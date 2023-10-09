NCA launches second Cybersecurity Accelerator program

You are here

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The National Cybersecurity Authority on Monday called on local startups to register for the second Cybersecurity Accelerator program on its website at www.nca.gov.sa.

Running from Oct. 9 until Oct. 26, the program aims to boost entrepreneurship in the Kingdom, stimulate investment, and encourage innovation in cybersecurity.

It will provide more than SR6.5 million ($1.7 million) to support expanding companies and over 500 hours of guidance and direction.

The authority explained that the second round of the program, implemented in cooperation with its technical arm, the Saudi Information Technology Co., aims to support more than 10 local cybersecurity startups. It also aims to develop their skills in a supportive and appropriate environment that offers 12-week guidance and advisory sessions provided by local and international specialists.

The program includes several tours and field visits covering Silicon Valley and other locations to explore the best successful global experiences in entrepreneurship and learn about the latest cybersecurity trends.

The initiative also provides financial and investment consultations, training in product marketing, and teaches promotional techniques to attract customers and investors.

The NCA said the program had helped to develop cybersecurity in the Kingdom by empowering more than 45 local, regional, and international startups in three years.

Topics: National Cybersecurity Authority Cybersecurity Accelerator program Cybersecurity

  • The forum serves as a platform for industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements in green building
RIYADH: The Saudi housing minister has highlighted the importance of green buildings to improving quality of life and enhancing urban landscapes.

Majid Al-Hogail was speaking on Monday at the 13th Saudi Green Building Forum — a non-profit entity that has been distinguished as a Climate Observer by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change — being held at the King Abdullah Financial Center in Riyadh.

The two-day event, running under the theme “Localization of Sustainable Development Goals,” aims to promote a sustainable future for the construction industry by eliminating carbon emissions and promoting the use of eco-friendly materials.

Built to smart and meticulous standards, the buildings prioritize energy efficiency, water conservation, and the use of eco-friendly materials, while acting as an advert for recycling and the safeguarding of the environment, Al-Hogail said.

Faisal Al-Fadhl, secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, noted the challenges faced by cities surrounding urban pollution and the rising temperatures.

He said the building sector, which consumed more than 20 percent of energy, had vast economic opportunities, as the adoption of green building practices were not only environmentally viable but could also be lucrative.

The forum serves as a platform for industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements in green building.

Experts and officials will showcase their initiatives in combating climate change and environmental degradation through innovative green city projects.

As global discussions intensify around sustainable development, the forum will also consider measures taken to combat global temperature rises.

In addition, the event will include an excellence awards ceremony.

The Saudi Green Building Forum, in its latest session, will address urgent challenges related to climate change.

Coinciding with the Middle East and North Africa’s Climate Week, the event also sets the stage for the region’s participation in the upcoming Blue Zone exhibition at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) being held in the UAE in November.

Topics: Saudi Green Building Forum Majed Al-Hogail Green building

  • XPERFORM is among a range of initiatives by XP Music Futures to pull back the curtain and bolster the emerging talent of tomorrow
RIYADH: Music, talent, and speed are set to unite as the STC Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix announces a collaboration with XP Music Futures for this year’s XPERFORM contest.

The three-year partnership will provide contestants with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take to the world stage with a live performance at the upcoming F1 race weekend in Jeddah, in March 2024.

This year’s auditions for XPERFORM, held live at the Music Hub in Riyadh, have set a new standard for music competitions in the Middle East and North Africa region. The event showcased an incredible array of talent and represented musical genres from across the spectrum, culminating in a true celebration of the rich musical and cultural tapestry seen throughout the region.

A distinguished panel of judges, including Moe Hamzeh, Karima Damir, Banah Anabtawi, Lil Eazy, and Liliana Abudalo, provided valuable feedback and constructive critiques, lifting performers to unforeseen heights before ultimately narrowing the field of contestants down to 12 people.

XPERFORM is among a range of initiatives by XP Music Futures to pull back the curtain and bolster the emerging talent of tomorrow. The conference is also unveiling HUNNA (the Arabic plural of “she”), a one-on-one mentorship program for women, by women. Set to cover everything from music management and artistry to the nuances of production and the music business itself, this year sees an XP Music Futures that is set on giving the next generation of talent the tools they need to succeed.

Martin Whitaker, CEO of the Saudi Motorsport Co., the promoter of the Saudi Grand Prix, said: “We are honored to be partnering with XP Music Futures on this very exciting initiative to source and promote some of the finest young talents in the region.”

He added: “The XPERFORM mission to uncover the region’s emerging vocal talent aligns perfectly with our own commitment to using the power of F1 to motivate our youth to follow their dreams. Our previous three F1 race weekends have shown how racing and live music dovetail into a beautiful package of adrenaline-fueled action and entertainment, serving to inspire the people of the Kingdom to achieve their full potential.

