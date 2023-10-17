You are here

  • Home
  • Celebrity-loved designer Michael Cinco unveils Spain-inspired collection in Dubai

Celebrity-loved designer Michael Cinco unveils Spain-inspired collection in Dubai

Celebrity-loved designer Michael Cinco unveils Spain-inspired collection in Dubai
Celebrity designer Michael Cinco unveiled his latest collection in Dubai this week. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bnhzd

Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Celebrity-loved designer Michael Cinco unveils Spain-inspired collection in Dubai

Celebrity-loved designer Michael Cinco unveils Spain-inspired collection in Dubai
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: Celebrity designer Michael Cinco unveiled his latest collection in Dubai this week, showing off a line dedicated to Spanish culture and traditions.  

Cinco's vibrant collection was an ode to Spanish culture and boasted capes, embroidered fabrics and oversized epaulettes adorned with sparkling stones. Short fiery red-and-black blazers riffed on matador fashion, while corsets, skirts, and short playsuits built out the versatile collection. 

Moroccan Spanish model Sarah Loinaz closed the Dubai Fashion Week show and took to Instagram to thank the designer.  

“Such an honor to close the show with you my dear @michaelcinco5 at the #Dubaifashionweek with this unique collection inspired by my beautiful Spain,” she wrote.  

No stranger to the international market, in 2022 Cinco unveiled his first-ever ready-to-wear line in New York.  

“I think it was time for me to do a collection that was more affordable for the fashion market. And what better place to do it than New York,” said the designer in a previous interview with Arab News. 

The Filipino designer is based in Dubai and is known for dressing international celebrities, including the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

Bachchan ranks high on his list of favorite celebrities to dress. The designer made waves when the popular Indian star stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 in his powder-blue princess-style gown. 

“When you dress celebrities, it helps you grow your brand and get more clients. Aishwarya’s dress made such a huge impact that I suddenly was getting a lot of clients from India and Europe. Before that dress, I had no clients from India,” said Cinco. 

When asked who’s on his dream list when it comes to celebrity clients, Cinco told Arab News at the time: “My muse and my biggest inspiration ever since I was young was Audrey Hepburn. But, of course, she’s not with us anymore. So, at the moment, I would love to dress Cate Blanchett and Angelina Jolie.” 

Cinco had some advice for up-and-coming designers in the region. “I think for young designers of today, they have to realize that fashion is not all about glamour, it takes a lot of hard work. People think that it’s a glamorous world but, in reality, fashion is cruel. You will be rejected, you will be judged and you will be criticized. So you just have to be passionate. And you also have to have business acumen. You have to think about how you’re going to make money. So create a collection or designs that will sell. That’s the biggest thing.” 

Gigi Hadid’s family receive death threats after she expresses support for Palestinian people

Gigi Hadid’s family receive death threats after she expresses support for Palestinian people
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Gigi Hadid’s family receive death threats after she expresses support for Palestinian people

Gigi Hadid’s family receive death threats after she expresses support for Palestinian people
  • Family forced to change their phone numbers after they were leaked online and used to send threats
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Model Gigi Hadid and her family received death threats after recent comments in which she expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, tabloid news organization TMZ reported on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, whose father is Palestinian American and mother Dutch American, has been vocal on social media about her support for Palestinians amid Israel’s siege and bombardment of Gaza, where 2,800 people have been killed in the past week.

Sources told TMZ that Hadid and her family received death threats via email, social media, and even phone messages after their numbers reportedly were leaked online. Several of her relatives, including sister Bella, brother Anwar, and parents Yolanda and Mohammed, have changed their phone numbers. Hadid’s real-estate tycoon father was said to be considering contacting the FBI.

The model uploaded several posts to Instagram over the weekend in which she highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In one, she wrote: “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

The Israeli government responded by posting a message to the official State of Israel Instagram account in which it fiercely criticized the supermodel for her posts in support of the Palestinian people. It read: “There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.”

It then tagged Hadid’s account and asked: “Have you been sleeping the past week? Or you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you.”

