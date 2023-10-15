You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli communications minister seeks shutdown of Al Jazeera bureau
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israeli communications minister seeks shutdown of Al Jazeera bureau

Israeli communications minister seeks shutdown of Al Jazeera bureau
A picture of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh hangs on the wall as a fellow journalist works inside the news channel's office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on May 9, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2qhjb

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israeli communications minister seeks shutdown of Al Jazeera bureau

Israeli communications minister seeks shutdown of Al Jazeera bureau
  • Israel accused the Qatari news station of pro-Hamas incitement
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

JERUSALEM: Israel’s communications minister said on Sunday he was seeking a possible closure of Al Jazeera’s local bureau, and accused the Qatari news station of pro-Hamas incitement and of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attack from Gaza.
The proposal to shut down Al Jazeera had been vetted by Israeli security officials and was being vetted by legal experts, Shloma Karhi said, adding that he would bring it to the cabinet later in the day.
Al Jazeera and the government in Doha had no immediate comment.
“This is a station that incites, this is a station that films troops in assembly areas (outside Gaza) ... that incites against the citizens of Israel — a propaganda mouthpiece,” Karhi told Israel’s Army Radio.
“It is unconscionable that Hamas spokespeople’s message goes through this station,” he said, adding: “I hope we will finish with this today.” It was not clear if the latter statement referred to a cabinet discussion or implementation of a closure. 

Topics: War on Gaza Al-Jazeera TV Israel media

Related

BBC director-general urges staff to ‘speak up’ amid pressure to call Hamas ‘terrorists’
Media
BBC director-general urges staff to ‘speak up’ amid pressure to call Hamas ‘terrorists’
Israeli billionaire quits Harvard executive board over Hamas support row
Middle-East
Israeli billionaire quits Harvard executive board over Hamas support row

BBC director-general urges staff to ‘speak up’ amid pressure to call Hamas ‘terrorists’

BBC director-general urges staff to ‘speak up’ amid pressure to call Hamas ‘terrorists’
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

BBC director-general urges staff to ‘speak up’ amid pressure to call Hamas ‘terrorists’

BBC director-general urges staff to ‘speak up’ amid pressure to call Hamas ‘terrorists’
  • News chief says use of ‘terror’ label would compromise broadcaster’s impartiality, and risk staff safety in ‘hostile environments’
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, told editorial staff on Thursday to voice their concerns “whenever they need to” following the backlash directed at the broadcaster over its refusal to refer to Hamas as a “terrorist organization.”

Describing the events in Israel and Gaza as “horrific,” Davie wrote in an email message to staff: “This is an incredibly difficult and complex story, and our coverage has not shied away from reporting the nature of the atrocities and the impact they have had on the ground around the world.

“The team has put in place a number of resources to help,” the email, which was shared by The Daily Telegraph, read.

“As ever, we want everyone to feel supported and safe at the BBC, and for you to feel able to speak up whenever you need to.”

Davie attached a letter from Deborah Turness, chief of BBC News, in which she defended the network’s decision to not “declare any group as terrorists.”

Turness wrote: “This is standard practice for many of the world’s most reputable news organizations — including some that I have led in the UK, in Europe and in the United States.

“That’s because the term terrorist is politicized and used as a weapon in wars.”

She added: “If we are perceived to take sides in any war, it will no longer be safe for us to operate in hostile environments and to witness firsthand what is happening.”

The correspondence came after a week of mounting pressure on the BBC over its refusal to call Hamas a “terrorist organization” in light of the attack on Israel. The armed group has been proscribed as a “terrorist organization” in the UK since November 2021.

Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, confirmed on Friday that it was up to the BBC to decide whether to describe Hamas as “terrorists.”

Mishal Husain, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s “Today” show, told UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps the BBC was following the Ofcom code by not referring to Hamas as “terrorists.” But Shapps insisted that the broadcaster should refer to Hamas as a “terrorist group” as it had been proscribed by law.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also urged the BBC to “call (the action) out for what it is,” while Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent live on air to call Hamas “terrorists.”

Topics: BBC Hamas

Related

Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
Media
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint
Media
Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint

CNN did not stage a report about a rocket attack on the Israel-Gaza border: AP fact-checkers

CNN did not stage a report about a rocket attack on the Israel-Gaza border: AP fact-checkers
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

CNN did not stage a report about a rocket attack on the Israel-Gaza border: AP fact-checkers

CNN did not stage a report about a rocket attack on the Israel-Gaza border: AP fact-checkers
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Fact-checkers for the Associated Press have refuted claims that CNN staged a news report in which its correspondent and her team sheltered in a ditch near the Israel-Gaza border during a rocket attack.

