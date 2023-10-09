You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli and Palestinian supporters hold competing rallies across US amid war in Gaza

Israeli and Palestinian supporters hold competing rallies across US amid war in Gaza

Israeli and Palestinian supporters hold competing rallies across US amid war in Gaza
1 / 2
Opposing groups protest in support of Palestine and Israel near the Israeli Consulate on October 8, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images/AFP)
Israeli and Palestinian supporters hold competing rallies across US amid war in Gaza
2 / 2
Pro-Israel protesters are pushed back by police near the Israeli Consulate on October 8, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4mnmx

Updated 09 October 2023
AP
Follow

Israeli and Palestinian supporters hold competing rallies across US amid war in Gaza

Israeli and Palestinian supporters hold competing rallies across US amid war in Gaza
  • A skirmish broke out between opposing demonstrators near the United Nations compound 
  • Protesters in Atlanta State demand end to US support for "Israeli apartheid"
Updated 09 October 2023
AP
Follow

NEW YORK: Supporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause held competing rallies in several American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East.
In New York City, a skirmish broke out between opposing demonstrators near the United Nations compound after a large group of Palestinian supporters rallied in Times Square. Palestinian Americans protested outside the Israeli consulates in Atlanta and Chicago. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a Jewish community gathering to support Israel at a synagogue in San Francisco.
The demonstrations and involvement of American political leaders show the far-reaching ramifications of a conflict that has already prompted the US to order naval forces deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean, ready to assist Israel. Here’s what reaction around the country has looked like:
New York
In New York City, police ringed the United Nations compound as scores of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered a block away, chanting and waving flags. Metal barricades kept them on sidewalks as officers worked to separate them from an opposing group across the street, some waving Israeli flags.
As some pro-Palestinian demonstrators were leaving, men yelling and carrying Israeli flags crossed the barricades. A short skirmish broke out in the crowd, with one man ripping away an Israeli flag and throwing it to the sidewalk, where people stomped on it. Police quickly separated the two sides.
“We want to show the world that when Palestine rises up in resistance, the diaspora rises with it,” Munir Atalla, of the Palestinian Youth Movement, said before the scuffle.
In Times Square, social media earlier showed Palestinian supporters rallied, with police barricades separating the crowd from a pro-Israel group. The pro-Palestinians eventually marched away chanting “free, free Palestine, long live Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” as tourists and onlookers snapped photos.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, condemned the planned pro-Palestinian rally in a statement on Saturday night, calling it “abhorrent and morally repugnant.” Other political leaders in New York have issued similar statements.
Atlanta
In Atlanta, more than 75 people demonstrated at the Israeli consulate Sunday afternoon, chanting slogans in support of Hamas and calling for an end to US aid to Israel.
“We’re here because we think everyone in the United States is funding Israeli apartheid,” said Natalie Villasana, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. She said US military aid would be better spent on problems in the United State, although demonstrators also argued that Hamas’ actions were justified by Israeli actions.
Talia Segal, a student at nearby Georgia Tech, came as a counter-protester, carrying an Israeli flag fringed with the rainbow of the LGBTQ+ pride movement.
“Terrorism is never justified. Their target was Israeli civilians,” said Segal, who is Jewish and said she fears for her family in Israel.
Chicago
In Chicago, Priscilla Reed was among hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators who rallied outside the Israeli consulate. Many waved Palestinian flags or wore keffiyeh, the black and white checkered scarfs that have come to symbolize Palestinian solidarity. Their chants, in both English and Arabic, included, “Netanyahu you will see, Palestine will be free!”
Reed, a retired teacher, said the attacks by Hamas were in response to Israel’s “systemic daily violence against Palestinians.”
 

