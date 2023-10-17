BBC ‘urgently’ investigates six of its reporters for alleged support of Hamas on social media

LONDON: The BBC has launched an internal investigation into six of its reporters in the Middle East over activity on social media platforms that appeared to endorse or support activities against Israel attributed to Hamas.
The move is in line with the state broadcaster’s stringent rules on impartiality, which extend to the activities of its reporters and other employees on social media.
“We are urgently investigating this matter,” a BBC spokesperson said. “We take allegations of breaches of our editorial and social media guidelines with the utmost seriousness, and if and when we find breaches we will act, including taking disciplinary action.”
According to the Financial Times, several BBC News Arabic reporters in Egypt and Lebanon, including a senior broadcast journalist and a freelancer, are among those whose social media activity, including posts or likes, sparked concern about seemingly expressing support for Hamas or criticizing Israel’s position.
The broadcaster’s inquiry was launched after the allegedly incriminating social media activity was highlighted by watchdog group the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis.
In one case, reporters allegedly liked a video, shared on X, that showed dead bodies being placed in a vehicle, which was accompanied by a caption expressing a sense of pride in what was pictured.
The posts were later removed but the BBC decided to temporarily remove all six reporters from on-air duties pending an urgent investigation. The Financial Times reported that the BBC has raised concerns about the fact that some media outlets have named the journalists under investigation, and the implications of this for their safety.
It comes as the BBC has faced growing criticism for its reluctance to label members of Hamas as terrorists. The organization is designated as a terrorist group by authorities in the UK, the US and Saudi Arabia, among others. The issue sparked a national discussion, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging the BBC to align its coverage of Hamas with the legal position in the UK.
Despite external pressure, however, the BBC so far has steadfastly insisted it will maintain its editorial independence, highlighting its responsibility to provide the public with “impartial” and “comprehensive” information that enables them to form their own opinions.
The broadcaster recently reported an incident during which a member of the BBC News Arabic team, traveling in a marked media vehicle, was held at gunpoint by Israeli police in Tel Aviv, and stressed the critical need for journalists to be free to report on the Israel-Hamas conflict without fear of repercussions.