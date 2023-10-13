You are here

Oil Updates – crude rises $2 as US sanctions, stockpile forecasts raise supply worries

Oil Updates – crude rises $2 as US sanctions, stockpile forecasts raise supply worries
Brent futures rose $1.96, or 2.28 percent, to $87.96 per barrel as of 11:19 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock.
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude rises $2 as US sanctions, stockpile forecasts raise supply worries

Oil Updates – crude rises $2 as US sanctions, stockpile forecasts raise supply worries
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices jumped $2 on Friday after the US tightened its sanctions program against Russian crude exports, raising supply concerns in an already tight market, and global inventories are forecast to decline through the fourth quarter, according to Reuters.

Brent futures rose $1.96, or 2.28 percent, to $87.96 per barrel as of 11:19 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.98, or 2.39 percent, to $84.89 a barrel. Both benchmarks had earlier hit gains of $2.

Despite fluctuations through the week in both benchmarks, Brent was set for a weekly gain of almost 4 percent, while WTI was set to climb over 2.5 percent for the week, after both contracts surged on Monday. 

The uptick was driven by the potential for disruptions to Middle Eastern exports after Palestinian militant group Hamas’ attack on Israel at the weekend threatened a possible wider conflict.

“(A) geopolitical risk premium still lingers around the corner that is likely to support oil prices in the short-term,” said Kelvin Wong, senior markets analyst at OANDA in Singapore.

The market was most concerned about supply constraints from the Middle East and Russia, said Wong.

On Thursday, the US imposed the first sanctions on owners of tankers carrying Russian oil priced above the G7’s price cap of $60 a barrel, to close loopholes in the mechanism designed to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer and a major exporter and the tighter US scrutiny of its shipments could curtail supply.

Also on Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries kept its forecast for growth in global oil demand, citing signs of a resilient world economy so far this year and expected further demand gains in China, the world’s biggest oil importer.

“Supply side issues remained the focus in the crude oil market,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note on Friday, adding that prices during early trade on Friday rose on the stronger US sanctions enforcement.

“Sentiment was also boosted after OPEC said it expects crude stockpiles to slump by 3 (million barrels per day) this quarter. That assumes that there are no further supply disruptions emanating from the Israel-Hamas war,” Hynes said.

Oil prices also shrugged off data released on Friday showing a month-on-month decline in Chinese crude imports.

Topics: Oil Updates 

​​Global Markets – retreat from risk boosts 'safer' havens as Middle East conflict intensifies

​​Global Markets – retreat from risk boosts ‘safer’ havens as Middle East conflict intensifies
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE/LONDON: Global shares slipped on Friday while assets considered to be safer havens such as gold and US Treasuries rose as traders retreated from market risk as conflict in the Middle East intensified, according to Reuters.

MSCI’s broadest index of global equities fell 0.3 percent, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 share index slid 0.4 percent.

But the real action in markets on Friday was outside of equities, with gold on course for its best week since a US banking crisis in mid-March and oil set for a strong weekly gain.

On Friday, the Israeli military called for civilians to leave Gaza City ahead of an anticipated ground invasion in response to devastating attacks by Hamas militants at the weekend.

Hamas’ armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades also said it had launched 150 rockets toward the city of Ashkelon in Israel “in response to the displacement and targeting of civilians.”

While markets would “review this situation on a daily basis,” Royal London Asset Management head of multi-asset Trevor Greetham said, “one scenario is that the oil price does rise significantly,” in response to the potential of supply disruptions in the region.

Spot gold gained 0.8 percent on Friday to $1,885 an ounce, set for a gain of 2.4 percent over the week.

In bond markets, US Treasuries caught haven buying despite strong US inflation data on Thursday that increased market jitters about the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates again this year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury dropped 7 basis points to 4.639 percent. 

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield fell 4 bps to 2.74 percent.

Overall, euro area long-dated bond yields were on course for their steepest weekly fall since mid-July as the prices of the core government debt instruments rose.

The risk-off mood also prevailed in the currency market, with the dollar holding on to most gains made on Thursday night.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar eased 0.122 percent to 106.5, having gained 0.8 percent overnight on Thursday night.

The dollar’s ascent has again put the Japanese yen under pressure, with the yen at 149.7 per dollar, close to levels where the Bank of Japan has previously intervened to strengthen the currency.