Topics: Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Palestinians Hamas Jewish community Nancy Pelosi

Related

UN Security Council meeting over Gaza escalation ends without unified position
Middle-East
UN Security Council meeting over Gaza escalation ends without unified position
German police break up pro-Hamas celebrations
World
German police break up pro-Hamas celebrations

Inside Asia’s arms race: China near ‘breakthroughs’ with nuclear-armed submarines

Inside Asia’s arms race: China near ‘breakthroughs’ with nuclear-armed submarines
Updated 09 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Inside Asia’s arms race: China near ‘breakthroughs’ with nuclear-armed submarines

Inside Asia’s arms race: China near ‘breakthroughs’ with nuclear-armed submarines
  • Evidence is mounting that China on track to have Type 096 ballistic missile submarine operational before end of the decade
  • China routinely stages fully armed nuclear deterrence patrols with older Type 094 boats out of Hainan Island in South China Sea
Updated 09 October 2023
Reuters

HONG KONG: A submarine arms race is intensifying as China embarks on production of a new generation of nuclear-armed submarines that for the first time are expected to pose a challenge to growing US and allied efforts to track them. 

Analysts and regional defense attaches say evidence is mounting that China is on track to have its Type 096 ballistic missile submarine operational before the end of the decade, with breakthroughs in its quietness aided in part by Russian technology. 

Research discussed at a conference in May at the US Naval War College and published in August by the college’s China Maritime Studies Institute predicts the new vessels will be far harder to keep tabs on. That conclusion is credible, according to seven analysts and three Asia-based military attaches. 

“The Type 096s are going to be a nightmare,” said retired submariner and naval technical intelligence analyst Christopher Carlson, one of the researchers. “They are going to be very, very hard to detect.” 

The discreet effort to track China’s nuclear-powered and -armed ballistic missile submarines, known as SSBNs, is one of the core drivers of increased deployments and contingency planning by the US Navy and other militaries across the Indo-Pacific region. That drive is expected to intensify when Type 096s enter service. 

The Chinese navy is routinely staging fully armed nuclear deterrence patrols with its older Type 094 boats out of Hainan Island in the South China Sea, the Pentagon said in November, much like patrols operated for years by the United States, Britain, Russia and France. 

But the Type 094s, which carry China’s most advanced submarine-launched JL-3 missile, are considered relatively noisy — a major handicap for military submarines. 

The paper notes that the Type 096 submarine will compare to state-of-the-art Russian submarines in terms of stealth, sensors and weapons. It said that jump in capabilities would have “profound” implications for the US and its Indo-Pacific allies. 

Based partly on Chinese military journals, internal speeches by senior People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officers and patent data, the paper charts more than 50 years of the PLA navy’s often-glacial nuclear submarine development. 

It contains satellite imagery taken in November at China’s new Huludao shipyard showing pressure hull sections for a large submarine being worked up. That puts construction on schedule to have the boats operational by 2030, the timeline stated in the Pentagon’s annual reports on China’s military. 

The research also details potential breakthroughs in specific areas, including pump-jet propulsion and internal quieting devices, based on “imitative innovation” of Russian technology. 

Neither the Russian nor the Chinese defense ministries responded to Reuters’ requests for comment. 

The vessel is likely to be significantly larger than the Type 094, allowing it to contain an internal “raft” mounted on complex rubber supports to dampen engine noise and other sounds, similar to Russian designs. 

Carlson told Reuters he did not believe China had obtained Russia’s “crown jewels” — its very latest technology — but would be producing a submarine stealthy enough to compare to Moscow’s Improved Akula boats. 

“We have a hard time finding and tracking the Improved Akulas as it is,” Carlson said. 

Singapore-based defense scholar Collin Koh said the research opened a window on discreet research projects to improve China’s SSBNs as well as boosting its anti-submarine warfare capabilities. “They know they are behind the curve so they are trying to play catch-up in terms of quieting and propulsion,” said Koh, of Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. Carlson said he believed China’s strategists would, like Russia, keep SSBNs within protective “bastions” close to its coasts, utilising recently fortified holdings in the disputed South China Sea. 

ECHO OF THE COLD WAR 

The prospect of advanced SSBNs will significantly complicate an already intense subsurface surveillance battle. 

