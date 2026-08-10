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Iran says Saudi-Pakistan-Türkiye deal shows ‘change in perception’ toward US

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looks on after they signed a joint defense agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 7, 2026. (AFP)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looks on after they signed a joint defense agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 7, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 10 August 2026 11:51
AFP
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Iran says Saudi-Pakistan-Türkiye deal shows ‘change in perception’ toward US

Iran says Saudi-Pakistan-Türkiye deal shows ‘change in perception’ toward US
  • Iran says it has no reason to believe new trilateral defense pact is aimed at it
  • It says regional countries can no longer rely on US security guarantees as before
Updated 10 August 2026 11:51
AFP
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TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday that a defense pact signed last week between Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan was “a sign of a change in the perception” of countries in the region toward the United States.

“The countries of the region have realized that security is not a commodity that can be bought from false brokers,” said ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei at a weekly press conference, referring to the US, an ally of the three signatories to the pact.

“Countries in the region cannot rely on the claim of security provided by the US as in the past,” he added.

He also said Iran was not concerned that the pact could be aimed at Tehran, highlighting “deep religious, historical and civilizational ties” with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan.

There was “no reason to worry that this treaty will be against Iran,” Baqaei said.

The three nations signed the agreement on Friday against the backdrop of a five-month war between the US and Iran, which has drawn in surrounding nations and disrupted regional shipping routes.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Friday that the pact meant an attack on any member would be regarded as an attack on all, adding it was “intended to strengthen collective deterrence.”

Analysts have said it seeks to deter an emboldened Iran and offset an unreliable United States.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia Turkiye Makkah defense pact Iran

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