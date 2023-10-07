Jin Young Ko and Xiyu Lin share lead at Aramco team Series Hong Kong

HONG KONG: It was a scintillating Saturday at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF — Hong Kong, as Xiyu Lin (CHN) joined world No. 3 Jin Young Ko (KOR) at the top of the leaderboard at 11-under-par. The Asian Games bronze medalist shot the round of the day at Hong Kong Golf Club, a seven-under-par 66 in a round which included eight birdies, and one bogey.
On her round, Lin said: “I think today I was off to a pretty hot start, but then our whole team was a little bit slower afterwards. But when we made the turn, we were like, ‘Come on, let’s get it going.’ I think we all had a really good back nine. I’m happy, and I haven’t played alongside Hannah Burke for a long time, so I had a lot of fun the last two rounds.”
Going into Sunday tied for the lead, Lin said: “Obviously, I (will) just try to play another good round again. And I think being in contention along with another LPGA player, it’s a good thing. Cause you get familiar with that. And she’s a good player on this course.”
She added: “I’m just glad that here is my home base, so I get a lot of support. And I think I’ll try to turn this into energy for myself.”
Overnight leader Ko, who could not quite match yesterday’s heroics, followed her opening round of 65 with a steady three-under-par round of 70 on Saturday to secure her spot in the final group, heading into the final round on Sunday.
Ko said after her round: “(It was) very windy. It was hard to focus in this wind out there. But I played really well today and I made some good putts.”
Leaders Ko and Lin lead the Aramco Team Series — Hong Kong by one shot over Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands, who followed up her opening round of 67 with another solid performance of four-under par 69 to be within touching distance of the leaders heading into Sunday.
On her performance today, Van Dam said: “My mindset today was really good. Obviously, with the weather, we didn’t quite know what was going to happen, so I was prepared for everything, and I was taking it one shot at a time, and really committed to the shots I wanted to hit and pretty aggressive. Overall, I’m pleased for today.”
Van Dam plays in the leading group with Lin and Ko tomorrow, and voiced her thoughts going into the final round in contention: “Overall, I’m just super excited. That’s what I practice really hard for is to be in contention and to be under that kind of pressure, and it’s something I really like, so I’m just excited for another chance tomorrow, obviously playing with two great golfers.
“Janet is a good friend of mine, so I’m excited to play with her again, and Jin Young — well, it speaks for itself, so I’m going to go out and play my own game, play aggressively and try to shoot a low number and see where we end up”.
Local star Tiffany Chan followed her opening round of 71 with a second consecutive 71, and sits at four-under-par heading into the final round at the Aramco Team Series Hong Kong. Playing alongside Muni He and Kelly Whaley, Chan’s grouping attracted large crowds over the past two days at her home course Hong Kong Golf Club.
Aside from the individual championship, the team championship reached its conclusion on Saturday afternoon, which came right down to the wire in Hong Kong.
It was early-starters Team Napoleaova consisting of captain Kristinya Napoleaova (CZE) and her teammates Laura Fuenfstuek (GER), Magdalena Simmermacher (ARG) and their amateur partner, John Hyun — a long-time member of Hong Kong Golf Club — who managed to claim the team championship with a total score of 31-under-par, winning by one shot over Team Cheenglab to claim their first victory in the Aramco Team Series.
Speaking after the victory, captain Napoleaova said: “We were so lucky with (our amateur) John, so I think it was just so good, and honestly, the Aramco Team Series are the peaks of the season, so I’m really enjoying every single event. It’s always at a great golf course like here in Hong Kong, and the locations are incredible. You get to see so much and meet new and interesting people, and I can’t wait for the next one in Riyadh.”
Jin Young Ko and Xiyu Lin share lead at Aramco team Series Hong Kong
Jin Young Ko and Xiyu Lin share lead at Aramco team Series Hong Kong
- China's Lin shoots round of the day, seven-under-par (66), as overnight leader Ko hits 70 on Saturday
- Team Napoleaova claim team championship with combined score of 31-under-par
HONG KONG: It was a scintillating Saturday at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF — Hong Kong, as Xiyu Lin (CHN) joined world No. 3 Jin Young Ko (KOR) at the top of the leaderboard at 11-under-par. The Asian Games bronze medalist shot the round of the day at Hong Kong Golf Club, a seven-under-par 66 in a round which included eight birdies, and one bogey.