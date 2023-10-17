You are here

  • Home
  • Xi, Putin to freshen decade-long friendship at Beijing summit

Xi, Putin to freshen decade-long friendship at Beijing summit

Xi, Putin to freshen decade-long friendship at Beijing summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping leave after a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2b5x9

Updated 41 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Xi, Putin to freshen decade-long friendship at Beijing summit

Xi, Putin to freshen decade-long friendship at Beijing summit
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP
Follow

BEIJING: Ten years after toasting a budding friendship with vodka and cake, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will meet again in Beijing this week seeking to further deepen the “no-limits” partnership between their two countries.
The two presidents share a strong personal bond, with Xi calling his Russian counterpart his “best friend” and Putin cherishing his “reliable partner.”
Their relationship has been a constant despite a decade of increasingly difficult relations with Western countries — exemplified by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which China has refused to condemn.
Putin’s attendance at a leaders forum in the Chinese capital this week is not only a rare foreign trip for the Russian leader, but also an opportunity to pay homage to Xi’s signature Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.
“(The) Russian delegation’s presence in Beijing is important for Moscow,” said Alicja Bachulska, an expert on Chinese foreign policy at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
“It will legitimize Russia in the international arena by creating a positive image of Putin not being completely isolated in the context of war,” she told AFP.
Xi and Putin forged their friendship when the pair shared cake and vodka shots to mark the Russian leader’s birthday at a summit in Indonesia in 2013.
They have since drawn closer, with Xi whisking Putin away on a high-speed train ride across China to make traditional steamed buns in 2018.
Putin later returned the favor with caviar-topped pancakes and a river cruise on Xi’s subsequent visits to Russia.
In 2019, the Russian leader even threw Xi a birthday bash of his own, surprising him with ice cream at a conference in Tajikistan.
The two men’s lives share several similarities — they were born just a few months apart in the early 1950s and have both fathered daughters.
They are products of two socialist giants, with Xi the scion of a family of Communist revolutionaries and Putin a former Soviet intelligence officer.
Both are haunted by the collapse of the USSR — for Putin, a “major geopolitical disaster” and for Xi, a cautionary tale for China’s own Communist Party.
And both have invoked themes of national revitalization while suppressing dissent during their long and increasingly unchallenged years in power.
Mirroring their leaders’ ties, Beijing and Moscow have also huddled closer in recent years, viewing each other as a counterbalance against the US-led West.
The two countries describe their relationship as a “comprehensive strategic partnership” that has “no limits” on potential cooperation.
Their amity has endured despite Russia’s frontal assault on Ukraine since last year, thrusting Moscow and Putin into international isolation.
Beijing has resisted calls to condemn the invasion and depicted itself as a neutral party, stopping short of providing weapons for Moscow.
But it has echoed Russia in blaming Western countries — especially the NATO defense alliance — for creating the conditions for the war’s outbreak.
Joe Webster, an expert on China-Russia relations at the Atlantic Council, described Beijing’s stance on the war as “pro-Russia neutrality.”
That has involved crucial diplomatic, economic and non-lethal military assistance for Moscow against a background of booming bilateral trade, he said.
But he added that the aborted mutiny by Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin this summer “shocked Beijing and led it to recalibrate relations with Moscow.”
The threat of Putin’s ouster means “Beijing (now) seeks to depersonalize the relationship and institutionalize ties between the two political systems... to ensure close ties with Russia regardless of who occupies the power vertical,” Webster said.
The subtle shift in rhetoric illuminates the lopsided nature of the China-Russia relationship — one that sees Moscow increasingly relying on its neighbor to prop up its economy and help sustain its war machine.
“Since Moscow embarked on its all-out invasion of Ukraine, it has been put in a position where it is unprecedentedly dependent on China,” said Bjorn Alexander Duben, an international relations scholar at China’s Jilin University.
“(Russia’s) continued economic engagement with China is gradually turning into a relationship of direct dependence — raising the question whether Russia is steering toward a client relationship with Beijing,” he said.
Analysts said that Putin’s sojourn in the Chinese capital was more focused on shoring up political support than securing big-ticket deals like the much-touted Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline.
“We might see results in the coming (months and) years with infrastructure projects being realized, but I don’t expect any kind of significant big deliverables this time,” said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.
“China holds all of these cards. Russia would desperately want to have an announced deal, but China has leverage and can dictate the pace,” he said.