In an echo of the Cold War-era effort to hunt for Soviet “boomers,” the tracking of Chinese submarines is increasingly an international effort, with the Japanese and Indian militaries assisting the United States, Australia and Britain, analysts and military attaches say. 

Anti-submarine warfare drills are increasing, as are deployments of sub-hunting P-8 Poseidon aircraft around Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean. 

The United States, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Britain and New Zealand operate the advanced plane, which use sonobuoys and other more advanced techniques, such as scanning the ocean surface, to find submarines far below. 

The United States is also carrying out the biggest overhaul of its top-secret undersea surveillance network since the 1950s to combat China’s growing presence, Reuters reported in September. 

The prospect of a quieter Chinese SSBN is driving, in part, the AUKUS deal among Australia, Britain and the US, which will see increased deployments of British and US attack submarines to Western Australia. By the 2030s, Australia expects to launch its first nuclear-powered attack submarines with British technology. 

“We are at a fascinating point here,” said Alexander Neill, a Singapore-based defense analyst. “China is on track with a new generation of submarine ahead of the first AUKUS boats — even if they are at parity in terms of capability, that is highly significant,” said Neill, an adjunct fellow at Hawaii’s Pacific Forum think-tank. 

Even if China’s submarine force reaches technological parity, it will need to train aggressively and intensively over the next decade to match AUKUS capabilities, he added. 

Vasily Kashin, a Moscow-based Chinese military scholar at HSE University, said it was possible Chinese engineers had made the breakthroughs described in the report. 

Although China most likely obtained some key Russian technology in the 1990s after the break up of the Soviet Union, Kashin said, there was no known sharing agreement between Beijing and Moscow outside of a 2010 nuclear reactor agreement. 

He said China may have made progress via adaptations of Russian designs and through other sources, including espionage, but it is unlikely they have the newest-generation Russian systems. 

“China is not an adversary of Russia in the naval field,” Kashin said. “It is not creating difficulties for us, it is creating problems for the US” 

Topics: China global arms race nuclear-armed submarines

Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights amid Hamas-Israeli war

Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights amid Hamas-Israeli war
Updated 09 October 2023
Agencies
Follow

Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights amid Hamas-Israeli war

Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights amid Hamas-Israeli war
  • American Airlines pilot union tell members to refuse to fly to Israel, citing the ongoing war in Gaza
Updated 09 October 2023
Agencies

PARIS/NEW YORK: Several international air carriers said on Sunday they had suspended flights serving Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas militant attack on Israel and were waiting for conditions to improve before resuming service.

US air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights.

Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates and Ryanair also pulled flights to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport.

The pilots’ union for American Airlines has directed its members to refuse to fly to Israel, citing the ongoing war.

Union President Ed Sicher said in an email to members that the company’s pilots should not fly to Israel until they “can be reasonably assured of the region’s safety and security.”

The email cites the most recent advisory from the US State Department, which warns that the current situation in Israel “continues to be unpredictable,” and that mortar and rocket fire can take place any time without warning, putting aircraft in danger.

“It is not prudent or appropriate to knowingly put our flight crews and passengers in harm’s way by maintaining flights into a war zone,” Sicher said.

Israel formally declared war Sunday as it bombarded the Gaza strip with airstrikes in retaliation for a major surprise attack by Hamas.

The US air lines normally operate direct service from major US metropolitan areas including New York, Chicago, Washington, DC and Miami.

In a statement, United said it had operated two scheduled flights to the United States from Israel late Saturday and early Sunday but that service would remain suspended “until conditions allow them to resume.”

Delta representatives said they were monitoring the situation to make schedule adjustments as necessary but that flights “have been canceled into this week.”

However, airport authorities did not stop commercial air links with Israel’s second international airport at Eilat, a tourist destination on the Red Sea.

And Israeli flag carrier El Al said Sunday that it was maintaining its Tel Aviv flights for now, though some flights operated by foreign partners had been canceled.

