Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli calls for Palestinians to leave northern Gaza

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia slammed Israel’s call for Palestinians to leave Gaza and condemned the continued targeting of “defenseless civilians,” the foreign ministry said Friday.
The Israeli military warned all civilians of Gaza City, more than 1.1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours.
It had amassed tanks near the border with the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirms its categorical rejection of calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza, and its condemnation of the continued targeting of defenseless civilians there,” a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.
“(The international community) must provide the needed relief and medical needs for the people of Gaza, especially since deprivation of basic necessities for a decent life violates international humanitarian law,” the statement added.
As my trip through the Middle East continues, I will meet with Saudi partners to discuss Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and the need to work together to prevent the conflict from spreading. pic.twitter.com/sNiorG4Wdr
The ministry warned that not doing so would exacerbate the crisis and suffering that the region's people were suffering.
The Kingdom also called for ending the Israeli siege on Gaza, evacuating injured civilians and advancing the peace process between Palestinians and Israelis in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
The Muslim World League also rejected and condemned “in the strongest terms” Israeli calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people and the continued targeting of civilians in Gaza, the organization said on Friday.
Saudi Arabia urges UN Security Council to take action on Gaza violence, forced displacement
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday made a series of diplomatic calls to urge members of the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibility to maintain international peace and security and Israeli stop military operations in Gaza, the foreign ministry said.
His comments came as relentless Israeli strikes have killed around 1,900 people in the Gaza Strip over the past week, with more than half under the age of 18, or women, while the territory has also been cut off from food, water and medical supplies, and under a total power blackout.
During calls with his counterparts from the UK, Brazil, Malta, Albania, India, Norway and Sweden, Prince Faisal stressed the importance of implementing Security Council resolutions on the Palestinian issue, in order to establish a just and comprehensive solution in accordance with the relevant international laws.
He also stressed the need for Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law, including allowing food and relief supplies to reach Gaza and lifting the siege.
They discussed the latest developments in the situation in Gaza and its surroundings, and the international efforts made to solve the crisis, and Prince Faisal called for the need to stop all forms of targeting civilians and prevent the forced displacement of the population of Gaza.
Prince Faisal also made calls to his counterparts from Indonesia and Gabon, as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, where they held similar discussions on protecting civilians, the flow of aid, the need for the international community to help stop the violence and prevent forced displacement of Gazans, and for Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law to ensure regional and global security and stability.
Oxford Business Group report tracks progress of Saudi economic development
Report analyzes contribution of energy, mining, industry, and logistics in achieving the main goals of Saudi Vision 2030
Updated 43 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Oxford Business Group, in partnership with National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, recently issued a report which indicated NIDLP continues efforts to achieve the Kingdom’s goals aimed at stimulating innovation, investment and growth in four main sectors.
The report, titled “Driving Saudi Arabia Onwards and Upwards,” tracks the progress made in energy, mining, industry, and logistics while analyzing the contribution of those sectors in achieving the main goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which is the Kingdom’s plan for the social and economic transformation.
NIDLP activities were launched at the beginning of 2019, out of the Saudi leadership’s belief in the importance of the program’s four sectors (energy, mining, industry, and logistics services) and their integration to achieve added value, maximize and diversify the economic impact, and create an attractive investment environment.
The decision to prioritize the expansion of local content is another focal point, with coverage provided on how Saudi Arabia is leveraging its purchasing power to promote domestic manufacturing and strengthen local value chains.
The program also focuses on improving the trade balance, creating a local industry that competes in global markets, creating sustainable competitive advantages based on innovation, stimulating investments and creating job opportunities, progressing towards achieving the optimal energy mix, and increasing the Kingdom’s logistical connectivity locally and globally.
NIDLP worked to increase the competitiveness and productivity of the four sectors and maximize their economic impact, by taking advantage of technologies as well as natural resources and human capital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia, Belgium to document first archaeology expedition during King Abdulaziz’s reign
Book and documentary film to be released on mission by explorers from 1951-1952
Abdullah Philby led the team which included Gonzague Rickmans, Jacques Rickmans and Philippe Lippens
Updated 14 October 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Authority is joining forces with the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives and two Belgium universities — KU Leuven and UCLouvain — to publish a book and produce a documentary film commemorating an archaeological expedition conducted during the reign of King Abdulaziz.
