Tom Kim wins in Las Vegas for the 2nd time in the same PGA Tour season

Tom Kim of South Korea poses with the trophy after putting in to win on the 18th green during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on Sundayin Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
  • He won in Las Vegas a year ago, beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the TPC Summerlin, when the Shiners Children’s Open was early in the season
  • Now, the Las Vegas event is still part of the same season because the PGA Tour goes to a calendar season starting in 2024
LAS VEGAS: Tom Kim now has something in common with Byron Nelson as the only players to have won the same PGA Tour event twice in the same season.

Kim successfully defended his title Sunday in the Shriners Children’s Open when he closed with a 5-under 66 to emerge from a pack of a dozen players who had a chance in the final hour. Kim wound up winning by one shot over Adam Hadwin, who birded the final hole for a 67.

Kim now has three PGA Tour titles in the last 15 months, at 21 the youngest player since Tiger Woods in 1997 to have three tour wins.

“I really felt confident in myself,” Kim said. “I knew that if I did me I was going to be able to do it. I’m stoked to get this one.”

He won in Las Vegas a year ago, beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the TPC Summerlin, when the Shiners Children’s Open was early in the season. Now, the Las Vegas event is still part of the same season because the PGA Tour goes to a calendar season starting in 2024.

Nelson won the San Francisco Open in January 1944, and the same tournament in December of 1994, both times at Harding Park.

This one was up for grabs until Kim seized control on the par-5 16th.

With an hour left in the tournament, there was a six-way tie for the lead and 12 players were separated by a single shot. The key stretch at the TPC Summerlin was holes No. 13 through No. 16, which ranked as four of the five easiest holes in the final round.

Taylor Pendrith was tied for the lead with a birdie on the 13th, but had to settle for pars the rest of that stretch. K.H. Lee made all pars.

Then, it became a two-man race between Kim and Hadwin, playing in the final group with Kim holding a one-shot advantage.

Both birdied the 13th, Hadwin with a 35-foot birdie putt that rimmed all the way around the cup before dropping. Both birdied the reachable par-4 15th, Kim with a tough up-and-down and birdie putt from 12 feet, Hadwin narrowly missing a 25-foot eagle attempt.

It turned on the par-5 16th. Kim hit to the fat of the green in two, 50 feet away for eagle. Hadwin knew he missed his shot right after contact and it came up well short and into the water. Hadwin missed a 6-foot par putt after his penalty drop, and Kim three-putted — he had to make a 5-footer on his third one — for par.

“I completely whiffed it, up and out of it, and unfortunately one of my worst swings of the day at the least opportune time,” Hadwin said.

“I feel like you dump it in the water there on 16, and I certainly by no means gave the tournament, but I would have liked to have hit a more quality golf shot and put a little bit more pressure on Tom coming down the stretch.”

That gave Kim a two-shot lead with two to play, and he closed with solid pars. Kim finished at 20-under 264.

Eric Cole boosted his bid to be PGA Tour rookie of the year by closing with a 62 to finish two behind, along with Alex Noren (65), J.T. Poston (66) and Pendrith (67). Pendrith came into Las Vegas at No. 123 in the FedEx Cup and was projected to move to No. 90, all but assuring a full card for 2024.

Ludvig Aberg, who made his Ryder Cup debut two weeks ago, also shot 62 and tied for 13th.

Kim, born in South Korea and raised primarily in Australia, won for the first time in 2023. He had a hot run last summer that included victories in the Wyndham Championship and in Las Vegas, followed by a dynamic debut in the Presidents Cup.

But he said he felt the pressure to live up to the expectations, and it turned this year into a grind. He was a distant runner-up in the British Open, though he injured his ankle during the week that kept him from defending his title in the Wyndham Championship.

“It’s been a grind trying to figure it out,” Kim said. “My first full season, trying to live up to expectations of a great year. It’s been humbling sometimes.”

The victory moves Kim to No. 11 in the world ranking.

Isaiah Salinda, who got into Las Vegas as a Monday qualifier, had a 63-67 weekend and tied for seventh, which gets him into the next full PGA Tour event Nov. 2-5 in Mexico.

Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah as Gooch claims individual season championship

Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah as Gooch claims individual season championship
  • Fireballs GC claim their second team victory of the season with a score of 34-underStandfirst 2: Koepka successfully defends Jeddah title after beating Gooch on second playoff hole
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) has successfully defended his title at 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah presented by ROSHN, securing victory with a birdie on the second playoff hole, at the 18th, to defeat Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC), who mounted an incredible charge on Sunday to earn the 2023 individual champion title.

