You are here

  • Home
  • PlayStation unveils controller for disabled gamers

PlayStation unveils controller for disabled gamers

The controller will be available from December 6 at around the cost of existing classic models. (AFP/File)
The controller will be available from December 6 at around the cost of existing classic models. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zcgd3

Updated 13 October 2023
AFP
Follow

PlayStation unveils controller for disabled gamers

PlayStation unveils controller for disabled gamers
  • New device aims to make gaming easier for people with a wider range of disabilities
  • Gaming companies face increasing pressure to make industry more accessible
Updated 13 October 2023
AFP
Follow

LONDON: With large buttons arranged in a circle and a joystick on one side, Sony is launching a PlayStation controller from December, designed to make gaming easier for people with disabilities.
The gaming giant has been under pressure to address an issue seen as long neglected by the industry despite rivals bringing similar products to market in recent years.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see able-bodied people using it” said impressed gamer Jeremy Lecerf, aka Gyzmo.
Sitting in a wheelchair, the Frenchman specializing in video games and disability was invited by Sony to London to test its new device, which overturns the design of traditional controllers.
He suffers from myopathy and is an ambassador for the French association HandiGamer, which supports disabled gamers.
The new controller “is extremely well thought-out,” according to Lecerf, because the company has tried to make it accessible to people with a range of disabilities.
“It’s good to see that the industry is really taking the plunge” on the issue of accessibility, added the 39-year-old, as he tested the “access controller” on “Stray,” an adventure video game in which the player takes on the role of a cat.
“More and more (video game) publishers are playing the game,” he noted.
Two-thirds of disabled gamers face barriers to playing games, and 40 percent have bought video games that they were unable to use because of poor accessibility, according to a 2021 report by UK disability equality charity Scope.
But the issue now appears to be in the crosshairs of the major studios, publishers and manufacturers, seemingly driven by both ethical and financial arguments.
“Video games have enabled me to have a life that is closer to normality, to have a social life,” said Lecerf.
They are an “extremely inclusive tool that opens you up to the world,” he added.
Taking accessibility issues into account is “an industry-wide trend, not limited to PlayStation,” explained Alvin Daniel, Senior Technical Program Manager at PlayStation.
“We wanted not the player to adapt to the controller but the controller to adapt to the player.
“No two people experience a disability in exactly the same way,” he added.

The new device can be placed on a table or fixed to a stand and orientated in any direction.
Each button can change shape thanks to magnetic caps, making them easier to press or grab, and the user can assign any function to them.
“For me it was a bit big, and the buttons are a bit stiff to press, but you can attach external buttons to it, which is a good thing for me to have,” said Melanie Eilert, a German game player. She is also an accessibility consultant and suffers from spinal muscular atrophy.
Eilert, who can play only with the right hand, came with her own colored buttons — there are many accessories on the market developed by third-party manufacturers.
They have adapted to the disabilities of players, sometimes activated by a movement of the mouth or by breathing, for example.
Eilert said it was too soon to compare PlayStation’s new controller with its competitor, launched five years ago by Microsoft for Xbox — which also allows external devices to be connected.
But the development of these kinds of devices is essential for her.
“I was playing as a child and then I couldn’t play for about 15 years,” she said, citing the emergence of her disability. “So I waited very long to be able to play again.”
At Sony, the project to develop the controller started in 2018 and took time “because we were given a blank sheet of paper,” according to Daniel.
Several different designs were tested on three continents, with the help of associations and experts, before arriving at the finished product.
The controller will be available from December 6 at a recommended retail price in Europe of 89.99 euros and $89.99 in the US, around the cost of existing classic models.

Topics: PlayStation disability Sony gaming

Related

NEOM, Maysalward to strengthen young gaming talent with launch of NEOM Game Dev Challenge
Saudi Arabia
NEOM, Maysalward to strengthen young gaming talent with launch of NEOM Game Dev Challenge
Lee Majdoub on taking the lead role in the latest ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game
Lifestyle
Lee Majdoub on taking the lead role in the latest ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game

UK PM pushes BBC to label Hamas as terrorists, ignites editorial debate

UK PM pushes BBC to label Hamas as terrorists, ignites editorial debate
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

UK PM pushes BBC to label Hamas as terrorists, ignites editorial debate

UK PM pushes BBC to label Hamas as terrorists, ignites editorial debate
  • Rishi Sunak said national broadcaster should align with UK’s legal stance on the matter
  • BBC said use of terminology would undermine impartiality
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The description of Palestinian group Hamas by the BBC has stirred debate among political figures and in the UK public sphere, with many expressing varying opinions on how the organization should be referred to.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called on the BBC, as Britain’s national broadcaster, to label Hamas a terrorist group, in alignment with the UK’s legal stance on the matter.

