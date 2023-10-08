You are here

Biden offers Israel support, warns 'any hostile party' not to seek advantage
People assess the damage in a street in Tel Aviv after it was hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. (AFP)
A young woman reacts as she speaks to Israeli rescuers in Tel Aviv after a hours was hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. (AFP)
Reuters
Biden offers Israel support, warns 'any hostile party' not to seek advantage
  • Biden spoke by phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday to offer US support
  • Tells national security team to stay in touch about the situation with countries throughout the region, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden offered Israel on Saturday “all appropriate means of support” after a deadly attack from Palestinian militant group Hamas and warned “any party hostile to Israel” not to seek advantage.
US and Israeli officials were coordinating about Israel’s military needs in the wake of the attack, with a decision expected soon, a senior US official said.
The United States is working with other governments to make sure the crisis does not spread and is contained to Gaza following a deadly Hamas attack in Israel, the official said.
“We want to make sure this is contained in Gaza,” the official told reporters.
The assault by the Iran-backed Islamist group erupted amid efforts by Biden and his team to negotiate a landmark normalization agreement between foes Israel and Saudi Arabia and a US-Saudi defense pact.
Biden spoke by phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday to offer US support, with scenes of violence playing out on American news networks. The two leaders have had strained relations but met in New York last month in a show of solidarity.
“I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the government and people of Israel,” Biden said in a written statement issued after their call.




President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington on Oct. 7, 2023, to assure Israel of US support after the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out a multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday. (AP)

In his televised remarks later, Biden issued a blunt warning. “Israel has a right to defend itself and its people — full stop,” he said. “Let me say this as clearly as I can. This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching.”
The senior US official, speaking on a conference call, said there was no indication yet that Iran was involved in the Hamas attack but vowed to look into it.
Amid worries about a massive Israeli intelligence failure, the official said Washington had no specific warning or indication that Hamas would launch the attack.
“We always share timely intelligence,” the official said.
Biden directed his national security team to stay in touch about the situation with countries throughout the region including Egypt, Turkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and European allies.
The violence came as Washington was in disarray: Republicans are looking for a successor to ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives, and a budget showdown looms with Biden and his Democrats that could lead to a government shutdown in about 40 days.
Biden’s choice to be US ambassador to Israel, former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, has yet to be confirmed by the US Senate.

 

Topics: Israel Hamas-Israel Gaza Hamas-Israeli War 2023

The Republican field is blaming Joe Biden for dealing with Iran after Hamas’ attack on Israel

The Republican field is blaming Joe Biden for dealing with Iran after Hamas’ attack on Israel
Updated 5 min 51 sec ago
AP
Follow

The Republican field is blaming Joe Biden for dealing with Iran after Hamas' attack on Israel

The Republican field is blaming Joe Biden for dealing with Iran after Hamas’ attack on Israel
  • Trump and others claim transfer of $6 billion in "American taxpayer dollars" to Iran used to finance Hamas
  • Biden officials earlier explained the $6 billion figure is not US taxpayer money, but frozen South Korean oil payments to Iran
  • Funds have absolutely nothing to do with the Hamas attacks, White House spokesperson explains
Updated 5 min 51 sec ago
AP

WATERLOO, Iowa: Former President Donald Trump and other GOP contenders tried to lay blame on the Biden administration after Hamas militants launched the deadliest attack on Israel in decades, citing a $6 billion transfer to Iran that administration officials insisted Saturday had yet to be spent.