Gooch clinched the season’s Individual Champion title thanks to his final-round score of eight-under par (62). Bryson DeChambeau, the captain of Crushers GC, fell to fourth place in the season standings after posting a level-par final round in Jeddah, eventually finishing in 16th place. Cam Smith, captain of Ripper GC, secured the second spot in the overall season standings, while Koepka advanced to third, thanks to his victory this week.

Other notable developments in the standings included Scott Vincent’s (Ironheads GC) impressive fourth-place finish at LIV Golf Jeddah, thanks to a final round score of 66, which meant he finished 22nd in the standings and secured his LIV Golf status for the 2024 season. Additionally, Richard Bland of Cleeks GC had a strong week, finishing 14th in Jeddah and guaranteeing his place in the LIV Golf League for the upcoming season.

At the bottom end of the season standings, Jed Morgan (Ripper GC), James Piot (HyFlyers GC), Chase Koepka (Smash GC), and Sihwan Kim (Ironheads GC) found themselves in the drop zone. To regain their status for the 2024 LIV Golf league, they will need to participate in the promotion event during the off-season, in which three players will have the opportunity to qualify.

In the team event this weekend, it was Fireballs GC captained by Sergio Garcia who cruised to victory, finishing the week at 34-under par, three shots ahead of RangeGoats GC and five ahead of Cleeks GC, which recorded their first podium finish of the season in Jeddah.

Heading into next week’s team championship in Miami, the team standings show 2022 team champions 4Aces GC with a slim lead (192 points), followed by Crushers GC (186), Torque GC (183) and RangeGoats GC (179) occupying the top four places. The top four automatically advance to the semifinals at the LIV Golf Team Championship, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the 2023 season.

Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open

Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open

Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open
  • Pavon: It means everything, 8 years without winning any tournament, and that was a long wait, but it was worth it
  • Marcel Siem, a five-time DP World Tour winner, produced the lowest round of the day and finished tied fourth with Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

MADRID: In his 185th DP World Tour start, Matthieu Pavon clinched his first victory at the ACCIONA Open de España presented by Madrid, carding an impressive final round 7-under 64. With this win he becomes the third French winner of the Spanish Open.

“It means everything, 8 years without winning any tournament, and that was a long wait, but it was worth it,” Pavon said. “It was tough like I was very emotional, like yesterday so really had to get back and focus on the thick of things. I had some great notes in my book and I read them on every shot I play today just keep me in the present moment,” Pavon said as he discussed the nerves he felt going into the final round.

Starting his round strong, Pavon carded a birdie on the first hole and continued to build his lead adding three more birdies, including consecutive ones on the 6th and 7th holes. His front-nine score of 32 set the stage for a brilliant back-nine performance, where he added three more birdies, resulting in a flawless round and his first trophy in eight years.

“I mean the game wasn’t perfect at first, I miss a couple shots but ended up pretty good with the chips and the putts. Big momentum was that birdie on No. 6. That was a huge momentum for me. Then a great birdie on seven and then all of a sudden I really felt like I had it in my hands. I felt comfortable on the golf course even if it was as I said stressful day but I managed it well. And I done the job,” added Pavon.

Having spent his childhood in Madrid with his late grandfather, a win here meant everything to the Frenchman. “He is up there,” said Pavon as the tears began to flow after holing the winning putt. “A part of my heart is here in Spain for sure. My grandfather was from here and lived in France because of Franco. I really thought about him on the course today and it was really hard to keep the tears inside, now I can let them go a little bit.”

 South Africa’s Zander Lombard secured his third second-place finish of the season with a bogey-free final round of 64. Meanwhile, England’s Nathan Kimsey also posted a flawless round of 67 to finish in solo third place.

Marcel Siem, a five-time DP World Tour winner, produced the lowest round of the day and finished tied fourth with Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti. Siem started the day in tied 34th position and carded an incredible 10-under 61 in the final round, which included six bridies and two eagles. This performance is projected to boost his ranking to 18th on the Race to Dubai standings, putting him in contention for a top-10 finish at the end of the year and reach his dream of making it to the PGA Tour next season.

“It was always my dream to play on the PGA TOUR. I love the DP World Tour so much and all the friends. I spoke to Romain Langasque about it yesterday, if we have a cool crew of ten guys going over there and sharing houses and stuff it would be amazing,” said Siem. “But there’s a lot of golf to be played before that and especially at my age, I’m thinking about seniors golf later — it’s only six-and-a-half years so that’s a milestone to have a chance to play over there.”

Defending champion Jon Rahm, secured a tied 9th place finish at his home open after posting a 7-under final round of 64. The World No.3 completed an impressive front nine with eight birdies, four of which came in the opening four holes, all without missing a fairway or green.

