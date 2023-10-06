Google stopped Samsung from installing rival search app, former exec testifies

Warner Music, HuManagement join forces to promote MENA music scene

LONDON: Warner Music has announced a strategic partnership with HuManagement, a talent agency that represents artists from across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The deal includes a long-term scouting agreement, as well as marketing and branding opportunities for HuManagement’s artists.

Alfonso Perez-Soto, president of emerging markets at Warner Music, said the partnership would help the company to enhance its presence in the region.

“As we continue to grow our operations in the Middle East and establish ourselves as market leaders, it’s imperative that we offer our artists an unrivaled service,” he said.

The deal would also allow Warner to offer its artists more support, including live shows, sponsorship and brand development, he said.

The two companies have collaborated before, with Warner helping boost the international profiles of two of HuManagement artists: Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak and Lebanese singer and TV personality Maya Diab.

HuManagement’s co-founders Hady Hajjar and Tarek Abou Jaoude said the deal would help to raise the profile of artists and creators from across the region.

“We believe this collaboration will usher in a new wave of innovation, creativity and unprecedented opportunities for the music and talent industry,” Hajjar said.