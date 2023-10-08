You are here

Israeli soldiers battle Hamas on second day of surprise attack

Above, fire and smoke rise above buildings during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Oct. 8, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian inspect a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian inspect a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023. (Reuters)
Above, a resident amid the debris of a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023. (Reuters)
A boy walks amid the debris of a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023. (Reuters)
People walk around the ruins of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes in Gaza City on Oct. 8, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian firemen extinguish a fire in a residential building destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on Oct. 8, 2023. (AFP)
  Israeli media outlets say the death toll from Hamas' incursion has risen to 600
JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers fought to repel Hamas militants Sunday, a day after they broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and rampaged through nearby Israeli communities in an unprecedented surprise attack, while Israel’s retaliation strikes leveled buildings in Gaza and its prime minister said the country was at war.

In an assault of startling breadth, Hamas gunmen rolled into as many as 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities as far as 24 kilometers from the Gaza border, while Hamas launched thousands of rockets at Israeli cities.

Several Israeli media outlets are reporting that the death toll from Hamas’ wide-ranging incursion into Israel has risen to 600.

The Kan public broadcaster and Channel 12, as well as the Haaretz and Times of Israel newspapers, reported the toll Sunday.

There has been no official confirmation of the number of deaths on the Israeli side since the fighting erupted early Saturday. Palestinian officials say more than 300 people have been killed in Gaza, without differentiating between fighters and civilians.

On Sunday, Israel was fighting Hamas incursions in eight places, the Israeli military said. An Israeli military spokesperson said Sunday morning that two hostage situations had been “resolved,” but did not say whether all the hostages had been rescued alive.

Israel struck 426 targets in Gaza, its military said, flattening residential buildings in giant explosions. That included a 14-storey tower that held dozens of apartments as well as Hamas offices in central Gaza City. Israeli forces fired a warning just before.

The conflict threatened to escalate with Israel’s vows of retaliation, and fears of attacks from Hezbollah, a militant group allied with Hamas in Lebanon, on Israel’s northern border.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group fired dozens of rockets and shells on Sunday at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the country’s border with Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the attack using “large numbers of rockets and shells” was in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance.” It said the Israeli positions were directly hit.

Israel’s military fired back at the Lebanese areas, but there was no immediate word on casualties.

The Israeli army said it shelled the areas where the fire came from on the Lebanese side of the border.

Chebaa Farms was captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war, but Lebanon considers it and the nearby Kfar Chouba hills as Lebanese territories.

The Golan Heights were annexed by Israel in 1981.

The Israeli military said that it was striking an area in Lebanon from which strikes on Israeli towns had come, but did not say who had launched the strikes. In previous Israel-Hamas conflicts, Hezbollah has sat on the sidelines while smaller Palestinian groups have launched rockets from Lebanon.

In a televised address Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military will use all of its strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities. “All the places that Hamas hides in, operates from, we will turn them into ruins,” he added.




Israelis inspect a destroyed building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)

“Get out of there now,” he told Gaza residents, who have no way to leave the tiny, overcrowded Mediterranean territory.

Overnight, the Israeli military issued warnings in Arabic to communities near the border with Israel to leave their homes for areas deeper inside the tiny enclave.

Gaza’s 2.3 million people have endured a border blockade, enforced to varying degrees by Israel and Egypt, since Hamas militants seized control in 2007.

Previous conflicts between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers brought widespread death and destruction in Gaza and days of rocket fire on Israeli towns. The situation is potentially more volatile now, with Israel’s far-right government stung by the security breach and with Palestinians in despair over a never-ending occupation in the West Bank and suffocating blockade of Gaza.

On Sunday, militants fired more rockets from Gaza, hitting a hospital in the Israeli coastal town of Ashkelon, said senior hospital official Tal Bergman. Video provided by Barzilai Medical Center showed a large hole punched into a wall and chunks of debris scattered on the ground of what appeared to be an empty room and a hallway. The military said patients had been evacuated from Barzilai before the strike.

School was canceled across Israel.

Around 3 a.m., a loudspeaker atop a mosque in Gaza City blared a stark warning to residents of nearby apartment buildings: Evacuate immediately. Just minutes later, an Israeli airstrike reduced one nearby five-storey building to ashes.

