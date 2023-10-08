You are here

Myanmar Supreme Court rejects jailed Aung San Suu Kyi's appeals
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been in detention since the military toppled her government in a 2021 coup. (AP)
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters
Myanmar Supreme Court rejects jailed Aung San Suu Kyi's appeals
  • Nobel Peace Prize laureate appealing dozens of convictions for crimes ranging from treason and bribery to violations of the telecommunications law
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters
The Supreme Court in military-ruled Myanmar has rejected appeals against six corruption convictions for the jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to media reports.
Suu Kyi, in detention since the military toppled her government in a 2021 coup, faces 27 years in prison. She is appealing dozens of convictions for crimes ranging from treason and bribery to violations of the telecommunications law.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has denied wrongdoing.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup and the junta’s crackdown on opponents, with thousands jailed or killed. Many governments have called for the unconditional release of Suu Kyi and thousands of other political prisoners in the Southeast Asian country.
A junta spokesperson did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment on Sunday.
The court in August rejected five appeals by Suu Kyi on illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, sedition and violating coronavirus restrictions.
The junta recently granted a partial pardon that shaved six years off her prison sentence, a move that critics, including her son, said meant nothing.

British man 'missing near Gaza' following Hamas attack on festival
Updated 28 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

British man 'missing near Gaza' following Hamas attack on festival
  • Jack Marlowe, 26, was working as security at event near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel
  • Embassy spokesperson: ‘We don’t know for sure that he is taken hostage or dead or in a hospital’ 
Updated 28 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British man who was working as a bouncer at a music festival in Israel is missing following the attack by Hamas on Saturday.

The Israeli Embassy in London said Jake Marlowe, 26, is “missing near Gaza” and has not been heard from since Saturday morning, when the Palestinian militant group launched a series of raids across the south of the country.

An embassy spokesperson said: “He is missing, we don’t know for sure that he is taken hostage or dead or in a hospital.”

The festival near the village of Kibbutz Re’im was abandoned by thousands of people after gunmen attacked, with several people dead and numerous others abducted and reportedly taken to Gaza.

Marlowe’s mother Lisa told Jewish News: “He was doing security at this rave and called me at 4.30 a.m. to say all these rockets were flying over.

“Then, at about 5.30 a.m., he texted to say, ‘signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you,’ and that he loves me.”

Marlowe has lived in Israel for two years, residing in the city of Ma’alot.

The Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News that a British citizen is among those to have been taken to Gaza, but this has not been officially confirmed.

“I know that Israel is doing everything to make sure all the people being kept hostage at the moment in the hands of Hamas will be released,” she said.

Afghanistan's death toll from powerful earthquake surges to 2,000
Updated 08 October 2023
AP
Follow