The edited video shows Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, and her team take cover in a ditch as rockets explode nearby. A man’s voice, which sounds as though it is coming from a phone, gives instructions including, “Try and look nice and scared,” and “Can you boost the volume on those explosions, please?”

Some social media users cited the audio in the edited video as proof that the CNN team was being directed by someone off screen. Calling the claims “false,” AP’s fact-checkers said the original, unaltered audio in the actual report was of a correspondent for the network describing the attack as it happened.

“CNN EXPOSED FOR FAKING AN ATTACK IN ISRAEL,” read one post on social media platform X, which included the altered footage. That post had received approximately 35,100 likes and more than 19,200 shares as of Thursday.

While the audio in the video being shared online was altered, the footage itself is real, AP said.

Emily Kuhn, a CNN spokesperson, wrote in an email to AP that the audio “is fabricated, inaccurate and irresponsibly distorts the reality of the moment that was covered live on CNN.” She added that people should watch the real CNN report “in full for themselves on a trusted platform.”

In the actual report, Ward explained that she and her team had taken cover due to “a massive barrage of rockets” that they could then hear being intercepted by the Iron Dome, Israel’s missile defense system. Once it is safe, Ward shows viewers the area where Hamas launched a deadly incursion into southern Israeli towns on Saturday, igniting the current conflict, and gives an overview of what happened that day.

* With AP

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza CNN

Related

From left to right: Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi. (MSNBC)
Media
MSNBC suspends Muslim anchors amid Israeli war in Gaza
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
Media
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage

A Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon by Israeli shelling is laid to rest

A Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon by Israeli shelling is laid to rest
Updated 14 October 2023
Agencies
Follow

A Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon by Israeli shelling is laid to rest

A Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon by Israeli shelling is laid to rest
  • Draped in a Lebanese flag, Issam Abdallah’s body was carried on a stretcher through the streets of the southern town of Khiam
  • AFP on Saturday urged both Israeli and Lebanese authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the firing
Updated 14 October 2023
Agencies

KHIAM, Lebanon: A Reuters videographer killed in Israeli shelling of southern Lebanon was laid to rest in his hometown Saturday in a funeral procession attended by hundreds of people.
Draped in a Lebanese flag, Issam Abdallah’s body was carried on a stretcher through the streets of the southern town of Khiam, from his family’s home to the local cemetery.
Dozens of journalists and Lebanese lawmakers attended the funeral.
Abdallah was killed Friday evening near the village of Alma Al-Shaab in south Lebanon when an Israeli shell landed on a gathering of international journalists covering exchange of fire along the border between Israeli troops and members of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.
The Lebanese army said in a statement Saturday that Israeli troops fired a shell the day before hitting a civilian car used by journalists killing Abdallah and wounding others. The army said that other areas in south Lebanon at the time were targeted by an Israeli helicopter gunship and artillery, including the outskirts of the villages of Marwaheen, Kfar Chouba, Aita Al-Shaab and Odaisseh.
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry asked Beirut’s mission to the United Nations to file a complaint against Israel over Friday’s shelling, calling it a “flagrant violation and a crime against freedom of opinion and press.” The statement was carried by the state-run National News Agency.
Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told The Associated Press in Jerusalem on Saturday, “We are aware of the incident with the Reuters journalist and we are looking into it.”
Hecht did not confirm that the journalists had been hit by Israeli shells, but called the incident “tragic,” adding, “we’re very sorry for his death.”
Reuters said in a statement that two of its journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were wounded in the same shelling, while Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV said its cameraman Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, were wounded as well.
France’s international news agency, Agence France-Presse, said two of its journalists were also wounded. They were identified as photographer Christina Assi, and video journalist Dylan Collins.
AFP reported Saturday that Assi was in need of blood transfusions at the American University Medical Center in Beirut where she was hospitalized.
The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing sporadic acts of violence since Saturday’s surprise attack by the militant Palestinian group Hamas on southern Israel.
Journalists from various countries have been flocking to Lebanon to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, AFP on Saturday urged both Israeli and Lebanese authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the firing along their border that killed and wounded journalists.
“It is crucial that every effort is made to ascertain how a group of journalists, clearly identified and duly accredited, could be targeted in this way. We urge the relevant authorities not to settle for mere ‘checks’ but to carry out an in-depth investigation and provide well-documented, clear, and transparent answers,” said Fabrice Fries, AFP’s chairman and CEO.
The journalists believe they were hit by fire coming from the Israeli side of the border.
Among the two injured AFP journalists, photographer Christina Assi suffered severe injuries, particularly to her legs.

