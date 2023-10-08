You are here

Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens 'had been coming,' says Palestinian ambassador to UK

Palestine’s ambassador to the UK said the death of Israeli civilians at the hands of Hamas militants on Saturday had been “coming their way.” (Screenshot/CNN)
Palestine’s ambassador to the UK said the death of Israeli civilians at the hands of Hamas militants on Saturday had been “coming their way.” (Screenshot/CNN)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens ‘had been coming,’ says Palestinian ambassador to UK

Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens ‘had been coming,’ says Palestinian ambassador to UK
  • Husam Zomlot said the killings were a “consequence” of Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Palestine’s ambassador to the UK said the death of Israeli civilians at the hands of Hamas militants on Saturday had been “coming their way.”

At least 600 Israelis are reported to have been killed in the violence launched from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, with thousands more injured and dozens held hostage by the militant group.

Husam Zomlot, who is set to speak at a Friends of Palestine event organized by the British opposition Labour Party next week, said the killings were a “consequence” of Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The loss of civilian life is tragic (on) all sides, and what is happening is extremely worrying and very tragic,” he said during an interview with CNN on Saturday.

“As we speak, the loss of lives, you’ve counted 70 Israeli deaths, there (are) more than 200 Palestinian deaths so far, more than 1,600 entire residential compounds are being wiped out. This is a war crime committed by Israel. 

“And what is more tragic or equally tragic is the blindness and the deafness of the world and the international community for so many years, of the warnings we have been saying that this was coming. Israel knew that this was coming their way … It’s a consequence,” he added.

Zomlot accused Israel of overseeing an “apartheid” in Palestine, adding that Hamas’ actions were a “matter of when, not if.”

He also slammed claims by Israel that its retaliation to the attacks was protecting Palestinian civilians from Hamas as “nonsense” and “Israeli lies.”

In a post on X, Zomlot criticized the condemnation of Hamas by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who said the UK would “always support Israel’s right to defend itself” in the face of attacks on its citizens.

Zomlot said statements about the “right to self-defense” would be interpreted by the “most fanatical Israeli government” as a green light to carry out further massacres against Palestinians.

“Such language from the UK government and other international actors will only escalate the situation,” he said. “It is time the international community holds the Israeli occupation responsible for decades of systematic crimes and violations.”

Over 2,000 feared dead after Afghanistan earthquakes

A man cleans up after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district, Herat province, Afghanistan on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)
A man cleans up after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district, Herat province, Afghanistan on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)
Updated 08 October 2023
Over 2,000 feared dead after Afghanistan earthquakes

A man cleans up after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district, Herat province, Afghanistan on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)
  • Rescue operations underway after tremors rock Herat, surrounding areas
  • More than 1,000 people were killed when quake hit country’s southeast last year
Updated 08 October 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: More than 2,000 people are feared dead after a series of powerful earthquakes hit western Afghanistan over the weekend, Taliban authorities said on Sunday.

A magnitude 6.3 quake struck about 40 km northwest of the city of Herat on Saturday, followed by strong aftershocks that were felt in the neighboring provinces of Badghis and Farah.

The tremors devastated at least 12 villages, with the death toll estimated at 2,053 as of Sunday afternoon, said Janan Sayeeq, spokesperson for the Afghanistan Disaster Management Authority.

About 1,200 people were injured and more than 1,300 houses destroyed in the quakes, as the government dispatched rescue teams.

“The majority of people are still under their destroyed houses,” Sayeeq told Arab News. “Operations to rescue the victims are underway.”

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesperson based in Qatar, reported the same numbers.

The death toll spiked from the 500 reported earlier by the Afghan Red Crescent Society, which said it expected the numbers to climb as authorities and aid officials try to reach the most affected areas.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that 80 percent of Herat residents had been displaced by the quakes. An estimated 1.9 million people are believed to live in the province.

The World Health Organization’s unit in Afghanistan said on Saturday it had sent 12 ambulances to hard-hit districts in Herat to help evacuate casualties but warned that “logistic challenges are hindering operations.”

Most houses remain fragile, it added, as they are made from mud and stones.

Saturday’s quake is the second major tremor to hit Afghanistan in just over a year. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the southeast of the country in June 2022, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring 1,600 others.

Prankster sparks World Cup security fear at India, Australia World Cup game

Prankster sparks World Cup security fear at India, Australia World Cup game
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Prankster sparks World Cup security fear at India, Australia World Cup game

Prankster sparks World Cup security fear at India, Australia World Cup game
  • The presence of the British serial pitch invader at the match has put Pakistan's visa issues in the spotlight
  • ICC says it will consider additional security measures to prevent such incidents from happening again
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

CHENNAI: A pitch invader breached heavy security and fencing to break onto the field at the Cricket World Cup game between India and Australia on Sunday, getting to within touching distance of players including superstar Virat Kohli.
British YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis stunned the crowd of around 30,000 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium when he appeared wearing a blue India team shirt with “Jarvo 69” written on the back.
Kohli appeared to speak with Jarvis before security escorted him away.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) said they will consider “if additional security measures are required to prevent it happening again.”
“The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hand of the Indian authorities.”
Jarvis has become a serial pitch invader, making it onto the field three times during England’s home Test series against India in 2021.
He was charged with aggravated trespass after colliding with England player Jonny Bairstow at the Oval.
“How has Jarvo managed to get a visa when not a single Pakistani journalist has one?” asked Wisden cricket journalist Ben Gardner on social media on Sunday.
Pakistan media and fans have been frustrated in their attempts to get to India for the World Cup due to visa delays.