Afghanistan's death toll from powerful earthquake surges to 2,000
  • A powerful magnitude-6.3 quake, followed by aftershocks, shook Afghanistan on Saturday
  • Afghanistan’s information minister says about six villages have been destroyed in the disaster 
Updated 08 October 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: Death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan rises to 2,000, said a Taliban spokesman, in one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades.
A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan on Saturday, the country’s national disaster authority said.
Abdul Wahid Rayan, spokesman of the Ministry of Information and Culture, said the death toll from the earthquake in Herat is higher than originally reported. About six villages have been destroyed, and hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris, he said while calling for urgent help.
The United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 dead, but later said the figure was still being verified. Local authorities gave an estimate of 100 people killed and 500 injured, according to the same update from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The update also said 465 houses had been reported destroyed and a further 135 were damaged.
“Partners and local authorities anticipate the number of casualties to increase as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under collapsed buildings,” the UN said.
Disaster authority spokesperson Mohammad Abdullah Jan said four villages in the Zenda Jan district in Herat province bore the brunt of the quake and aftershocks.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Herat city. It was followed by three very strong aftershocks, measuring magnitude 6.3, 5.9 and 5.5, as well as lesser shocks.
At least five strong tremors struck the city around noon, Herat city resident Abdul Shakor Samadi said.
“All people are out of their homes,” Samadi said. “Houses, offices and shops are all empty and there are fears of more earthquakes. My family and I were inside our home, I felt the quake.” His family began shouting and ran outside, afraid to return indoors.
The World Health Organization in Afghanistan said it dispatched 12 ambulance cars to Zenda Jan to evacuate casualties to hospitals.
“As deaths & casualties from the earthquake continue to be reported, teams are in hospitals assisting treatment of wounded & assessing additional needs,” the UN agency said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “WHO-supported ambulances are transporting those affected, most of them women and children.”
Telephone connections went down in Herat, making it hard to get details from affected areas. Videos on social media showed hundreds of people in the streets outside their homes and offices in Herat city.
Herat province borders Iran. The quake also was felt in the nearby Afghan provinces of Farah and Badghis, according to local media reports.
Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs, expressed his condolences to the dead and injured in Herat and Badghis.
The Taliban urged local organizations to reach earthquake-hit areas as soon as possible to help take the injured to hospital, provide shelter for the homeless, and deliver food to survivors. They said security agencies should use all their resources and facilities to rescue people trapped under debris.
“We ask our wealthy compatriots to give any possible cooperation and help to our afflicted brothers,” the Taliban said on X.
In June 2022, a powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan, flattening stone and mud-brick homes. The quake killed at least 1,000 people and injuring about 1,500.

Russia to seek return to UN rights body despite Ukraine war
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Russia to seek return to UN rights body despite Ukraine war
  • UNGA will vote on Tuesday to elect 15 new members to the Geneva-based UN body, for terms running from 2024 to 2026
  • To be elected to the rights council, a country needs 97 votes of the UN’s 193 member countries
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Russia, which was ousted from the UN Human Rights Council after its forces invaded Ukraine, will attempt a return to the body on Tuesday — an uncertain move that will provide a gauge of its international support.

The UN General Assembly will vote that day to elect 15 new members to the Geneva-based UN body, for terms running from 2024 to 2026.
The council’s 47 members are allocated by region, and each large regional group usually pre-selects its own candidates, which the General Assembly then generally approves.
But this year two groups have more candidates than available seats: Latin America (candidates from Brazil, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Peru will contest three seats), and Eastern Europe (Albania, Bulgaria and Russia will vie for two seats).
Moscow’s candidacy has drawn skepticism, and the vote will come just days after a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian village of Groza killed more than 50 people in a scene of carnage.
“We hope UN members will firmly reject (Russia’s) preposterous candidacy,” a State Department spokesperson told AFP on condition of anonymity.
“Members of Russia’s forces have committed violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine,” the spokesperson added.
Mariana Katzarova, a top UN expert, recently said repression inside Russia had intensified since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, reaching levels “unprecedented in recent history.”
To be elected to the rights council, a country needs 97 votes of the UN’s 193 member countries.
In April 2022, 93 countries voted to suspend Russia from the council, while 24 opposed that move.
That majority vote against Russia was less lopsided than other resolutions defending the territorial integrity of Ukraine, with around 140 countries approving.
But the situation with the rights council is more complex, as some countries also seen as rights offenders fear they may face the same fate.

The vote Tuesday will be by secret ballot — perhaps shining a clearer light on a fragmented world in which several developing countries have grown weary of the West’s persistent focus on Ukraine.
“I think Western diplomats in New York are rather worried Russia could sneak back into the Human Rights Council” in what would be “a public relations disaster for the UN on a massive scale,” said Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group.
“Russia has always argued that many UN members sympathize with it in private but won’t support it in public for fear of antagonizing Western powers,” he added. “Moscow will hope that this supposed silent majority supports it in this secret vote.”
Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN, pushed back, saying: “There are no beacons of democracy or rogue states, as is sometimes being portrayed. No member state can claim to be immune from human rights violations.”
Louis Charbonneau of the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) conceded that no member of the council “has an unblemished rights record,” but added that “every UN member nation should recognize that the council has membership standards for which Russia and China show despicable disregard.”
His group has called on member countries to also refrain from voting for Beijing, citing its violations of the rights of China’s Uyghur minority.
China, however, risks little in the vote: It is one of four countries in the Asian regional group vying for four open seats.
HRW is also calling for countries to oppose Cuba’s candidacy, while another NGO, the International Service for Human Rights, opposes not just the Russian and Chinese candidacies but also that of Burundi.
Other candidates on Tuesday are Ivory Coast, Malawi, Ghana, Kuwait, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands and France.
 