In Asia, where markets are caught between worries of higher dollar borrowing costs and a slowdown in China’s economy, MSCI’s index of equities outside Japan fell 1.2 percent, remaining in negative territory for the year-to-date.

Data on Friday showed China’s consumer prices were flat in September, while factory-gate prices shrank at a slower pace, indicating deflationary pressures persist, while exports and imports continued to contract, albeit at a somewhat slower pace.

Japan’s Nikkei was 0.53 percent lower. 

Topics: ​​Global Markets Stock Markets

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF — central bank chief

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF — central bank chief
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters
Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF — central bank chief

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF — central bank chief
  • A $3 bln IMF bailout helped the South Asian nation avert a sovereign default in July this year
  • Pakistan is trying to navigate a tricky path to economic recovery under a caretaker government
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan's central bank has met an end-September deadline for a forward book target of $4.2 billion agreed with the IMF, and is comfortably placed to meet others on net international reserves and net domestic assets, the bank said on Friday. 

The South Asian nation is trying to navigate a tricky path to economic recovery under a caretaker government in the wake of a $3-billion IMF loan programme, approved in July, that helped avert a sovereign debt default. 

Friday's remarks came in a statement on comments by Jameel Ahmad, governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), at events held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings in Morocco. 

"The foreign exchange buffers are improving, with both build-up in reserves and reduction in forward foreign exchange liabilities," the central bank said in the statement, describing comments Ahmad made to investors. 

"SBP is also very comfortably placed to meet the other end-September IMF targets, including Net International Reserves (NIR) and Net Domestic Assets (NDA)," the bank added. 

Since January 2023, the bank’s foreign exchange reserves have improved from a low of $3.1 billion to $7.6 billion by the end of September, it said in the statement. 

The build-up of reserves was largely supported by non-debt creating inflows amid favourable market conditions, it added. 

"At the same time, SBP’s forward foreign exchange liabilities have declined and the forward book target of $4.2 billion for end-September 2023 agreed with the IMF has already been met by a wide margin," the bank said. 

Topics: Pakistan economy

Pakistani automaker makes history with first export of SUVs to Kenya

Pakistani automaker makes history with first export of SUVs to Kenya
Updated 13 October 2023
Pakistani automaker makes history with first export of SUVs to Kenya

Pakistani automaker makes history with first export of SUVs to Kenya
  • Car sales in Pakistan dropped by 26 percent in September due to depreciation of national currency, high taxes
  • The company says export is possible but not feasible for long under the current economic circumstances
Updated 13 October 2023
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: In a groundbreaking development for Pakistan’s automobile industry, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) dispatched its inaugural shipment of 14 locally-manufactured Oshan X7 vehicles, valued at approximately $250,000, to Kenya on Thursday.

A joint venture between China’s Changan International and Pakistan’s Master Motors, the company has become the country’s first “volume exporter” of SUVs to an international market. Its management confirmed the vehicles exported to Kenya would also be marketed in Tanzania.

“This is a historic moment because nobody has ever done this before and we are taking the first step to prove that [automobile] exports are possible from Pakistan,” Danial Malik, CEO of Master Changan, told Arab News at an event to mark the beginning of the export process at the company’s manufacturing facility in Bin Qasim Industrial Zone in Karachi.

“Our plant here in Pakistan is the only right-hand drive manufacturing unit of Changan globally,” he continued. “So, we are proud to be part of Changan’s global supply chain to produce and then export righthand drive vehicles from the country.”

Malik informed that Kenya and Tanzania were among several countries where Master Changan Motors planned to make its mark during its quest to expand its exports.

“We are taking our next major step to achieve our vision of making Master Changan a part of Changan’s global vehicle supply chain under the Vast Ocean Plan while putting Pakistan on the map by producing and exporting high quality vehicles to the world,” he said, referring to Changan International’s initiative to increase its overseas production capacity.

Changan Automobile plans to invest $20 billion in the overseas market while focusing on intelligent, low-carbon core technology. The company plans to increase its international footprint by entering 90 percent of the global market by 2030.

Pakistan’s automobile industry currently contributes 2.8 percent to its GDP and around Rs30 billion to the national exchequer in terms of annual taxes and duties. It has also been facing serious challenges due to rising dollar-rupee disparity and high costs of doing business which have led to increasing automobile prices in the country.