* With AP and AFP

Topics: War on Gaza Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah Alma al-Shaab Lebanon

Related

Update Israeli shelling along Lebanon border kills 1 journalist, wounds 6
Media
Israeli shelling along Lebanon border kills 1 journalist, wounds 6
Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint
Media
Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint

MSNBC suspends Muslim anchors amid Israeli war in Gaza

From left to right: Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi. (MSNBC)
From left to right: Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi. (MSNBC)
Updated 14 October 2023
TAREK ALI AHMAD
Follow

MSNBC suspends Muslim anchors amid Israeli war in Gaza

From left to right: Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi. (MSNBC)
  • Arab News sources confirm reports that US network sidelined Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi
Updated 14 October 2023
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Two sources have confirmed to Arab News that US news network MSNBC has suspended the shows of three Muslim anchors amid rising tensions in Gaza.

Earlier today, Semafor revealed that Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi were “quietly taken out of the anchor’s chair since Hamas’ attack on Israel.”

According to Semafor, the left-leaning news network did not air a scheduled Thursday night episode of “The Mehdi Hasan Show,” and dropped a plan for Mohieddine to anchor Joy Reid’s show on Thursday and Friday. Sources also revealed that Velshi was being replaced by another anchor for his upcoming weekend shows.

MSNBC, however, “vehemently pushed back against any notion that either Hasan or Mohieddine were being sidelined in any way,” Semafor added.

But two Arab News sources directly involved with the decision within MSNBC have confirmed the suspension.

“There is a lot of unclarity over what happens next,” said one source. “But the mood is very similar to what had happened post 9/11 with the whole you are either with us or against us argument,” he added.

“Sadly, this has now gone beyond political views and is targeting anchors of a particular faith,” he said.

Arab News approached MSNBC but the network did not respond for comment by the time this story was published.

While Velshi is still reporting from the ground on other shows, what Arab News sources confirm is that the shows have been suspended and the future of the three anchors at the network is unclear.

Related

Jordan’s field hospital in Gaza likely to close amid airstrikes, supply shortages
Middle-East
Jordan’s field hospital in Gaza likely to close amid airstrikes, supply shortages
MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin condemns media bias towards Israel
Media
MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin condemns media bias towards Israel

Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage

Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage

Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
  • UK-based group claims vandalism is ‘message’ for broadcaster with ‘blood on its hands’
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Pro-Palestinian activists splattered the BBC New Broadcasting House in London with red paint to protest the network’s “biased” reporting on events in Israel and Gaza.

 


Journalist Victoria Derbyshire posted footage on Saturday showing the front of the Broadcasting House with its revolving doors and right wall covered in blood-red paint.
UK-based Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the damage on Twitter, saying it had “left a message overnight for the BBC.”
The group tweeted: “Spreading the occupation’s lies and manufacturing consent for Israel’s war crimes means (sic) you have Palestinian blood on your hands. #ShutBBCDown.”
Later in the day, it tweeted: “Palestine Action sprayed the BBC with blood-red paint, symbolizing their complicity in Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people through biased reporting.”
Earlier in the day, there appeared to be unsuccessful attempts to clean the paint off the building, the Telegraph reported.

 

 


The vandalism occurred before a pro-Palestine march that began in front of the building at noon. Palestine Action describes itself as a “direct action network dismantling British complicity in Israeli apartheid.” 
Members of the group have launched similar protests in the past, notably throwing red paint on offices and factories belonging to the Israel-based defense electronics company Elbit Systems.
The Metropolitan Police told the Telegraph that while they were “aware of the criminal damage” to Broadcasting House, there was “no suggestion it is linked to any protest group.”
 

 

Topics: Palestine Action BBC Israel-Palestine

Related

Thousands rally in London in solidarity with Palestinians video
World
Thousands rally in London in solidarity with Palestinians
London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag
World
London police rule out crackdown on people waving Palestinian flag

Latest updates

Israeli communications minister seeks shutdown of Al Jazeera bureau
Israeli communications minister seeks shutdown of Al Jazeera bureau
Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate eases further to 1.7% in September 
Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate eases further to 1.7% in September 
Gaza’s desperate civilians search for safety as Israel military prepares for attack
Gaza’s desperate civilians search for safety as Israel military prepares for attack
Shared grief, divided opinion on Israel among Jewish New Yorkers
Shared grief, divided opinion on Israel among Jewish New Yorkers
Chinese envoy to visit Middle East next week to push peace talks: state media
Chinese envoy to visit Middle East next week to push peace talks: state media

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.