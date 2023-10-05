You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine’s Zelensky in Spain for European summit
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Spain for European summit

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Spain for European summit
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attending the EU-Ukraine foreign minister's meeting in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine.(AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ksae

Updated 05 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Spain for European summit

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Spain for European summit
  • The visit comes as Zelensky lobbies his Western allies for more military aid and air defense systems
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he was in the Spanish city of Granada for a summit bringing together leaders from almost 50 European countries.
The visit comes as Zelensky lobbies his Western allies for more military aid and air defense systems ahead of what officials warn could be intensified Russian strikes over the winter.
“Granada, Spain. Summit of the European Political Community. We will work in joint formats and have important bilateral meetings,” Zelensky said in a social media post.
“The key for us, especially before the winter, is to strengthen air defense, and we already have the basis for new agreements with our partners. We are preparing to confirm and implement them,” he said.
Russia has also ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s ports since exiting a deal allowing safe passage of shipments through the Black Sea.
Since Russia withdrew from the deal, Ukraine has been testing a new sea route and hopes to resume regular exports on the Black Sea.
“Special attention should be paid to the Black Sea region and to working together for global food security and the protection of freedom of navigation,” Zelensky said.
The European Political Community was first proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, bringing together European Union members and non-EU countries in a wider forum.
The beginning of the summit has been overshadowed this year by tensions between members Armenia and Azerbaijan, whose President Ilham Aliyev turned down a meeting with Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

What to do with 1.1 million bullets seized from Iran? US ships them to Ukraine
World
What to do with 1.1 million bullets seized from Iran? US ships them to Ukraine
Russia surpasses UAE as India’s top naphtha supplier amid discounts 
Business & Economy
Russia surpasses UAE as India’s top naphtha supplier amid discounts 

California Muslim mayor confronts racism by expanding inclusion for all citizens 

California Muslim mayor confronts racism by expanding inclusion for all citizens 
Updated 4 sec ago
RAY HANANIA
Follow

California Muslim mayor confronts racism by expanding inclusion for all citizens 

California Muslim mayor confronts racism by expanding inclusion for all citizens 
Updated 4 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Farrah Khan, the woman of color and the first Muslim to win the mayoral seat in Irvine, California, was inspired to run for public office while volunteering on a campaign by the remarks of the husband of a candidate she was helping, who told her a Pakistani Muslim could “never win.”  

Provoked by the comments, Khan ran for a city council seat two years later in 2016 but was beaten back by an onslaught of racism that saw Muslims, Arabs and Pakistanis as portrayed as “terrorists.” 

Refusing to allow hate to win, Khan ran again and won a council seat in 2018. Two years later, she challenged and defeated Irvine’s incumbent Mayor Christina Shea, whose campaign resorted to stereotyping to push Khan back. 

“Through that (volunteer) work, I got to really be involved in the community, which kind of sparked my interest in politics but always behind-the-scenes. It wasn’t until 2014, I was volunteering on a campaign and after an event we were kind of all sitting around talking and I mentioned that I really would look forward to more diversity when it came to leadership roles and elected officials. And the candidate’s husband at the time said to me, ‘Well, I hope you are not thinking about running.’ And I said, ‘You know, I am not. But why not?’”  

Khan said she was shocked by the casual comment. 

“He said, ‘People like you with names like yours are unelectable.’ That was 2014. No one in the room said anything. No one said that is wrong or that is not true. It was just complete silence. And so, I am driving home, and I am talking to my husband, and I am talking to my sisters, and I am just so enraged, like how are we, even today, hearing comments like this and thinking that it is ok? And it just didn’t settle well with me.” 

Khan said she could not get past the casual racist comment and decided to run for a seat on the Irvine City Council. 

“So, I ran, for the first time, for the city council in 2016. I didn’t win that year. I lost. But I was fourth out of 11 candidates that were running and gained a lot of local attention. And then folks … really encouraged me to run again. And so, in 2018, I ran again and came in first out of 12 candidates for city council,” Khan said, adding she was prompted to run for mayor two years after that. 

“And then of course (in the) 2020 (mayor’s race), we not only had the pandemic but the social injustice issues that we were faced with. And a mayor at the time that just didn’t get the community’s needs and was responding to people with, ‘If you don’t like the city I live in, go find another city to live in.’ And that was in the LA Times. It really bothered me that no one was stepping up to challenge her only because she was not only an incumbent but a 20-year incumbent (mayor and council member) and she had never lost any of her campaigns.” 