South Africa set World Cup batting records in 102-run win over Sri Lanka
Updated 08 October 2023
AP
Follow

South Africa set World Cup batting records in 102-run win over Sri Lanka
  • South Africa’s Aiden Markram hits World Cup’s fastest-ever century
  • Proteas slo posted highest-ever World Cup total by scoring 428-5 
Updated 08 October 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: South Africa rewrote Cricket World Cup batting records as it beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs, with three Proteas batters smashing centuries on Saturday in their tournament opener.
Aiden Markram (106) hit the World Cup’s fastest-ever century off 49 balls; Quinton de Kock, in his farewell international tournament, scored 100; and Rassie van der Dussen made 108 as South Africa amassed 428-5.
It was the first time three batters from the same team had scored centuries in a single innings of a World Cup game.
Sri Lanka, which won the toss in New Delhi and chose to field, always lagged behind despite Kusal Mendis’ blistering 76 off 42 balls in the batting powerplay. Sri Lanka was dismissed for 326 in 44.5 overs.
“Probably a blessing in disguise that we lost the toss,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said afterward.
Markram’s belligerent knock surpassed Kevin O’Brien’s 50-ball century in Ireland’s famous win over England at the 2011 World Cup. The South African total was also the highest in a World Cup, surpassing Australia’s 417-6 against Afghanistan in 2015.
De Kock and van der Dussen shared a 204-run second wicket stand after Bavuma was trapped leg before wicket by Dilshan Madushanka.
Sri Lanka, going into the World Cup without injured ace legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga, couldn’t stop the flow of runs either through pace or spin as de Kock and van der Dussen smashed 25 boundaries and five sixes between them.
De Kock top-edged an easy catch at mid-on off Matheesha Pathirana a ball after he completed his century and van der Dussen also holed out at long-on soon after completing his century.
It was all Markram’s brilliant power-hitting in the latter stage of South Africa’s innings as he cut loose soon after completing his half century off 34 balls.
He raised his next 50 off only 15 balls when he smacked Pathirana over square leg for a six in an over that went for 26 as all the Sri Lanka bowlers got a hammering.
“I know what’s expected of me as a batter,” Markram said. “Initially, you want to get a feel for the wicket and find out the options you can take and then back it.”
Pathirarana (1-95) and Kasun Rajitha (1-90) went for plenty while Madushanka (2-86) and young left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (1-81) also had a forgetful World Cup outing.
Markram was dismissed after smashing 14 fours and three sixes in hot conditions as he holed out at long off before David Miller continued to push the scoring rate with a breezy unbeaten 39 off 21 balls.
Chasing a huge target, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (68) finally ended a lean spell in ODIs with his first score of 50-plus since his century against India early this year while Charith Asalanka (79) was also among the runs before Sri Lanka got bowled out with more than five overs to spare.
“We expected to keep them to 350-370, we thought it would be manageable given Asalanka and Mendis’ form but we couldn’t deal with the extra runs,” Shanaka said.
Seamer Gerald Coetzee picked up 3-68 and spinner Keshav Maharaj took 2-62.
Marco Jansen, who picked up two early wickets before being smashed around, had 2-92 as Mendis flicked the left-arm seamer for big sixes.