Topics: Russia China Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin

Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America

Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
Eduardo Campos Lima
Follow

Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America

Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
  • Observers accuse media of tarring Palestinians with terrorism brush, enabling Israel to act as it wishes in Gaza
  • Tensions have resulted in Muslims, especially women wearing a hijab, being insulted and attacked on the streets
Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: Since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, reports of acts of Islamophobia and attacks on pro-Palestine activists have been growing in some Latin American countries.

Intellectuals who identify with the Palestinian cause say they have been silenced by the actions of pro-Israel groups, and Muslims — especially women wearing a hijab — have been insulted and attacked on the streets.  

In Brazil, clashes on social media between supporters of Israel and pro-Palestine advocates have been further intensified by the political polarization that the Latin American country has experienced over the past few years between the left and right wing.

Public opinion in Brazil has been influenced by pro-Israel media coverage, said Salem Nasser, professor of international relations at Fundacao Getulio Vargas, a higher-education institution and think tank in the city of Sao Paulo.

“Besides the bombs in Gaza, there’s a media war going on. The aim is to justify the attacks against the Palestinian people,” Hammadeh said.

“We’ve been continually incentivized to blame Hamas and the Palestinians for all that’s happening now, and to authorize Israeli violence in Gaza,” he told Arab News, adding that the wrongful association of Palestinians with terrorism by the media enables Israel to act as it wishes.

Anti-Muslim activists in Brazil “have been saying that Palestinians are terrorists and that every Muslim is a terrorist,” Nasser said.

Last week, a campaign was launched on X urging people to denounce university professors who express “pro-Hamas” views during class.

Felipe Freitas de Souza, a doctoral student and member of the Anthropology in Islamic and Arab Contexts Group — a research organization that produced Brazil’s first study on Islamophobia last year — said the campaign is actually “an attempt to blacklist professors who have expressed pro-Palestinian opinions.”

He added: “As far as I know, most of the Palestinian community in Brazil don’t support Hamas, except for a handful of people, so it doesn’t make any sense.”

Brazil’s government announced that it is monitoring hate speech on the internet, including Islamophobia and antisemitism.

Sheikh Jihad Hammadeh, a prominent Muslim leader in Brazil, told Arab News that his 18-year-old daughter was called a terrorist on two occasions on Oct. 12. (AFP)

“Muslims are seen in a country like Brazil as foreigners, people who don’t belong here,” said de Souza. “An event like the current conflict in the Middle East functions as a trigger, and is able to impact the lives of Muslims here — especially women, who are easily identifiable on the streets.”

Sheikh Jihad Hammadeh, a prominent Muslim leader in Brazil, told Arab News that his 18-year-old daughter was called a terrorist on two occasions on Oct. 12.

“We were at the airport in Sao Paulo and someone passed by her and called her a ‘Hamas terrorist.’ She was wearing her hijab. We had no time to react. When we arrived in Florianopolis the same thing happened again, but we couldn’t identify the aggressor,” he said, adding that this was the first time his daughter had faced any prejudice for being Muslim.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“The enormous volume of propaganda against Palestine is generating that hatred. The press isn’t covering the conflict in a balanced way. Political leaders have been stimulating hatred against us,” Hammadeh said.

Right-wing political leaders connected to Zionist Evangelical churches in Brazil have been continually defending Israel’s attacks on Gaza and spreading fake news against the Palestinians on social media.

“Besides the bombs in Gaza, there’s a media war going on. The aim is to justify the attacks against the Palestinian people,” Hammadeh said.

“The Israeli reaction is to say to the whole world, ‘Either you’re with me or against me.’ And the answer has to be immediate,” Salem Nasser, professor of international relations at Fundacao Getulio Vargas said. (AFP)

In Argentina there is a very similar scenario, said Melody Amal Khalil Kabalan, who heads Islam para la Paz (Islam for Peace), an organization that combats Islamophobia.

“When a conflict erupts in the Middle East or in Muslim nations, Muslim women always end up suffering here,” she said. “That happened in 2021 when the Taliban took over Kabul, and is happening again now.”

Her organization has been receiving reports of Muslim women being abused on the streets in recent days.

“The most common commentary has been, ‘Go back to your country.’ But most of those women were born here,” Khalil said.

Demonstrations were organized in Buenos Aires by pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups last week. The pro-Israel protest garnered vast media attention.

