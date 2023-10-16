You are here

  • Home
  • Two Swedes shot dead in Brussels, Belgium raises terror alert to top level

Two Swedes shot dead in Brussels, Belgium raises terror alert to top level

Belgian police secure the area after a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Belgian police secure the area after a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vm3qu

Updated 9 sec ago
AP
Follow

Two Swedes shot dead in Brussels, Belgium raises terror alert to top level

Belgian police secure the area after a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
  • The newspaper said it was likely that they were two soccer supporters
  • Belgium and Sweden were playing in Euro 2024 qualifying match on Monday
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
Follow

BRUSSELS: A gunman fatally shot two Swedes in Brussels late Monday, prompting authorities to halt a Sweden-Belgium soccer match and leaving over 35,000 soccer fans holed up in the nearby national stadium as the capital went on its highest terror alert level with the assailant at large.
The killings happened some 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the stadium where over 35,000 fans were watching the Belgium-Sweden soccer, Belgium’s anti-terror center said. The match was suspended half way through.
“The population needs to be actively vigilant and avoid any unnecessary travel,” anti-terror center spokeswoman Laura Demullier said, adding that the top priority for authorities was to get the thousands of fans safely out of the King Baudouin Stadium.
The center said the terror alert for the rest of the country was raised to its second-highest level. Raising the terror level in the capital to the top 4 rating means that a “threat is extremely serious.” It previously stood at 2, which means the threat was average.
“I have just offered my sincere condolences to @SwedishPM following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo De Croo said. He added on X, formerly known as Twitter, “As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one.”
Eric Van Duyse, spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office, told reporters the investigation was centering on “a possible terrorist motivation for the shooting.”
“During the evening, a claim of responsibility was posted on social media, having been recorded by a person claiming to be the assailant. This person claims to be inspired by Islamic State,” Van Duyse said. “The Swedish nationality of the victims was put forward as the probable motive for the act. At this time, no element indicates a possible link with the Israeli-Palestinian situation.”
Van Duyse would not say where the suspect might be or whether more than one person might have been involved. He said the suspected attacker was still at large.
As for the soccer match, he said, “security measures were urgently taken to protect the Swedish supporters.”
“A horrible shooting in Brussels, and the perpetrator is actively being tracked down,” said Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, adding that she was joining government talks at the National Crisis Center.
Media reports aired amateur videos showing a man arriving on a scooter in an orange fluorescent vast, dropping the vehicle and immediately taking out a large weapon and opening fire on passersby. Apart from the two Swedes who were killed, a local taxi driver was hurt but his life was not in danger.
The shooting came at a time of increased vigilance linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has heightened tension in several European nations. At the same time, the Belgian capital has been the scene of increased violence linked to increasing international drug trafficking.
Sweden raised its terror alert to the second-highest level in August after a series of public Qur’an-burnings by an Iraqi refugee living in Sweden resulted in threats from Islamic militant groups.

Topics: Brussels terrorist attack

Related

Israel admits intelligence ‘mistakes’ in failing to predict Hamas attacks
Middle-East
Israel admits intelligence ‘mistakes’ in failing to predict Hamas attacks
UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack
Middle-East
UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack

Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America

Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
Updated 24 min 9 sec ago
Eduardo Campos Lima
Follow

Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America

Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
  • Observers accuse media of tarring Palestinians with terrorism brush, enabling Israel to act as it wishes in Gaza
  • Tensions have resulted in Muslims, especially women wearing a hijab, being insulted and attacked on the streets
Updated 24 min 9 sec ago
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: Since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, reports of acts of Islamophobia and attacks on pro-Palestine activists have been growing in some Latin American countries.

Intellectuals who identify with the Palestinian cause say they have been silenced by the actions of pro-Israel groups, and Muslims — especially women wearing a hijab — have been insulted and attacked on the streets.  

In Brazil, clashes on social media between supporters of Israel and pro-Palestine advocates have been further intensified by the political polarization that the Latin American country has experienced over the past few years between the left and right wing.

Public opinion in Brazil has been influenced by pro-Israel media coverage, said Salem Nasser, professor of international relations at Fundacao Getulio Vargas, a higher-education institution and think tank in the city of Sao Paulo.

