‘Proud of my mother,’ says Nobel Peace Prize winner’s son

Narges Mohamadi, a 51-year-old Iranian journalist and activist, has spent much of the past two decades in and out of jail. (Supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
AP
  The a 51-year-old Iranian journalist and activist was honored "for her fight against the oppression of women and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all"
AFP AP
PARIS: The son and husband of imprisoned Iranian women’s activist Narges Mohammadi on Friday paid tribute to the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

“I am very, very proud of my mother, very happy,” said her 17-year-old son, Ali Rahmani, at a Paris news conference also attended by his father and twin sister.

He had not seen his mother in eight years, he added.

“This prize is an award for her struggle,” he said.

Mohammadi’s husband, Taghi Rahmani, said the prize was also “an award for all the men and the women who fight for Woman, Life, Freedom.”

“Their voices will never be silenced,” he added.

The Nobel award “will give them even more strength to express themselves.”

Rahmani said it was not sure his imprisoned wife had been told she had won the Nobel Prize.

“There’s a chance that she doesn’t know yet,” he said.

Mohammadi, a 51-year-old journalist and activist, has spent much of the past two decades in and out of jail.

The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee urged Iran to release Mohammadi, a call echoed by the UN. “I appeal to Iran: Do something dignified and release the Nobel laureate, Narges Mohammadi,” chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said.

Mohammadi was honored “for her fight against the oppression of women and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,” Reiss-Andersen said.

“Her brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs. Altogether, the regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to 31 years in prison and 154 lashes,” she added.

Mohammadi is the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, founded by Iranian human rights lawyer Shirin Ebadi, who herself won the Peace Prize in 2003.

“This year’s Peace Prize also recognizes the hundreds of thousands of people who in the preceding year have demonstrated against the theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women,” Reiss-Andersen said.

The leaders of France, Germany, the EU, and NATO hailed Friday’s award. Amnesty International called for Mohammadi’s immediate release.

“Her recognition by the Nobel Peace Committee sends a clear message to the authorities that their crackdown on human rights defenders will not go unchallenged,” Amnesty Secretary-General Agnès Callamard said in a statement.

Mohammadi’s brother, Hamidreza Mohammadi, said from Norway, where he lives, that he has not been able to speak with his sister but knows the prize “means a lot to her.”

“The prize means that the world has seen this movement,” but he said it would not affect the situation in Iran.

Mohammadi is the second Iranian to win the Nobel Peace Prize after Ebadi.

The Peace Prize has on five occasions honored jailed activists, including last year’s winner Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, whose prize was accepted by his wife at the ceremony, and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo in 2010, whose chair remained empty.

Topics: Nobel Peace Prize Narges Mohammadi Defenders of Human Rights Center Iran

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Turkish drone downed over Syria ‘was 500 meters from US forces’

Turkish drone downed over Syria ‘was 500 meters from US forces’
  High-level talks to de-escalate tension between NATO allies * Ankara strikes more Kurdish targets
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The US and Turkiye held high-level talks on Friday to de-escalate growing tension in northeast Syria between the two NATO allies.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken a day after a US fighter jet shot down a Turkish combat drone that was targeting Kurdish forces backed by Washington. The Pentagon said the drone had been less than 500 meters from US troops, and was deemed a threat.

Tension has soared since a suicide bomb attack in Ankara last Sunday by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK. Turkiye said the two bombers came from Syria, and that Kurdish assets in northeast Syria were therefore legitimate military targets.

Ankara launched a wave of airstrikes on oil facilities and other infrastructure in Syria controlled by the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, a Kurdish militia that is the main component of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. Turkiye says the YPG is an offshoot of the PKK. Most Western countries designate the PKK as terrorists, but not the YPG.

The Syrian Democratic Forces led the battle to dislodge Daesh militants from the region in 2019, and USsupport for its fighters has strained Ankara’s ties with Washington ever since. The Turkish presidency said on Friday that foreign support for the YPG was “a colossal folly.”

Fidan told Blinken on Friday that despite the downing of the Turkish drone, Ankara’s operations in Syria would “continue with determination," a Turkish diplomatic source said. The two men reached an agreement on ways to de-escalate future conflicts in the region, the source said.

Meanwhile Turkiye continued its wave of attacks on Kurdish targets on Friday. The military said they had killed 26 Kurdish militants in northern Syria overnight, and destroyed 30 militant targets elsewhere in northern Syria, including an oil well, a storage facility and shelters.

“All the capabilities and revenue sources developed by the terrorist organization in Syria will continue to be destroyed in a systematic way,” the Foreign Ministry said.

In Turkey, two PKK militants were killed in eastern Agri province in a clash with commandos during an operation with combat drone and attack helicopter support, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Topics: Middle East Turkiye Syria US

Anti-migrant hostility mounts in Lebanon amid Syrian refugee surge

Anti-migrant hostility mounts in Lebanon amid Syrian refugee surge
Updated 55 min 57 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Anti-migrant hostility mounts in Lebanon amid Syrian refugee surge

Anti-migrant hostility mounts in Lebanon amid Syrian refugee surge
  • Army warns 10 times more personnel needed to protect northern border
  • In regions with Christian majorities, municipalities shut down Syrian-operated shops, demanding the government enforce Lebanon’s labor laws
Updated 55 min 57 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A surge in Syrian refugees entering Lebanon has ignited anti-migrant hostilities in the country, with some municipalities calling for a boycott of Syrian-operated shops and the expulsion of undocumented workers.
In regions with Christian majorities, municipalities shut down Syrian-operated shops, demanding the government enforce Lebanon’s labor laws.
Amid concern over public hostility against Syrian refugees, the Lebanese Army organized a media tour of the northern border to examine illegal crossings in Wadi Khaled.
Hundreds of Syrians cross into Lebanon through the area with the help of highly organized smuggling networks.
During the tour, the army gave a detailed presentation on the reality of border infiltration.
Pictures and videos documented how Syrians were entering the country.
The visuals showcased the professionalism of smuggling networks and the danger faced by Syrians fleeing to Lebanon.
Clips showed young Syrians hiding between piles of stones and enduring humiliation from smugglers.
Brig. Gen. Elias Aad said: “The plain landform in the region facilitates the movement of smugglers and makes it harder to catch infiltrators sneaking in through the hundreds of gaps they have created.”
The First Land Border Regiment is deployed along a 110 km section of the northern border and a section of the eastern border between Lebanon and Syria.
About 1,200 members are stationed at 31 posts on Lebanese territory.
The posts include 10 watchtowers equipped with modern cameras and night-vision sensors.
Army command says that 10 times more personnel are required to protect the border, as well as an additional 1,050 members to carry out the regiment’s duties.
According to the army’s data, the section where the regiment is deployed includes 57 towns inhabited by about 90,000 Lebanese people, as well as about 80,000 Syrian refugees and 15 refugee camps.
The watchtower on the outskirts of the town of Chadra alone has captured information on at least 100 Syrians entering the country each day.
Lebanese security and political authorities estimate that there are almost 2 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
The figure includes registered Syrians, legal workers, Syrian families residing legally, and refugees who illegally entered Lebanon.
The Lebanese-Syrian border has witnessed a surge of illegal migration in recent weeks.
Economic factors are the main driving force behind the mass movement of Syrians.
One source told Arab News that public anger and media propaganda against Syrian refugees has intensified over the past year.
In recent weeks, reports, statements, political programs and daily newspaper headlines in high-profile Lebanese outlets have added fuel to the fire.
The propaganda targets refugees and international organizations, such as the UNHCR.
Information Minister Ziad Makary ignited controversy on Friday by calling for Lebanese to “unite to face the threat” of Syrian refugees.
He said: “Things have reached their limit when it comes to the Syrian refugee case, and Lebanese should unite to face this threat.”
Makary’s remarks came as a car accident on Thursday night in Dawra, about 8 km east of Beirut, led to a dispute between a number of Lebanese and Syrian men, resulting in calls to expel all Syrians from the area.
A military source said that loudspeaker announcements urged locals to gather and protest against Syrian workers living in the industrial zone.
The workers had shown support for their compatriots involved in the accident.
Security forces intervened and took control of the situation after arresting eight Syrians.
Their documents were found to be illegal and were handed over to General Security.
Some protesters in Lebanon are demanding the eviction of Syrian refugees from apartments. On Friday, some Syrians closed their shops out of fear of being targeted.
The mayors of the Jdeide, Bauchrieh, and Al-Sad areas — located east of Beirut — sent a letter to the General Directorate of General Security, asking the body to “close all illegal shops operated by non-Lebanese people, taking it upon themselves to inform them.”
The three mayors also offered to provide information about Syrian-owned shops.
UNHCR spokeswoman Dalal Harb said: “The number of Syrian refugees officially registered with UNHCR in Lebanon is 795,332, while the Lebanese state, according to its response plan to the Syrian crisis, estimates their number to be 1.5 million, in addition to 2 million vulnerable Lebanese and around 200,000 Palestinian refugees, all of whom receive international aid.”
The commission highlighted its “very close work with the Lebanese government and the international community in all its programs in Lebanon, which benefit the Lebanese and refugees alike.”
The UNHCR said: “Under these programs, the commission cooperates with the Lebanese government with the aim of finding solutions for refugees, including resettling refugees in third countries.
“Since 2011, the UNHCR alone has invested more than $372.9 million in institutions and infrastructure in Lebanon to support public institutions and infrastructure by responding to multiple crises.”
 

