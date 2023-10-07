Saudi communications minister meets South Korean officials

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha on Friday met South Korean Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, Minister of Science and ICT Lee Jong-ho, and Minister of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Startups Dr. Lee Young.

During the meeting, which was attended by a delegation from the Digital Economy, Space, and Innovation System, the parties discussed enhancing digital economic growth and expanding strategic partnerships between the Kingdom and South Korea.

They also tackled joint programs in digital innovation, human capacity development and advanced technologies.

The meeting also addressed topics such as e-government, initiatives related to big data utilization, digital twins, and modern technologies to achieve growth and prosperity.

It also touched on supporting entrepreneurs, opening shared markets, and enhancing integration and partnership between the two countries’ digital entrepreneurship and investment opportunity generation systems.

The meetings were attended by Haytham Al-Ohali, vice minister of communications and information technology; Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi, governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission; Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Saudi Digital Government Authority; and Sami Al-Sadhan, Saudi ambassador to South Korea.