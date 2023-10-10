Indonesian volunteers stay in Gaza to provide emergency medical support

You are here

Palestinian rescuers work at the site of Israeli strikes, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, Oct. 9, 2023.
Updated 29 sec ago
  • NGO preparing to send more health workers to besieged enclave
  • Jakarta calls for establishment of humanitarian corridor
Updated 29 sec ago
Natalia Laskowska & Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARTA: Indonesian volunteers in the Gaza Strip will remain on duty to provide emergency medical support, their NGO said on Tuesday, as Israeli airstrikes continued pounding the densely populated Palestinian territory.

Israeli jets have bombarded the narrow coastal strip since last weekend, following an attack by Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas. The airstrikes have hit residential buildings, hospitals and places of worship, leaving the 2.3 million inhabitants of the besieged enclave with nowhere to hide.

Remaining medical facilities were left overwhelmed as the bombardment continued on Tuesday, prompting Indonesian NGO Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, or MER-C, which runs a hospital in Gaza, to keep its staff on the ground and prepare to send more volunteers to help.

“(They) will stay in Gaza to provide emergency support at this crucial time ... they are not only MER-C volunteers, but also representatives of the Indonesian people to Palestine to provide help where it is needed by the Palestinians,” Sarbini Abdul Murad, chairman of MER-C’s executive committee, told reporters in Jakarta.

“The main goal of the team is to convey the support of the Indonesian people through medical and humanitarian help.”

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, is a staunch supporter of Palestine, and its people and authorities see Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

The Indonesia Hospital, located just outside Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp, was established by MER-C in 2015 using donations from Indonesian citizens.

As of Monday, the hospital was already over capacity and even its morgue lacked the space to handle the bodies of new airstrike victims due to “a surge of casualties from Israeli attacks,” Murad said.

MER-C officials were coordinating with the Indonesian government to dispatch more volunteers under its humanitarian diplomacy framework.

Indonesia also joined widespread calls for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor, as Gaza’s under-equipped hospitals scrambled to treat the wounded.

“The current focus of the Indonesian government is on the humanitarian situation, particularly pushing for efforts to cease the escalation of violence and avoid more civilian casualties,” Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters.

“The Indonesian Foreign Minister continues to communicate with a number of countries and international organizations in working towards a cessation of violence.”

Topics: War on Gaza Indonesia Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C)

Updated 8 min 29 sec ago
Updated 8 min 29 sec ago
HAMBURG, Germany: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday denounced “unacceptable blackmail” by Hamas after the Palestinian militant group threatened to execute some of the around 150 hostages it abducted in a weekend assault.
“The blackmail by Hamas after its terrorist acts is odious and unacceptable,” Macron told reporters on a visit to Germany.
The French president added that he considered it “likely” that Hamas had received outside “help” in its attack against Israel.
But he stressed there was “no formal trace” of any “direct involvement” by Iran, at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Scholz said Berlin was working “intensively” with Israel to learn the fate of German nationals among the hostages, “how many people it is and what we can do to secure their freedom.”
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier on Tuesday denied any Iranian involvement in Hamas’s shock weekend attack on Israel despite its strong support for the Palestinian militant group.
Hamas said on Monday that Israeli air strikes had killed four of its hostages, and later warned it could start killing them itself.
“Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages,” said Hamas armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades.

Updated 15 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
  • Hundreds demand end to occupation outside boarded-up Israeli Embassy in London
  • Metropolitan Police says ‘special focus’ on protecting Jewish community
Updated 15 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Pro-Palestinian protesters in the UK should “stay at home” after a series of demonstrations across the country “caused concern” among the Jewish community, the foreign minister said.

James Cleverly’s comments came as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that people who support Hamas in the UK will be “held to account.”

Three people were arrested on Monday evening near the Israeli Embassy in London after a massive protest organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Hundreds gathered outside the building, which was boarded up ahead of the protest.

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and called on Israel to end its occupation.

Chants of “Free Palestine” and “Israel is a terrorist state” were heard amid fireworks and flares.

London’s Metropolitan Police said it would mobilize an “enhanced visible presence” on the streets, with a “special focus” on protecting Jewish communities around the capital, The Independent reported.

Cleverly told Sky News that the pro-Palestine protests were affecting people “who have often been on the receiving end of prejudice and threats of violence.”

The demonstrations were “causing distress,” he said, adding that there was “no necessity for people to come out.”

Cleverly said: “This is a difficult, delicate situation … I would encourage them just to pause.”

Sky asked the foreign minister whether he wanted to offer support to people in Gaza, but Cleverly declined to answer, saying: “The truth is that the reason we express our solidarity with the people of Israel is because terrorists took action to murder, to kidnap, and we’re now seeing reports that they are threatening to execute people that they have kidnapped.”

During a visit to Staffordshire on Tuesday, Sunak vowed to “hold to account” Hamas supporters in the UK, The Guardian reported.

He added that the UK stands ready to assist any British-Israeli dual nationals affected by the conflict.

Police officers will “clamp down on any behavior that falls foul of the law,” Sunak said, referring to Britain’s proscription of Hamas.

Showing public support for the Palestinian party carries a punishment in the UK of up to 10 years’ imprisonment on anti-terror grounds.

Sunak said: “I’d just remind everyone that Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organization. People should not be supporting Hamas, and we will make sure that we hold people to account if they are.”

The police have been “given very clear guidance and advice from the government to do everything that they can” to keep the Jewish community safe, he added.