After one Israeli strike, a Hamas rocket barrage hit four cities, including Tel Aviv and a nearby suburb. Throughout the day, Hamas fired more than 3,500 rockets, the Israeli military said.

The shadowy leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, said the assault was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, and a series of recent incidents that have brought Israeli-Palestinian tensions to a fever pitch.




A digger removes rubble from the police station that was overrun by Hamas militants in Sderot, Israel. (AP)

Over the past year, Israel’s far-right government has ramped up settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, Israeli settler violence has displaced hundreds of Palestinians there, and tensions have flared around the Al-Aqsa mosque, a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site.

“Enough is enough,” Deif, who does not appear in public, said in the recorded message. He said the attack was only the start of what he called “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” and called on Palestinians from east Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight.

The Hamas incursion on Simchat Torah, a normally joyous day when Jews complete the annual cycle of reading the Torah scroll, revived painful memories of the 1973 Mideast war practically 50 years to the day, in which Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, aiming to take back Israeli-occupied territories.

Comparisons to one of the most traumatic moments in Israeli history sharpened criticism of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, who had campaigned on more aggressive action against threats from Gaza. Political commentators lambasted the government and military over its failure to anticipate what appeared to be a Hamas attack unseen in its level of planning and coordination.

Asked by reporters how Hamas had managed to catch the army off guard, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesman, replied, “That’s a good question.”

The abduction of Israeli civilians and soldiers also raised a particularly thorny issue for Israel, which has a history of making heavily lopsided exchanges to bring captive Israelis home. Israel is holding thousands of Palestinians in its prisons. Hecht confirmed that a “substantial” number of Israelis were abducted Saturday.

Associated Press photos showed an elderly Israeli woman being brought into Gaza on a golf cart by Hamas gunmen and another woman squeezed between two fighters on a motorcycle. AP journalists saw four people taken from the kibbutz of Kfar Azza, including two women.

In Gaza, a black jeep pulled to a stop and, when the rear door opened, a young woman stumbled out, bleeding from the head and with her hands tied behind her back. A man waving a gun in the air grabbed her by the hair and pushed her into the vehicle’s back seat.

A major question now was whether Israel will launch a ground assault into Gaza, a move that in the past has brought intensified casualties. Netanyahu vowed that Hamas “will pay an unprecedented price.” But, he warned, “This war will take time. It will be difficult.”

Israel’s military was bringing four divisions of troops as well as tanks to the Gaza border, joining 31 battalions already in the area, a spokesperson said.

Hamas said it had planned for a potentially long fight. “We are prepared for all options, including all-out war,” the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, told Al-Jazeera TV. “We are ready to do whatever is necessary for the dignity and freedom of our people.”

Topics: Hamas Israel

Israel’s envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence

Israel’s envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence
Israel’s envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence

Israel’s envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence
  Lillian said Israel's priority was its response to the attack
ANKARA: Israel’s Ambassador to Turkiye, Irit Lillian, said on Sunday it was too early to talk about mediation offers between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, adding the attacks showed that Hamas should not have any presence in Turkiye or elsewhere.
On Saturday, Hamas launched an attack against Israel, for which Israel vowed “mighty vengeance” in response. Hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis have been killed, in what Israel has said is a war.
In an online briefing with journalists after Turkiye said it was in contact with all parties and stood ready to de-escalate, Lillian said Israel’s priority was its response to the attack.
“Mediation comes at a different point of time. Right now, we are unfortunately counting the dead, we are trying to heal the wounded, we don’t even know what is the number of the citizens abducted,” she said.
“We want to see all the abducted people coming home and we want quiet and calmness coming back to Israel and the region,” she added. “After that, we can talk about mediation and who are going to be the players in this mediation.”
The conflict comes as Turkiye, which has backed Palestinians in the past, hosted members of Hamas, and supported a two-state solution to the conflict, works to repair ties with Israel after years of animosity.
Ankara does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

