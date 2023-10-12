You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Gaza situation
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Gaza situation

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Gaza situation
The crown prince emphasized the Kingdom’s rejection of targeting civilians in any way or disrupting infrastructure and vital interests that affect their daily lives. (SPA/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gsbh5

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Gaza situation

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Gaza situation
  • The crown prince stressed the need to discuss ways to stop the military operations that claimed the lives of innocent people
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Gaza during a call, the Saudi Press Agency said Thursday.

The crown prince stressed the need to discuss ways to stop the military operations that claimed the lives of innocent people.

He reiterated the Kingdom’s keenness to work to calm the situation, stop the ongoing escalation, respect international humanitarian law, including lifting the siege on Gaza, and work to create suitable conditions for the return of stability to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and achieve just and lasting peace.

The crown prince emphasized the Kingdom’s rejection of targeting civilians in any way or disrupting infrastructure and vital interests that affect their daily lives.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Saudi crown prince, Iranian president discuss military escalation in Gaza
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Iranian president discuss military escalation in Gaza
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Turkish president discuss military escalation in Gaza

Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company takes off

Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company takes off
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company takes off

Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company takes off
  • With an initial fleet of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes, Fly Red Sea will transport guests across The Red Sea’s island resorts
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea Global on Wednesday launched Saudi Arabia's first seaplane company to transport guests to the Kingdom's Red Sea island resorts.

Named Fly Red Sea, the company has an initial fleet of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes, which will be flying on sustainable aviation fuel, RSG announced on its website www.redseaglobal.com. 

"Each aircraft can accommodate a pilot and up to six guests with luggage for guest transfers to water-based resorts, or up to nine guests for scenic tours across the entire destination," RSG said. 

“As a pilot myself, I was deeply invested in the efforts to build Fly Red Sea," said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala.

“Our goal was to create a company that would … explore technologies to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon footprint, and prioritize giving skilled, rewarding career opportunities to the Saudi people,” he said.

Fly Red Sea will have as its home base the Red Sea International (RSI) Airport in Hanak, Tabuk region, which has a dedicated seaplane runway running parallel to the main terminal.

Fly Red Sea's first seaplane flight on October 11 coincided with the arrival of the new airport's first guests, a VIP delegation of Saudi ministers and other leaders aboard a specially liveried Saudia flight from Riyadh. 

First put into operation on September 21, 2023, the airport was created to serve the Kingdom's Red Sea Development and Amaala tourism megaprojects. 

As planned, Fly Red Sea's fleet will be expanded to nine seaplanes by 2028 and to more than 20 by 2030, in line with the destination’s development phases. 

Upon full completion in 2030, the new tourism destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. 

The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities, according to redseaglobal.com.
 

Topics: Red Sea Global Fly Red Sea Amaala Hanak tabuk Red Sea International Airport John Pagano

Related

Saudi Arabia’s new Red Sea resort destination welcomes first guests
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s new Red Sea resort destination welcomes first guests
Red Sea Global’s giga-projects looking to involve Japanese companies video
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global’s giga-projects looking to involve Japanese companies

Saudi minister discusses development of high-tech sectors with foreign counterparts and UN officials

Saudi minister discusses development of high-tech sectors with foreign counterparts and UN officials
Updated 12 October 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi minister discusses development of high-tech sectors with foreign counterparts and UN officials

Saudi minister discusses development of high-tech sectors with foreign counterparts and UN officials
  • The meeting are parts of the Kingdom’s efforts to create new opportunities to boost the digital economy, the space industry, and digital entrepreneurship
Updated 12 October 2023
SPA

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation representing the nation’s digital economy, space and innovation sectors, led by Abdullah Al-Swaha, the minister of communications and information technology, has held meetings with ministers from other countries and UN officials in an effort to create new opportunities for the development of the digital economy, the space industry, and digital entrepreneurship.

During a meeting with Japan’s minister of internal affairs and communications, Junji Suzuki, and nation’s minister of digital transformation, Taro Kono, Al-Swaha discussed with them ways to promote the growth of the digital economy, develop digital capabilities, encourage technical investments, and develop digital government.

He also also held talks with the UK minister of data and digital infrastructure, John Whittingdale, about ways in which the relationship between the two countries might be strengthened in areas such as growing the digital economy, innovation, and research and development.

In separate meetings, Al-Swaha talked with the secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union, Doreen Bogdan, and the UN’s under-secretary-general for socioeconomic affairs, Li Junhua, about the expansion of partnerships and existing initiatives in support of the growth of the digital economy in the region.

Topics: Saudi Digital Economy UN Abdullah Al-Swaha

Related

Saudi Arabia and UN-Habitat sign headquarters agreement in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and UN-Habitat sign headquarters agreement in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia partners with Egypt and Turkiye on digital economy
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia partners with Egypt and Turkiye on digital economy

Saudi-Russian Joint Committee meets in Moscow to discuss enhanced cooperation

Saudi-Russian Joint Committee meets in Moscow to discuss enhanced cooperation
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi-Russian Joint Committee meets in Moscow to discuss enhanced cooperation

Saudi-Russian Joint Committee meets in Moscow to discuss enhanced cooperation
  • On the sidelines of the session, meanwhile, the Saudi Press Agency signed an agreement with Sputnik, a Russian state-owned news agency, to enhance cooperation
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The eighth session of the Saudi-Russian Joint Intergovernmental Commission has taken place in the Russian capital, Moscow, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The participants discussed a number of topics with the aim of developing and enhancing cooperation in a number of vital fields, officials said, including energy, trade, the economy, investment, information and communication technologies, industry, health, education, media, culture, sports, tourism, transportation, geology and natural resources, and agriculture.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Saudi minister of energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak. Representatives from various government departments and agencies from both countries also took part.

