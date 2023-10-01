You are here

  • Home
  • NEOM, Maysalward to strengthen young gaming talent with launch of NEOM Game Dev Challenge

NEOM, Maysalward to strengthen young gaming talent with launch of NEOM Game Dev Challenge

NEOM, Maysalward to strengthen young gaming talent with launch of NEOM Game Dev Challenge
The pilot program has just begun with the goal of empowering the next generation of game developers in the Kingdom, starting in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/98nqe

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

NEOM, Maysalward to strengthen young gaming talent with launch of NEOM Game Dev Challenge

NEOM, Maysalward to strengthen young gaming talent with launch of NEOM Game Dev Challenge
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: NEOM, the global development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, has joined forces with Maysalward, the pioneering mobile game studio from the Middle East, in an exciting collaboration to launch the NEOM Game Dev Challenge.

The pilot program has just begun with the goal of empowering the next generation of game developers in the Kingdom, starting in Riyadh.

The initiative is designed to harness the burgeoning talent pool of youth within Saudi Arabia, targeting students aged between 15 and 17. The NEOM Game Dev Challenge offers a unique platform for students to embark on a journey of learning, designing, developing, and ultimately launching their own mobile games, and supports Saudi Arabia’s progress as a regional game development hub in line with Vision 2030’s economic diversification goals.

Maysalward, a mobile game studio founded in 2003, has consistently led the charge in mobile gaming innovation, boasting a portfolio of captivating games and a legacy of nurturing young talent. The studio was named among the top 30 developers and publishers in the Middle East and North Africa region by Pocket Gamer in 2022, while its founder scooped the award for Mobile Game Legend in 2023.

Nour Khrais, founder of Maysalward, said: “Partnering with NEOM for this transformative initiative is a significant step. Our shared vision is to empower the next generation of game developers in Saudi Arabia. With the rapid growth of mobile phone ownership among the youth, now is the opportune moment to harness and nurture their potential. I’m personally thrilled to be a part of kickstarting this groundbreaking project in Saudi Arabia.”

The vision of building a future-focused community in NEOM harmonizes with Maysalward’s commitment to education and innovation. The NEOM Game Dev Challenge will offer students a blend of hands-on experience and academic enrichment to transfer knowledge and accelerate Saudi Arabia’s mobile gaming landscape.

Wayne Borg, managing director of media industries, entertainment, and culture at NEOM, said: “Our partnership with Maysalward highlights NEOM’s commitment to nurturing youth and fostering digital innovation in Saudi Arabia. The NEOM Game Dev Challenge aims to spark transformation, fueling the creativity of the Kingdom’s young talents and driving our mission to become an elite global media hub for game development.”

Students will have the unique opportunity to benefit from mentorship by the Maysalward team, ensuring they receive technical guidance and invaluable insights into the global gaming market. The program will conclude with an award ceremony for the students and their parents, set to take place in Riyadh in December.

The winning team’s school will be awarded a NEOM Gaming Mini-Lab featuring a combination of hardware and software for students to work on game projects, further encouraging innovation and growth within the mobile game development industry in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: NEOM Maysalward

Related

NEOM and MB92 Group launch yacht repair center
Saudi Arabia
NEOM and MB92 Group launch yacht repair center
Saudi Arabia to grant premium residency for regional HQ executives 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to grant premium residency for regional HQ executives 

New indoor zoo set to open in Jeddah

New indoor zoo set to open in Jeddah
Updated 3 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

New indoor zoo set to open in Jeddah

New indoor zoo set to open in Jeddah
Updated 3 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Visitors to Jeddah will soon be able to take a walk on the wild side when a new indoor zoo opens its doors on Tuesday.

As part of the Jeddah Events Calendar, the zoo is the latest attraction to be unveiled in the Red Sea port city.

Open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., it will house creatures including predators, rare species, birds, reptiles, and domestic animals in an enclosed, air-conditioned forest garden setting.