The Israeli government also posted a photo that appeared to show blood stains on a floor next to some children’s toys and, again tagging Hadid, wrote: “If you don’t condemn this your words mean NOTHING.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

 

Earlier, Hadid passed on her condolences to Palestinian and Jewish loved ones as she commented on the conflict, which began on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict — too many of which are children,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily.”

Her sister, Bella, also a model, has been vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause in recent years but has yet to publicly comment on the current humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Gigi Hadid

Related

Hollywood celebrities, musicians speak out on Gaza  
Lifestyle
Hollywood celebrities, musicians speak out on Gaza  
Pep Guardiola’s daughter shares powerful post decrying Gaza war
Sport
Pep Guardiola’s daughter shares powerful post decrying Gaza war

Palestinian embroidery exhibition at University of Cambridge showcases struggle

Palestinian embroidery exhibition at University of Cambridge showcases struggle
Updated 17 October 2023
Denise Marray 
Follow

Palestinian embroidery exhibition at University of Cambridge showcases struggle

Palestinian embroidery exhibition at University of Cambridge showcases struggle
Updated 17 October 2023
Denise Marray 

LONDON: Walking around the “Material Power: Palestinian Embroidery” exhibition currently on show at the UK’s University of Cambridge Museum evokes a wide range of emotions.

In an interview with Arab News, exhibition curator Rachel Dedman, formerly based between Beirut and Ramallah and now the Curator of Contemporary Art from the Middle East at the V&A, London, singled out three garments to give an insight into some of the stories embodied in the dresses.

The Nakba thobe, made in Ramallah in the 1930s. (Photo by Maha Abu Shoheh)

She first pointed to a patched 1930s dress from Gaza chosen to represent the day-to-day life of women who worked in the fields.

“I can see her kneeling to prepare food or wash clothing, wearing away the threads to nothing before being patched up again with other pieces of indigo or cuttings from her husband’s shirts,” she said.

Exhibition curator Rachel Dedman, formerly based between Beirut and Ramallah and now the Curator of Contemporary Art from the Middle East at the V&A, London. (Supplied)

The second dress, embroidered in the early 20th century, was donated to a woman who had to flee her home during the Nakba of 1948. Arriving in Ramallah as a refugee with little but the clothes on her back, she made the dress fit her larger frame by stitching into it a section of material from a United Nations Relief and Works Agency bag of flour.

“This speaks to the generosity and resilience of women at what must have been one of the most difficult times of their lives. Somehow this dress hits you with the human in a visceral way,” said Dedman.

Everyday dress from Gaza. (Supplied)

The third garment was a dress from the 1987-1993 Palestinian uprising against the Israeli occupation, the First Intifada.

“The notion of steadfastness is encapsulated by these objects. They would have been made in very difficult circumstances.

“It was a period when you couldn’t wave the Palestinian flag, so women had to find subtler ways of political protest. You see traditional motifs such as the Cyprus tree or palm leaf rendered in national colors or this new language of motifs – the map of Palestine or the Dome of the Rock,” explained Dedman.  

Part of the exhibition focuses on the role charities such as NGOs play in paying women to embroider pieces. (Supplied)

Part of the exhibition focuses on the role charities such as NGOs play in paying women to embroider pieces. Dedman has mixed feelings about this.

“Embroidery is now predominantly circulated as a commodity and the vast majority of women who make it today do so within the charity sector. It has shifted from a labor of love to plain labor,” she said.

“The thing I find most tricky is the notion that this practice is ‘empowering.’ Is this the best craft to be pursuing to support women? I would argue not – embroidery is a luxury product. It does not sell on mass, it’s expensive and takes a long time to make.

“Embroidery is always the thing people gravitate toward because of its connection to historical tradition and the notion of resistance and as something women can do, they can do it at home – they don’t need to be trained. But these are criticisms one can level at all sorts of NGOs, that they tend to perpetuate cycles and don’t necessarily launch beneficiaries away from needing their services.