However, the BBC has resisted changing its guidelines, arguing that using the term “terrorism” would imply taking sides in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The BBC’s world affairs editor, John Simpson, published an article on Thursday outlining the broadcaster’s position on its terminology.

“We regularly point out that the British and other governments have condemned Hamas as a terrorist organisation, but that’s their business,” Simpson wrote.

“The key point is that we don’t say it in our voice. Our business is to present our audiences with the facts, and let them make up their own minds.”

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps condemned Simpson’s statement, calling the remarks by the BBC veteran foreign correspondent “unfortunate.”

Shapps said: “I think it’s pretty clear that’s terrorist activity and I think it’s pretty surprising not to hear it being called that.”

A Downing Street source also emphasized the need for the national broadcaster to acknowledge this designation, emphasizing the seriousness of the issue.

“As the PM has said repeatedly, Hamas are not militants, they are terrorists. It is incumbent on our national broadcaster to recognise this fact,” a spokesperson said.

The debate has transcended the political sphere, prompting BBC freelance sports reporter Noah Abrahams, who is of Jewish heritage, to publicly announce his decision to end working with the broadcaster.

“Terminology and words when neglected have the power to fuel hate, they have the power to put fuel on the fire,” he said.

“As a Jewish person, there is already enough fuel on the fire.”

Within the BBC, discussions and concerns have emerged about the appropriateness of the existing editorial guidelines regarding the description of Hamas.

While some senior staff have contemplated potential adjustments, the consensus seems to lean towards maintaining the current stance, despite external criticism.

A former BBC executive was reported saying to the Times: “Even if they felt that the policy needed some tweaking, I don’t think they can do it now,” adding that the broadcaster would stick to their policy despite the “uncomfortable” criticisms.

Meanwhile, legal professionals and influential figures have written to Ofcom, the UK’s communication regulator, criticizing the BBC’s refusal to employ the term “terrorist” when referring to Hamas.

They argue that it deviates from the organization’s legal classification and may inadvertently portray a sympathetic image of Hamas.

“The legal position in this country is that Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organisation. That is not a matter of debate or discussion. It is a matter of legal fact,” the group wrote in the letter to Ofcom.

They added: “The question then arises: how can it be impartial (ie not taking sides) to describe an organisation in terms which departs from its established legal meaning and substitutes a word which refers to an organisation which is violent or aggressive but not necessarily engaged in terrorism and not necessarily proscribed? In short, by a significantly “watered-down” descriptor which is less legally precise.”

However, the BBC’s Mishal Husain countered, pointing out that other major broadcasters were adopting a similar approach, aligning with the Ofcom code.

“We’re not unique in this,” she emphasized on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, arguing that the BBC’s own website acknowledges that other TV news outlets have indeed referred to Hamas as “terrorists.”

Hamas is a Palestinian militant organization and political party that governs the Gaza Strip.

It is designated as a terrorist group by several countries including the US, UK and Saudi Arabia due to its history of armed conflict and acts of violence against Israeli civilians.

Topics: War on Gaza BBC UK Hamas terrorist

Related

BBC slammed for referring to Hamas as ‘fighters’ as opposed to ‘terrorists’
Media
BBC slammed for referring to Hamas as ‘fighters’ as opposed to ‘terrorists’
BBC team narrowly avoids Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Media
BBC team narrowly avoids Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Media reports of US military buildup in the Emirates ‘baseless’: UAE

Media reports of US military buildup in the Emirates ‘baseless’: UAE
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Media reports of US military buildup in the Emirates ‘baseless’: UAE

Media reports of US military buildup in the Emirates ‘baseless’: UAE
  • American military aircraft arriving at Al-Dhafra Air Base is normal, part of pre-determined timetables, says UAE’s defense ministry
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE’s Ministry of Defence has denied media reports that the US is building up its military presence at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the country.

The Emirates News Agency, or WAM, reported the MoD saying in a statement on Thursday that the claims are “baseless” and that US military aircraft have been arriving at Al-Dhafra Air Base for several months on a routine basis. This is in accordance with pre-determined timetables and within the framework of the military cooperation between the UAE and the US, reported WAM.

The MoD stated that the arrival of US military aircraft at Al-Dhafra Air Base is “not at all related to the developments currently taking place in the region.”

The statement comes after some media outlets reported that the US was sending additional military aircraft to Al-Dhafra Air Base in support of Israel.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration ordered that some aircraft be stationed in the UAE “to defend Israel and deter further attacks.”

The reports have raised concern in some quarters over the possibility of the UAE becoming involved in a conflict between Israel and its neighbors.

However, the UAE has repeatedly stated that it is committed to neutrality and that it does not want to get involved in any regional conflicts, as reflected in the MoD’s statement.

The UAE and the US have a long-standing military relationship. The Al-Dhafra Air Base is home to US aircraft and is used by American forces for operations in the Middle East and beyond.

The UAE is also a member of the US-led coalition against Daesh. The UAE has provided military and financial support to the coalition and has played a key role in the fight against terrorism.

Topics: UAE US War on Gaza

Related

Biden talks with UAE president about Hamas attacks on Israel: White House
Middle-East
Biden talks with UAE president about Hamas attacks on Israel: White House

Arabs making headway in Hollywood but not just as actors

Arabs making headway in Hollywood but not just as actors
Updated 13 October 2023
RAY HANANIA
Follow

Arabs making headway in Hollywood but not just as actors

Arabs making headway in Hollywood but not just as actors
  • Directing, casting, producing, writing are key positions being taken up
  • Mico Saad and Hamzah Saman say change needed to alter how Hollywood portrays Arabs, people of different cultures
Updated 13 October 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: More Arabs are entering the moviemaking industry, not just as actors but also as entrepreneurs, and are increasingly involved in writing, producing, casting and directing.

This is according to Egyptian-American Mico Saad, an actor and filmmaker and member of the Golden Globes Jury, and Lebanese-American Hamzah Saman, the president of his own casting company.

They told Arab News changes were necessary to push open the doors of Hollywood filmmaking which plays a major role in defining how the world sees people of different cultures.

Saad immigrated to England from Alexandria, Egypt, where he discovered a robust filmmaking industry. And then in 2018 he immigrated to America which he calls “the entertainment capital of the world,” where he carved out a career as an actor and producer  of several TV shows.

 

“Back in the day, all the people wanted was to just be actors ... Nowadays, it has changed drastically because people want to do these blockbuster films. They want to write. They want to direct. They want to create,” said Saad during an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show sponsored by Arab News.

“There (are) more creators now than actors, which is kind of like, strange because back in the day everyone wanted to be an actor. It’s like how many producers do you know? A few. How many actors do you know? A lot. So, it’s kind of changed now thanks also to the streaming platforms which allows more people — and the film festival — allows more people to create their own stuff and talk about the stuff that really matters to them. Storytelling in the industry that we are in, it is fantastic that we have more filmmakers in the Middle East than ever. We have more filmmakers than actors. Back in the day everyone wanted to be an actor.”

Saad added: “There are many Arabs in so many ways, not just as actors. There is producers, directors, set designers, animation. We are everywhere. Arabs are everywhere in the industry but not in the way that they would want. Not the way they desire.”

Saad said the move by Arabs into filmmaking has resulted in a more effective means of countering anti-Arab stereotypes that have dominated the vast majority of Hollywood movies that have Middle East themes and Arab characters.

 

“The new villain is not the Arabs. The new villain now is the virus. The virus is going to take over hopefully from the Arab kind of thing in the future. And it is going to mean getting in movies,” Saad said.

The more the public and audiences see Arabs in different roles, the more it will undermine endemic stereotyping, he said.

“There always has to be a villain whether it is Arab or non-Arabs. There always has to be a villain. And unluckily for Arabs, they were the villains for the past 20 years or more and this is because of what happened on the international stage. Which is kind of like generalized (for) everybody to be put in this category. If you are an Arab or you look like an Arab. If you are an actor and you come in here, you don’t want to be stereotyped for any political reason.”

He added: “The goal is always (for) us to entertain. But now I want to kind of do something where I get the hand of everyone next to me and we go up together. That would be the ultimate goal to make something that deletes the stereotype. ‘Hey, this is Mico, he is from Egypt. And he is fine, he is like us.’”

Saad has worked with Ricky Gervais, Anthony Hopkins, and other notable actors, and produced several short films. He was recognized with a Best Actor Award and Best Short Film Award by the Action on Film International Film Festival for “Al-Masry Life,” which he wrote, directed, and starred in alongside prominent Hollywood Egyptian-American actor Sayed Badreya. The film was described as “a gem” by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Farrelly.

