triumph marked her as the eighth player since 1992 to win in their first professional start on Tour, joining the ranks of household names such as Karrie Webb.

Zhang’s extraordinary amateur career included eight wins in a single season, a record that ties her with golf legend Tiger Woods for the most victories by a Stanford player in the school’s history. Zhang’s journey saw her win 12 times in just 20 starts during her Stanford career, surpassing all other players, both male and female.

Zhang’s reign as the world’s No. 1-ranked amateur extended over an impressive 141 weeks, a record unmatched by any other player. Her amateur tenure also featured 13 starts on Tour, including participation in eight major championships, with her best finish being T11 at the 2020 Chevron Championship.

Currently ranked 32nd in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, Zhang is eagerly anticipating her Aramco Team Series debut and said: “I’m delighted to be part of the Aramco Team Series – Hong Kong. It’s an incredible opportunity to be part of such an exciting world-class event, and I’m eager to take on some of the world’s best on this fantastic stage in Hong Kong.”

The addition of Zhang further solidifies the event’s status as a gathering of golf’s brightest talents. Fans can look forward to witnessing this young star’s extraordinary skills on the grand stage at Hong Kong Golf Club as she competes alongside other top professionals and accomplished amateurs from around the world.

The Aramco Team Series Hong Kong follows a dramatic Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain, which eventually ended 14-all between the American and European sides. Vu posted a 1-3-0 record, and Zhang, who made her Solheim Cup debut, finished with a 0-2-1 for the week.

Joining Zhang and Vu in Hong Kong from the European side are Aramco Florida champion Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Hedwall. Ciganda secured the crucial point to help Team Europe retain the Solheim Cup by defeating Aramco London champion Nelly Korda in their singles match on the final day. She went undefeated at 4-0-0 for an impressive week in Spain.

Accompanying Ciganda is fellow European Hedwall, who defeated American Ally Ewing in a decisive Sunday singles match, concluding the week with a 1-1-0 record.

 

Topics: golf

‘Exciting times ahead’: NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr. hails basketball growth in Middle East

‘Exciting times ahead’: NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr. hails basketball growth in Middle East
Updated 27 September 2023
Arab News
'Exciting times ahead': NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr. hails basketball growth in Middle East

‘Exciting times ahead’: NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr. hails basketball growth in Middle East
  • Standfirst: The Hall of Famer spoke to Arab News ahead of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves at the Etihad Arena
Updated 27 September 2023
Arab News

Ahead of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, presented by ADQ at the Etihad Arena, and the two much-anticipated preseason matchups between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, Arab News caught up with NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr. to find out what he expects to go down on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7.

Hardaway spoke on the UAE capital hosting NBA preseason games for the second consecutive year, and holding its inaugural International Basketball Week in August this year, which featured national teams preparing for the FIBA World Cup.

“I find it very exciting to witness the international growth of basketball, especially in the Middle East,” said Hardaway Sr., a five-time NBA All-Star with the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. “The game is making significant strides and becoming more accessible to fans around the world. Events like the International Basketball Week that took place a few months ago here in Abu Dhabi and the NBA games being played here are indeed exciting times for local fans.

“Any opportunity the team has to practice and prepare for the upcoming season will benefit the players. It’s a long season and I believe that, in the long run, all players will come together and develop that chemistry.”

A basketball Hall of Famer, Hardaway Sr. is the father of Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. When asked about his son’s chances of winning the championship next season, Hardaway Sr. was confident the Mavericks can experience success this year.

“Yes, I believe the Dallas Mavericks have a shot at winning the championship next season,” he said. “I think the Mavs have all the elements in their favor to be strong contenders for the title. Furthermore, they possess a not-so-secret weapon in Luka Doncic, who can lead the team to the NBA Playoffs. He is arguably one of the best players in the league right now and a serious candidate for the NBA MVP Award.”

Complementing the action in Abu Dhabi is the NBA District, a fan-centric event at Manarat Al-Saadiyat from Oct. 5 to 8. This interactive gathering, which welcomed nearly 10,000 fans last year, offers enthusiasts the chance to meet NBA legends, including Hardaway Sr. One person the NBA legend is looking forward to seeing during NBA Week is, unsurprisingly, his son.

“I do have a busy schedule, but we will definitely make an effort to spend some quality time together and acquaint ourselves with this beautiful city and all it has to offer,” Hardaway Sr. said. “I’m eagerly anticipating our exploration of Abu Dhabi; I’ve heard it’s a fantastic destination and I can’t wait to experience it.”

Taking place on Oct. 5 and 7 and tipping off at 8pm GST on Yas Island, tickets for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 can still be purchased at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.

Topics: NBA Abu Dhabi basketball