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese army Syrian refugees anti-migrant hostilities

3 inmates die as protest fire engulfs Lebanese prison

3 inmates die as protest fire engulfs Lebanese prison
Updated 06 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

3 inmates die as protest fire engulfs Lebanese prison

3 inmates die as protest fire engulfs Lebanese prison
  • Police said the blaze started in several cells on the second floor in the main prison
  • A security source said the prisoners only released the staff when the fire got out of control
Updated 06 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Three prisoners died and 16 others were injured in Zahle prison in eastern Lebanon on Friday when inmates set fire to their cells in anger after an apparent escape attempt was uncovered.
Police said the blaze started in several cells on the second floor in the main prison after prison guards discovered a hole dug in a wall as part of a planned tunnel.
Following the discovery prisoners attempted to take several security staff hostage before setting fire to mattresses and blankets in their cells.
A security source said the prisoners only released the staff when the fire got out of control, quickly spreading to the upper floors of the prison building.
Civil defense teams were called to to put out the fire.
Three inmates died from smoke inhalation, while others were treated for minor injuries and breathing difficulties.
Zahle prison holds 620 inmates and is one of the largest prisons in Lebanon.
Lawyer and prison activist Rabih Qais told Arab News that Zahle, like all Lebanese prisons, suffers from overcrowding.
More than 60 percent of prison inmates are of Syrian or other non-Lebanese nationality, he said.
Another lawyer, Ashraf Al-Moussawi, said that all communication with the prison has been cut off, “and it is difficult to know the details of what is going on.”
However, prisoners have repeatedly complained about overcrowding and trial delays, he said.
Lebanese troops were sent to the prison after Bassam Mawlawi, the caretaker interior minister, called on Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun to reinforce civil defense units working to extinguish the fire and evacuate prisoners.
Prisoners’ families gathered outside the prison as Civil Defense and Red Cross vehicles arrived.
No injuries were reported among the prison security staff.