El Al said it was operating “in accordance with the instructions of the Israeli security forces,” with all flights now departing only from Terminal Three at Ben Gurion.

Like most other airlines, it said clients could change their tickets without charge.

In Athens, the foreign ministry said it was working to repatriate 149 Greek tourists from Israel, and 81 of them were due to arrive back late Sunday on an El Al flight.

After Saturday saw a list of major carriers canceling flights, Spain’s AENA airports operator told AFP four of nine flights scheduled to Tel Aviv on Sunday had been canceled, two from Madrid and two from Barcelona.

Another nine flights, from Tel Aviv to airports in Spain, have so far been unaffected, the operator said.

Spain’s Air Europa said it had canceled its two flights scheduled between Madrid and Tel Aviv, while Iberia Express, the low-cost arm of national carrier Iberia, went ahead with a Madrid-Tel Aviv flight after suspending two on Saturday.

Vueling, the Barcelona-based low-cost airline, said given the situation in Israel, “flights to/from Tel Aviv are affected and experiencing delays.”

A spokesman for Germany’s Lufthansa on Saturday cited “the current security situation” to say it was canceling all flights to and from Tel Aviv “up until and including Monday.”

Air France said it had halted Tel Aviv flights “until further notice,” and the Air France-KLM group’s low-cost carrier Transavia said it was canceling all flights from Paris and Lyon to Tel Aviv up to and including Monday.

Italy’s flag-carrier ITA airways canceled its flight until Sunday morning at the earliest “to protect the safety of passengers and crew,” while Polish carrier LOT scrapped its flights from the Polish capital on Saturday.

US-based United Airlines told AFP its Tel Aviv flights “will remain suspended until conditions allow them to resume.”

It said it had “operated two scheduled flights out of Tel Aviv late Saturday and early Sunday and accommodated our customers, crews and employee travelers who were at the airport.”

Other airlines suspending flights included Aegean, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Wizz Air and Air Canada.

(With AFP, AP & Reuters)

 

 

Topics: Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Hamas Gaza Ben Gurion Airport Tel Aviv

Related

US deploying ships closer to Israel, sends munitions
Middle-East
US deploying ships closer to Israel, sends munitions
Jordan’s King Abdullah calls regional, EU leaders to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah calls regional, EU leaders to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict

Nine-day balloon fiesta to bring colorful displays to New Mexico sky

Nine-day balloon fiesta to bring colorful displays to New Mexico sky
Updated 08 October 2023
AP
Follow

Nine-day balloon fiesta to bring colorful displays to New Mexico sky

Nine-day balloon fiesta to bring colorful displays to New Mexico sky
Updated 08 October 2023
AP

NEW MEXICO: The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has brought colorful displays to the New Mexico sky in an international event that attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators every year.

The event started Saturday with a drone light show before sunrise followed by a mass ascension of hot air balloons. Over nine days, local residents and visitors will be treated to a cavalcade of colorful and special-shaped balloons.

The annual gathering has become a major economic driver for the state’s biggest city. The Rio Grande and nearby mountains provide spectacular backdrops to the fiesta that began with a few pilots launching 13 balloons from an open lot near a shopping center on what was the edge of Albuquerque in 1972.

The fiesta has morphed into one of the most photographed events in the world, now based at Balloon Fiesta Park. Balloon designs have featured cartoon animals, Star Wars characters and even the polar bear found on Klondike bars.

“But they’re still all about the basics,” said fiesta director Sam Parks, who flies a globe-style balloon modeled after one flown by the fiesta’s late founder Sid Cutter. “You add heat to a big bag of air and you go up.”

Nearly 830,000 people from around the world attended last year’s event. Scheduled nighttime events include fireworks and balloon glows, in which hot air balloons are inflated and lit up from the ground.

One of the biggest events in aviation, the Gordon Bennett competition, also launched Saturday night. Pilots navigate hydrogen-filled balloons high in the air and the ones who fly the farthest win.