“On the other hand, the women we met as we travelled across the region said the money they earn does make a big difference to their lives and for many it’s about heritage and connection to their homeland. It’s a complex thing,” she concluded.

The exhibition features more than 40 dresses and embroidered objects from collections in Jordan and the West Bank alongside related artworks and films, is held in Kettle’s Yard a leading gallery and unique house which is part of the University of Cambridge. It is presented in collaboration with the Whitworth Gallery, part of the University of Manchester, where it will travel from Nov. 24-April 7, 2024.

Topics: University of Cambridge “Material Power: Palestinian Embroidery” exhibition Palestine

Canadian singer Shania Twain to perform at Abu Dhabi F1  

Canadian singer Shania Twain to perform at Abu Dhabi F1  
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Canadian singer Shania Twain to perform at Abu Dhabi F1  

Canadian singer Shania Twain to perform at Abu Dhabi F1  
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Canadian singer Shania Twain will perform at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.  

The country-pop star will play on the penultimate night of the concert series at Etihad Park on Nov. 25. The five-time Grammy Award winner will hit the stage with her iconic hits, including “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AbuDhabiGP (@abudhabigp)

  

Artists already announced include Dutch DJ Tiesto and US singer Ava Max on Nov. 23 and rockers Foo Fighters on Nov. 26.  

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of organizers Ethara, said: “Adding an artist of Shania’s calibre to our line-up … not only demonstrates the scale of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but also adds to the diversity of entertainment we are offering fans.” 

The artist performing on Nov. 24 is yet to be revealed. Access to all concerts is exclusive for Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix ticket holders.  

Topics: Shania Twain Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Dubai Fashion Week comes to an end with Naomi Campbell appearance

Dubai Fashion Week comes to an end with Naomi Campbell appearance
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Dubai Fashion Week comes to an end with Naomi Campbell appearance

Dubai Fashion Week comes to an end with Naomi Campbell appearance
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Fashion Week came to an end on Sunday night, but not before regional and international labels showed off their latest collections on the Dubai Design District runway.

Sunday night saw Dubai-based celebrity designer Michael Cinco — who has created gowns for the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez — showcase his latest line while British supermodel Naomi Campbell hit the runway for Malaysian luxury fashion house Rizman Ruzaini.

Cinco's vibrant collection was an ode to Spanish culture and boasted capes, embroidered fabrics and oversized epaulettes adorned with sparkling stones. Short fiery red-and-black blazers riffed on matador fashion, while corsets, skirts, and short playsuits  built out the versatile collection.

Meanwhile, Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil, unveiled their collection of 60 looks. Campbell hit the runway in a handmade gown adorned with thousands of glistening gemstones. This collection drew inspiration from the enchanting tale of Seri Gumum, a legendary dragon that once roamed the dark waters of Lake Chini in Malaysia.

Before that, a number of labels jostled for attention on the runway, including Anaya, Erick Bendana, Ihab Jiryis, Designers & US and Valentin Yudashkin.

Dubai-based label Anaya, founded by Kiran Chaudhry, unveiled a couture collection marked by chemise-like tops, organza creations and expertly tailored trousers in nude tones. Other colors in the collection included a mix of pastel hues.

Erick Bendana’s "Sky" collection saw shades of blue, lilac and white presented in seven wedding dresses. Chemise collars, floral designs, and broad shoulders added oomph and drama to the collection. That was followed by a number of evening gowns celebrating the “enigmatic beauty of the night,” according to show notes. Inky black gowns adorned with feathers and sheer fabrics and subtle hints of shimmer marked this portion of the collection.

The third and final part of the line saw gowns in a palette that included yellow, orange, pink, and red signifying the break of dawn.

Meanwhile, Palestinian designer Ihab Jiryis showed off a collection that explored the concept of recycling the past, symbolised by the incorporation of aged papers that were transformed into statement accessories.