Anti-Muslim activists in Brazil “have been saying that Palestinians are terrorists and that every Muslim is a terrorist,” Salem Nasser, professor of international relations at Fundacao Getulio Vargas said. (AFP)

The pro-Palestine demonstration” was very moving and included a collective hug around the Palestinian Embassy, but the media totally ignored it,” Khalil said.

She added that news shows and debates about the situation in the Middle East usually do not include members of the Palestinian or Muslim communities, so the dominant views are those aligned with Israel.

“We hear everywhere that Muslims don’t want peace. That isn’t true. This atmosphere increases hatred against Muslims,” she said.

In Colombia, President Gustavo Petro’s numerous pro-Palestinian comments on social media have angered Israel, which announced on Sunday that it will suspend the export of defense equipment to the country.

Despite that, Muslims in Colombia have been reporting cases of verbal and physical abuse on the streets.

Lina Acuna, a 33-year-old Muslim lawyer who lives in the city of Medellin, told Arab News that she was insulted on two occasions over the past few days.

In a grocery shop, a group of nuns “pulled my niqab and asked me, ‘Who is sponsoring you?’ I told them that nobody ‘sponsors’ me, that I’ve been a proud Muslim for several years and that I stand for the Palestinian people, including Palestinian Christians who are also being massacred,” she said.

Right-wing political leaders connected to Zionist Evangelical churches in Brazil have been continually defending Israel’s attacks on Gaza. (AFP)

In another incident, Acuna was at a shop while she recorded a TikTok video. A woman stared at her and shouted that she is a terrorist and should go back to her country.

“There’s a significant Muslim community here in Medellin. Many of our sisters have told me that they faced similar acts of violence lately. Many people try to pull off our scarves,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we have no protection in Colombia against such hatred. Anybody can attack us.”

Nasser said the current circumstances are caused by Israel’s reaction to Hamas’s attack. “The impact of the attack was strong, given that it demonstrated Israel’s fragility,” he added.

“The Israeli reaction is to say to the whole world, ‘Either you’re with me or against me.’ And the answer has to be immediate.”

In a world in which people can be easily “canceled” due to their stances on any topic, nobody wants to be associated with terrorists, Nasser said.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Editor’s Choice

Related

Palestinian child wounded in Israeli bombardment is brought to a hospital in Deir El-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses latest developments in Gaza with German, Japanese counterparts
Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Humza Yousaf speaks during an interview with Reuters.
Middle-East
Scottish leader says wife’s parents risk running out of food in Gaza

Israel must ‘minimize impact’ on Palestinian civilians in ground offensive, UK PM tells Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel must ‘minimize impact’ on Palestinian civilians in ground offensive, UK PM tells Benjamin Netanyahu
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Israel must ‘minimize impact’ on Palestinian civilians in ground offensive, UK PM tells Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel must ‘minimize impact’ on Palestinian civilians in ground offensive, UK PM tells Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Sunak also reiterated that Israel has “every right to defend itself” in retaliation to Hamas’ attacks on its territory
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has spoken with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu about the need for Israel to minimize impact on civilians during its expected ground invasion of Gaza.

During a visit to a Jewish school in north London on Monday, Sunak also reiterated that Israel has “every right to defend itself” in retaliation to Hamas’ attacks on its territory, adding: “If something like this happened here, it’s what people would expect from this government.”

Sunak raised the question of the humanitarian situation in Gaza where more than 2,700 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded in airstrikes by the Israeli military.

The prime minister said he stressed to Netanyahu the need for military operations to target Hamas and not innocent civilians.

Sunak said: “Israel has been very clear that Hamas is the entity that’s responsible for this and what they want to do is ensure that their people are safe and that this doesn’t happen again, and that the focus of the attention of self-defense is on Hamas.

“And I think that’s right. Nobody wants to see regional escalation, and certainly the Israeli prime minister does not, when I’ve spoken to him.”

Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 people during the attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and took dozens more hostage, prompting Israel to declare war on the Islamic group — which rules the Gaza Strip — the following day, unleashing a relentless bombing campaign on the enclave.

At least 199 people are being held hostage in Gaza, according to the Israeli military. The UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said an estimated 10 British citizens are included in that number.

Sunak has condemned some incidents at pro-Palestinian marches across the UK over the weekend as “simply not acceptable,” after police made more than a dozen arrests.