Topics: Lebanon Zahle inmates fire prison

Lebanese army rescues over 100 migrants whose boat ran into trouble in the Mediterranean

Lebanese army rescues over 100 migrants whose boat ran into trouble in the Mediterranean
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
Follow

Lebanese army rescues over 100 migrants whose boat ran into trouble in the Mediterranean

Lebanese army rescues over 100 migrants whose boat ran into trouble in the Mediterranean
  • The boat that was carrying 125 people, all of them Syrians except for one Lebanese, called for help after they faced problems
  • The army said in a statement that the migrants included eight women and 24 children
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army rescued more than 100 migrants Friday after their boat developed technical problems in the Mediterranean off the coast of the northern city of Tripoli, state-run National News Agency reported. No one was hurt in the incident.
The agency said the boat that was carrying 125 people, all of them Syrians except for one Lebanese, called for help after they faced problems while near the Palm Islands in Lebanese territorial waters. The boat was towed to port in Tripoli where some of the migrants received first aid, the agency added.
The army said in a statement that the migrants included eight women and 24 children.
For years Lebanon had been a net recipient of refugees from the region, but since the small nation’s economic meltdown began in October 2019, thousands of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians have been attempting the dangerous trip across the Mediterranean to reach Europe in search of stability and opportunities.
Lebanon has some 805,000 UN-registered Syrian refugees, but officials estimate the actual number to be between 1.5 million and 2 million. Lebanon is also home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, many living in 12 refugee camps scattered around the country.
Over the past months, thousands of Syrian citizens fleeing worsening economic conditions in their war-torn country made it to Lebanon through illegal crossing points.
In August, Lebanese troops detained dozens of Lebanese and Syrian traffickers in the country’s north while they were preparing to send migrants on boats to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea.
A boat carrying migrants from Lebanon capsized off Syria’s coast in September last year, leaving at least 94 people dead, one of the deadliest incidents involving migrants. It was followed by a wave of detentions of suspected smugglers.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese army syrian migrants

NGO rescue ship saves 258 migrants off Libya in two operations

NGO rescue ship saves 258 migrants off Libya in two operations
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
Follow

NGO rescue ship saves 258 migrants off Libya in two operations

NGO rescue ship saves 258 migrants off Libya in two operations
  The first of the two rescues involved a 7-meter (23-foot) -long wooden boat filled with 162 migrants, including 17 women and 29 minors
The boat had an engine but no system of navigation on it
  • The boat had an engine but no system of navigation on it
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

ABOARD THE GEO BARENTS: A nonprofit rescue ship operating off the coast of Libya saved 258 migrants in two separate operations in the early hours of Friday morning.
The first of the two rescues involved a 7-meter (23-foot) -long wooden boat filled with 162 migrants, including 17 women and 29 minors, many of them in a cramped area below the deck.
The boat had an engine but no system of navigation on it, according to Flavia Conte, rescue coordinator for the Doctors Without Borders rescue ship Geo Barents.
The group had spent hours at sea with the boat low in the water. The migrants on board were Syrians and Egyptians.
“Many of them were below deck, in the belly of the boat, a place that is even more unsafe as far as ventilation is concerned and the Geo Barents has found people who have died in this part of boats,” Conte told The Associated Press.
The second rescue involved 96 people on a similar wooden boat, including nine children, mainly Syrians.
The Italian Maritime Authority has told the Geo Barents to take the rescued people to the port of Salerno, near Naples, 400 kilometers (250 miles) from their current location, according to Conte.
She said the assigning of a far-off port keeps rescue ships out of the area where they are needed for long periods of time. “It means to have probably more people crossing in a very unsafe way of or even dying or disappearing or being intercepted and then brought back to Libya.”
In a recent statement, the aid group denounced “the scandalous inaction of the governments that sentence to death thousands of people every year.”
According to Italian Interior Ministry statistics, as of Oct. 6, nearly 136,000 people had arrived in Italy this year, compared with 72,000 in the same period in 2023.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who has vowed to take “extraordinary measures” to deal with the surging flux of migrants, is in Granada, Spain, for a summit where she has been discussing migration with other European leaders, pushing for more help from other countries as Italy struggles to cope with the arrivals.

Topics: Libya migrants Mediterranean Doctors Without Borders