Dubai-based brand Designers & Us presented a collection titled "The Swan Couture" — a collaborative effort by designers Jean Charles Zakaria, Alaa Sarkis, Nivine Bashiti, and Fouad Khoury, as well as their in-house talents. Feathers served as the leitmotif of the collection and adorned the sleeve of some looks while enveloping the entire gown in other designs. Flowy capes, slits, cut-outs, and sheer textiles were also spotted on the runway.

Valentin Yudashkin celebrated its 30th anniversary its “A Woman in Time” collection that drew inspiration from the Renaissance, Antiquity, Baroque and Art Deco periods, melding these influences with Middle Eastern and Asian elements.

Topics: dubai fashion week Naomi Campbell

Hollywood celebrities, musicians speak out on Gaza  

Hollywood celebrities, musicians speak out on Gaza  
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Hollywood celebrities, musicians speak out on Gaza  

Hollywood celebrities, musicians speak out on Gaza  
  • Oscar-winner Riz Ahmed, US actor John Cusack and others have taken to social media amid the mounting civilian death toll in Gaza 
  • Several Hollywood celebrities have also spoken in support of Israel, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Natalie Portman, Justin Bieber, Liev Schreiber, Debra Messing and Amy Schumer 
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Celebrities from Hollywood and across the globe are speaking on the increased military escalation in Gaza, the latest being British actor and Oscar-winner Riz Ahmed.  

Ahmed, who is of Pakistani descent, took to Instagram to say there are “no two sides” to current events in Gaza, but only “the side of humanity,” and pleaded for an “end to the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riz Ahmed (@rizahmed)

“What happened in Israel last week was horrific and wrong. The pain and fear so many are feeling is deep, and real,” he wrote, referring to Oct. 8’s attack by Hamas.  

“What’s happening in Gaza now, and has been happening in Palestine under the Occupation for decades, is horrific and wrong. The depth and reality of this suffering cannot be ignored. If we look in only one direction, we will go even into darkness,” he continued.  

“But that is exactly what is happening right now.  We are being asked to look away while the civilians of Gaza, half of them children, are running out of time. If we are on the side of humanity, we must urgently speak up to try and avert the loss of innocent life. This means calling for an end to the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians and vital infrastructure, the denial of food, water, and electricity, and the forced displacement of people from their homes. These are morally indefensible war crimes.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cusack (@johncusack)

US actor John Cusack took to X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, to show his support for Palestine, saying, “Palestinian civilians didn’t ask for a massacre.”   

“I was out at the Palestinian march in Chicago. I’ll tell you what I didn’t hear; I didn’t hear death to Israel, I didn’t hear death to Jews, I didn’t hear people celebrating the murders of Israeli civilians. What I DID hear is - we must free Palestine from a brutal occupation - people concerned for their loved ones, in a hell zone, stuck without food, water and power. Deep anguish over people being told to leave and bombed as they left,” wrote Cusack.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ramy youssef (@ramy)

US Egyptian actor-filmmaker Ramy Youssef also took to Instagram to share his heartfelt thoughts as he shared images of Palestinian and Israeli artists and creators he’s worked with.  

“These are some of the most beautiful artists I know. I’m scared for them, and I always have been. we were in Palestine together when Shireen Abu Akleh was murdered— an American journalist in a press vest, killed by a soldier. some of our crew had worked with her. I remember the panic in their faces. I remember how there was never any legal recourse for her murder. there never is. they have witnessed decades of human-rights violations and children killed. I am horrified at what has happened to Palestinian lives. I am horrified at what has happened to Israeli lives. I have spent so much of my adult life praying for everyone in the region. praying for my PTSD-filled Muslim and Jewish sisters and brothers around the world— as well as Christians there and beyond,” he wrote as part of his long caption.  