BANGLADESH CRUSHES AFGHANISTAN

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with bat and ball in hilly Dharamsala as Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by six wickets.
After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field, Afghanistan was skittled out for 156 with all-rounder Mehidy picking up 3-25 and skipper Shakib Al Hasan claiming 3-30.
Mehidy then scored 57 runs in 73 balls as Bangladesh made 158-4 in 34.4 overs, easing home with 15.2 overs to spare.
Afghanistan made a good start to its innings with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran (22) putting on 47 for the first wicket.
Gurbaz added another 36 with Rahmat Shah (18) before Shakib struck twice to remove Zadran and Shah.
The turning point came when Mehidy dismissed Hashmatullah Shahidi for 18 as the skipper went for a slog.
Four balls later, Mustafizur Rahman removed the in-form Gurbaz for 47 with a slower ball and the Afghanistan slide continued, with the last three wickets all falling on 156.
Bangladesh then made a poor start to its innings, Tanzid Hasan going for five and Litton Das for 13.
Mehidy, though, added 97 in 129 balls with Najmul Hossain Shanto for the third wicket to steer Bangladesh toward its target.
Naveen-ul-Haq removed Mehidy thanks to a brilliant catch at mid-off from Shah, but Shanto stayed until the end, scoring 59 not out off 83 balls including three fours and a six.
During the innings, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb ur Rahman made a sliding fielding attempt close to the backward square leg boundary at the HPCA Stadium and his knee was almost jammed up in the outfield, with a patch of grass coming clean off.
“We are lucky Mujeeb hasn’t got a serious knee injury today,” Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said afterward. “Yes, he probably shouldn’t have dived on his knee, but we see it is the product of cricket all around the world where players are taught and encouraged to improve their fielding. (But) we have got players unsure of whether they can dive (here),” Trott said.
When asked if the ground was fit to host international games, Trott replied, “I don’t think that’s a decision for me to sit here and make an assessment of. You have got players worried about getting injured. It is for them (the ICC) to look at and keep an eye on.”
But Trott also added: “It is not the reason why we lost today.”

Fighting flares in DR Congo, forcing 50,000 to flee

Fighting flares in DR Congo, forcing 50,000 to flee
An aerial view of the Rusayo IDP camp, home to tens of thousands of war-displaced people in DR Congo. (AFP)
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Fighting flares in DR Congo, forcing 50,000 to flee

Fighting flares in DR Congo, forcing 50,000 to flee
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

GOMA, DR Congo: Rival armed groups have clashed in DR Congo’s east killing five civilians and forcing more than 50,000 to flee, the United Nations said Saturday, after a six-month lull in fighting.

Clashes have erupted between local armed groups and the M23 rebel movement in North Kivu province, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
“The resurgence of violent clashes since October 1 raises concern about a fresh deterioration in the humanitarian situation,” OCHA said.
About 51,000 people had been “forced to flee their homes” in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The main armed groups operating in the North Kivu had met in the provincial capital Goma at the end of September and declared themselves ready to lay down arms.
Within days coordinated attacks were launched on villages in Masisi and Rutshuru territory.
Video footage posted on social media, shows militiamen saying they are “volunteers to defend the nation” before filming themselves firing at homes and setting them ablaze.
The fighting has led to traffic being halted on one of the province’s main roads.
The head of a local defense group known as “General” Guidon Shimiray, who faces UN Security Council sanctions and is wanted by the Congo government, on Friday paraded with his men in the town of Kitshanga,50 kilometers (30 miles) from Goma. The M23 rebel group chased the army out of the town last January

A Kitshanga resident on Saturday told AFP, “In the morning shots rang out... local self-defense groups fled.
“Some stole goods from people,” as they went, before M23 rebels took control of the area, he added, asking not to be named.
Other local people contacted by telephone said they had left for the north for their own safety.
A nurse told AFP hundreds had sought refuge in a health center, including five with bullet wounds.
M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have captured swathes of North Kivu displacing more than a million people since re-emerging to launch an offensive in late 2021.
Several thousand soldiers from East Africa have been deployed in combat zones since the start of the year, in theory to patrol a buffer zone between the armed groups.
DRC’s armed forces (FARDC) this week announced they were not involved in the resumption of fighting.
Dozens of armed groups are active in eastern DRC, a legacy of regional wars that raged in the 1990s and 2000s.