After winning a city council seat in 2018, Khan went on to challenge the city’s new mayor, Shea, in 2020. The campaign saw Khan subjected to a barrage of racist attacks. Instead of giving up, however, Khan said she “pivoted” and championed the need to bring diversity to Irvine’s government. 

 

“I think it was all that driving force of all the negativity. In 2016, I will tell you I didn’t want to run again after that campaign because it was just so brutal. There were signs throughout the city that basically said that I was a terrorist, that linked me with the Muslim Brotherhood, that I was supported by all of these (Muslim and Arab and Pakistani) organizations and made me out to be a scary person,” Khan recalled, saying she was stunned by the intensity of the anti-Muslim hate thrown her way by the mayor at the time, Donald P. Wagner, and his supporters. 

“I was just like, my gosh, for people that know me, I am just the shyest person there. It was me fighting against that. (During) most of that campaign, I would come home and just cry my eyes out and just be like, ‘What is this?’ I heard politics was nasty and it was bad but I didn’t know how horrible it got where people that you considered your friends when it comes to politics are not your friends, and there is so much of a struggle.” 

Khan defeated Shea and two other candidates in the November 2020 general election, winning with 56,304 votes or 46.7 percent of the total votes cast. She led Shea by nearly 15,000 votes. 

The racism she faced in politics, Khan said, would change who she was, prompting her to offer voters an alternative environment of inclusion and acceptance. 

“You do have to fight back and stand up for yourself,” she said. “If you don’t, politics eats you up alive.” 

Khan said she did not win because Muslim, Pakistani or Arab voters dominated the election. They were a small minority in a city that was nearly 43 percent Caucasian and 40 percent Asian. Khan estimated that Irvine’s population was only 5 to 8 percent Muslim and 2.5 percent Black. 

“I ran (in 2018) on making sure that we were going to make our community more inclusive. Because of the hate that I faced, I wanted to make sure that no one else in our city was pinpointed. Just the xenophobia, the bigotry, all that stuff needed to be dealt with. And so those were some topics that I spoke of. And I think those also resonated with our API (Asian and Pacific Islander) community as well. 

“But when it came to 2020, it was totally different,” Khan said, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and public anger over police killings of African Americans like George Floyd in Minneapolis. 

“We have about an 11 percent Hispanic American population and probably a 2.5 percent Black population. When they came out, especially the Black community during the Black Lives Matter rallies, I was at the very first rally and several others after that.” 

Khan said that she continued to face racism in each election, adding that the stereotypes were intended to frighten voters and undermine her growing popularity and reputation of embracing diversity for all. 

“And I remember our mayor at the time really pointing me out using my pictures at the rally, saying ‘Oh, she is out there trying to incite violence,’ that I was against the police and I wanted to eliminate safety in the city … (She was) targeting me as one person, but that is how our communities get targeted, day after day,” Khan said. 

“And so, I really made an effort to uplift the community’s voices and make sure that their issues were being heard. So that campaign was all about doing the right thing for the pandemic, and of course, … standing up and speaking out for social injustice issues.” 

After becoming mayor, Khan created the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to “uplift the voices” of diversity and be inclusive of everyone in the community regardless of race or religion. 

“Through that committee, we have done so much as far as being able to outreach into our general population and making sure were celebrating each other. For the first time in our city’s history, we celebrated Juneteenth. We celebrated Hispanic Heritage. And we celebrated Mid-Autumn Festival,” Khan said, referring to a festival celebrated in Chinese culture. They had prepared for only 200 attendees, but more than 2,000 came out. 

“And last year, I held a Ramadan event at City Hall, and it brought our Muslim community together … Those are ways we really bring our communities together to understand each other, to learn our cultures and our religions and not to be afraid, and I think that is something that has really sparked an interest in our committee members.” 

“That told us that when you make even the smallest effort to bring people together, they come out because they are craving it. So we just ran with it year after year since then … I will tell you, I get so much hate on social media ... The last time we celebrated Hispanic Heritage, there were so many comments (saying) … they are such a small population, it’s only 11 percent, why are we so focused on them? That’s exactly why we are so focused on them. And I don’t care if you are .5 percent of the population in our city, we are going to celebrate you and we are going to make sure you feel you are a part of this city.” 