Youssef also called for an end to the violence in Gaza. “There are hostages and dead bodies and Gaza is on the brink of being destroyed. Entire generations of families. These are civilians with no recourse and nowhere to go. a million people are being asked to evacuate to nowhere. The people of Gaza do not deserve to pay the price for our failings. If Gaza is erased, history will see we stood by. that we failed to find our humanity,” he continued.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo)

Responding to Youssef, Marvel superstar Mark Ruffalo, known for playing Hulk in the “Avengers” films, wrote in the comments, “I was just thinking, there are very few celebrities speaking on this issue who have the lived experience and knowledge that you do. You have worked there and spent time there. You hold all these people dear and you are a man of such humanity and quality. Your voice, your life, your work, your love and your genuine care are so important in this chaotic and passionate moment. You have so much to offer to this conversation in and informed and insightful way. It is so needed in this moment. Thank you again, Ramy. I’m so proud to know you,” wrote Ruffalo.  

British comedian and political commentator John Oliver took a moment on his “Last Week Tonight” cold open to also address the humanitarian crisis.  

“I don’t know where things stand in Gaza as you watch this right now, but all signs seem to be pointing toward a humanitarian catastrophe,” said Oliver.  

And he directed his anger toward “the zealots and extremists across the board who’ve consistently thwarted attempts at peace over the years. Israelis and Palestinians have been let down by their leadership time and time again, and I don’t have a great deal of faith in the leaders currently in charge to steer us toward peace.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani)

US singer-songwriter Kehlani also spoke at a pro-Palestine rally held in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, where she said there was nothing complicated about taking a public stance on the matter. “I think it’s black and white, and you have a choice to see it or not… I want all my followers and peers to sit on the right side of history. I want them to make a decision that is larger than them. I want them to make an unselfish one. I want them to make an obvious one. And I just hope they choose to do the right thing. Imma keep reiterating that it’s not that complicated of a decision to make.”  

Several Hollywood celebrities have also spoken in support of Israel including Jamie Lee Curtis, Natalie Portman, Justin Bieber, Liev Schreiber, Debra Messing and Amy Schumer.  

Some of them even found themselves making mistakes amid the conflict: Singer Bieber posted a photo of destruction in Gaza with the caption “praying for Israel” before taking it down without addressing the error.  

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis deleted a photo she posted of Palestinian children in Gaza with an Israeli flag in a caption reading “terror in the skies” — she has not addressed the mistaken image at the time of publishing.  

On Oct. 9, Natalie Portman, who was born in Jerusalem, shared a statement on Instagram, writing, “My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill – who posted a picture of the American and Israeli flags side by side, captioning the post, “America stands with Israel” – later took to Instagram to repost a comment by US-Dutch-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid.   

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children,” wrote Hadid, whose father is Palestinian.  

“I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily.  

“I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: while I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huda (@huda)

 

US-Iraqi beauty moguls Huda and Mona Kattan took to Instagram to express their solidarity with the Palestinians. 

“It’s the first time we experience a tragedy at this magnitude, so graphic via social media. Witnessing an entire population getting destroyed in real time is so devastating,” Mona wrote, referring to Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza.   

 

 

Meanwhile, Huda, founder of cosmetics brand Huda Beauty, found herself in the midst of a social media storm. She faced fierce backlash and calls for a boycott of her products after posting a series of photos and videos highlighting the humanitarian crisis in occupied Palestine. 

Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson posted a story on her Instagram, suggesting a double standard in international responses to the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine.

“Oh so it’s stand with Ukraine when Russia invades but not Palesti-” she captioned her photo.  

The singer has been vocal about her support for the Palestinian cause over the years, and has posted several stories over the week addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Topics: John Cusack Ramy Youssef Riz Ahmed Mark Ruffalo Gigi Hadid

Latest updates

British MP fears for Palestinian relatives trapped in Gaza in Israeli siege 
British MP fears for Palestinian relatives trapped in Gaza in Israeli siege 
Misk exhibition revisits impressive Saudi artworks
Misk exhibition revisits impressive Saudi artworks
World condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital that killed hundreds
World condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital that killed hundreds
Saudi commission marks 20th anniversary of intangible heritage convention 
Saudi commission marks 20th anniversary of intangible heritage convention 
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Common Bees of Western North America’
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Common Bees of Western North America’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.