To book tickets, visit https://tickets.saudievents.sa/ar/d/4059/jeddah-indoor-zoo

Topics: Jeddah

Related

Visit Riyadh Zoo for a truly wild experience video
Saudi Arabia
Visit Riyadh Zoo for a truly wild experience
Saudi with beautiful collection of beasts wants to develop his animal kingdom into a zoo
Saudi Arabia
Saudi with beautiful collection of beasts wants to develop his animal kingdom into a zoo

Saudi authorities arrest man for allegedly selling drugs

Saudi authorities arrest man for allegedly selling drugs
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi authorities arrest man for allegedly selling drugs

Saudi authorities arrest man for allegedly selling drugs
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Narcotics Control recently arrested a Saudi citizen in the Hail region for allegedly selling amphetamines, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The man’s case has now been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Officials urged members of the public to report any suspicious activities related to drug smuggling or promotion in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs police

Related

Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling attempts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling attempts
Jordan downs two drones carrying drugs from Syria — army
Middle-East
Jordan downs two drones carrying drugs from Syria — army

50 tourism ministers, 500 guests welcomed to Diriyah for World Tourism Day

50 tourism ministers, 500 guests welcomed to Diriyah for World Tourism Day
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

50 tourism ministers, 500 guests welcomed to Diriyah for World Tourism Day

50 tourism ministers, 500 guests welcomed to Diriyah for World Tourism Day
  • Among the guests at the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site were 50 tourism ministers from around the world
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 500 officials, tourism leaders and experts from 120 countries attended a gala event in Diriyah in the Saudi capital this week to mark World Tourism Day.

Among the guests at the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site were 50 tourism ministers who had been in the Kingdom for a series of conferences, UN World Tourism Organization initiatives and private-sector sessions hosted by Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi minister of tourism.

Zurab Pololikashivli, the UNWTO secretary-general, was honored at the event for his leadership and contribution to the sessions and activities that took place throughout World Tourism Day.

“Since its historic grand opening in December 2022, Diriyah has already welcomed one million visitors,” Al-Khateeb said.

“Fast emerging as one of the world’s foremost tourism destinations, Saudi Arabia will target 100 million visits annually by 2030 as it looks to accelerate an $800 billion plan to become a travel hotspot and one of the world’s most visited countries.

“Saudi Arabia is already the most visited country in the region, and by the end of the decade, the sector will contribute more than 10 percent toward the Kingdom’s GDP,” he said.

Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Company, said it was fitting that Diriyah was chosen to host the gala event.

“As Diriyah Company oversees the opening of the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the world, it embodies a vibrant reconnection with the Kingdom’s rich history, where a nation was born,” he said.

“Diriyah serves as a bridge between cultures and generations, rekindling its role as one of the world’s greatest gathering places and emerging as a premier cultural tourist destination.

“World Tourism Day reflects a worldwide commitment to preserving heritage, nurturing cultural exchange and crafting unforgettable experiences for visitors from across the globe. At Diriyah, we are dedicated to bringing these pillars of tourism to life every day,” he said.

Topics: WTD 2023 WTD2023 World Tourism Day World Tourism Day 2023 Saudi Arabia

Related

UN tourism chief lauds Saudi Arabia’s starring role in sector on world stage
Saudi Arabia
UN tourism chief lauds Saudi Arabia’s starring role in sector on world stage
Economic durability key to environmental sustainability, Saudi minister tells UN World Tourism Day gathering
Business & Economy
Economic durability key to environmental sustainability, Saudi minister tells UN World Tourism Day gathering

Saudia unveils new logo, brand identity at event in Jeddah

Saudia unveils new logo, brand identity at event in Jeddah
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudia unveils new logo, brand identity at event in Jeddah

Saudia unveils new logo, brand identity at event in Jeddah
  • Also introduced developments in guest services system and incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) into its operational processes
  • Announced refreshed cabin crew uniforms
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines – Saudia – unveiled its new brand identity and livery during an event in Jeddah on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to a statement from the airline, the new identity reflects its commitment to modernization and includes colors that hold deep symbolism in the Saudi identity.

Saudia also introduced developments in its guest services system and incorporated artificial intelligence into its operational processes, SPA said.

The official presentation of Saudia’s new identity took place at the airlines’ headquarters and was attended by dignitaries, government and private-sector officials, as well as experts from the aviation and air transport industry.

The date of the launch, Sept. 30, was chosen to commemorate the anniversary of the late King Abdulaziz’s first flight aboard a “Saudi Arabian” DC-3 aircraft from Afif to Taif.

The colors of the new logo were also chosen for their links to the Kingdom.

“Green for pride and honor of the national flag, as well as the generosity, culture, and hospitality of Saudi Arabia represented by the palm tree; blue symbolizes the Kingdom’s seas and skies, drawing inspiration from them for future groundbreaking initiatives; and lastly, sandy brown signifies the richness and authenticity of the homeland, highlighting its deep-rooted heritage,” the airline statement said.