HAMAS PRESENCE IN TURKEY
Asked about the presence of Hamas members in Turkiye, Lillian said a senior member of the Islamist group, Saleh Al-Arouri, was sometimes seen at events in Turkiye, and added he should be tried for crimes against humanity.
“I think it just strengthens our point that Hamas should not have an office or any kind of activity, neither in Turkiye nor anywhere else in the world,” she said. “There is no place for terrorists to direct or command acts from any country in the world.”
The Turkish foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the presence of Hamas officials in Turkiye.
On Sunday, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, while repeating Ankara’s earlier call for restraint, said Palestinians had long suffered from injustices, namely on Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque which he labelled a “red line.”
Lillian said Israel had expected more empathy from Turkiye, a country that has suffered from militant attacks for decades, but added “good constructive” dialogue between the countries in “the day after” would shed light on the fate of the rapprochement.
“I think it’s a little bit hard to say,” Lillian said, when asked if ties would be affected, adding that some comments from Ankara were “surprising.”
“I think the relations of Israel and Turkiye which started a process of warm-up should not be affected by yesterday’s attack and by the ongoing war against terrorism,” she added.
She also said the Israeli embassy was in touch with Turkish authorities regarding threats, and calls for demonstrations and violence.

Topics: Israel Palestine Turkey Hamas-Israeli War 2023

Two Israelis, one Egyptian shot dead in Alexandria: Israeli foreign ministry

Two Israelis, one Egyptian shot dead in Alexandria: Israeli foreign ministry
Updated 08 October 2023
Two Israelis, one Egyptian shot dead in Alexandria: Israeli foreign ministry

Two Israelis, one Egyptian shot dead in Alexandria: Israeli foreign ministry
Two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide were shot dead on Sunday in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

A policeman alleged to have carried out the shooting in the Sawari district of Alexandria was in custody, two Egyptian security sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One Egyptian was injured in the shooting, the first such attack on Israelis in Egypt in decades. The Egyptian interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The shooting happened one day after an attack against Israel by Islamist group Hamas, for which Israel vowed “mighty vengeance” in response. Hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis have been killed.

According to one of the Egyptian sources, the policeman said he lost control and fired randomly on the tourist group after being provoked.

Egypt was the first Arab nation to normalize relations with Israel, but while the two countries cooperate closely on security and energy many Egyptians, like others across the Arab world, continue to sympathize with the Palestinian cause.

The head of Egyptian intelligence was in close contact with officials from Israel and Hamas following the outbreak of violence, three security sources said on Saturday.

In June, three Israeli soldiers and one Egyptian security officer were killed in an hours-long incident near the countries' border.

Topics: Egypt Israel

Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah hits Shebaa Farms

Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah hits Shebaa Farms
Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah hits Shebaa Farms

Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah hits Shebaa Farms
  • Israeli military: Artillery into an area of Lebanon where cross-border mortar fire was launched
  • Hezbollah earlier fired guided rockets and artillery onto three Israeli posts in disputed Shebaa Farms
Israel fired barrages of artillery into southern Lebanon on Sunday after Hezbollah targeted three Israeli military positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
On Saturday, the most serious attack in years by Palestinian gunmen on Israeli towns left at least 250 Israelis dead, with another 230 Gazans killed in Israel’s retaliatory bombardment.
Hezbollah, a powerful armed party backed by Iran, said it had launched guided rockets and artillery onto three posts in the Shebaa Farms “in solidarity” with the Palestinian people.
The Israeli military said on Sunday it fired artillery into an area of Lebanon where cross-border mortar fire was launched. “IDF (Israel Defense Forces) artillery is currently striking the area in Lebanon from where a shooting was carried out,” it said.
Israel’s military said one its drones struck a Hezbollah post in the area of Har Dov, an area in Shebaa.
“At this point, there is no further threat in Har Dov or the northern arena,” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in televised remarks, adding that the military remained on high alert.
Israel has held the Shebaa Farms, a 15-square-mile (39-square-km) patch of land, since 1967. Both Syria and Lebanon claim the Shebaa Farms are Lebanese.
The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, said it had “detected several rockets fired from southeast Lebanon toward Israeli-occupied territory” as well as artillery fire from Israel into Lebanon in response.
“We are in contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, at all levels, to contain the situation and avoid a more serious escalation,” spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said.
The Blue Line is the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, marking where Israeli forces withdrew when they left south Lebanon in 2000.
On Saturday, UNIFIL said it had enhanced its presence in southern Lebanon following developments in Israel and Gaza, including its operations to counter rocket launches.
The UN’s special coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “deeply concerned” by the exchange of fire and urged parties to “shield Lebanon and its people from further conflagration.”
Hezbollah, which effectively controls southern Lebanon, said on Saturday it was in “direct contact” with leaders of Palestinian “resistance” groups and that it saw Palestinian attacks on Israel as a “decisive response to Israel’s continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalization with Israel.”