Hamas’ surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday marks a new foreign policy front in a presidential election that has already been unusually dominated by foreign affairs. Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has divided the Republican field, with some like Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis questioning the US’s continued involvement, while others like former Vice President Mike Pence insist that supporting the Ukrainian military is vital to US national security interests.
On Saturday, the candidates appeared united, standing with Israel.
“The Hamas terrorist invasion of Israeli territory and the murder of Israeli soldiers today and the brutal murder of citizens is an act of savagery that must and will be crushed,” Trump said at an appearance in Waterloo, Iowa.
Trump, like others, directly blamed the $6 billion — “American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks,” he said in an earlier statement — and argued that, under Biden, the US is perceived as being “weak and ineffective” on the global stage, opening the door to hostility.
“They didn’t have that level of aggression with me. They didn’t have it. This would have never happened with me either,” Trump claimed, adding later in Cedar Rapids that Biden had “betrayed Israel” with the deal.
Biden on Saturday decried the “unconscionable” assault and pledged to ensure Israel has “what it needs to defend itself” after the attack.
Much of the Republican criticism focused on a complex deal announced by the Biden administration in September to release five US citizens detained in Iran. As part of the deal, roughly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets that were being held in South Korea were transferred to an account in Doha, Qatar.
Although Hamas is a Sunni Muslim group, it has a militant wing that has long nurtured close ties with Iran, a source of funding and a Shiite powerhouse. Hamas and Iran are brought together by a shared enmity toward Israel.
Administration officials said Saturday that no money in the Doha account so far has been spent.
The $6 billion figure is not US taxpayer money, senior Biden administration officials stressed at the time of the deal, but rather payments made by South Korea to Iran to buy oil in recent years. The funds had been stuck in South Korea due to US sanctions. That money is now held in a restricted account in Doha, and is meant to be used for solely humanitarian purposes — such as food and medicine for Iranians — and handled by what the administration described as vetted non-Iranian vendors.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said his country would spend the money “wherever we need it,” although the US has said in response that it would exercise rigorous oversight over how the funds are disbursed and that it could freeze the assets again if needed.
DeSantis, in a video statement, accused Biden of “policies that have gone easy on Iran” and have “helped to fill their coffers. Israel is now paying the price for those policies. We’re going to stand with the State of Israel, they need to root out Hamas and we need to stand up to Iran.”
And South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott alleged the attack was “the Biden $6 billion ransom payment at work.”
“We didn’t just invite this aggression, we paid for it,” he said in a statement.
Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, said she could not directly address Republican criticism due to federal restrictions.
“But I can clarify the facts: Not a single cent from these funds has been spent, and when it is spent, it can only be spent on things like food and medicine for the Iranian people,” she said Saturday in a statement. “These funds have absolutely nothing to do with the horrific attacks today and this is not the time to spread disinformation.”
Brian Nelson, the undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at Treasury, also stressed that “these restricted funds cannot go to Iran” and that “any suggestion to the contrary is false and misleading.”
Pence also blamed Biden, saying the current administration “projects weakness on the world stage” and “kowtows to the mullahs in Iran.” But in an appearance in Iowa, Pence also turned the focus on his GOP rivals who have been advocating more isolationist policies, particularly on Ukraine, calling the attack a “testament to the fact that we need new leadership in the White House, but we also need leadership in the Republican Party that understands the stakes, that understands we achieve peace through strength.”
“I call on Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis,” he said, “to abandon the language of appeasement — to say that we will stand strong with Israel, we will stand strong with Ukraine, we will stand as the leader of the free world.”
 

Topics: Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Gaza Joe Biden MAGA Republicans US-Iran prisoner deal

Brazil aims to prevent escalation of conflict, Lula says

Brazil aims to prevent escalation of conflict, Lula says
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Brazil aims to prevent escalation of conflict, Lula says

Brazil aims to prevent escalation of conflict, Lula says
  • A statement from Brazil’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed a commitment to a ‘two-state solution’
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters

BRASILIA: Brazil hopes to prevent escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday, after his country called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to address the crisis.

Diplomats said the council is due to meet on Sunday.

Brazil, which assumed the Security Council’s rotating presidency this month, condemned the violence that killed dozens of people.

A statement from the South American country’s Foreign Ministry also reaffirmed a commitment to a “two-state solution,” with Palestinians and Israelis coexisting within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders.

“Brazil will spare no effort to prevent an escalation of the conflict, during its tenure as President of the UN Security Council,” Lula wrote on the social media platform X.

“The Brazilian government reiterates that there is no justification for resorting to violence, especially against civilians, and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent an escalation of the situation,” Brazil’s Foreign Ministry said.

It added that “the mere management of the conflict is not a viable alternative for addressing the Israeli-Palestinian issue, and the resumption of peace negotiations is urgent.”

Topics: Palestine-Israel Conflict Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Saudi startups ready for 8,000-km India train journey to ‘expand horizons’

Saudi startups ready for 8,000-km India train journey to 'expand horizons'
Updated 08 October 2023
Follow

Saudi startups ready for 8,000-km India train journey to ‘expand horizons’

Saudi startups ready for 8,000-km India train journey to ‘expand horizons’
  • 20 out of 70 participating G20 delegates will come from Saudi Arabia
  • They were in India earlier this year for Startup20 engagement group meetings
Updated 08 October 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi startups are preparing to participate in an 8,000-km train journey across India at the end of October to brainstorm with other innovators from G20 countries, the trip’s organizers said on Saturday.

The journey, Jagriti Startup20 G20 Yatra 2023, will comprise 70 delegates from G20 countries who took part in the Startup20 engagement group, which was established under this year’s Indian presidency of the world’s biggest economies.

Twenty of the participants will come from Saudi Arabia on a trip that will start in Mumbai and take them through Bengaluru to Madurai, Sri City, Vizag, Odisha, Varanasi, Deoria, Delhi and Ahmedabad, encircling the whole country.

The Saudi co-organizer, startup incubator HealthGena, hopes that the 14-day journey will offer “a cultural exchange experience and opportunity for international friendship and collaboration,” its CEO Dr. Huda Alfardus told Arab News.

