You are here

  • Home
  • An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city
Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city

An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city
Smoke rises over Khartoum as fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continues. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yr4wj

Updated 9 sec ago
AP
Follow

An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city

An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city
  • Doctors Without Borders said the attack took place in the city of Omdurman on Thursday but did not say which of the country’s warring parties was responsible
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
Follow

CAIRO: Heavy artillery fire in a conflict-stricken Sudanese city killed at least 11 people and injured 90 others, aid group Doctors Without Borders said.
In a post Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, the aid group — known by its French initials MSF — said the attack took place in the Karari neighborhood of Omdurman city Thursday but did not say which of the country’s warring parties were responsible. Children were among the dead, it said.
Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country’s military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamden Dagalo, burst into open fighting.
The fighting has since spread to several parts of the country, reducing the capital, Khartoum, and neighboring Omdurman to an urban battlefield. The conflict also fueled ethnic violence in Sudan’s western Darfur region.
MSF said those injured in Thursday’s attack were treated at Al Nao hospital in Omdurman, one of several medical facilities where the medical group is operating.
Neither the military nor the Rapid Support Forces immediately responded to a request for comment.
“In September, our teams have already responded to seven mass casualty incidents in hospitals we support. The suffering this brutal fighting is causing for the population is unbearable,” MSF said on X.
The fighting has driven 5.5 million people from their homes in search of safety and refuge, according to the United Nations′ latest figures, with 4.3 million internally displaced within Sudan and 1.2 million crossing into neighboring countries.
At a news conference Thursday, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, said 18 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. So far UN, aid agencies have only reached around 3.6 million people in the country, she said.
“The population of Sudan is balancing on a knife’s edge,” said Nkweta-Salami, describing the situation as “the world’s fastest growing displacement crisis.”
The conflict has killed at least 5,000 and injured more than 12,000 others, according to the United Nations. Activists and doctors groups in the country say the true death is far higher.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Insecurity, lack of funds slowing Sudan aid: UN
Middle-East
Insecurity, lack of funds slowing Sudan aid: UN
EU agrees sanctions framework for key actors in Sudan war — sources
Middle-East
EU agrees sanctions framework for key actors in Sudan war — sources

Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran

Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
Follow

Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran

Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
  • Authorities arrested Mohammadi in November after she attended a memorial for a victim of violent 2019 protests
  • Mohammadi contributed an opinion piece for The New York Times from behind bars
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

OSLO: Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday for fighting the oppression of women in Iran.
“This prize is first and foremost a recognition of the very important work of a whole movement in Iran with with its undisputed leader, Nargis Mohammadi,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee who announced the prize in Oslo. “The impact of the prize is not for the Nobel committee to decide upon. We hope that it is an encouragement to continue the work in whichever form this movement finds to be fitting.”
Authorities arrested Mohammadi in November after she attended a memorial for a victim of violent 2019 protests. Reiss-Andersen said Mohammadi has been imprisoned 13 times and convicted five times. In total, she has been sentenced to 31 years in prison.
She is the 19th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize and the second Iranian woman, after human rights activist Shirin Ebadi won the award in 2003.
Mohammadi was behind bars for the recent nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after she she was detained by the country’s morality police. That sparked one of the most-intense challenges ever to Iran’s theocracy since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. More than 500 people were killed in a heavy security crackdown while over 22,000 others were arrested.
However, Mohammadi contributed an opinion piece for The New York Times from behind bars.
“What the government may not understand is that the more of us they lock up, the stronger we become,” she wrote.
There was no immediate reaction from Iranian state television and other state-controlled media. Some semiofficial news agencies acknowledged Mohammadi’s win in online messages, citing foreign press reports.
Before being jailed, Mohammadi was vice president of the banned Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran. She has been close to Ebadi, who founded the center.
In 2018, Mohammadi, an engineer, was awarded the 2018 Andrei Sakharov Prize.
The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1 million). Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma at the award ceremonies in December.
The winner of the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize is chosen by a panel of experts in Norway from a list of just over 350 nominations.
Last year’s prize was won by human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, in what was seen as a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart and ally.
Other previous winners include Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Mikhail Gorbachev, Aung San Suu Kyi and the United Nations.
Unlike the other Nobel prizes that are selected and announced in Stockholm, founder Alfred Nobel decreed that the peace prize be decided and awarded in Oslo by the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee. The independent panel is appointed by the Norwegian parliament.
The peace prize is the fifth of this year’s prizes to be announced. A day earlier, the Nobel committee awarded Norwegian writer Jon Fosse the prize for literature. On Wednesday, the chemistry prize went to US scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov.
The physics prize went Tuesday to French-Swedish physicist Anne L’Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz. Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday.
Nobels season ends next week with the announcement of the winner of the economics prize, formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Nobel Peace Prize

Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria

Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria

Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria
  • The defense ministry said Turkiye separately conducted air strikes and destroyed 30 militant targets
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s military “neutralized” 26 Kurdish militants in northern Syria overnight in retaliation for a rocket attack on a Turkish base, the defense ministry said on Friday as conflict escalated nearly a week after a bomb attack in Ankara.
Turkiye typically uses the term “neutralized” to mean killed.
The rocket attack on the base, by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, killed one Turkish police officer and wounded seven officers and soldiers in northwest Syria’s Dabiq area on Thursday evening, Ankara said.
The defense ministry said Turkiye separately conducted air strikes and destroyed 30 militant targets elsewhere in northern Syria, including an oil well, a storage facility and shelters.
The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bombing in Ankara that left the two attackers dead and wounded two police officers. Turkiye said the attackers came from Syria but the Syrian SDF forces denied this.
Turkiye lists the YPG as a terrorist organization and says it is indistinguishable from the PKK, which has fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.
The United States and European Union deem the PKK but not the YPG as terrorists.
The YPG is also at the heart of the SDF forces in the US-led coalition against Daesh militants. US support for them has long caused tension with Turkiye.
The SDF said Turkish attacks had killed eight people since the Ankara bombing.
Underscoring the tension, the Pentagon said the United States had on Thursday shot down an armed Turkish drone that was operating near its troops in Syria, the first time Washington has brought down an aircraft of NATO ally Turkiye.
A Pentagon spokesman said Turkish drones were seen carrying out airstrikes in Hasakah, northeast Syria, and one drone came within less than a half a kilometer (0.3 miles) of US troops, was deemed a threat and shot down by F-16 aircraft.
A Turkish defense ministry official said the drone did not belong to the Turkish armed forces. However, a security source said Turkiye’s National Intelligence Agency (MIT) had carried out strikes in Syria against Kurdish militant targets.
Ankara said on Thursday a ground operation into Syria was one option it could consider. Turkiye has mounted several previous incursions into northern Syria against the YPG.

Topics: Kurdish fighters

Funerals held in Syria for dozens of victims killed in deadliest attack in years

Funerals held in Syria for dozens of victims killed in deadliest attack in years
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
Follow

Funerals held in Syria for dozens of victims killed in deadliest attack in years

Funerals held in Syria for dozens of victims killed in deadliest attack in years
  • Thursday’s strike on the Homs Military Academy killed scores of people, including more 31 women and atleast five children
  • Russia's Putin sends condolences to Syria following the attack
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

HOMS, Syria: Family members of some of the victims of a deadly drone attack on a crowded military graduation ceremony that killed scores gathered outside a military hospital in the central city of Homs on Friday to collect the bodies of their loved ones, who died in one of Syria’s deadliest single attacks in years.
Thursday’s strike on the Homs Military Academy killed 89 people, including 31 women and five children, and wounded as many as 277, according to the health ministry. The death toll could rise as some of the wounded are in critical condition. Syria announced a three-day state of mourning starting Friday.
Syria’s military said in a statement Thursday that drones laden with explosives targeted the ceremony packed with young officers and their families as it was wrapping up. Without naming any particular group, the military accused insurgents “backed by known international forces” for the attack and said “it will respond with full force and decisiveness to these terrorist organizations, wherever they exist.”
The attack is likely to lead to a wave of violence in the country’s northwest, where front lines have been relatively calm since Russia and Turkiye, who support rival sides in the country’s conflict, reached a cease-fire in March 2020 ending a three-month Russian-backed government offensive against insurgents.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack as Syria endures its 13th year of conflict that has killed half a million people.
Overnight, Syrian troops pounded the last major rebel-held region in parts of Idlib and Aleppo provinces, killing at least three people and wounding more than 15 in the town of Daret Azeh, according to the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets.
In Homs, hundreds of people, many of them dressed in black and weeping, gathered outside the Abdul-Qader Shaqfa Military Hospital where the bodies of 30 victims in coffins draped with Syrian flags were put in ambulances to be taken to their hometowns for burial.
Army Lt. Ibrahim Shaaban came to collect the body of his fiancee, Raneem Quba, 23, who was killed along with her father, Mohammed, and younger sister, Rima, while attending the graduation of her brother, Lt. Hussein Quba.
“I feel that my back was broken,” Shaaban said, holding back his tears while standing by her coffin. “She was not only a fiancee, but a mother, a sister and a friend.”
Legislator Bassam Mohammed said targeting a place where civilians are present “is a terrorist criminal act,” and that the attackers intended to inflict large numbers of casualties.
Syrian Defense Minister Gen. Ali Abbas was present Friday outside the hospital, where he comforted the families of victims. An opposition war monitor reported Thursday that Abbas had left the graduation ceremony shortly before the attack.
One of the survivors, Lt. Jaafar Mohammed, 23, said he was taking some photos with relatives by the platform and something suddenly exploded in front of them.
“I was thrown to the ground,” said Mohammed, who suffered an arm injury. He said his brother was killed and his father and younger brother were also injured.
Syria’s crisis started with peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad’s government in March 2011 but quickly morphed into a full-blown civil war after the government’s brutal crackdown on the protesters. The tide turned in Assad’s favor against rebel groups in 2015, when Russia provided key military backing to Syria, as well as Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Topics: Syria terorism