The project dubbed “Documenting the Scientific Content of the Rickmans Mission,” seeks to translate French handwritten texts into Arabic, English and Dutch and digitize the documents for wider dissemination. The book will be published in all the aforementioned languages.
The documentary film titled “In the Footsteps of Rickmans,” will retrace the route of the expedition and feature a team of experts from both countries. The journey will start in Jeddah, pass through several key locations, and end in Riyadh.
The 1951 to 1952 four-month expedition included Gonzague Rickmans, a Semitic languages professor; Philippe Lippens, a specialist in ancient art and inscriptions; Jacques Rickmans, who was renowned for his expertise in comparative linguistics, history of the Hamiri and ancient South Arabian and Sabaean languages; and Abdullah Philby, the explorer.
The explorers covered a distance of over 5,000 km across the western, southern, and central regions of the Kingdom. Each phase of the expedition was meticulously documented. The team successfully cataloged approximately 12,000 inscriptions, despite the challenges posed by the rugged terrain in several regions they traversed.
Dr. Suleiman Al-Thaqafi, professor of ancient Arabic script and cultural advisor at the King Faisal Center, highlighted the cultural significance of the exploration.
He underscored the stability and security that prevailed in Saudi Arabia during King Abdulaziz’s era. “The fact that Belgian researchers, led by Abdullah Philby, undertook such an extensive journey is a testament to the nation’s safety and prosperity at that time,” he said.
The mission’s importance extends beyond archaeology, as the explorers documented Saudi Arabian society, geography, clothing, traditions, and daily life. This has formed a rich trove of material for researchers.
Al-Thaqafi explained that Jacques Ryckmans is considered a pioneer in studies on the South Arabian script, and that he authored the first book on it.
“As for Gonzague Rickmans, he is among the leading experts in the field of ancient Arabic scripts. His research and studies stemming from this expedition are numerous. He supervised my studies when I was a student at the University of Leuven in Belgium.
“He is a distinguished personality and a prominent scholar. Therefore, this project is of great importance as it sheds light on the historical and archaeological depth of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the role of its citizens in building its cultural heritage — a treasure that we should hold in high regard,” he said.
Alia Al-Fayadh, a lecturer in the history department at King Saud University, emphasized Saudi Arabia’s longstanding appeal to Western researchers because of its archaeological treasures and rich cultural diversity.
“The Belgian expedition not only inventoried ancient inscriptions and rock art but also recorded various aspects of Saudi society and its regions in the 1950s,” she said.
Big Fun chooses Riyadh as its first Middle Eastern destination
Grand opening of the Big Fun museum is on November 2, 2023
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Russian entertainment giant Big Fun has inked a landmark collaboration with VEDA Real Estate to introduce its premier entertainment hub to the Middle East.
The Park Avenue Shopping Center in Riyadh has been earmarked as the perfect host for the new venture.
The agreement was signed by Aziz Dzhabarov, founder and president of Big Fun, and Abdulrahman Al-Juwaied, CEO of VEDA Real Estate.
Dzhabarov disclosed that this strategic decision followed an exhaustive survey of potential locations. Eventually, VEDA and Park Avenue stood out as the ideal setting for creating a family entertainment haven.
The Big Fun founder also offered a glimpse of what is in store at the new Big Fun museum. This attraction will house three immersive adventures. The “Fairytale Forest” beckons visitors into a mesmerizing labyrinth of mythical creatures and avian wonders, with a mystical deer as their guide, leading them to the maze’s exit. The enchanted setting also features a lake, a hut and a tree adorned with resplendent blossoms. A snow-covered woodland teeming with polar bears adds to the enchantment.
The “Museum of Emotions” forms the second thrilling experience, allowing visitors to traverse a spectrum of emotions, from happiness to sadness, and from fear to anger. These are the very emotions that often accompany life’s most gripping moments.
The third adventure, “Museum of Illusions,” visitors can enjoy a collection of hand-drawn three-dimensional artworks, crafted by the world’s top artists. Moreover, they can marvel at the magic of Riyadh under the starry night sky, seemingly from the palm of King Kong’s colossal hand. A snow-blanketed forest inhabited by a mystical owl awaits exploration, and a plunge into the depths of an awe-inspiring sea sets the stage for experiencing captivating three-dimensional illusions, perfect for capturing jaw-dropping photographs.
The grand opening of the Big Fun museum is slated for November 2, 2023, beckoning families and friends to embark on an exhilarating adventure of a lifetime.