Khan grew up in northern California and began her career in the biotech and innovation industry as a regulatory manager focusing on streamlining complex products and international research. In 2004, she and her family moved to Irvine, where her two sons have attended schools since kindergarten. She and her husband also serve as legacy partners with the Irvine Public School Foundation. 

Khan said she is planning to run for Orange County California supervisor in 2024 by spreading her message of inclusion and promising to build upon her record of addressing the environment and issues involving essential services for residents including housing, jobs, education, and transportation. 

In her short time as mayor, she has launched several new strategies leading to Irvine becoming the first city in Orange County to spearhead COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in local neighborhoods and senior centers. She passed HERO pay, which provides bonuses of up to $1,000 for frontline grocery workers who were employed during the pandemic, created a new committee focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, and adopted a resolution with strategies to support achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. 

Khan made her comments during an appearance on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show,” broadcast Wednesday Oct. 4, 2023 on the US Arab Radio network on WNZK AM 690 radio in Detroit and WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington D.C. 

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show Ray Hanania Show California US Arab Americans

Related

The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Media
The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Arabs clearly have a role to play in space exploration, Hasan Almekdash, who works as a bio-statistician contractor through Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) told Ray Hanania. (Screenshot)
Offbeat
Ray Hanania show discusses role Arabs are playing in deep space exploration

Russia kills 49 in attack in northeast Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say

Russia kills 49 in attack in northeast Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say
Updated 52 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Russia kills 49 in attack in northeast Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say

Russia kills 49 in attack in northeast Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say
  • A cafe and a shop were struck early in the afternoon in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region
  • Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that residents of the small village of about 330 people had been holding a memorial service in the cafe that was hit
Updated 52 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: A Russian attack killed at least 49 people, including a six-year-old boy, as they gathered in a cafe for a memorial service in a village in northeastern Ukraine on Thursday, the country's interior minister said.
A cafe and a shop were struck early in the afternoon in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said, adding that many civilians had been there at the time.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that residents of the small village of about 330 people had been holding a memorial service in the cafe that was hit.
"From every family, from every household, there were people present at this commemoration. This is a terrible tragedy," Klymenko told Ukrainian television.
Seven people were also in hospital after the attack, which appeared to be the most devastating Russian strike on a residential area in weeks.
Officials posted footage of rescue workers clambering through smoldering rubble. Some photos showed bodies lying alongside slabs of concrete and twisted metal, and others showed rescue workers carrying away covered bodies.
Klymenko said it was not immediately clear whether Russian forces, who invaded Ukraine 19 months ago, had shelled the village or had fired a missile.
He said the strike was clearly very targeted and that Ukrainian security services had launched an investigation into the matter.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was attending a summit with European leaders in Spain, said that "the Russian terror should be stopped". "Now we are talking with European leaders, in particular, about strengthening our air defence, about strengthening our soldiers, about giving our country protection from terror," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia has frequently carried out air strikes since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, and Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive in the south and east that it says is gradually making progress.
Moscow did not immediately comment on the events in Hroza. Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians, many have been killed in attacks that have hit residential areas as well as energy, defence, port, grain and other facilities.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kharkiv missile

Related

At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began
World
At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began
Kyiv says three air force pilots killed in ‘terrible’ mid-air crash
World
Kyiv says three air force pilots killed in ‘terrible’ mid-air crash

Afghan pilot faces homelessness in UK despite asylum approval

Afghan pilot faces homelessness in UK despite asylum approval
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Afghan pilot faces homelessness in UK despite asylum approval

Afghan pilot faces homelessness in UK despite asylum approval
  • Pilot, labeled a ‘hero’ and ‘patriot’ by allies, cannot afford private accommodation on govt financial handout
  • His family remain trapped in Afghanistan hiding from the Taliban
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A former Afghan Air Force pilot who served alongside British forces and fled the Taliban remains stuck living in a hotel a month after his asylum application to remain in the UK was approved, The Independent reported on Thursday.

The pilot, whose case caused uproar after he was threatened with deportation to Rwanda for crossing the English Channel illegally, despite being labeled a “hero” and “patriot” by coalition allies, is struggling to find permanent accommodation as he is forced to rely on a government financial handout called universal credit, which cannot cover most rents.

Until he finds accommodation, he will be unable to repatriate his family who are hiding in Afghanistan. Local councils are currently prioritizing families over single migrants due to shortages.