“The program falls under the umbrella of Startup20 Engagement Group, operating under India’s G20 presidency,” she said.

“My expectation from this collaboration and participation in the Jagriti Startup20 G20 Yatra 2023 is to gain valuable insights and experiences that will enhance the entrepreneurial skills and mindset of our Saudi startup leaders.”

For Alfardus, participation in the event was prompted by “the desire to expand our entrepreneurial horizons, establish connections with international counterparts, and gain exposure to India’s thriving entrepreneurship ecosystem.”

As the Saudi delegation’s coordinator and strategic partner for the journey, she and her team were looking forward to the opportunities that will unfold.

“The prospect of exploring various Indian cities, attending inspiring lectures, participating in global events, and networking with fellow participants fills us with enthusiasm. We are eager to share ideas, exchange experiences, and learn from the wisdom of expert mentors and local communities,” Alfardus said.

“This journey promises to provide transformative experiences and insights that will contribute to our personal and professional growth as entrepreneurs.”

Jagriti Yatra, a non-profit organizing the journey from the Indian side, signed a cooperation agreement with HealthGena during the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi in July.

Chinmay Vadnere, COO of Jagriti Yatra, said that the aim of the journey was to establish connections, and engage in discussions that would help young entrepreneurs to collaborate.

“We’re trying to facilitate these conversations. We’re trying to understand what the cultural nuances,” he told Arab News, adding that it could also help the entrepreneurial ecosystems of both countries to enrich each other.

“We can see to it how can India, which already has a good, established ecosystem, how can we collaborate with Saudis and do a cross-border collaboration in a much more meaningful way,” Vadnere said.

“I am sure we will learn a lot from Saudis and Saudis will also get a lot of insight from this experience.”

Topics: saudi startups Jagriti Yatra India Jagriti Startup20 G20 Yatra 2023

Japan urges Israelis and Palestinians to exercise maximum restraint

Japan urges Israelis and Palestinians to exercise maximum restraint
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

Japan urges Israelis and Palestinians to exercise maximum restraint

Japan urges Israelis and Palestinians to exercise maximum restraint
  • Japan offers its condolences to the bereaved families and expresses its heartfelt sympathies to the injured
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan on Saturday strongly condemned the launch of several rockets as well as infiltration into the Israeli territories from the Gaza Strip by Hamas and other “Palestinian militants” on October 7 local time.
In an official statement by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo “Japan offers its condolences to the bereaved families and expresses its heartfelt sympathies to the injured.”

 


“Japan urges all the parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid further damage and casualties,” the statement said while avoiding condemning the attacks by Israel on Gaza.
 

 

Topics: Japan Gaza Palestinians Israelis

Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia

Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia

Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia
  • Poll reveals two-thirds majority view Susan Hall’s social media activity as racist
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Conservative candidate for London’s mayoralty is facing fresh criticism over controversial tweets and alleged Islamophobia, with a new poll finding that two-thirds of those surveyed view her social media activity as racist.

Several days ago, Susan Hall received the support of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in her bid to become mayor of the capital, The Guardian reported.

But a series of retweets and comments on social media have ignited controversy, with claims that the 68-year-old fails to “fairly represent” the diversity of the capital.

Hall had liked a tweet in support of former Conservative minister Enoch Powell, who delivered a speech in the 1960s linking immigration to “rivers of blood.”

The candidate also engaged in “Islamophobic tropes” concerning London mayor Sadiq Khan, The Guardian reported, adding that Hall claimed the mayor’s “divisive attitude” left Jewish residents frightened.

The poll, commissioned by advocacy group Hope Not Hate, found that six in 10 respondents believe Hall should be suspended from the Conservative party and investigated.

A further 64 percent said that they view a mayoral candidate who “likes“ Islamophobic tweets as racist.

Georgie Laming, director of campaigns at Hope Not Hate, said: “It’s clear that Londoners think that Hall is not fit to represent London.

“The Conservative party must suspend Susan Hall immediately and she must be removed as a candidate.”

Hall had also used X to reply to a tweet that described Khan as “our nipple-height mayor of Londonistan.”

The tweet was published by Katie Hopkins, a right-wing media personality, with Hall replying: “Thank you Katie!”

Hall, speaking to the Conservative Friends of Israel on the sidelines of the national party’s conference last week, said: “I live in north London and I know the wealth and joy of the (Jewish) community.”

Sunak said in his keynote speech at the conference that Hall “is doing a great job holding Sadiq Khan to account.”

In response to the findings of the Hope Not Hate poll, a spokesperson for Hall said: “Susan is proud to celebrate London’s diverse communities and as mayor she will fix the bread-and-butter issues that people care about — making our streets safer and putting money back in your pocket.

“Susan regularly engages with people on Twitter without endorsing their views and wholly condemns any racism or Islamophobia on the platform.”

Topics: UK London London Mayor Islamophobia