The balloons are different than those featured throughout the Albuquerque fiesta that stay local.

Some 550 balloon pilots are registered to fly during the fiesta, seeking to take advantage of a phenomenon known as the “Albuquerque box,” when the wind blows in opposite directions at different elevations, allowing skillful pilots to bring a balloon back to a spot near the point of takeoff. Visitors to the event also can pay to go aloft for views of the Sandia Mountains to the west and New Mexico’s capital, Santa Fe, farther north. “It has become part of the culture,” Parks said. “The thread, if you will, of those here.”

Elizabeth Wright-Smith, who is flying the Smokey Bear balloon this week, said she reunites with friends from all over the country at the fiesta that she would not see otherwise. As of early Saturday afternoon, she had already run into 30 people she had met from various balloon races, safety seminars and other events across the country.

“It’s a big reunion,” she said.

Her favorite part of the fiesta is watching and interacting with the thousands of spectators who flock to Balloon Fiesta Park, which grow smaller as she ascends in her balloon. The sky was clear Saturday – a contrast from last year, when off-and-on rain left parts of the fiesta soggy.

Topics: New Mexico

Related

Hot air balloon flights boost Luxor tourism boom
Middle-East
Hot air balloon flights boost Luxor tourism boom
Hot-air balloon pilot Afrah Al-Harbi is inspiring young women to reach for the skies in their career and hobby. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Meet Capt. Afrah, the first Saudi woman to pilot a hot-air balloon

UK Supreme Court weighs if it’s lawful for Britain to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

UK Supreme Court weighs if it’s lawful for Britain to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda
Updated 08 October 2023
AP
Follow

UK Supreme Court weighs if it’s lawful for Britain to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

UK Supreme Court weighs if it’s lawful for Britain to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda
Updated 08 October 2023
AP

LONDON: The British government’s contentious policy to stem the flow of migrants faces one of its toughest challenges this week as the UK Supreme Court weighs whether sending asylum-seekers to Rwanda is lawful.

The Conservative government is challenging a Court of Appeal ruling in June that said the policy to deter immigrants from risking their lives crossing the English Channel in small boats is unlawful because the East African country is not a safe place to send them.

Three days of arguments are scheduled to begin on Monday, with the government arguing its policy is safe and lawyers for migrants from Vietnam, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Sudan contending it’s unlawful and inhumane.

The hearing comes as much of Europe and the US struggle to cope with migrants seeking refuge from war, violence, oppression, and a warming planet that has brought devastating drought and floods.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to “stop the boats” as a top priority to curb unauthorized immigration. More than 25,000 people are estimated to have arrived in the UK by boat as of Oct. 2, down nearly 25 percent from the 33,000 crossing at the same time last year.

The policy is intended to stop the criminal gangs that ferry migrants across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes by making Britain unattractive because of the likelihood of being given a one-way ticket to Rwanda.

The consequences of the crossing have been deadly. In August, six migrants died, and about 50 had to be rescued when their boat capsized after leaving the northern coast of France. 

In November 2021, 27 people died after their boat sank.

The government claims the policy is a fair way to deal with an influx of people who arrive on UK shores without authorization and that Rwanda is a safe “third country” — meaning it’s not where they seek asylum.

The UK and Rwandan governments reached a deal more than a year ago that would send asylum-seekers to the East African country and allow them to stay there if granted asylum.

So far, only a few people have been sent there as the policy has been fought over in the courts.

Human rights groups have argued it’s inhumane to deport people more than 6,400 km to a place they don’t want to live. 

They have also cited Rwanda’s poor human rights record, including allegations of torture and killings of government opponents.

A High Court judge initially upheld the policy, saying it did not breach Britain’s obligations under the UN Refugee Convention or other international agreements. 

But that ruling was reversed by a 2-1 decision in the Court of Appeal that found that while it was not unlawful to send asylum-seekers to a safe third country, Rwanda could not be deemed safe.

