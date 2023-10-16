You are here

Israel’s Gaza offensive will be ‘horrific’: UK minister
UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey makes an address at the Royal Military College, Sandhurst, July 23, 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News
  • Armed forces minister: ‘I’m afraid we’re going to see some awful things over the next few days’
  • James Heappey: ‘I have every confidence that Israel will be precise in its targeting’
LONDON: Israel’s expected ground, air and naval offensive on Gaza will be “horrific” and will involve “seeing some awful things,” the UK’s armed forces minister has said.

James Heappey’s comments come as Israel prepares a massive assault on the Palestinian enclave, warning residents in northern Gaza to move south, The Independent reported on Monday.

He claimed that the Israel Defense Forces are “doing everything they can” to avoid civilian casualties by telling populations to move, but the “use of human shields” by Hamas would make protecting civilians “incredibly difficult.”

Heappey said: “I have every confidence that Israel will be precise in its targeting and they’ll have good intelligence about where it needs to target.

“But nobody should pretend that this is going to be anything other than horrific. I’m afraid we’re going to see some awful things over the next few days.”

He said it is “entirely understandable” that Israel is aiming to “destroy” Hamas, “but it is going after an adversary that deliberately hides in amongst the civilian population … that hides its materiel in and amongst the civilian population.”

Updated 8 sec ago
Daesh fighter linked to beheadings admits terror charges

Daesh fighter linked to beheadings admits terror charges
Updated 8 sec ago
LONDON: A convicted British Daesh member allegedly linked to the notorious “Beatles” cell which staged grisly killings and beheadings pleaded guilty to terror charges in a UK court on Monday.
Aine Davis admitted two charges of financing terrorism between 2013 and 2014 and one of possessing a firearm for a purpose connected to terrorism.
The 39-year-old was arrested in Turkiye in 2015 and sentenced in 2017 to seven-and-a-half years for membership of Daesh.
The so called “Beatles” group, named for the members’ distinctive British accents, tortured and beheaded victims and released videos of the gruesome murders.
Davis was released in July last year and deported from Turkiye to Britain the next month. He was re-arrested when he arrived at Luton airport.
He entered his plea at London’s Old Bailey criminal court via video-link from the high security Belmarsh prison.
The admission of guilt means there will be no trial and Davis is due to be sentenced on November 13. He had early pleaded not guilty to the same charges in March.
Davis was named as a co-conspirator in the US trials of El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey, two members of the infamous group of hostage takers who grew up and were radicalized in London.
Active in Syria from 2012 to 2015, the “Beatles” group was allegedly involved in abducting more than two dozen journalists and relief workers from the United States and at least 15 other countries.
Davis denies being a member of Daesh.
El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey received life sentences in the United States after being captured by a Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018 and handed over to US forces in Iraq.
Another member of the group, executioner Mohammed Emwazi, known as “Jihadi John,” was killed by a US drone in Syria in November 2015.

Updated 35 min 18 sec ago
Ellie Aben
  • GCC can help ASEAN address food and energy security, Philippine official says
  • In Riyadh, Manila will also seek to boost bilateral, business ties with Saudi Arabia
Updated 35 min 18 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Manila: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will visit Riyadh later this week to attend the inaugural summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the GCC, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

The Philippines is one of ASEAN’s 10 member states, whose leaders are scheduled to meet their Gulf counterparts on Oct. 20 in the Saudi capital for their first joint summit, following increasing engagements between the two groupings in recent years.

The Gulf bloc comprises Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE. This week’s summit aims to further ties between ASEAN and GCC, said the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.

“The GCC Summit is primarily about the endorsement of the framework of cooperation between the ASEAN and the GCC, which is the first summit that aims to intensify and optimize the ties between the two regional organizations,” Daniel Espiritu, assistant secretary at the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, told reporters during a briefing at the presidential palace in Manila.

“It’s very important because the GCC is composed of highly-developed Arab economies, and at the same time, they are petrochemical as well as hub and logistics economies,” he said.

“They can help ASEAN in addressing energy and food security — energy security because they’re petrochemical powerhouses — but also food security because some of the countries there … are among the largest producers of fertilizers and they can fill up the slack or deficit on the ASEAN side.”

Manila will also be seeking to boost bilateral and business ties on the sidelines of the ASEAN-GCC summit, Espiritu said.

“There are also planned bilateral meetings with Saudi Arabia, as well as with Bahrain,” he said.

Marcos is scheduled to meet with officials from the Saudi Ministry of Investment, Arab businesses and also the Filipino community in Riyadh as part of his visit.

The Kingdom has long been the most popular destination for overseas Filipino workers, or OFWs, with about a third of newly hired workers who left the country in 2023 choosing Saudi Arabia.

Marcos’ visit to Riyadh this week could potentially boost Philippine-Saudi ties, said Don McLain Gill, lecturer at the department of international studies in De La Salle University.

“From large investments and trade to being the favored destination of OFWs, Saudi Arabia’s importance in Philippine foreign policy is undeniable,” he told Arab News.

“Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s role as a major West Asian power with a large economy and vast energy resources also adds more reasons for Manila to strengthen ties with Riyadh,” he said.

“As Saudi Arabia seeks to broaden its ties beyond its immediate neighbors and traditional partners, the Philippines must be willing to leverage this shift.”

Frankfurt Book Fair ‘silencing Palestinian voices’ after author’s award ceremony axed

Frankfurt Book Fair ‘silencing Palestinian voices’ after author’s award ceremony axed
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
  • Adania Shibli, author of acclaimed ‘Minor Detail,’ was due to receive 2023 LiBeraturpreis at world’s largest book event
  • More than 350 literary figures pen open letter condemning organizers for ‘shutting down’ Palestinian writers
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Prominent literary figures and publishing houses have warned that Germany’s Frankfurt Book Fair is silencing Palestinian voices after the event canceled an awards ceremony set to honor a Palestinian writer.