On the sidelines of the session, the Saudi Press Agency signed an agreement with Sputnik, a Russian state-owned news agency, to enhance cooperation in the fields of media, information exchange, and joint media events and activities during session.

Fahd Al-Aqran, the head of the SPA, welcomed the partnership which he said reflects the status of the two organizations at the regional and international levels, and their shared desire to boost cooperation based on the wider ties between the Kingdom and Russia.

He added that as a member of the Federation of Arab News Agencies and the Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the SPA aims become one of the three most important international news organizations in the Arab world, expand its media cooperation and partnerships, achieve a greater geographical reach, enhance its expertise, and share knowledge.

Topics: Saudi-Russian Joint Intergovernmental Commission Saudi Arabia-Russia Moscow Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Alexander Novak

Related

President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo receives Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir
Saudi Arabia
Equatorial Guinea confirms support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030, World Cup 2034
Saudi rights body highlights Kingdom’s role in caring for elderly
Saudi Arabia
Saudi rights body highlights Kingdom’s role in caring for elderly

Saudi Arabia’s new Red Sea resort destination welcomes first guests

Saudi Arabia’s new Red Sea resort destination welcomes first guests
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s new Red Sea resort destination welcomes first guests

Saudi Arabia’s new Red Sea resort destination welcomes first guests
  • Guests flew on a specially liveried Saudi flight aptly numbered SV2030, in reference to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Red Sea tourist destination in the northwest of the Kingdom has welcomed its first guests.

A VIP delegation of Saudi ministers and other leaders landed at the new Red Sea International Airport on Wednesday aboard a specially liveried Saudia flight from Riyadh. The flight number was SV2030, in a nod to the project’s significance for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Located in Hanak in the northwestern region of Tabuk, RSI — short name for the airport — was specially designed to serve the Kingdom's The Red Sea Development and Amaala tourism megaprojects. The airport commenced operations on September 21, 2023, and is expected to service one million passengers by 2030.

The inaugural visitors toured the destination, including a stop at the St. Regis Red Sea Resort, which is now open for bookings to welcome guests before the end of the year. They were shown the experiences on offer for guests, including watersports, diving and inland adventure.

The guests stayed at Six Senses Southern Dunes, the first hotel to open at the destination.

Six Senses offers Spa & Wellness facilities, as well as an outdoor temperature-controlled pool
and private pool villas.  (Photo Courtesy: SixSenses.com)

“Getting to this moment has required great support from our partners across the Kingdom. It is an honor to be able to show our gratitude by hosting them on this exclusive visit,” Red Sea Global chief executive John Pagano said.

“Now, with our airport receiving a regular schedule of flights and first resorts taking bookings, it’s only a matter of time before the rest of the world discovers just how special the Saudi Red Sea coast is.”

Some of the rooms at Six Senses Southern Dunes offer a view of Tabuk region's breath-taking landscape that includes volcanic craters, mountains, and archeological jewels. (Photo Courtesy: SixSenses.com)

Red Sea Global also celebrated the launch of Fly Red Sea, the Kingdom’s first seaplane company. A fleet of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes will transport guests to The Red Sea’s island resorts, flying on sustainable aviation fuel.

“As a pilot myself, I was deeply invested in the efforts to build Fly Red Sea,” Pagano said. “Our goal was to create a company that would … explore technologies to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon footprint, and prioritize giving skilled, rewarding career opportunities to the Saudi people.”

 

 

Topics: Red Sea International Airport St. Regis Red Sea Resort Six Senses Southern Dunes tabuk

Related

Red Sea Global’s giga-projects looking to involve Japanese companies video
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global’s giga-projects looking to involve Japanese companies
Special The Red Sea, AMAALA to be tourist destinations for all seasons video
Business & Economy
The Red Sea, AMAALA to be tourist destinations for all seasons

Saudi crown prince, Iranian president discuss military escalation in Gaza

Saudi crown prince, Iranian president discuss military escalation in Gaza
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince, Iranian president discuss military escalation in Gaza

Saudi crown prince, Iranian president discuss military escalation in Gaza
  • The crown prince stressed Kingdom’s firm position towards supporting the Palestinian cause
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The pair discussed the ongoing military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas.

The crown prince reiterated that the Kingdom is exerting all possible efforts in communicating with all international and regional parties to halt the escalation.

He stressed Saudi Arabia’s position rejecting targeting of civilians and taking innocent lives, emphasizing the need to take into account the principles of international humanitarian law, noting the grave concern about the seriousness of the humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip.

The crown prince stressed Kingdom’s firm position towards supporting the Palestinian cause and efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Saudi crown prince discusses escalation in Gaza with Jordanian, Egyptian leaders 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince discusses escalation in Gaza with Jordanian, Egyptian leaders 
Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Palestinian president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Palestinian president

Latest updates

Conor McGregor back in testing pool but USADA says it’s splitting with UFC
Conor McGregor back in testing pool but USADA says it’s splitting with UFC
After a hard fight to clear militants, Israeli soldiers find a scene of destruction, slain children
After a hard fight to clear militants, Israeli soldiers find a scene of destruction, slain children
Biden talks with UAE president about Hamas attacks on Israel: White House
Biden talks with UAE president about Hamas attacks on Israel: White House
Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company takes off
Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company takes off
Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Gaza situation
Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Gaza situation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.