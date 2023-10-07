Individual silver and bronze, team bronze for UAE show jumpers at Asian Games

Following a bronze medal for the UAE show-jumping team, rider Omar Al-Marzouqi has taken silver and Abdulla Al-Marri secured bronze in the individual championship at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
This marks the first time that the UAE has won three equestrian medals at the Asian Games.
The youngest rider on the team, Al-Marzouqi, who was riding Dalida VD Zuuthoeve owned by Al-Shira’aa, rode two double clears to make it through to the jump-off, where he rode an impressive tactical round to finish clear in a time of 42.3s to take silver. This was his second medal at international level, having previously claimed silver at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, aged 15.
Al-Marri, on James VDO Heihoef, also owned by Al-Shira’aa, had a more challenging start to the day with penalties in the first round, but recovered well to ride clear over a challenging course in the second round and take bronze following a clear jump-off in 42.45s, just behind teammate Al-Marzouqi.
“It wasn’t an easy competition, but the mare jumped six amazing rounds and tried so hard for me, which has paid off with two medals. I’d like to congratulate the whole country, especially HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, for his full and continuous support,” said 20-year-old Al-Marzouqi, who went on to say: “Coming home with three medals is a fantastic achievement.”
Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, chairwoman of the board of directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and owner of Al-Shira’aa, said: “I am beyond proud of our riders and team; they have shown determination and horsemanship passing anyone’s expectations. Two of the four riders are self-made, with their own financial backing, and have fought extremely hard to get to this point in their careers.
“We were up against strong individuals with federation-bought horses, so to come home with three medals is a great achievement. I would like to thank my father, HH Sheikh Hazza nin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi, for his continuous support of the Al Shira’aa-owned horses, and my uncle HH Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, vice president and deputy prime minister of the UAE, for his continuous support and belief in this equestrian discipline for our country. To finish with a silver and bronze medal in the individual after three tough rounds of jumping is a fantastic result.”
With a team bronze and two individual medals in hand, the team will head to the UK to be based under the watchful eye of international showjumper William Funnel to train with their new Olympic rides before heading back to the UAE for the Winter Tour.
The UAE’s show-jumping season gets underway this weekend with the first national show of the season, before welcoming the international riders to the CSI 2* in Al-Ain at the end of November.
The season will see competitions running weekly throughout the Emirates, including training shows and national competitions for the grass-roots riders, up to CSI5* Internationals.