Related

Update Syria’s health minister visits injured individuals in the aftermath of a drone attack targeting Syrian military academy in Homs.
Middle-East
Drone attack kills over 110 at Syria military academy as Turkiye hits northeast
Eight killed in Turkish air strikes on Kurdish-held zone in Syria
Middle-East
Eight killed in Turkish air strikes on Kurdish-held zone in Syria

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli settlers in West Bank

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli settlers in West Bank
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli settlers in West Bank

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli settlers in West Bank
  • Labib Mohammad Lahib Damidi, 19, was shot in the heart by settlers in the town of Hawara,
  • A surge in violence has hit the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP

Ramallah: A Palestinian was killed in the early hours of Friday in a town that has been the scene of frequent violence in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
“Labib Mohammad Lahib Damidi, 19, was shot in the heart by settlers in the town of Hawara,” the ministry said in a statement, without giving further details.
The Israeli army said in a statement that a suspect had been shot by soldiers.
Hawara, in the northern West Bank, has witnessed several fatal shootings by Palestinians against Israelis in cars this year. Jewish settlers have carried out reprisal attacks against the local population and their property.
Late on Thursday, Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian who had opened fire on a car stuck in traffic at a junction adjacent to Hawara, without hitting any of the Israeli civilians inside, the army said.
After midnight, dozens of Israeli civilians gathered in an area of Hawara and engaged in stone-throwing clashes with Palestinians, the army said, before soldiers intervened with “riot dispersal means to defuse the confrontation.”
In its statement, the army said a suspect “threw a block at an Israeli vehicle,” prompting soldiers to respond with live fire. It added that “a hit was identified.”
The Palestinian Red Crescent said it treated 58 people at the scene of the clashes who had suffered from tear gas inhalation.
The military said it had received reports “regarding vandalism of the properties of Palestinian residents of the town by Israeli civilians.”
In February, dozens of Israeli settlers set fire to numerous buildings in Hawara after a Palestinian gunman killed two Israelis in the town.
A surge in violence has hit the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.
There has been a rise in army raids, Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis and Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their property.
So far this year at least 247 Palestinians, 32 Israelis and two foreigners have been killed in the conflict, including combatants and civilians on both sides, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Related

3 Palestinians killed as fresh violence erupt in flashpoint town of Hawara
Middle-East
3 Palestinians killed as fresh violence erupt in flashpoint town of Hawara
Special Palestinians' right to self-determination same as Kashmiris — foreign minister video
Pakistan
Palestinians' right to self-determination same as Kashmiris — foreign minister

Morocco begins providing cash to families whose homes were destroyed by earthquake

Morocco begins providing cash to families whose homes were destroyed by earthquake
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
Follow

Morocco begins providing cash to families whose homes were destroyed by earthquake

Morocco begins providing cash to families whose homes were destroyed by earthquake
  • The payments to families are among several forms of relief that Morocco plans to provide residents displaced by the earthquake
  • Morocco estimates reconstruction will cost roughly $11.7 billion over the next five years
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

MARRAKECH: Moroccan authorities on Friday will begin providing money to families whose homes were destroyed in an earthquake last month that took nearly 3,000 lives and will require an estimated $11.7 billion in reconstruction funds over the next five years.
After a commission tasked by King Mohammed VI to oversee recovery efforts met earlier this week, the government said an initial monthly payment of 2,500 Moroccan dirhams ($242) will be disbursed starting Oct. 6.
The Sept. 8 earthquake wreaked havoc on rural regions south of Marrakech, where mountain roads remain unpaved and the economy relies on herding and small-scale agriculture. As autumn nights get cooler, many are sleeping outside in donated tents with the daunting task of rebuilding before them.
The payments are among several forms of relief that Morocco plans to provide residents displaced by the earthquake. It will provide temporary rehousing assistance and up to 140,000 dirhams ($13,600) to rebuild destroyed homes. It also plans to rebuild about 1,000 schools and 42 health centers.
The Royal Cabinet said on Sept. 14 that the payments would go to 50,000 households in the affected region. Roughly 4.2 million people live in Marrakech and the five provinces hardest hit by the quake.
Morocco has also pledged to upgrade and widen roads and offer additional assistance to farmers and herders and subsidize barley and animal feed in hard-hit areas.
The earthquake damaged landmarks throughout the region, which is dominated by Morocco’s Amazigh-speaking minority.
Morocco created a special disaster relief fund three days after the earthquake. It is open to state funds and donations from within and outside Morocco, including from governments and aid groups. Additionally, the International Monetary Fund, which is scheduled to convene for its annual meetings next week in Marrakech, approved a $1.3 billion loan to help Morocco bolster its resilience to natural disasters.

Topics: Morocco earthquake

Related

Morocco, Spain and Portugal to host 2030 World Cup, three games in S America
Sport
Morocco, Spain and Portugal to host 2030 World Cup, three games in S America
Morocco aims to become key player in green hydrogen
Middle-East
Morocco aims to become key player in green hydrogen

Latest updates

An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city
An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city
Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh
Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive
Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England
Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.