A new master plan for Saudi Arabia’s AlUla aims to address the needs and interests of the local community
“Path to Prosperity” addresses all aspects of urban life, increasing share of land for housing, municipal services and leisure
Royal Commission for AlUla says the blueprint will enable community development with new employment and business opportunities
Updated 13 October 2023
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: Residents of AlUla, a once isolated community in the mountainous Madinah region of western Saudi Arabia that is now at the center of one of the Kingdom’s most ambitious tourist projects, have been offered a glimpse of a new masterplan designed to transform the quality of life and boost employment prospects in the town.
AlUla, a town of two halves, shaped by geography and strung out over 10km along a narrow valley framed by mountains, lies just 20km south of Hegra, the city of the Nabataean civilisation that in 2008 became Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site.
In 2017 the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established to protect and safeguard the multiple heritage assets in the area, including the 130-plus Nabataean tombs carved out of the rocks surrounding the ancient lost city.
At the same time, it was charged with developing a plan to transform the entire region in a sensitive, sustainable way, “reaffirming it as one of country’s most important archaeological and cultural destinations and preparing it to welcome visitors from around the world.”
As part of that ambition the RCU has always been focused first and foremost on the needs and interests of the local community, and the new Path to Prosperity masterplan, unveiled to residents this month in an exhibition in the town’s Alfareed shopping mall, is the latest manifestation of that commitment.
“AlUla is entering a new phase of its comprehensive regeneration, boosting prosperity and enhancing quality of life for our community,” said Eng. Sultan AlKhuraissi, the RCU’s chief of county operations.
“The masterplan will transform AlUla’s urban core and enable community development with new economic opportunities and businesses, and new healthcare services, schools and parks.”
He added: “Path to Prosperity is a blueprint for a thriving future that honors our globally significant cultural and natural heritage.”
The town is divided naturally by the landscape into two halves, and the masterplan envisages different roles for AlUla Central and AlUla South.
AlUla South, which will see the first phase of development, will be the new regional capital and heart of county administration, with a mix of businesses, retail, offices, restaurants and entertainment at its core.
AlUla Central will be “a thriving centre and a meeting place for visitors and residents alike,” with improved open spaces, and medical and education facilities.
Designed to transform AlUla for the benefit of its rapidly expanding population, the masterplan is revisiting all aspects of urban life, as a blueprint for increased land use for housing, new municipal services, entertainment, leisure, and cultural facilities in purpose-built neighborhoods.
FASTFACTS
• The master plan addresses all aspects of urban life, increasing the share of land for housing, municipal services, leisure, and culture.
• AlUla South will be the new regional capital and heart of county administration, with a mix of retail, offices, restaurants, and entertainment.
• AlUla Central will become a thriving center and meeting place for visitors and residents with open spaces and medical and education facilities.
“Path to Prosperity,” added AlKhuraissi, “has been launched with a clear focus – to elevate and enhance our community’s quality of life in AlUla Central and South. It will boost economic opportunities, train and upskill our community, and provide quality education, healthcare, and transport services.”
The plan aims to ensure that AlUla’s unique cultural heritage “will be preserved and promoted through the creation of new and reimagined community spaces, including unique district and community parks.”
Preserving the region’s heritage extends to ensuring that all future development will be in keeping. Local residents and architects are being offered the services of the AlUla Design Studio, a team of highly skilled urban planning professionals who will provide free building design advice to help people to design new homes, or extend and restore existing ones.
In addition to encouraging imaginative building projects, the studio will ensure that building designs “are of the necessary quality and integrate into the urban and natural landscapes of the region,” in order to meet the required standards to receive a building permit.
Such is the attention to detail being applied to the masterplan for AlUla that a set of strict architectural guidelines have been developed to ensure that all development is “in harmony with AlUla’s landscape and natural beauty.”
“Inspiration for the guidelines has been taken from the building practices of traditional homes of AlUla,” said a spokesperson for the AlUla Design Studio.
These include characteristics such as the use of shaded inner courtyards to improve ventilation, increased use of natural light, creation of private outdoor space, and the use of colors and materials that compliment AlUla’s natural landscape, while commercial properties will be set back from the street to create more space for walking.
The rebirth of AlUla
Hegra, ancient city of the Nabataeans in Saudi Arabia’s historic AlUla Valley, is emerging from the mists of time to take its rightful place as one of the wonders of the world