“Today was a good day obviously, it was the start I wanted not the back nine I needed. I gave myself a chance to hope but unfortunately, Marcel took the back nine and he did what was needed to be done to contend a little bit,” Rahm said. “Still proud to come and compete and finish with a top-10, its good for the stats and its good for the soul, but I might have just run out of energy a little bit this week.”

Brooks Koepka tops leaderboard after day 2 of LIV Golf Jeddah

Brooks Koepka tops leaderboard after day 2 of LIV Golf Jeddah
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Brooks Koepka tops leaderboard after day 2 of LIV Golf Jeddah

Brooks Koepka tops leaderboard after day 2 of LIV Golf Jeddah
  • American leads by 3 shots after a 2nd round of 8-under-par (62) at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
  • Crushers GC lead team standings by 3 shots as Gooch, Smith and DeChambeau battle for Individual Champion title
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Brooks Koepka of Smash GC leads by three shots heading into Sunday at LIV Golf Jeddah presented by ROSHN.
The American delivered an impressive bogey-free round of eight-under par (62) at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on Saturday in a round that included eight birdies.
After a day that favored low scoring with the course’s average score at 67.4, Koepka will be joined in the final grouping on Sunday with Sergio Garcia from Fireballs GC, who shot a seven-under par (63), and Charles Howell III from Crushers GC, who followed his opening round of 67 with a second-round score of six-under par (64).
In the 2023 Individual Champion race, the season’s top three points leaders all made significant moves to try to secure the first-place podium finish this Sunday in Jeddah. Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC) shot a second-round score of six-under par (64), placing him tied-ninth, six shots behind the leader Koepka.
Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC) also climbed the leaderboard after a seven-under par 63, finishing the day tied-fourth going into Sunday. Season points leader Cam Smith (Ripper GC) is currently tied for the 25th position at two-under par.
The projected standings for the 2023 individual championship are: Talor Gooch (172 points), Cam Smith (170 points), and Bryson DeChambeau (162 points).
In the team event in Jeddah, Crushers GC has built on their overnight lead, currently sitting at 22-under par heading into Sunday. They hold a three-shot advantage over Smash GC and Fireballs GC, who are both tied-second place at 19-under par.
In the overall team standings, which will conclude next week at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, the projected standings show Crushers GC (210 points) leading, followed by 4Aces GC (188 points), Torque GC (183 points) and RangeGoats GC (163).
This sets the stage for an exciting finale to the 2023 LIV Golf season in which the top four teams automatically advance to the semifinals.

Children with special needs enjoy fun-filled day at the course ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah

Children with special needs enjoy fun-filled day at the course ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah
Updated 12 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Children with special needs enjoy fun-filled day at the course ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah

Children with special needs enjoy fun-filled day at the course ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah
  • Star golfers Jason Kokrak and Henrik Stenson were on hand at the special event to give demonstrations and join in activities
  • ‘It is a great initiative … I believe this is their first time on a golf course. It is so nice to see the smiles on their faces,’ said Stenson
Updated 12 October 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: More than 30 children with special needs were treated to a day of golfing fun and excitement at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City on Thursday, on the eve of the start of LIV Golf Jeddah competition the following day.

Star golfers Jason Kokrak and Henrik Stenson were on hand at the special event, organized in partnership with tournament sponsors Roshn, during which the children learned the basics of the game and various fun formats that can be played with specially adapted Golfway equipment.

The two professionals spent time on the driving range with the children, who attend charitable organization the Help Center in Jeddah and were accompanied by their teachers, giving demonstrations, and joining in activities.

“It is a great initiative to get these youngsters here to try the game of golf,” Stenson said. “I believe this is their first time on a golf course. It is so nice to see the smiles on their faces. It is a fun day and we have enjoyed their company.”

The Swedish star said that having been a professional golfer for more than 20 years, he enjoys such initiatives and is always happy to give something back to the community.

Kokrak, from the US, said: “Just to see these kids smile when they hit the ball is so special. I really enjoy being part of such initiatives.

“Playing golf is a privilege and giving back is meaningful to everyone involved. As players we will always continue our quest for golfing excellence and giving back.”

Mohammed Ashour, the senior manager of corporate social responsibility programs at real estate development company Roshn, told Arab News: “We are very happy to launch such initiatives with LIV Golf Jeddah for the second year in a row, and this year we are thrilled to present a Golf training program directed at disabled children in the Jeddah region.”

More than 300 children will benefit from the initiative, which will continue for four months, he said, adding that supporting health and wellness in the community, and improving quality of life, are key pillars of Roshn’s commitment to social responsibility.

