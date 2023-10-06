Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister

BERLIN: Germany will “do everything possible” so that Ukraine can protect itself from Russian missiles, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday after Moscow’s latest deadly strike in Ukraine.
“More than 50 people dead in #Hrosa,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter. “As long as bombs hail on supermarkets and cafes, we do everything for #Ukraine to protect itself from Putin’s missile terror.”
Earlier Thursday, at a meeting of European leaders in Granada, Spain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Berlin was working on supplying Kyiv with a new Patriot air-defense system.