Saad said that the pursuit of an acting and production career was motivated by his life in Egypt which he called “the Hollywood for Arabs.”

 

 

“I was born in Alexandria, Egypt, luckily. I didn’t choose to, I was just lucky. Being born in Egypt has such an impact on you artistically, because in Egypt we have been doing movies for over 100 years. Egypt is the Hollywood of the Arabs, pretty much. We have a lot of people there who create, make music, make movies,” Saad said.

“And it’s been like there ever since. Growing up seeing all of this has kind of equipped me with a taste, equipped me with wanting to be part of the entertainment industry at such a young age and I started at a young age, as young as at 5 years old. I started with a few things like dancing for the National Team of Egypt Troupe which is very famous in the Arab world and started acting at a young age. And, it kind of (saw) love, kind of growing in me day by day. I am very lucky to experience such a thing.”

Filmmaking has expanded from Egypt into many Arab countries over the past century including Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco and Saudi Arabia, Saad noted.

 

 

“This is what we need. We need more creators. Instead of sitting here and criticizing Hollywood and criticizing people for not: ‘Oh why are you not representing me right?’ Because he doesn’t know. Why don’t I do, make something, that represents me right. And then if it is good, and if it is kind of in the entertaining way, they will take it. Everybody will take it. It’s kind of, I urge everybody instead of complaining about not being represented right, do your own thing ... We need more creators,” Saad said.

Meanwhile Saman, who began acting in 2006, shifted to casting and launched a company Arab American Casting. He is a member of the prestigious Casting Society of America.

Born in Beirut, Saman was young when he lost his father during one of the wars in Lebanon. He was raised by a grandmother who loved to watch soap operas and movies, which influenced him to pursue acting. 

Saman said he eventually recognized that there were not enough Arab actors in Hollywood and he shifted his focus to casting. He initially worked in the LA Casting Unit on the documentary “He Named Me Malala” (2015) with the Oscar-winning director Davis Guggenheim. He also helped with casting for the film “Argo” (2012).

Saman has been working to change the perception of Arab and Middle Eastern artists in Hollywood through his work, including casting Malek Rahbani in a leading role in the 2022 film “Jacir” alongside Lorraine Bracco and Darius Tutwiler. The film tells the story of a poor Syrian refugee who pursues the American dream on the streets of Memphis.

As a casting director, Saman has worked on more than 40 feature, and short films, commercials, and television shows. His website is ArabActors.com.

Saad and Saman made the comments during appearances on The Ray Hanania Radio Show broadcast Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, on the US Arab Radio Network sponsored by Arab News newspaper.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Hanania Show

Related

The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Media
The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Arabs clearly have a role to play in space exploration, Hasan Almekdash, who works as a bio-statistician contractor through Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) told Ray Hanania. (Screenshot)
Offbeat
Ray Hanania show discusses role Arabs are playing in deep space exploration

Sky News journalist risks investigation for ‘Israel had it coming’ remark

Sky News journalist risks investigation for ‘Israel had it coming’ remark
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Sky News journalist risks investigation for ‘Israel had it coming’ remark

Sky News journalist risks investigation for ‘Israel had it coming’ remark
  • Kay Burley criticized for incorrectly quoting head of Palestinian Mission to the UK
  • Various outlets, individuals urge UK press regulator to launch inquiry
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK press regulator Ofcom is facing mounting calls to investigate Sky News journalist Kay Burley over accusations of misquoting Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK.

Burley attributed the comment “Israel had it coming” to Zomlot during multiple interviews, primarily within the context of recent incidents between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The comment has sparked outrage and controversy among the public, with various media organizations criticizing Burley for what they see as a biased and inappropriate statement in a news context.

The non-profit press monitoring organization Middle East Monitor has made several calls to the UK press regulator to investigate the matter and take appropriate action in response to Burley’s comment.

MEMO claimed that “there is no evidence that Zomlot ever made this provocative statement.”

It added: “It has been the basis of several interviews with Conservative and Labour MPs, during which Burley badgered her guests over the issue of sharing a platform with Zomlot knowing that the Palestinian ambassador said ‘Israel had it coming.’”

The comment ascribed to the Palestinian ambassador by the UK broadcaster was used to refer to his interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour conducted on Oct. 8.

During the interview, Amanpour asked Zomlot if he would condemn the killing of civilians, to which he responded that “Israel knew that this was coming their way,” according to a full transcript of the interview published on a US, non-partisan news website, RealClearPolitics.