The car sales in Pakistan witnessed a drastic year-on-year decline of 26 percent in September 2023. However, there was a 10 percent month-on-month increase, according to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) that released fresh data on Wednesday.

Asked about the future of exports under the current economic situation, Malik ruled out its feasibility in the longer run.

“In the current situation, would I say exports are feasible in the long term? No. But it’s the first step in the right direction,” he said, adding his company had the added advantage of localized auto part manufacturing along with a solar powered plant.

However, he maintained the export of locally manufactured vehicles completely depended on the government’s policies to promote and incentivize the automobile industry.

Topics: Pakistan Master Changan Motors Kenya

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange records 364% surge in ETF trading worth $1.2 billion

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange records 364% surge in ETF trading worth $1.2 billion
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange records 364% surge in ETF trading worth $1.2 billion

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange records 364% surge in ETF trading worth $1.2 billion
  • Experts predict drastic changes to business landscape due to new tech
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has recorded a 364 percent surge in the value and volume of trading in exchange-traded funds since the start of 2023, compared to the same period last year.  

According to data from the state news agency WAM, ETF trading on the ADX reached 4.5 billion dirhams ($1.23 billion) by Oct. 11, making it the most active and liquid ETF market in the Middle East and North Africa region. 

During this period, the volume of ETF trading on ADX rose to 815.7 million units, up from 161.2 million units in 2022.  

The number of such transactions on the exchange also increased by 284.2 percent to reach 30,800 since the beginning of this year, compared to 8,025 in the previous year. ETFs are investment funds that trade on exchanges and
track specific indices. In such schemes, investors receive a bundle of assets that can be bought and sold during market hours, reducing risk and exposure. 

This surge in ETF trading is attributed to ADX’s infrastructure and its strategy of innovation and expanding investment options and solutions, following the launch of the exchange’s new identity for the ETF market in November 2022. 

Under this new brand identity, the ETF platform aims to provide investors with improved liquidity and enhance the exchange’s
ability to offer diverse tools and trading strategies.  

“Our ability to innovate and introduce an increasingly diversified set of investment opportunities continues to set us apart as a leading regional exchange,” said ADX Managing Director and CEO Saeed Hamad Al-Dhaheri after the launch of the new platform in November 2022.  

In June, ADX listed the Chimera – Standard & Poor’s China Hong Kong Shariah ETF, which tracks Shariah-compliant Chinese stocks on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.  

Additionally, in August, ADX listed an exchange-traded index fund that tracks Shariah-compliant stocks on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ETF ADX

Experts highlight role of clean hydrogen, CCUS in energy transition

Experts highlight role of clean hydrogen, CCUS in energy transition
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Experts highlight role of clean hydrogen, CCUS in energy transition

Experts highlight role of clean hydrogen, CCUS in energy transition
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Experts believe that the Middle East and North Africa region will soon assume a leading global position in terms of carbon capture, usage, and utility.

They shared these views at a high-level workshop organized by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in collaboration with the International Energy Forum. The event, which was attended by experts from all across the region, coincided with MENA Climate Week which concluded in the Saudi capital on Thursday.

The workshop aimed at exploring the significance of clean hydrogen and CCUS in the MENA region, said a press release.

It included discussions centering on the significance of hydrogen in the MENA region’s climate action plan, the optimization of technology roadmaps and value chains, as well as the engagement of the private sector, and securing finances for sustainable projects.

The talks also explored how the region is poised to emerge as a hot spot for large-scale project development.

In his opening remarks, KAPSARC President Fahad Al-Ajlan said: “Our think tank will continue to work steadily, providing policymakers with insights and advice to foster an effective energy transition.”

Experts further examined the role of technology and the value chain in offering low-carbon solutions, as well as the significance of regulatory frameworks and practical approaches for engaging with the private sector and securing financing for project development.

IEF Secretary-General Joseph McMonigle emphasized that in the forthcoming decade, the region is expected to offer at least 50 megatons of CCUS capacity, surpassing the current global ability.

He further underscored the pivotal role of hydrogen in realizing sustainability and enhancing energy security.

“We seek to accelerate the role of hydrogen in the energy transition,” McMonigle said.

Topics: KAPSARC IEF