“Besides the bombs in Gaza, there’s a media war going on. The aim is to justify the attacks against the Palestinian people,” Hammadeh said.

“We’ve been continually incentivized to blame Hamas and the Palestinians for all that’s happening now, and to authorize Israeli violence in Gaza,” he told Arab News, adding that the wrongful association of Palestinians with terrorism by the media enables Israel to act as it wishes.

Anti-Muslim activists in Brazil “have been saying that Palestinians are terrorists and that every Muslim is a terrorist,” Nasser said.

Last week, a campaign was launched on X urging people to denounce university professors who express “pro-Hamas” views during class.

Felipe Freitas de Souza, a doctoral student and member of the Anthropology in Islamic and Arab Contexts Group — a research organization that produced Brazil’s first study on Islamophobia last year — said the campaign is actually “an attempt to blacklist professors who have expressed pro-Palestinian opinions.”

He added: “As far as I know, most of the Palestinian community in Brazil don’t support Hamas, except for a handful of people, so it doesn’t make any sense.”

Brazil’s government announced that it is monitoring hate speech on the internet, including Islamophobia and antisemitism.

Sheikh Jihad Hammadeh, a prominent Muslim leader in Brazil, told Arab News that his 18-year-old daughter was called a terrorist on two occasions on Oct. 12. (AFP)

“Muslims are seen in a country like Brazil as foreigners, people who don’t belong here,” said de Souza. “An event like the current conflict in the Middle East functions as a trigger, and is able to impact the lives of Muslims here — especially women, who are easily identifiable on the streets.”

Sheikh Jihad Hammadeh, a prominent Muslim leader in Brazil, told Arab News that his 18-year-old daughter was called a terrorist on two occasions on Oct. 12.

“We were at the airport in Sao Paulo and someone passed by her and called her a ‘Hamas terrorist.’ She was wearing her hijab. We had no time to react. When we arrived in Florianopolis the same thing happened again, but we couldn’t identify the aggressor,” he said, adding that this was the first time his daughter had faced any prejudice for being Muslim.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“The enormous volume of propaganda against Palestine is generating that hatred. The press isn’t covering the conflict in a balanced way. Political leaders have been stimulating hatred against us,” Hammadeh said.

Right-wing political leaders connected to Zionist Evangelical churches in Brazil have been continually defending Israel’s attacks on Gaza and spreading fake news against the Palestinians on social media.

“Besides the bombs in Gaza, there’s a media war going on. The aim is to justify the attacks against the Palestinian people,” Hammadeh said.

“The Israeli reaction is to say to the whole world, ‘Either you’re with me or against me.’ And the answer has to be immediate,” Salem Nasser, professor of international relations at Fundacao Getulio Vargas said. (AFP)

In Argentina there is a very similar scenario, said Melody Amal Khalil Kabalan, who heads Islam para la Paz (Islam for Peace), an organization that combats Islamophobia.

“When a conflict erupts in the Middle East or in Muslim nations, Muslim women always end up suffering here,” she said. “That happened in 2021 when the Taliban took over Kabul, and is happening again now.”

Her organization has been receiving reports of Muslim women being abused on the streets in recent days.

“The most common commentary has been, ‘Go back to your country.’ But most of those women were born here,” Khalil said.

Demonstrations were organized in Buenos Aires by pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups last week. The pro-Israel protest garnered vast media attention.

Anti-Muslim activists in Brazil “have been saying that Palestinians are terrorists and that every Muslim is a terrorist,” Salem Nasser, professor of international relations at Fundacao Getulio Vargas said. (AFP)

The pro-Palestine demonstration” was very moving and included a collective hug around the Palestinian Embassy, but the media totally ignored it,” Khalil said.

She added that news shows and debates about the situation in the Middle East usually do not include members of the Palestinian or Muslim communities, so the dominant views are those aligned with Israel.

“We hear everywhere that Muslims don’t want peace. That isn’t true. This atmosphere increases hatred against Muslims,” she said.

In Colombia, President Gustavo Petro’s numerous pro-Palestinian comments on social media have angered Israel, which announced on Sunday that it will suspend the export of defense equipment to the country.