He said: “There is no place in our society for antisemitism and we will do everything we can to stamp it out. And where it happens, it will be met with the full force of the law.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said it arrested 15 people at Saturday’s pro-Palestinian protest in the center of the British capital, during which tens of thousands of people demonstrated in support of those in Gaza.

Three men were charged with offenses, with a 68-year-old man suspected of making racist comments, and another two held on suspicion of illegal knife possession and failing to remove a face covering.

Sunak added: “They’ve made several arrests but they’re also now reviewing footage of some of the things that many people would have seen that are just simply not acceptable, and where they can they will be able to make further arrests.”

Sunak said praising Hamas, which is a banned terrorist organization under UK law, could result in a lengthy prison sentence.

He told British media: “It’s very clear under the law: The support and glorification of Hamas is illegal and those offenses are punishable with up to almost 14 years in jail.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel UK Benjamin Netanyahu UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Related

UK PM Sunak says there has been a ‘disgusting’ rise in antisemitic incidents
World
UK PM Sunak says there has been a ‘disgusting’ rise in antisemitic incidents
‘No humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza: Israeli envoy to UK
Middle-East
‘No humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza: Israeli envoy to UK

Two Swedes shot dead in Brussels, Belgium raises terror alert to top level

Belgian police secure the area after a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Belgian police secure the area after a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 28 min 44 sec ago
AP
Follow

Two Swedes shot dead in Brussels, Belgium raises terror alert to top level

Belgian police secure the area after a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
  • The newspaper said it was likely that they were two soccer supporters
  • Belgium and Sweden were playing in Euro 2024 qualifying match on Monday
Updated 28 min 44 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: Two Swedish nationals have been shot dead in Brussels as a football match between Belgium and Sweden was due to take place on Monday evening, police said, and Belgium raised its terror alert to the highest level.
A man in a video on social media claimed that he was the assailant and that he was from Daesh.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo confirmed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the victims were Swedish, but not their number. The alleged assailant, calling himself Abdesalem Al Guilani and a fighter for Allah, put the number of victims at three, rather than two.
“I have just offered my sincere condolences to the Swedish PM following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels,” de Croo said on X.
“Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one,” he said.
One Belgian newspaper said it was likely that the victims were two soccer supporters. Belgium were hosting Sweden in a Euro 2024 qualifying match on Monday evening. The match was suspended at halftime due to security reasons. Further information will follow shortly, UEFA said on its website.
The shooting comes at a time of heightened security concerns in some European countries linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. France is deploying 7,000 extra troops onto its streets after a teacher was fatally stabbed on Friday in an attack President Emmanuel Macron condemned as “barbaric Islamic terrorism.”
A Belgian police spokesperson confirmed on Monday that two people had been killed in a shooting incident near the center of the Belgian capital but declined to give further details.
A spokesperson for Brussels prosecutors, who are handling the case, also declined to give any details concerning the victims or any possible motive.
Video footage posted on the Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper website showed a man in an orange jacket on a scooter at a street intersection with a rifle first firing two shots, then three more, then running into a building, firing two more shots, leaving, taking a few steps back again and shooting one more time.
One Belgium newspaper said a witness said the shooter shouted “Allahu Akbar” before the shots were fired.
In the video message recorded by the self-declared perpetrator, he said:
“Islamic greeting Allahu Akbar. My name is Abdesalem Al Guilani and I am a fighter for Allah. I am from the Islamic State. We love who loves us and we hate who hates us. We live for our religion and we die for our religion. Alhamdulah. Your brother took revenge in the name of Muslims. I have killed 3 Swedes so far Al hamdoulelah. 3 Swedish, yes. Those to whom I have done something wrong, may they forgive me. And I forgive everyone. Salam Aleykoum.”
France is tightening controls at the border with Belgium after the deadly attack in Brussels, Belgian media said.
Belgium’s crisis center warned the public not to make any unnecessary trips in the capital.

Topics: Brussels terrorist attack

Related

Israel admits intelligence ‘mistakes’ in failing to predict Hamas attacks
Middle-East
Israel admits intelligence ‘mistakes’ in failing to predict Hamas attacks
UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack
Middle-East
UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack

Spanish minister condemns Israel’s ‘planned genocide’ in Gaza

Spanish minister condemns Israel’s ‘planned genocide’ in Gaza
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Spanish minister condemns Israel’s ‘planned genocide’ in Gaza

Spanish minister condemns Israel’s ‘planned genocide’ in Gaza
  • Belarra condemned the bombing and siege of 2 million civilians in Gaza as an act of “collective punishment” and a war crime
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Spain’s Minister for Social Rights has accused Israel of committing a “planned genocide” in Gaza after thousands of Palestinians, including hundreds of children, were killed in Tel Aviv’s bombing of the besieged enclave.

Ione Belarra, the leader of left-wing party Podemos, on Monday condemned the bombing and siege of 2 million civilians in Gaza as an act of “collective punishment” and a war crime.

“Today we want to raise our voice to denounce that the state of Israel is carrying out a planned genocide in the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds of thousands without light, food, and water and carrying out bombings on the civilian population that are collective punishment, seriously breach international law and may be considered war crimes,” she said in a video posted on X.

Belarra argued that the US and EU have not responded to the Israeli war on Gaza in a neutral manner but are instead backing Israel’s policy of apartheid and occupation.

“Using the horrific murders of Israeli civilians by Palestinian armed factions as an excuse to justify Israel’s crimes in general and the massacre in Gaza in particular is unacceptable,” she added.

The minister called for the reopening of humanitarian corridors in Gaza, saying that the EU should not be “an accomplice of a war criminal,” alluding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

She also urged Spanish citizens to take to the streets, calling for Madrid to distance itself from the unwavering support that the US has shown for Israel.
 

Topics: War in Gaza Spain War on Gaza

Related

Waleed Ali Siam, the Palestinian ambassador to Japan, discusses the Israeli military onslaught on Gaza.
Middle-East
Frankly Speaking: Is Gaza facing a genocide?
Gaza invasion could lead to ‘genocide’: Arab League, African Union
Middle-East
Gaza invasion could lead to ‘genocide’: Arab League, African Union

Germany’s Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week amid Mideast conflict

Germany’s Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week amid Mideast conflict
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Germany’s Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week amid Mideast conflict

Germany’s Scholz to visit Israel, Egypt this week amid Mideast conflict
  • “This is really a sign of solidarity," Israeli envoy says
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Israel on Tuesday, the German dpa news agency and other media reported, as Western nations step up their efforts to forestall a dangerous spread of the Middle East conflict.
Scholz is scheduled to depart for Israel following his meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Berlin on Tuesday, dpa reported, and would then travel onwards to Egypt.
A government spokesperson declined to comment on the reported travel plans.
“This is really a sign of solidarity,” Ron Prosor, Israel’s ambassador to Germany, told German TV channel Welt. “He is the first prime minister to visit Israel (since the Hamas-Israel war erupted) and we see that as incredibly important.”
The German government has rallied around Israel since at least 1,300 people were killed and dozens taken hostage in an unprecedented, mass cross-border infiltration by Hamas militants into Israeli towns and villages near Gaza on Oct. 7.
Israel has responded with its heaviest ever bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which Hamas authorities say have killed at least 2,750 people, in preparation for an expected ground invasion.
Israel’s relentless air strikes have complicated diplomatic efforts to allow foreign passport holders to leave the besieged, densely populated enclave while allowing in aid for Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
Heightening international fears of the conflict expanding, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has been exchanging fire with Israel across the border for days in the deadliest escalation since they fought a major war in 2006.
Last week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held talks in Israel and Egypt on how to defuse the current crisis.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also visited Israel last week, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv again on Monday as part of an extended Middle East trip, according to a Reuters witness.

Topics: War on Gaza Germany

Related

Hamas using Gaza population as ‘shield’: German foreign minister
Middle-East
Hamas using Gaza population as ‘shield’: German foreign minister
German police break up pro-Hamas celebrations
World
German police break up pro-Hamas celebrations

Latest updates

Xi, Putin to freshen decade-long friendship at Beijing summit
Xi, Putin to freshen decade-long friendship at Beijing summit
Saudi, UK defense ministers discuss Gaza situation
Saudi, UK defense ministers discuss Gaza situation
Saudi Falcons and Egyptian Air Force thrill crowds with joint aerial display
Saudi Falcons and Egyptian Air Force thrill crowds with joint aerial display
Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
Israel must ‘minimize impact’ on Palestinian civilians in ground offensive, UK PM tells Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel must ‘minimize impact’ on Palestinian civilians in ground offensive, UK PM tells Benjamin Netanyahu

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.