Director General of Saudia Group Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar said that the airline was embarking on a new era.

He highlighted the humble beginnings of the airline with a single aircraft and its subsequent growth to a fleet of more than 140 planes, connecting regions within the Kingdom and serving more than 100 destinations across four continents.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudia

Related

Saudia to become first airline to operate at Red Sea International Airport 
Business & Economy
Saudia to become first airline to operate at Red Sea International Airport 
Saudia Group played key role in success of Hajj season 2023
Corporate News
Saudia Group played key role in success of Hajj season 2023

Saudi Arabia takes bold steps to safeguard architectural heritage

Saudi Arabia takes bold steps to safeguard architectural heritage
Updated 30 September 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Follow

Saudi Arabia takes bold steps to safeguard architectural heritage

Saudi Arabia takes bold steps to safeguard architectural heritage
  • The Saudi Heritage Commission has initiated process to register 50,000 sites into the Architectural Heritage Register
  • Experts say each region of the kingdom possesses its own distinct architectural heritage, setting it apart from others
Updated 30 September 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The preservation of cultural heritage is of the utmost importance in the Kingdom, and the Saudi Heritage Commission is taking significant steps to protect and promote the country’s architectural treasures.

With the recent nomination of 50,000 urban heritage assets for registration, these sites will be added to the Architectural Heritage Register, joining the already registered 3,400 sites.

This collaborative effort, in accordance with the antiquities and urban heritage system, aims to utilize modern technologies to register, categorize, and encode these assets. This initiative not only preserves architectural heritage but also fosters community involvement and paves the way for future development plans.

Salma Hawsawi, a professor of ancient history at King Saud University, said that the Saudi Heritage Commission is currently implementing projects aimed at preserving architectural heritage.

One of these projects is focused on registering urban sites found in all 13 administrative regions of the Kingdom in the Architectural Heritage Register.

Hawsawi said: “This endeavor involves active participation from local communities and encompasses a wide range of structures, including villages, neighborhoods, towers, fortresses, ancient temples, castles, walls, and mosques. These sites possess a rich historical and cultural significance, reflecting the unique aesthetic value created by humanity since ancient times.

Salma Hawsawi, a professor of ancient history at King Saud University. (Supplied)

“Each region of the Kingdom possesses its own distinct architectural heritage, setting it apart from others. This diversity can be attributed to the varied terrains found throughout the country, which influenced the choice of construction materials. The embellishments adorning the facades, doors, and windows of buildings were inspired by the local environment.

“The coastal communities, for instance, incorporated gypsum and wood into their architecture and decorations. Mountain communities, known for their physical strength, utilized their abilities to carve houses and graves into the mountains. Numerous pieces of evidence support this notion, as caves scattered across the Kingdom are adorned with drawings and inscriptions that depict the rich history of these communities.”

He added: “Due to the significance of architectural heritage and its close connection to culture, heritage, and identity, the Saudi Heritage Commission initiated a project with the objective of gradually registering 50,000 sites into the Architectural Heritage Register.

“The process consists of several stages. First, an extensive search and discovery of sites takes place. This is followed by the nomination phase, where all relevant information about the sites is collected.

"The third stage involves the registration of the sites, during which the data is carefully examined and validated. Subsequently, the fourth stage focuses on classifying the sites according to the standards set by the commission. Finally, in the fifth and final stage, a code is assigned to each site and plaques are installed to validate their authenticity and historical significance.”

Hawsawi highlighted the project’s aim of preserving cultural heritage and having it listed in the national register as a step toward potential inclusion in UNESCO's World Heritage List.

He added: “This registration holds political, economic, and social dimensions, as it strengthens international relations, diversifies the national economy, reduces unemployment, and enhances the overall standard of living.”

Latest updates

NEOM, Maysalward to strengthen young gaming talent with launch of NEOM Game Dev Challenge
NEOM, Maysalward to strengthen young gaming talent with launch of NEOM Game Dev Challenge
Saudi Arabia to grant premium residency for regional HQ executives 
Saudi Arabia to grant premium residency for regional HQ executives 
S&P upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+ with stable outlook  
S&P upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+ with stable outlook  
UAE Pro League review: Al-Ain and champions Shabab Al-Ahli maintain perfect starts
UAE Pro League review: Al-Ain and champions Shabab Al-Ahli maintain perfect starts
New indoor zoo set to open in Jeddah
New indoor zoo set to open in Jeddah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.