Despite that, Muslims in Colombia have been reporting cases of verbal and physical abuse on the streets.

Lina Acuna, a 33-year-old Muslim lawyer who lives in the city of Medellin, told Arab News that she was insulted on two occasions over the past few days.

In a grocery shop, a group of nuns “pulled my niqab and asked me, ‘Who is sponsoring you?’ I told them that nobody ‘sponsors’ me, that I’ve been a proud Muslim for several years and that I stand for the Palestinian people, including Palestinian Christians who are also being massacred,” she said.

Right-wing political leaders connected to Zionist Evangelical churches in Brazil have been continually defending Israel’s attacks on Gaza. (AFP)

In another incident, Acuna was at a shop while she recorded a TikTok video. A woman stared at her and shouted that she is a terrorist and should go back to her country.

“There’s a significant Muslim community here in Medellin. Many of our sisters have told me that they faced similar acts of violence lately. Many people try to pull off our scarves,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we have no protection in Colombia against such hatred. Anybody can attack us.”

Nasser said the current circumstances are caused by Israel’s reaction to Hamas’s attack. “The impact of the attack was strong, given that it demonstrated Israel’s fragility,” he added.

“The Israeli reaction is to say to the whole world, ‘Either you’re with me or against me.’ And the answer has to be immediate.”

In a world in which people can be easily “canceled” due to their stances on any topic, nobody wants to be associated with terrorists, Nasser said.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Editor’s Choice

Related

Palestinian child wounded in Israeli bombardment is brought to a hospital in Deir El-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses latest developments in Gaza with German, Japanese counterparts
Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Humza Yousaf speaks during an interview with Reuters.
Middle-East
Scottish leader says wife’s parents risk running out of food in Gaza

Israel must ‘minimize impact’ on Palestinian civilians in ground offensive, UK PM tells Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel must ‘minimize impact’ on Palestinian civilians in ground offensive, UK PM tells Benjamin Netanyahu
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Israel must ‘minimize impact’ on Palestinian civilians in ground offensive, UK PM tells Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel must ‘minimize impact’ on Palestinian civilians in ground offensive, UK PM tells Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Sunak also reiterated that Israel has “every right to defend itself” in retaliation to Hamas’ attacks on its territory
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has spoken with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu about the need for Israel to minimize impact on civilians during its expected ground invasion of Gaza.

During a visit to a Jewish school in north London on Monday, Sunak also reiterated that Israel has “every right to defend itself” in retaliation to Hamas’ attacks on its territory, adding: “If something like this happened here, it’s what people would expect from this government.”

Sunak raised the question of the humanitarian situation in Gaza where more than 2,700 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded in airstrikes by the Israeli military.

The prime minister said he stressed to Netanyahu the need for military operations to target Hamas and not innocent civilians.

Sunak said: “Israel has been very clear that Hamas is the entity that’s responsible for this and what they want to do is ensure that their people are safe and that this doesn’t happen again, and that the focus of the attention of self-defense is on Hamas.

“And I think that’s right. Nobody wants to see regional escalation, and certainly the Israeli prime minister does not, when I’ve spoken to him.”

Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 people during the attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and took dozens more hostage, prompting Israel to declare war on the Islamic group — which rules the Gaza Strip — the following day, unleashing a relentless bombing campaign on the enclave.

At least 199 people are being held hostage in Gaza, according to the Israeli military. The UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said an estimated 10 British citizens are included in that number.

Sunak has condemned some incidents at pro-Palestinian marches across the UK over the weekend as “simply not acceptable,” after police made more than a dozen arrests.

He said: “There is no place in our society for antisemitism and we will do everything we can to stamp it out. And where it happens, it will be met with the full force of the law.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said it arrested 15 people at Saturday’s pro-Palestinian protest in the center of the British capital, during which tens of thousands of people demonstrated in support of those in Gaza.

Three men were charged with offenses, with a 68-year-old man suspected of making racist comments, and another two held on suspicion of illegal knife possession and failing to remove a face covering.

Sunak added: “They’ve made several arrests but they’re also now reviewing footage of some of the things that many people would have seen that are just simply not acceptable, and where they can they will be able to make further arrests.”