In response to Monday night’s protests in London, the Metropolitan Police said it was balancing the right to lawful protest with any disruption to Londoners.

A statement by the force said that it was “aware of concerns about the use of flags and symbols on London’s streets that could lead to people feeling threatened.”

Since Hamas’ strike into southern Israel on Saturday, more than 1,000 people on both sides have been killed.

Authorities in Gaza have reported about 700 deaths in the wake of Israeli airstrikes on the besieged enclave.

Tel Aviv mobilized thousands of reservists as part of plans to stage a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday vowed to make sure “no power, no food, no gas” will reach the territory.

Topics: War on Gaza United Kingdom (UK) rishi sunak James Cleverly

Updated 3 min 2 sec ago
Reuters
  • The Community Security Trust did not provide exact numbers but said further incidents could be reported in the coming days
  • The CST says any escalation in violence in Israel and Gaza often leads to antisemitic reactions in Britain
Updated 3 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Reports of antisemitic incidents in Britain since the weekend have tripled compared with the same period last year following the outbreak of new Israel-Palestinian conflict, a Jewish charity said on Tuesday.
The Community Security Trust (CST), which advises Britain’s estimated 280,000 Jews on security matters, did not provide exact numbers but said further incidents could be reported in the coming days.
“We don’t have firm numbers yet as we are still logging and verifying everything that has come in, which also means that the number is likely to rise further, but the current rate is roughly triple what it was for the same period last year,” a spokesperson said.
The CST says any escalation in violence in Israel and Gaza often leads to antisemitic reactions in Britain.
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman wrote to police chiefs on Tuesday, saying that experience showed “Islamists and other racists” would use the current conflict to stir up hatred against British Jews.
She called on police to take a tough line, not just against shows of support for Hamas — which is proscribed as a terrorist organization in Britain — but also toward some pro-Palestinian displays.
“Behaviors that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate such as when intended to glorify acts of terrorism,” she said in her letter.
“Nor is it acceptable to drive through Jewish neighborhoods, or single out Jewish members of the public, to aggressively chant or wave pro-Palestinian symbols at,” she wrote in the letter published on the government website.
On Monday, hundreds of people gathered at two locations in central London to mark the attacks, with supporters of Israel gathering near the prime minister’s residence at Downing Street to hold a vigil, and pro-Palestinian protesters demanding an “Intifada revolution” near the Israeli embassy.
Police said they had made three arrests at the demonstrations.
Antisemitic incidents in Britain hit a record high in 2021, fueled by a rise in violence in Israel and Gaza, and last year the CST recorded 1,652, down 27 percent from the previous year.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed his solidarity with Britain’s Jews and has said he would work to make sure they felt safe, while police have stepped up patrols to provide reassurance to Jewish communities.

Topics: War on Gaza antisemitic Britain Community Security Trust

Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
Arab News Japan 
  • Japan and Canada abstain from joint statement in support of Israel after deadly attacks by Hamas from Gaza
  • Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno: Japan’s absence from the statement may be attributed to its desire to maintain flexibility in its approach
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
Arab News Japan 

TOKYO: Five G7 members on Monday issued a joint statement in support of Israel after deadly attacks by Hamas from Gaza — but Japan and Canada were not among them.

The statement was issued by France’s President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and the US President Joe Biden.

The five leaders expressed their “steadfast and united support to the State of Israel” and condemned Hamas’s “appalling acts of terrorism.”

When asked by Arab News why Japan did not sign the document, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said: “Japan, as the chair country of the G7, has been closely collaborating with member nations and engaging in discussions with each country regarding the pursuit of peace. It seems that the joint statement was issued to reflect the diverse perspectives and positions of each G7 member on the matter.

“Japan’s absence from the statement may be attributed to its desire to maintain flexibility in its approach, while actively working behind the scenes to mediate and exert influence on both Palestine and Israel. Japan remains committed to making efforts toward de-escalation and contributing to the peaceful resolution of the situation.”

The five leaders’ statement emphasized that they recognized “the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people” and added: “Hamas does not represent those aspirations.”

Topics: War on Gaza Group of Seven (G7) Japan Canada Hirokazu Matsuno

Updated 10 October 2023
AFP
  • Russian leader: US had ‘tried to monopolize regulating (the conflict) but, unfortunately, were not preoccupied with looking for compromises that would be acceptable for both sides’
Updated 10 October 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday the Israel-Gaza conflict showed the “failure” of Washington’s Middle East policy and called the creation of “an independent sovereign Palestinian state” a “necessity.”
The Russian leader made the comments while meeting Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Moscow, days after Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel.
“I think many people would agree with me that it’s a clear example of the failure of US politics in the Middle East,” Putin said.
He spoke of the “necessity to implement the decisions of the UN Security Council on the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state.”
Putin said the US had “tried to monopolize regulating (the conflict) but, unfortunately, were not preoccupied with looking for compromises that would be acceptable for both sides.”
The West had “not taken into account the fundamental interests of the Palestinian people,” he said.
A day earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the creation of a Palestinian state was the “most reliable” solution for peace in Israel.
The Kremlin said earlier on Tuesday that a visit by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, planned before the Hamas attack on Israel, to Moscow was in preparation but did not give a date.
Moscow has said it was concerned that a foreign player could enter the conflict after the US moved warships closer to its ally Israel.

Topics: Vladimir Putin Russia War on Gaza Israel Palestine US