Topics: Israel Lebanon Hezbollah

Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’

Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’
Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’

Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’
  • Saturday morning was one of ‘defeat and humiliation’ for Israel, says Hamas leader
  • Hamas fighters caught Israel off guard on Saturday with a full-scale operation
GAZA: Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, said on Saturday that armed Palestinian factions intend to expand the ongoing battle in Gaza to the West Bank and Jerusalem. 

The battle moved into the heart of the “zionist entity,” he said. 

“This was the morning of defeat and humiliation upon our enemy, its soldiers, and its settlers,” he said. 

“What happened reveals the greatness of our preparation. What happened today reveals the weakness of the enemy.”

He told fellow Arab countries that Israel cannot provide them with any protection despite recent diplomatic rapprochements.

In a televised speech, Haniyeh addressed the Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel in recent years.

“We say to all countries, including our Arab brothers, that this entity, which cannot protect itself in the face of resistors, cannot provide you with any protection,” he said.

“All the normalization agreements you signed with that entity cannot resolve this (Palestinian) conflict.”

The leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, said Saturday’s assault was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Israeli raids inside West Bank cities over the past year, violence at Al-Aqsa and increasing attacks by settlers on Palestinians, and growth of settlements.

“Enough is enough,” Deif said in the recorded message. 

He said the morning attack started “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” and called on Palestinians from East Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight. 

“Today, the people are regaining their revolution.”

Asked by reporters how Hamas had managed to catch the army off guard, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesman, replied, “That’s a good question.”

Videos released by Hamas appeared to show at least three Israelis captured alive.

The Israeli military confirmed that a number of Israelis had been taken captive. 

A top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri, said that his group was holding “a large number” of Israeli prisoners, including senior officers, adding that they would be used in a prisoner exchange to free Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails. 

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the group’s military wing, said the soldiers were captured during a surprise infiltration into southern Israel.

He said the captives were being held in “safe places.”

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine Israel war

Pakistan says ‘deeply concerned’ amid increasing hostilities in Middle East

Pakistan says ‘deeply concerned’ amid increasing hostilities in Middle East
Pakistan says ‘deeply concerned’ amid increasing hostilities in Middle East

Pakistan says ‘deeply concerned’ amid increasing hostilities in Middle East
  • Hamas resistance forces, Israel continue fighting in occupied Palestinian territories
  • Hamas shocked Israel on Saturday morning by launching full-scale military offensive
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said on Sunday that the South Asian country was “deeply concerned” with the escalating hostilities in the Middle East, calling on Israel to immediately cease its oppression in occupied Palestine. 

Gunmen from Hamas, which governs Gaza, launched a full-scale military operation into Israeli towns and settlements located along the separation fence with Gaza on Saturday morning. At least 200 Israelis were killed, Israel’s ambulance service said, while 1,100 had been wounded, according to the Israeli health ministry.

Tel Aviv responded by conducting deadly air strikes in Palestine, killing at least 232 people and wounding 1,697 others. Hamas said its operation against Israel was in response to the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli authorities and their high-handedness against the Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has warned of a “long and difficult war” as the two sides remained locked in battle in several areas on Sunday. 

“Pakistan is deeply concerned by the escalating hostility in the Middle East and the loss of innocent lives,” Jilani wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

“We stand in solidarity with Palestinians and call for an immediate end to the violence and oppression by Israeli occupation forces.”

The Pakistani foreign minister demanded the creation of a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders and in line with the UN resolutions. 

“The international community needs to intervene to bring an end to the conflict, protect civilians, and work toward a lasting peace in the Middle East,” he added. 

Separately, Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi criticized Israel for suppressing the rights of Palestinians. 

“Progress toward peace cannot materialize without condemnation of usurpation & brutalization of Palestinian rights & people by Israel,” Alvi wrote on X.

Topics: Palestine #israel Israel Palestine war