Sunak said praising Hamas, which is a banned terrorist organization under UK law, could result in a lengthy prison sentence.

He told British media: “It’s very clear under the law: The support and glorification of Hamas is illegal and those offenses are punishable with up to almost 14 years in jail.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel UK Benjamin Netanyahu UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Related

UK PM Sunak says there has been a ‘disgusting’ rise in antisemitic incidents
World
UK PM Sunak says there has been a ‘disgusting’ rise in antisemitic incidents
‘No humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza: Israeli envoy to UK
Middle-East
‘No humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza: Israeli envoy to UK

Spanish minister condemns Israel’s ‘planned genocide’ in Gaza

Spanish minister condemns Israel’s ‘planned genocide’ in Gaza
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Spanish minister condemns Israel’s ‘planned genocide’ in Gaza

Spanish minister condemns Israel’s ‘planned genocide’ in Gaza
  • Belarra condemned the bombing and siege of 2 million civilians in Gaza as an act of “collective punishment” and a war crime
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Spain’s Minister for Social Rights has accused Israel of committing a “planned genocide” in Gaza after thousands of Palestinians, including hundreds of children, were killed in Tel Aviv’s bombing of the besieged enclave.

Ione Belarra, the leader of left-wing party Podemos, on Monday condemned the bombing and siege of 2 million civilians in Gaza as an act of “collective punishment” and a war crime.

“Today we want to raise our voice to denounce that the state of Israel is carrying out a planned genocide in the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds of thousands without light, food, and water and carrying out bombings on the civilian population that are collective punishment, seriously breach international law and may be considered war crimes,” she said in a video posted on X.

Belarra argued that the US and EU have not responded to the Israeli war on Gaza in a neutral manner but are instead backing Israel’s policy of apartheid and occupation.

“Using the horrific murders of Israeli civilians by Palestinian armed factions as an excuse to justify Israel’s crimes in general and the massacre in Gaza in particular is unacceptable,” she added.

The minister called for the reopening of humanitarian corridors in Gaza, saying that the EU should not be “an accomplice of a war criminal,” alluding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

She also urged Spanish citizens to take to the streets, calling for Madrid to distance itself from the unwavering support that the US has shown for Israel.
 

Topics: War in Gaza Spain War on Gaza

Related

Waleed Ali Siam, the Palestinian ambassador to Japan, discusses the Israeli military onslaught on Gaza.
Middle-East
Frankly Speaking: Is Gaza facing a genocide?
Gaza invasion could lead to ‘genocide’: Arab League, African Union
Middle-East
Gaza invasion could lead to ‘genocide’: Arab League, African Union

Germany’s Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week amid Mideast conflict

Germany’s Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week amid Mideast conflict
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Germany’s Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week amid Mideast conflict

Germany’s Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week amid Mideast conflict
  • “This is really a sign of solidarity," Israeli envoy says
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Israel on Tuesday, the German dpa news agency and other media reported, as Western nations step up their efforts to forestall a dangerous spread of the Middle East conflict.
Scholz is scheduled to depart for Israel following his meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Berlin on Tuesday, dpa reported, and would then travel onwards to Egypt.
A government spokesperson declined to comment on the reported travel plans.
“This is really a sign of solidarity,” Ron Prosor, Israel’s ambassador to Germany, told German TV channel Welt. “He is the first prime minister to visit Israel (since the Hamas-Israel war erupted) and we see that as incredibly important.”
The German government has rallied around Israel since at least 1,300 people were killed and dozens taken hostage in an unprecedented, mass cross-border infiltration by Hamas militants into Israeli towns and villages near Gaza on Oct. 7.
Israel has responded with its heaviest ever bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which Hamas authorities say have killed at least 2,750 people, in preparation for an expected ground invasion.
Israel’s relentless air strikes have complicated diplomatic efforts to allow foreign passport holders to leave the besieged, densely populated enclave while allowing in aid for Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
Heightening international fears of the conflict expanding, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has been exchanging fire with Israel across the border for days in the deadliest escalation since they fought a major war in 2006.
Last week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held talks in Israel and Egypt on how to defuse the current crisis.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also visited Israel last week, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv again on Monday as part of an extended Middle East trip, according to a Reuters witness.