Zomlot added: “The loss of civilian life is tragic on all sides, and what is happening is extremely worrying and very tragic. And as we speak, the loss of life, you’ve counted 70 Israeli, there’s more than 200 Palestinian deaths so far, and more than 1,600 entire residential compounds are being wiped out.

“This is a war crime committed by Israel. What is more tragic, or equally tragic, is the blindness and the deafness of the world and the international community for so many years of the warnings we have been saying that this was coming. Israel knew that this was coming their way.”

British journalist and co-founder of Novara Media, Aaron Bastani, called Burley’s remarks an effort to get a “scoop,” in a post on X.

Other journalists have pointed out how controversy surrounding the remark underscored the sensitive nature of reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need for journalists to maintain objectivity and professionalism in their reporting.

The Palestinian ambassador has not yet issued a statement regarding the issue.

Related

Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens ‘had been coming,’ says Palestinian ambassador to UK
World
Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens ‘had been coming,’ says Palestinian ambassador to UK
France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack
World
France bans pro-Palestinian protests after Hamas attack

NEOM partners with Korean Film Council to prepare next generation of Saudi filmmakers

NEOM partners with Korean Film Council to prepare next generation of Saudi filmmakers
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

NEOM partners with Korean Film Council to prepare next generation of Saudi filmmakers

NEOM partners with Korean Film Council to prepare next generation of Saudi filmmakers
  • As per the agreement, the Korean Academy of Film Arts will provide training across a range of filmmaking fields
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM Media Industries and the Korean Film Council have announced a partnership to nurture emerging talent in the filmmaking industry.

Under this agreement, the Korean Academy of Film Arts, South Korea’s premier national film school operated by KOFIC, will deliver comprehensive training across various filmmaking disciplines to the next generation of filmmakers at NEOM.

KAFA’s training and development plans will be available for both aspiring and experienced film and television content creators and will prepare them to work on projects across local, regional and international levels.

The partnership will offer a wide range of training disciplines, including workshops, masterclasses and programs for various roles in filmmaking, such as producers, directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, and sound designers, among others.

The inaugural program will kick off in the first quarter of 2024 with a directing masterclass and workshop, which will take place at the Media Hub at NEOM, the largest purpose-built screen production facility in the region.

Wayne Borg, managing director of media industries, entertainment, and culture at NEOM, described the partnership as “a significant opportunity for mutual growth and enhanced collaboration.”

He said: “Leveraging South Korea’s remarkable achievements in the global film arena, and the invaluable insights this partnership offers, holds immense potential to raise production standards, accelerate ecosystem development, broaden international market reach, nurture talent, facilitate co-productions and usher in a new era of storytelling.

“This collaboration perfectly aligns with our dedication to nurturing talent as a cornerstone of our strategic vision, aiming to cultivate a diverse and highly skilled workforce.”

Park Ki-yong, chair of KOFIC, said: “We are delighted to partner with NEOM in nurturing Saudi filmmakers for the future of the world cinema.”

He added that KAFA’s presence in Saudi Arabia in 2024 will be KOFIC’s third international collaboration, in addition to KAFA in Kazakhstan in 2022 and KAFA in Vietnam in 2023.

“We anticipate this collaboration to lead our two countries and film industries to much greater cooperation in the future.”

Both South Korea and Saudi Arabia have seen a surge in talented young filmmakers who are making a significant impact on the international media landscape.

Topics: NEOM saudi filmmakers Korean Film Council

Related

Saudi Arabia’s MBC Group launches ‘Sukkar’ film with much fanfare in Riyadh
Media
Saudi Arabia’s MBC Group launches ‘Sukkar’ film with much fanfare in Riyadh
Jeddah’s Red Sea Film Fest reveals films in Shorts Competition 
Lifestyle
Jeddah’s Red Sea Film Fest reveals films in Shorts Competition 

Latest updates

Hundreds of protests sweep south India in solidarity with Palestine
Hundreds of protests sweep south India in solidarity with Palestine
Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s returns for new season
Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s returns for new season
EU President Michel warns about spillover of Israel-Hamas war into Europe
EU President Michel warns about spillover of Israel-Hamas war into Europe
Hamas using Gaza population as ‘shield’: German foreign minister
Hamas using Gaza population as ‘shield’: German foreign minister
UK PM pushes BBC to label Hamas as terrorists, ignites editorial debate
UK PM pushes BBC to label Hamas as terrorists, ignites editorial debate

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.