Without permanent housing, he fears he will soon become homeless, with the UK Home Office ramping up efforts to clear a backlog of asylum applications, and seeking to reduce the amount of time people whose applications are approved are allowed to remain in government-funded accommodation — with some evicted in as few as seven days.

The pilot has yet to receive a notice of eviction, which he also needs to present to a local authority to apply for social housing.

He told The Independent: “I’m trying a lot to find a shared house or flat but it is very, very difficult to find it. I’m still waiting for my leaving (eviction) letter from the Home Office. I haven’t received it yet but if the situation is continuing like this maybe I will become homeless.”

He added: “I can work and I can study. I will try and search to see if I can use my pilot training here in the UK. I’m thinking about how can I get the duty that I had in Afghanistan in aviation. If I could get a job, I could stand on my own feet soon.”

He said: “I have a serious problem, which is an economic problem. If I can get some income, it will be very easy for me. There are lots of aviation academies, and if I can pay for them, I can get my licence and it would not be difficult. But right now, it is difficult because of my economic situation. I will try and find out how I can manage.

“If I don’t have success I will try and study another field that could lead to a job. This is my plan.”

Steve Smith, CEO of refugee charity Care4Calais, which worked with the pilot to have his asylum application approved, said: “The euphoria of being granted status is, sadly, quickly replaced with the stresses and challenges of finding accommodation and work or training. Today, with the recent surge in asylum grants, those challenges are greater than they have been in the last few decades.”

Smith added: “Family reunification is an expensive process, and getting out of Afghanistan is a logistical nightmare. More needs to be done to assist Afghan families like the pilot’s.

“The government has accepted his service alongside our troops has placed his life at risk in Afghanistan. But that risk equally applies to his family. We can’t abandon them to a life of fear under the Taliban regime.”

A Home Office spokesperson told The Independent: “We encourage individuals to make their onward plans as soon as possible after receiving their decision, whether that is leaving the UK following a refusal, or taking steps to integrate in the UK following a grant. We provide support for refugees to access jobs, benefits and housing.”

Topics: Afghanistan Britain Afghan pilot

Related

Afghan pilot in UK facing homelessness amid hotel eviction
World
Afghan pilot in UK facing homelessness amid hotel eviction
UK urged to reunite Afghan pilot with family after asylum application granted
World
UK urged to reunite Afghan pilot with family after asylum application granted

Italy detains migrant rescue ship

Italy detains migrant rescue ship
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Italy detains migrant rescue ship

Italy detains migrant rescue ship
  • Open Arms said its eponymous ship had been subjected to a new 20-day blockade and a fine of up to 10,000 euros
  • It had on Wednesday disembarked 176 migrants in the Tuscan port of Carrara
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP

ROME: A Spanish charity rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean said Thursday its ship had again been detained by Italian authorities and accused Rome of harassment.
Open Arms said its eponymous ship had been subjected to a new 20-day blockade and a fine of up to 10,000 euros (around $10,500).
The ship was also detained in August along with two other rescue vessels accused of breaking a contested new law that states charities must return to port between every rescue, and only to the port designed by Italian authorities.
Open Arms had on Wednesday disembarked 176 migrants in the Tuscan port of Carrara who had been rescued in three operations in the Central Mediterranean.
In a statement Thursday, it accused Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government of a “strategy of harassing the work of humanitarian ships.”
“We will bear this unjust detention and the resulting legal costs,” it said.
“But we find it unacceptable to have to suffer this situation because we have done our duty, respecting the Law of the Sea and international conventions.”
Meloni’s government took office one year ago pledging to end irregular migration but the numbers have surged.
More than 135,000 migrants have landed on small boats on Italian shores so far this year, up from 72,400 in the same period of last year, interior ministry figures show.
Only about five percent are picked up by charity ships, the government says.
But Meloni claims the rescuers encourage smugglers, a finding challenged by researchers who have highlighted the complex reasons that drive migration — not least the weather, with crossings increasing when seas are calm.