Topics: UK migrants

Related

UK migration adviser: Scrap special visa rules for shortage occupations
World
UK migration adviser: Scrap special visa rules for shortage occupations
Afghan pilot faces homelessness in UK despite asylum approval
World
Afghan pilot faces homelessness in UK despite asylum approval

Mideast violence adds to migration pressure on EU: Polish president

Mideast violence adds to migration pressure on EU: Polish president
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters
AP
Follow

Mideast violence adds to migration pressure on EU: Polish president

Mideast violence adds to migration pressure on EU: Polish president
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters AP

WARSAW: The current violence between Hamas and Israel works in Russia’s favor as it distracts international attention from Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine and may result in new migration pressures on Europe, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said on Sunday.

Poland, a staunch supporter of Kyiv since Russia launched its military offensive in early 2022, has sheltered more than a million Ukrainian refugees. 

But it has rejected any EU mechanisms requiring it to take in a share of the irregular migrants entering the bloc from other directions.

“It certainly benefits Russia and Russian aggression against Ukraine. It distracts the world’s attention ... But above all, I am afraid that it will, unfortunately, cause further migration pressure on Europe,” Duda said in an interview with private broadcaster Polsat News.

“We will likely have another wave of migrants from the Middle East, which will hit Europe ... Our security, protection of Poland’s borders, of course, also the borders of the European Union and the Schengen zone, becomes even more important.”

Since mid-2021, Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have seen an increase in the number of mainly Middle Eastern and African migrants trying to enter illegally from Belarus, which they accuse of facilitating such crossings, a claim Minsk rejects.

Migration and interior ministers from five EU countries most affected by migration across the Mediterranean — Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta, and Spain — have taken a hard line on returning migrants who crossed the bloc illegally to their countries of origin.

They argued that more extreme voices will take over if Europe does not tackle the problem decisively.

The ministers from the Med 5 group hailed the new EU pact on migration but said more resources were needed.

They met in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Friday and Saturday.

Greek Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis, who hosted the sixth meeting of the Med 5, and European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas congratulated the Spanish presidency of the EU for “doing what is humanly possible” to arrive at a compromise agreement.

The Med 5 agreed on taking a hard line on migrant crossings but also emphasized cooperation with the countries of migration origin.

“It is important to encourage repatriation,” said Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

In a press conference, Schinas took issue with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who said Hungary was “legally raped” on Friday by its fellow EU members.

“Before he talks about rape, he should study the European Treaty,” he said, adding that decisions on migration are taken on an enhanced majority basis. Hungary and Poland were the two dissenters at an EU summit in Granada, arguing for a tougher approach.

“Personally, I would have preferred unanimity,” added Schinas. “But you cannot reach an understanding with someone who doesn’t want to.”

Kairidis added that Orbán is a warning of what could happen if EU does not develop viable solutions.

“We are caught between the hateful shouters on the right and the naive people on the left who believe that any effort to guard borders violates human rights,” he said.

Topics: Poland migrants

Related

Poland no longer arming Ukraine, says Polish PM amid grain exports row
World
Poland no longer arming Ukraine, says Polish PM amid grain exports row
EU must close borders in face of ‘migrant surge’, says Poland’s ruling PiS party
World
EU must close borders in face of ‘migrant surge’, says Poland’s ruling PiS party

Latest updates

Basketball week in Abu Dhabi ends with Timberwolves sweeping Mavericks
Basketball week in Abu Dhabi ends with Timberwolves sweeping Mavericks
Market mechanism for greenhouse gas emissions launched in Saudi Arabia
Market mechanism for greenhouse gas emissions launched in Saudi Arabia
Saudi royal decree increases basic minimum pensions, extends additional support period
Saudi royal decree increases basic minimum pensions, extends additional support period
Iran calls for emergency OIC meeting over regional developments
Iran calls for emergency OIC meeting over regional developments
Saudi investment ministry hosts delegation of UK esports companies
Saudi investment ministry hosts delegation of UK esports companies

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.