Adania Shibli, a Palestine-born novelist and essayist, was due to receive the 2023 LiBeraturpreis at the world’s largest trade fair for books, The Guardian reported.

The award honors women writers from the Arab world, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Shibli is the author of “Minor Detail,” which was published in English in 2020 and nominated in the US for the National Book Awards as well as for various international prizes.

The novel examines the true story of the 1949 rape and murder of a Bedouin girl by Israeli soldiers through the fictional eyes of a Ramallah-based journalist covering the story decades later.

But last week, the LitProm association that awards the LiBeraturpreis claimed it had made a “joint decision” with Shibli to postpone the ceremony “due to the war started by Hamas, under which millions of people in Israel and Palestine are suffering.”

But the Palestinian author’s literary agency told The Guardian that the decision was made without consulting Shibli, who intended to use her awards speech to “reflect on the role of literature in these cruel and painful times.”

More than 350 authors have signed an open letter criticizing the organizers of the Frankfurt Book Fair, saying that the event “has a responsibility to be creating spaces for Palestinian writers to share their thoughts, feelings, reflections on literature through these terrible, cruel times, not shutting them down.”

Signatories include Irish novelist Colm Toibin; US Libyan Pulitzer winner Hisham Matar; British Pakistani novelist Kamila Shamsie; and British historian William Dalrymple.

In Germany, “Minor Detail” had already generated controversy, with journalist Ulrich Noller leaving the LiBeraturpreis jury earlier this year in protest at the book’s nomination.

A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war

A top EU official convenes a summit to deal with a fallout in Europe from the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
  • Concerns grow that the war between Israel and Hamas could fuel inter-communal tensions in Europe
  • More than a million people have fled their homes in Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion
Updated 16 October 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on Tuesday as concerns grow that the war between Israel and Hamas could fuel inter-communal tensions in Europe and bring more refugees in search of sanctuary.
“This conflict has many consequences, including for us in the European Union,” EU Council President Charles Michel said in a video statement announcing that he had convened the virtual meeting. “The conflict could have major security consequences for our societies.”
Since the Palestinian militant group Hamas attack on Oct. 7, France has ordered a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations and the number of antisemitic acts has risen. Low-level rallies have been held in other EU countries. Both the the 27-nation bloc and the United States consider Hamas as a terrorist organization.
The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff after receiving bomb threats over the weekend, and the French government started deploying 7,000 troops to increase security around the country following a fatal school stabbing by a suspected Islamic extremist.
Germany too has ramped up security. Berlin has offered military help to Israel and promised to crack down on support for Hamas at home. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has underlined Germany’s historical responsibility for Israel’s security.
Michel said that the war “has a potential to worsen tensions between communities and to feed extremism” in Europe, and that “there is a major risk of migration and movements of a large number of people to neighboring countries.”
He said that the leaders would look at ways to help civilians in Israel and Gaza caught up in the war and to work with other countries in the Middle East and Arabian Gulf regions to try to prevent the conflict from spreading.
More than a million people have fled their homes in Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas.
Michel condemned “the brutal terrorist attacks” and said that “Israel has the right to defend itself in full compliance with international law and international humanitarian law.”

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’

Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
  • Hamas “don’t represent all Palestinian people,” US president says, but invading and “taking out extremists” a “necessary requirement”
  • When asked if Hamas, whom Biden described as “a bunch of cowards,” must be eliminated entirely, he replied: “Yes I do.”
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Any move by Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip again would be a “big mistake,” US President Joe Biden said in an interview released on Sunday, as Israeli troops prepared for a ground invasion.
Israel, seeking vengeance for an attack by Hamas on October 7, has declared war on the militant group, launching a relentless bombing campaign and warning more than a million people in northern Gaza to move south ahead of the operation.
Asked by CBS news program 60 Minutes if he would support any occupation of Gaza by the American ally, Biden replied: “I think it’d be a big mistake.”
Hamas “don’t represent all the Palestinian people,” he continued.
But invading and “taking out the extremists” is a “necessary requirement,” he added.
The Hamas attack saw fighters shoot, stab and burn to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Israel’s reprisal attacks in the days since have flattened neighborhoods and killed at least 2,670 people in Gaza, the majority ordinary Palestinians.
Israel has faced grave warnings about the implications of putting boots on the ground in Gaza, with aid groups warning of a humanitarian disaster, fears of the conflict escalating, and the challenges of separating militants from civilians in the impoverished, densely occupied territory.
Israel first occupied Gaza during the 1967 Six-Day War, and it was only fully returned to Palestinians in 2005.
A year later, Israel imposed an air, land and sea blockade on the 140 square mile (362 square kilometer) strip of land, which is also bordered by Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.
In 2007 Israel tightened the blockade after Hamas took control of Gaza from the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.
When asked if Hamas — whom Biden described as “a bunch of cowards” — must be eliminated entirely, he replied: “Yes I do.”
“But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state,” he continued, reiterating the long-standing US call for a two-state solution.
60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley also asked Biden if he could foresee US troops joining the war.
“I don’t think that’s necessary,” Biden, who pulled US troops out of Afghanistan and has insisted that none will be sent to aid Ukraine as it holds off a Russian invasion, replied.
“Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country. I guarantee we’re gonna provide them everything they need,” he said.
The United States has already deployed two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean in a powerful show of support for Israel.