“We look forward to partnering and supporting XP Music Futures on this journey and are excited to welcome the successful entrants on stage next March during the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024.”

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO at MDLBEAST and XP Music Futures, said: “At MDLBEAST — and through XP Music Futures — we’re dedicated to creating opportunities for artists as we continue to accelerate the development of the music scene in our region. We’re proud to unveil this powerful initiative with the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to provide another stage for incredibly talented artists.

“We’d like to thank the (Saudi Grand Prix) for supporting our mission in uncovering the unseen to the rest of the world, and for joining forces to inspire future generations as we lay the groundwork for establishing a thriving music ecosystem in the MENA region.”

This year’s XP Music Futures is set to take place in Riyadh from Dec. 7-9. Tickets for the 3-day event are available via the XP Music Futures’ official website.

Earlier this year XPERFORM announced its collaboration with YouTube to support Saudi Arabia’s music industry. As part of the collaboration, YouTube ran a bootcamp to help artists reach a wider audience using YouTube’s multiple formats.

Topics: STC Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix XP Music Futures XPERFORM

  • Two parties discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them
RIYADH: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Baghdad on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Iraqi government and its people.

Al-Sudani sent similar greetings to the king and crown prince.

The two parties discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them. They also looked at regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The reception was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, and Abdulrahman bin Arkan Al-Dawood, the director general of the office of the minister of foreign affairs.
 

Topics: Iraq Prime Minister Saudi Foreign Minister

Thousands of packages containing various food items from KSrelief arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan on Oct. 9, 2023. (KSrelief)
  • More than 2,000 people feared dead following quakes in western Herat province
  • KSrelief donating at least 15,000 food packages worth total $2m
KABUL: The first batch of Saudi aid arrived in Afghanistan on Monday and will be delivered to the people of Herat, the Afghan Red Crescent Society said, as international relief efforts continued following deadly earthquakes that hit the western province over the weekend.

More than 2,000 people are feared dead after a series of powerful quakes that devastated western Afghanistan on Saturday, which also injured around 1,200 people and destroyed at least 1,300 houses.

The Saudi aid agency KSrelief is donating more than 15,000 food packages, worth a total of $2 million, to be distributed by its local partner, the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

“KSrelief has offered food items in aid for those affected by the earthquake in Zinda Jan district of western Herat province,” Irrfanullah Sharfzoi, the society’s spokesman, said.

“The center handed over 2,250 of 15,750 food packages of various food items worth $2 million to the Afghan Red Crescent Society on Monday.”

Each of the packages contained 62 kilograms of different food items, he added.

“We are grateful to KSrelief for always reaching out to citizens in need in difficult situations,” Maulvi Abdultif Sabit, the society’s deputy secretary-general, said.

The center is among other international aid groups sending help for survivors of the quake, the second major tremor to hit Afghanistan in just over a year.

“The situation is worse than we imagined with people in devastated villages still desperately trying to rescue survivors from under the rubble with their bare hands,” Thamindri de Silva, national director at World Vision in Afghanistan, said.

“People need urgent medical care, water, food, shelter, and help to stay safe.”

Topics: Afghanistan Saudi Arabia

  • Agreement will fund the construction of 19 schools across Tajikistan, meeting the increasing demand for education
  • SFD's total contribution to Tajikistan's education sector reached $95 million, funding a total of 76 public schools
DUSHANBE: Sultan Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, on Monday signed a $20 million development loan agreement with Tajikistan’s Finance Minister Kahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor to support the fifth phase of the Secondary Schools Project in Tajikistan.

The signing ceremony was attended by Tajikistan’s Deputy Finance Minister Majidi Yusuf Khayrullo and Saudi Ambassador to Tajikistan Waleed Al-Reshiadan, along with officials from both sides.

The agreement will fund the construction of 19 schools across Tajikistan, meeting the increasing demand for education. Upon completion, it is expected to improve the country’s educational environment, benefiting around 30,000 students.

It comes as part of the SFD’s commitment to enhancing public education in Tajikistan and supporting sustainable development in developing nations worldwide. With this agreement, the SFD’s total contribution to Tajikistan’s education sector reached $95 million, funding a total of 76 public schools.

Additionally, it will stimulate Tajikistan’s economy by generating direct and indirect employment opportunities during both the construction phase and the hiring of teachers across various schools.

This project supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals, expanding access to quality education for children nationwide. It marks a significant milestone in the 20-year partnership between the SFD and Tajikistan.

Before the signing ceremony, Al-Marshad attended the opening of Shahrinav School, a part of the fourth phase of the project, funded by the SFD with $35 million. The school features 36 classrooms and serves 620 students.

The SFD, founded in 1974, boasts decades of experience, having executed more than 700 development projects globally valued at $18.7 billion. In Tajikistan, it has financed 12 projects, totaling over $190 million, across key sectors.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Al-Marshad Tajikistan Kahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor

