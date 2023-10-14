Nicole Scherzinger champions Tony Ward in London

DUBAI: US actress, singer and dancer Nicole Scherzinger this week attended the press night afterparty for her musical “Sunset Boulevard” in London wearing a breathtaking gown by Lebanese Italian couturier Tony Ward.
The star wore a black form-fitting dress from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection that featured white voluminous structured shoulders and subtle satin orange detailing around the waist.
Scherzinger, 45, stars in British director Jamie Lloyd’s production of the musical version of “Sunset Boulevard.” She plays the lead role of Norma Desmond — the forgotten star of the silent screen whose attempt at a comeback does not end well — in the musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The performance of the meta-theatrical production takes place at the Savoy Theatre London.
Scherzinger, who rose to fame as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls — a girl group formed in the early 2000s — has been a fan of Arab designers. She has previously stepped out in gowns by Lebanese designer George Chakra and Kuwaiti couturier Yousef Al-Jasmi.
The “Don’t Cha” hitmaker, who serves as a judge on the hit show “The Masked Singer” alongside singer Robin Thicke, comedian Ken Jeong and model Jenna McCarthy, wowed viewers in 2020 with a white, statement-making Chakra pantsuit from the designer’s Spring 2019 couture collection.
Ward’s clientele list includes models Chrissy Teigen, Lori Harvey and Naomi Campbell, US actresses Sharon Stone and Bella Thorne, Indian actress Urvashi Rautela, US-Indian actress and social media star Liza Koshy, Danish model Josephine Skriver, US model Jasmine Tookes, German blogger Leonie Hanne, US-Somali actress Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Belgian model Rose Bertram and TikTok star Jessica Wang.
The stars wear the designer’s pieces to events such as the Oscars, Grammy Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards and Cannes Film Festival.
The couturier has worked with such high-profile designers as Gianfranco Ferre for Dior and the late Karl Lagerfeld for Chloe.
DUBAI: Lebanese illustrator Nourie Flayhan is back with another international partnership, this time with Italian luxury brand Gucci Beauty.
The artist shared this week images of the artworks she created for the brand’s Gucci Flora fragrance. The designs were in celebration of the Virgo season, which ended last month.
The drawings show the star sign’s constellation and the m-shaped symbol, along with floral designs to represent the perfume.
“The flowers framing the bottle are the aster flowers, which is the flower associated with Virgo,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “They are known for their simple yet beautiful round flowers and their tough nature.”
Flayhan has made a name for herself in recent years as one of the region’s most talented emerging artists.
In March, the artist teamed up with German sports giant Adidas for an exclusive capsule collection for Ramadan. The unisex range also celebrates the city of Dubai through a one-off design created by Flayhan.
The collection comprised T-shirts and hoodies and were available in three different colorways — white, altered blue and halo blue. The artworks were inspired by the UAE’s emblems — the palm tree, henna and seven stars to honor the seven Emirates — re-imagined and interpreted through Flayhan’s signature illustration style.
She previously partnered Los Angeles-based fashion label House of Aama on a tote bag that honors women in North Africa and southwest Asia.
In 2021, she collaborated with US luxury fashion house Carolina Herrera on a set of Eid Al-Fitr illustrations.
Lee Majdoub on taking the lead role in the latest ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game
‘It’s been a genuinely profound experience,’ says the Lebanese-Canadian actor
Updated 13 October 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: As we have seen time and again, it is still difficult for many in the international community to put themselves in the shoes of the Arab people. While cinema has long been an important tool to broaden perspectives, video games have a power we’re only just starting to discover. For a new generation, there is no more empathetic experience than guiding a character’s journey through the controller in your hand. And for representation, that could become a true game changer.
In “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage,” the latest installment in the Ubisoft’s acclaimed blockbuster series, which released globally last week, players find themselves immersed in Arab and Muslim culture with a level of respect the medium has never seen before. Set in 9th-century Baghdad, the game follows Basim Ibn Ishaq, one of the most complex characters in the franchise’s history. And, significantly, he’s voiced by an Arab: Lebanese-Canadian actor Lee Majdoub.
“It means the world to me,” Majdoub tells Arab News. “The world is experiencing the beauty of the Arabic language, the depth and diversity of Middle Eastern culture, all produced with such love and care by people who put authenticity at the forefront.
