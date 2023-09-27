6,000 grapplers expected at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI: The 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship starting on Nov. 1 at the Mubadala Arena will see 6,000 grapplers from 100 countries participating.

Notable clubs and academies from nations including the UAE, UK, US, Brazil, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Germany, France and Canada, all renowned for their excellence in the world of jiu-jitsu, will be represented.

There will also be athletes from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand, all of which have achieved significant success in the sport in a relatively short period.

“The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has a well-deserved position as the largest and most important international jiu-jitsu event,” said Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, deputy chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and chairman of the organizing committee.

“Over the past years, the event has contributed to reshaping the sport of jiu-jitsu on a global level and elevating the game to the pinnacle of martial arts sports. Jiu-jitsu has gained immense popularity worldwide, prompting countries to develop plans and strategies to promote the sport and nurture professional athletes. Many are looking to Abu Dhabi’s inspiring experience in sports development as a model to emulate.”

Al-Dhaheri added: “The 15th edition of the ADWPJJC is a dream event for global stars as it continues the path of incredible successes achieved by previous editions, and this year’s edition excels in both quantity and quality, attracting elite competitors who share the spirit of challenge, determination, will, and dreams.”

Adriano Munoz, head coach and lead athlete at Atrixion MMA Academy in Dubai, said: “As a foreign coach based in the UAE, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship stands out as the most prestigious event for us. We have a multitude of top athletes training at our facilities, including athletes from Colombia, Brazil, Spain and India, who are eagerly anticipating their participation in the championship this November.”

“For our athletes, particularly those from Brazil and Spain, this championship holds immense significance. It is considered the pinnacle of jiu-jitsu tournaments, offering a platform to showcase their skills against the world’s finest competitors. We view it as the ultimate opportunity for them to gain recognition and strive for excellence.”

Munoz, who has been teaching jiu-jitsu in the UAE for the past two years, noted the remarkable growth of the sport in the country. “The UAE has firmly established itself as a global epicenter for jiu-jitsu, thanks to increased participation, robust support, and substantial investments in the sport. This transformation has given rise to a vibrant community, attracting practitioners and enthusiasts from across the globe.”

He added that their focus extends beyond technical training, emphasizing emotional well-being. “We have a dedicated sports psychologist who assists athletes in managing their emotional and internal aspects,” he said.

“Currently, we are hosting athletes from Brazil and Spain who are participating in our ADWPJJC Camp. In the previous year, we achieved remarkable results, securing five gold medals, four silver medals, and four bronze medals during the championship. Our aim this year is to surpass these achievements and continue our pursuit of excellence.”