“We see big value in promoting different initiatives,” Ashour said. “This year’s initiative comes as a reflection of what we did last year, and we will continue our collaboration with LIV Golf to carry out such programs in other parts of the world.”

6 big stories to follow at LIV Golf Jeddah

6 big stories to follow at LIV Golf Jeddah
Updated 12 October 2023
Joy Chakravarty
Follow

6 big stories to follow at LIV Golf Jeddah

6 big stories to follow at LIV Golf Jeddah
  • Event at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City is the chance for players to retain their places in the 2024 season
Updated 12 October 2023
Joy Chakravarty

JEDDAH: Jeddah, the penultimate stop in the 2023 LIV Golf League, is probably the most important in the 14-event schedule.

This week’s LIV Golf Jeddah, presented by ROSHN, at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City is the last-stop saloon for several players to retain their places in the lucrative league’s 2024 season.

The $20 million tournament will also determine the individual champion of the 2023 LIV Golf League, and the teams have one last chance to jockey for better positions going into next week’s $50 million Team Championship in Miami.

Here are the six big stories worth following this week.

The race for the Individual Championship

The Individual Championship of LIV Golf’s 2023 season will be decided in Jeddah and it is now down to three players — Cameron Smith (170 points), Talor Gooch (162) and Bryson DeChambeau (146).

With 40 points for the champion this week, Patrick Reed, who is in fourth with 121 points, has no chance of going past Smith.

Crushers captain DeChambeau has to win to secure the $18 million bonus for the overall champion, but he will still need help from Smith, who has to finish lower than fifth place, and from Gooch, who needs to finish lower than third position.

Gooch, winner of three titles this year, will have to finish inside the top 10 in order to displace Smith, and then hope that the Australian finishes outside the points (24th place).

Both Gooch and Smith can secure the title provided they win this week.

The jostling for Team Championship

With the Team Championship scheduled for next week in Miami, there will be a battle on two fronts — those teams that want to finish in the top four (which secures them a bye in Friday’s quarterfinals), and the teams who do not want to be in the bottom four. The fifth to eighth-placed teams get to pick their opponent in the quarterfinals.

With 32 points in Jeddah for the winning team, 24 for the runners-up and 16 for third, the only team with a secured place in the semifinals is the all-American 4Aces (188 points). Crushers are second with 178, but they must be inside the points to get their Friday off in Miami.

Torque, which won four team titles this year, is the only other team apart from Crushers that can go to top of the points table with a win.

The last four teams are HyFlyers (40), Majesticks (27), Iron Heads (19) and Cleeks (16). A win this week can lift the first two teams inside the top eight.

Securing cards for 2024 LIV season

The most important numbers in the individual standings at the end of Jeddah are 24th and 44th. That is where the players need to finish if they want to secure their membership in LIV Golf’s 2024 season.

The top 24 players will be in Lock Zone, which means they get full playing privileges next year. No. 25-44 will be in the Open Zone, which implies that they will have to depend on trades and captains’ picks. No. 45-48 is the Drop Zone, which would take them out of LIV Golf. Only the captains are guaranteed a place in next year’s events.

As of now, Matthew Wolff is 25th on 49 points, and Pat Perez and Abraham Ancer are both at 47 points. Austrian Bernd Wiesberger is the man on No. 44 and in need of a good week to prevent a slide into the Drop Zone.

Resurgence of Dustin Johnson? 

By his own high standards, former world No. 1 and multiple major champion Dustin Johnson is not having a season he would remember. Johnson is also the defending overall individual champion of LIV Golf.

Not that the 4Aces captain is doing badly — he won LIV Golf Tulsa earlier this year — but his last four outings have seen him finish 32nd, 14th and 10th. The Royal Greens course would be a great place for him to make a push, having won the Saudi International at this venue in 2019 and 2021 and finishing second to Graeme McDowell in 2020.

Brooks Koepka’s repeat mission 

Rome and the Ryder Cup did not end all that well for Koepka and the American team, so watch out for the defending LIV Golf Jeddah champion to come back with a vengeance and make some noise this week.

Koepka, winner of LIV Golf Orlando and the PGA Championship this year, has some great memories from last year, when he won the title after a slugfest with his Smash teammate Peter Uihlein.

The form of David Puig

The young Spaniard is coming off a win in the Asian Tour’s International Series event in Singapore with a superb score of 19-under par on a tough golf course. Just 21 years old and straight out of Arizona State University, his youth, and time spent in Spain and Arizona, will be a big factor in coping with the heat, which is expected to play a significant role in Jeddah.