Topics: Italy Migrant ship Open Arms

Related

Court rules against Italian PM over Tunisian migrant detention
World
Court rules against Italian PM over Tunisian migrant detention
Italy to step up age checks as migrant numbers surge
World
Italy to step up age checks as migrant numbers surge

Turkiye and Azerbaijan snub Europe summit over Karabakh tensions

Turkiye and Azerbaijan snub Europe summit over Karabakh tensions
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Turkiye and Azerbaijan snub Europe summit over Karabakh tensions

Turkiye and Azerbaijan snub Europe summit over Karabakh tensions
  • Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ally, Azerbaijan’s leader Ilham Aliyev, failed to turn up, torpedoing efforts to address Europe’s latest security crisis
  • Leaders had hoped to host Aliyev’s first meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan since Azerbaijan seized the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP

GRANADA, Spain: Europe’s quest to build a common geopolitical purpose suffered a new blow on Thursday when Turkiye and Azerbaijan skipped a major summit, as tensions mounted over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Four dozen European leaders — from European Union and NATO member states, as well as their neighbors — have gathered in Granada for the third summit of the European Political Community (EPC).
But two invitees, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ally, Azerbaijan’s leader Ilham Aliyev, failed to turn up, torpedoing efforts to address Europe’s latest security crisis.
Leaders had hoped to host Aliyev’s first meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan since Azerbaijan seized the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and triggered an exodus of ethnic Armenian civilians.
The two leaders were to have been joined by EU council president Charles Michel, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz — but Azerbaijan rejected the format, accusing Europe of bias.
The EU recognizes Azerbaijan’s sovereign claim on Nagorno-Karabakh but has criticized Baku’s use of force to resolve the dispute, which has led to a wave of refugees into Armenia.
France, in particular, has been outspoken, with Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna traveling to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, and promising to deliver weapons to Pashinyan’s government.
Azerbaijan is furious and wants Turkiye’s Erdogan to serve as a mediator.
But Erdogan was not invited to join Macron and Scholz in mediating the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and decided to skip the entire EPC summit.
“It’s a shame that Azerbaijan isn’t here and it’s a shame that Turkiye — which is the main country supporting Azerbaijan — is not here either,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
“We are not going to be able to talk here about something as serious as the fact that more than 100,000 people have had to leave their homes in a hurry, running away from an act of military force.”
Arriving at the summit, Michel, who would have hosted the meeting, insisted: “The EU is a neutral mediator, with no agenda.”
But even as he spoke, the European Parliament adopted a resolution dubbing the exodus of ethnic Armenians “ethnic cleansing” and condemning “threats and violence committed by Azerbaijani troops.”
The resolution, paired with a call for sanctions, will have no practical effect but is bound to further alienate Baku at a time when Europe is seeking unity to confront other crises.
Armenia’s Pashinyan, who turned up to the summit and plans to hold bilateral talks with Macron and other EU leaders, expressed regret that he would not meet Aliyev and sign a “turning point document.”
In a social media post, Sinan Ulgen — a former Turkish diplomat turned think tank expert — said western Europeans should really not be surprised by Ankara and Baku’s response.
“It is really a bit odd for France to expect to play a mediating role in the Karabakh dispute after such a show of unmitigated support and solidarity with Armenia,” he said.
But the eastern boycott is also a blow to the EPC, a fledgling forum designed to form the basis of a common European geopolitical identity beyond the borders of the European Union.
“Without Turkiye and Azerbaijan, the political community becomes more narrowly European and seems more anti-Putin, give or take a few leaders,” said Sebastien Maillard of the Institut Jacques Delors think tank.
“Without a Karabakh meeting, the agenda could flip to the migration crisis,” he said.
Indeed, with the Caucasus conflict falling down the EPC agenda, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni will push a plan for tough action on “organized immigration crime.”

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan Armenia Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan President Ilham Aliyev European Political Community

Related

Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh ebbs as Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control
World
Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh ebbs as Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control
Nagorno-Karabakh exodus grows amid ‘ethnic cleansing’ fears
World
Nagorno-Karabakh exodus grows amid ‘ethnic cleansing’ fears

Latest updates

Madinah deputy governor announces Intellectual Disability Program
Madinah deputy governor announces Intellectual Disability Program
Sky News Arabia’s new true-crime podcast ‘Evidence’ cracks top 200 global podcasts
Sky News Arabia’s new true-crime podcast ‘Evidence’ cracks top 200 global podcasts
Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia
Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds telephone call with Japan’s prime minister
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds telephone call with Japan’s prime minister
California Muslim mayor confronts racism by expanding inclusion for all citizens 
California Muslim mayor confronts racism by expanding inclusion for all citizens 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.