Topics: War on Gaza Germany

Related

Hamas using Gaza population as ‘shield’: German foreign minister
Middle-East
Hamas using Gaza population as ‘shield’: German foreign minister
German police break up pro-Hamas celebrations
World
German police break up pro-Hamas celebrations

Police arrest scores of protesters at Delhi vigil for Palestine 

Police arrest scores of protesters at Delhi vigil for Palestine 
Updated 16 October 2023
Follow

Police arrest scores of protesters at Delhi vigil for Palestine 

Police arrest scores of protesters at Delhi vigil for Palestine 
  • Activists are calling on Indian government to speak against Israeli offensive
  • Police detained over 100 protesters and took them away in a bus, activists say
Updated 16 October 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Police in New Delhi detained scores of protesters on Monday as authorities dispersed a group of activists who tried to hold a citizens’ vigil in support of Palestine. 

Thousands of ordinary Palestinians have been killed every day since Oct. 7, when Tel Aviv launched heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip following an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas. 

More than a week into the Israeli offensive, the death toll in Gaza reached 2,750 on Monday while the number of those injured stood at 9,700, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, as thousands of Israeli bombs have hit residential buildings, hospitals and places of worship. 

After a series of protests held in support of Palestine in different parts of India this past week, activists again gathered on Monday at the Jantar Mantar protest site in New Delhi to show solidarity with Palestinians. 

But Monday’s demonstration was met with force, with Delhi police detaining more than 100 people, All India Students’ Association said. 

Prasenjeet Kumar, national secretary-general of AISA, which organized the protest on Monday, said that participants had come with an appeal for peace. 

“We have come to say that the way Palestinians are being attacked by Israel and how this aggression is being supported by the US — India should speak against that,” Kumar told Arab News. 

“We gave the call for the citizens’ vigil and people were gathering for that … Delhi police denied our protest and they came down heavily on us and forcefully put us in a bus and took (some of) us to an undisclosed location.” 

New Delhi police did not immediately respond to Arab News’ request for comment. 

There were several nongovernmental organizations represented at the New Delhi demonstration, ranging from student associations and trade unions to women’s organizations. It came shortly after India’s largest civil society organizations held a protest over the weekend, demanding that the government take a firm stand against the latest Israeli onslaught on civilians in Gaza. 

Sucheta De, national secretary of All India Central Council of Trade Unions, was among those taken by the police on Monday. Before she was detained, she spoke about the link between the history of India’s struggle for independence and that of Palestine. 

“India’s traditional position for Palestine is intrinsically related to the very definition of the Indian nation … India will always stand for Palestine, and we condemn the Indian government’s attempt to silence every voice that speaks for Palestine,” De said. 

Shweta Raj, national secretary for All India Progressive Women’s Association, told Arab News that organizers had spoken to the police prior to the demonstration. 

“We talked to the police. We already sent a letter earlier (saying) that we are going to protest at Jantar Mantar. But suddenly they said in the morning that they are canceling the protest,” Raj said.   

Organizers decided to carry on with the protest because they had already issued a call for the public to join, she added.

“This was a citizens’ vigil. The protest was in favor of Palestine … We protested, and the police came and just detained everybody. This is what happened,” Raj said. “They just put us in a bus like baggage.”

Topics: War on Gaza India New delhi Palestinians

Related

Israel’s Gaza offensive will be ‘horrific’: UK minister
World
Israel’s Gaza offensive will be ‘horrific’: UK minister
Hollywood celebrities, musicians speak out on Gaza  
Lifestyle
Hollywood celebrities, musicians speak out on Gaza  

Latest updates

Saudi, UK defense ministers discuss Gaza situation
Saudi, UK defense ministers discuss Gaza situation
Saudi Falcons and Egyptian Air Force thrill crowds with joint aerial display
Saudi Falcons and Egyptian Air Force thrill crowds with joint aerial display
Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
Israel must ‘minimize impact’ on Palestinian civilians in ground offensive, UK PM tells Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel must ‘minimize impact’ on Palestinian civilians in ground offensive, UK PM tells Benjamin Netanyahu
Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.