Jakarta calls for end to violence as Israeli strikes hit Indonesian hospital in Gaza 

Jakarta calls for end to violence as Israeli strikes hit Indonesian hospital in Gaza 
Updated 08 October 2023
SHEANY YASUKO LAI 
Jakarta calls for end to violence as Israeli strikes hit Indonesian hospital in Gaza 

Jakarta calls for end to violence as Israeli strikes hit Indonesian hospital in Gaza 
Updated 08 October 2023
SHEANY YASUKO LAI 

JAKARTA: Indonesia called for an immediate end to violence on Sunday amid deadly bombardment in Gaza, after the Indonesian-run hospital on the strip was damaged by an Israeli airstrike.  

The latest cycle of escalating violence between Palestinian group Hamas and Israeli forces broke out after the former launched a multi-front attack over the weekend against the latter, as Israel responded with air raids on the Gaza Strip, where around 2.2 million people live.  

The Indonesia Hospital, located in the northern Gaza Strip city of Beit Lahia, was among the structures hit by Israeli forces on Saturday, an attack that killed one of the facility’s local staff.  

“Indonesia is deeply concerned with the escalation of conflict between Palestine and Israel. Indonesia urges the immediate end of violence to avoid further human casualties,” the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.  

“The root of the conflict, namely the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel, must be resolved, in accordance with the parameters agreed upon by the UN.” 

The Palestinian Health Ministry put the death toll in the Gaza Strip at 313 on Sunday, with nearly 2,000 people injured, while at least 250 Israelis have been killed.  

“Parts of the Indonesia Hospital building were damaged,” Indonesian nongovernmental organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, or MER-C, which funded the hospital, said in a statement.  

“The direct attack on the Indonesia Hospital complex in Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip on Saturday appears to amplify how in the Israel-Palestine war, international humanitarian law is never under consideration for Israel.”  

Israeli forces also struck other facilities on the strip, including an ambulance in front of Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, according to Doctors Without Borders.  

Indonesia has for decades been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, with people and authorities in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.  

The Southeast Asian nation has no diplomatic relations with Israel, and the Indonesian government has repeatedly called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories and for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders. 

Jakarta has also repeatedly called on the UN Security Council to implement all its resolutions related to Palestine. 

Aqsa Working Group, an Indonesian organization based in Bogor, West Java, which has been advocating for the Palestinian cause, also extended its support for Palestinians following the recent escalation.  

“The attack (on Saturday) is a logical response from the people of Palestine against the injustice of the Zionist regime and its allies,” AWG said in a statement.  

“It’s a very logical response given that international organizations are not able to do much to bring peace and independence in Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”  

Pope Francis calls for ‘peace in Israel and Palestine’

Pope Francis calls for 'peace in Israel and Palestine'
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Pope Francis calls for ‘peace in Israel and Palestine’

Pope Francis calls for ‘peace in Israel and Palestine’
  • ‘Terrorism and war do not lead to a solution, but only to the death and suffering of many innocent people’
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

VACTICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday called for “peace in Israel and in Palestine,” saying “terrorism and war do not lead to a solution.”
As war raged between Israel and Palestinian militants, the pope called for an end to attacks in Israel.
He did not mention the Gaza Strip or the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which launched a massive surprise attack early on Saturday.
“War is a defeat. All war is a defeat. Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine,” he said at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.
“I follow with apprehension and pain what is happening in Israel... I express my solidarity with the families of the victims,” he told crowds after his traditional Angelus prayer.
“I pray for all those who are living through hours of terror and anguish,” he said.
“May the attacks and the weapons cease, I beg you.”
“Terrorism and war do not lead to a solution, but only to the death and suffering of many innocent people.”

British man ‘missing near Gaza’ following Hamas attack on festival

British man 'missing near Gaza' following Hamas attack on festival
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
British man ‘missing near Gaza’ following Hamas attack on festival

British man ‘missing near Gaza’ following Hamas attack on festival
  • Jack Marlowe, 26, was working as security at event near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel
  • Embassy spokesperson: ‘We don’t know for sure that he is taken hostage or dead or in a hospital’ 
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British man who was working as a bouncer at a music festival in Israel is missing following the attack by Hamas on Saturday.

The Israeli Embassy in London said Jake Marlowe, 26, is “missing near Gaza” and has not been heard from since Saturday morning, when the Palestinian militant group launched a series of raids across the south of the country.

An embassy spokesperson said: “He is missing, we don’t know for sure that he is taken hostage or dead or in a hospital.”

The festival near the village of Kibbutz Re’im was abandoned by thousands of people after gunmen attacked, with several people dead and numerous others abducted and reportedly taken to Gaza.

Marlowe’s mother Lisa told Jewish News: “He was doing security at this rave and called me at 4.30 a.m. to say all these rockets were flying over.

“Then, at about 5.30 a.m., he texted to say, ‘signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you,’ and that he loves me.”

Marlowe has lived in Israel for two years, residing in the city of Ma’alot.

The Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News that a British citizen is among those to have been taken to Gaza, but this has not been officially confirmed.

“I know that Israel is doing everything to make sure all the people being kept hostage at the moment in the hands of Hamas will be released,” she said.