“Middle Eastern and North African communities still have so much difficulty getting seen as three-dimensional people. In media, that’s held true for a long time as well. A game like ‘Mirage’ is such a treat in that sense. I’ve found myself more deeply moved by video games in the last few years than any movie or show. They’re immersive — you’re not just seeing the world through their eyes, you are them. That affects you deeply. And bringing that power to Basim’s story, to an Arab story, was a responsibility for all of us.”
Majdoub’s star has risen quickly over the last few years, after what was supposed to be a bit part as Agent Stone in 2020’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” film — itself based on a video game franchise — became a cult favorite with the series’ massive fanbase. By the time the second film was released in 2022, his character was a pillar of the story, and Majdoub was given his own posters that were plastered across the world to promote a film that ended up in the top 10 highest grossers globally last year.
Those posters were particularly moving for Majdoub, who was born in Lebanon and grew up in the US and Canada in the early 2000s. It was a time in which he desperately needed a face that looked like his own positively represented in a culture that primarily depicted Arabs as terrorists. Without it, he spent much of his youth turning away from his identity, refusing to speak Arabic for many years and burying his heritage deep within himself.
“There was a lot of turmoil in me,” Majdoub admits. “I’ve had a long journey to find a way to love being Lebanese, Middle Eastern, Arab.”
Then, as fate would have it, a desire to rediscover his heritage awoke within him just months before he was approached for his “Assassin’s Creed” role.
“I had this sudden realization. I called my mother and told her, ‘I want to learn to read and write Arabic again.’ She was so excited. We’d spend four days a week on WhatsApp video relearning the alphabet, learning to read like I was in grade school — sounding things out and getting frustrated. But I was determined, and slowly got better and better until I could speak and read confidently again,” says Majdoub.
“And then ‘Mirage’ came, and the team immediately asked me, ‘Do you speak the language?’ All I could think was, had they come to me a year earlier, that would have been a very different conversation,” Majdoub continues with laugh.
His journey to find himself, it turned out, was fitting for the project in more ways than one. Basim was last seen in “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” as the game’s secret villain, a man who had turned to darkness later in life. “Mirage” is set a dozen years earlier, finding him still full of light and in pursuit of justice, an emotional state that Majdoub could relate to.
“This is the story of someone trying to find who they are, trying to do what’s best for others, which I identified with. I’m also trying to figure out what’s best for me — to come to terms with the man I am, in more ways than just my identity. There’s this constant struggle of trusting the path, but also feeling you need to take control, and then learning to let go of control. Basim is on this cycle, and I find myself there as well,” he explains. “In this story, he’s trying to forge his own path. But at the same time, he wants to do what's best for everybody. I think that push and pull is something a lot of us have experienced. We ask ourselves, ‘Where do I fit in? How do I do what’s right by me, and by my loved ones?’ Those are questions that have helped me reach where I am today, and are still guiding me.”
As the team at Ubisoft worked to recreate ancient Baghdad, doing an unprecedented amount of research on an area that is not nearly as well documented as previous settings for the game, they worked closely with experts to ensure that the game was as close to the lived reality as possible, which meant honoring the culture, the language, and the profound religious faith of the Islamic Golden Age. With Majdoub immersed in that landscape, he continued his journey of cultural self-discovery in a way he would never have dreamed of during those video calls with his mother.
“It’s been a genuinely profound experience. After having voiced a character like Basim, and now watching all the cinematics, hearing the music, seeing the Arabic calligraphy and exploring the design, it’s hard to not to feel more connected, and to feel even more proud to be a part of the legacy of this incredibly multi-faceted region and its people in some small way,” says Majdoub.
“Now that it’s out and I’ve finally had a chance to start playing it, I’ve also been struck by something I wasn’t expecting. I’ve been feeling this weird sadness. It’s made me realize I haven’t been back to Lebanon in a long time, and there’s so many parts of the Middle East I’ve never explored. It’s wonderful to take a journey in this game, but now I want to forge a deeper connection,” he continues. “This is the place that I come from, and now I need to go on an adventure of my own.”
Recipes for Success: Chef Libor Dobis offers advice and a tasty spicy beef fillet recipe
Updated 13 October 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: For Slovakian-born Libor Dobis — corporate chef for ROKA’s Middle East outposts, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai and Kuwait — the opportunity to mentor to up-and-coming chefs holds a great deal of meaning, and is a responsibility he takes seriously.
“I have been fortunate to work alongside remarkable head chefs who have served as mentors,” Dobis tells Arab News. “I hold immense respect for them, and I strive to provide the same level of guidance and support to my own team, if not better. My ultimate goal is to empower them, helping them become better, stronger, and more successful. Once this foundation is established, everything else falls into place.”
In 2014, Libor joined ROKA — known for its unique style of contemporary Japanese cooking and its robatayaki (charcoal-based cooking) concept —in London, working his way up to head chef. He moved to Dubai in 2019 to head up the launch of ROKA’s branch there, before being corporate chef for the Middle East as a whole.
Here, Dobis talks sharp knives, respect, and keeping calm, and provides a recipe for spicy beef fillet.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
My top tips for successful cooking are organization, cleanliness, and sharp knives. These three elements contribute to a smoother and more efficient cooking experience. Additionally, it's crucial to remain calm while cooking. Taking things one step at a time is key, so I recommend starting with familiar and comfortable dishes like a nice salad or simple pasta. It's important not to feel overwhelmed by challenging recipes initially. Then you can gradually build confidence and expand your skills at your own pace.
When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?
I faced numerous challenges in the pastry department, where I made several mistakes, often due to not following recipes accurately. But mistakes are valuable learning experiences, and I used them as opportunities to refine my skills and deepen my understanding of the craft. Over time, I developed the discipline and attention to detail required to consistently produce exceptional desserts.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Soy sauce or fish sauce are two of my favorite additions. Both have distinct umami flavors that can elevate a dish. I consider them prime ingredients and treat them with great respect, as it’s important to find the right balance. Adding too little may result in a lack of depth and complexity, while adding too much can overpower the dish and ruin it.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most common issue that you find in other restaurants?
One common mistake I have noticed is an over-reliance on sauces or garnishes. My personal preference is that food should be allowed to shine in its own right; allow the ingredients to speak for themselves with flavors that are balanced and not overwhelmed by excessive condiments.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
ROKA was actually my go-to restaurant long before I began working there, so it’s perhaps serendipity that I ended up working with my favorite cuisine! In addition to Japanese cuisine, I have a deep appreciation for Thai food. The incredible flavors, freshness of herbs, and the unique balance of spices make it truly special.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
I absolutely love spaghetti aglio, olio e peperoncino. It's a simple and traditional dish that never fails to satisfy; a classic combination of garlic, olive oil, and chili flakes. Its simplicity and versatility make it one of my all-time favorites.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
It can be frustrating when customers request items that aren’t on the menu. Like, asking for bread and olive oil in a Japanese restaurant. It's important to respect the cuisine.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
I have immense respect for dumplings, specifically gyoza. This dish holds a special place in my heart as it incorporates various culinary traditions and can be prepared in countless ways across different cultures. As a chef, I find great joy in creating dining experiences centered around dumplings. They offer a delightful combination of textures, flavors, and shapes, always bringing a smile to my face. Working with these beautiful little parcels of magic brings me immense pleasure and satisfaction.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
Cooking dishes that involve eggs requires a precise level of consistency, which can be quite challenging, especially when preparing larger quantities. Achieving the perfect texture can be tricky.
As a head chef, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Or are you more laid back?
As a young head chef, I struggled with organization. I’d say I’ve learned the importance of remaining calm and not succumbing to excessive stress. Additionally, humility and taking care of my staff are essential. A strong, unified team is the key to my own success. The adage “One team, one dream” may be a cliché, but it holds true value for me.
Chef Libor’s spicy beef fillet with ginger and spring onions
INGREDIENTS (serves four):
For the beef: 4x 200g beef fillet steaks; flaky sea salt; black pepper; vegetable oil; 4x green spring onions
For the spicy yakiniku sauce: 50g green chilli, sliced, seeds removed; 10g red chili, sliced, with seeds; 60g ginger, peeled and sliced; 10g garlic, peeled and crushed; 50g red miso paste; 80g reduced salt soy sauce; 400g mirin; 10g lime zest; 30g roasted Japanese sesame seeds
INSTRUCTIONS:
For the sauce:
1. Place the chilis, garlic, ginger, and 200g of mirin into a blender. Blitz until a paste is formed.
2. Remove into a large bowl and whisk in the remaining ingredients. Add salt and black pepper to taste.
For the beef (for best results, use a very hot charcoal grill):
1. Season the beef fillets with a little vegetable oil, and season well with salt and pepper on both sides of the steak.
2. Sear each side of the steak on a hot grill or pan, then brush with the yakiniku sauce and keep turning. Cook to your desired degree. I recommend cooking to medium-rare, about 2-3 minutes each side.
3. Remove from the grill or pan and allow to rest for 3 minutes.
4. Brush with the sauce, then slice into thin strips.
5. Plate the beef, then brush again with the sauce.
6. Slice the green part of the spring onions and serve on top of the beef with a few of the sesame seeds.
Best and Worst: Saudi style star Alanoud Badr talks trends, travel and Taylor Swift
Updated 13 October 2023
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: The Saudi style star, known as Fozaza on Instagram, talks trends, travel, and Taylor Swift.
Best TV show/film you’ve ever seen?
I have two TV shows I think are gold. One of them is “Friends.” It’s one of those feelgood series you can watch over and over again. The other is “The Simpsons.” I love their witty humor and approach to real-life politics and societal issues. For films, I like “The Godfather,” it’s a classic! People still quote it to this day, it’s just so good! I also secretly like “The Abyss.” I’ve always been fascinated by the ocean and what humans still don’t know about its depths.
Worst TV show/film you’ve ever seen?
I don’t believe there is a worst because it’s a matter of taste. There are some TV shows that aren’t really my style that many people love, like “Stranger Things.” For films, I can’t watch anything to do with exorcism or the devil. It freaks me out and I think it’s super-sensitive in general.
Whenever I’m on holiday. I really have fun styling looks when I’m traveling. It’s when I get to freestyle that I enjoy it the most. It’s easier to be creative when you’re traveling because you’re constantly being inspired by your surroundings and the local fashions.
Worst personal style moment?
High school. It’s fair to say I was still discovering my personal style. It’s scary to look back on. There are a lot of ‘What was I thinking?’ moments, which are fun.
Best accessory for a little black dress?
A statement pearl necklace, really nice boots and a statement clutch. Although it depends on the cut of the little black dress. A little goes a long way, but it’s always nice to pick one statement piece to complete the look.
There isn’t one. As far as I’m concerned, anything goes. I love personal style; we’re always being inspired by each other, so I don’t feel there is a right or wrong.
Best fashion trend of 2023?
Anything rich red, from a jacket to a bag, dress or boots. The color is taking over and I’m here for it. Also I love blazers, and boxy blazers are back — and so is Eighties business chic, which I love. So many great trends this year to choose from.
Worst fashion trend of 2023?
The Barbie craze. I genuinely can’t look at the color pink anymore, or anything related to Barbie. It was overkill.
Overspend. When I’m happy I tend to want to make everyone around me happy, so I go on a shopping spree buying everyone I love gifts. It’s an expensive habit that I need to change.
Best holiday destination?
Cyprus is super-underrated. I always have the best time there. The weather, the food, the people, the beaches of Aya Napa are something else. Oh, you also get the most amazing long-lasting tan.
Worst holiday destination?
Everything’s an adventure. I don’t see it any other way. Even in the worst of situations, I always come out of it with the best memories and a lot of laughs. Nothing is perfect and sometimes you end up in a dump but it’s always about how you choose to see it. I like to make the best out of every situation, it really changes things.
Biology. I’ve always wanted to be a cardiologist. I’m fascinated by medicine and the human body. And geography, because I think we have the most beautiful planet and I hope I can discover it all one day.
Worst subject at school?
Math. Numbers stress me out. That’s why I don’t like baking. I like to cook because when you cook you cook with your senses, but when you bake you measure everything to the dot. I like to feel, then calculate, if that makes sense?
Best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day?
Go to bed early. Sleeping early is scientifically proven to give you greater energy and focus the next day.
Worst thing to do when you’re trying to have a productive day?
Overcommitting. You end up not getting anything done. I love accomplishing tasks, so I try to keep them to a realistic amount, so I’ll be done with it all by the end of the day. It’s not humanly possible to predict how your day is going to go, so I make sure I give myself proper time for backups.
Best concert you’ve ever been to?
Lauryn Hill. She’s a legend. Her concerts always have strong messages and her energy is contagious. I really want to go to a Taylor Swift concert too. They say it’s a game changer.
Worst concert you’ve ever been to?
I honestly haven’t been to one that I haven’t enjoyed yet.