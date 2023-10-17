You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

How disruption of Al-Aqsa's status quo reignited the Israel-Palestine conflict

Special How disruption of Al-Aqsa’s status quo reignited the Israel-Palestine conflict
The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the Haram Al-Sharif holds significance for all three Abrahamic faiths, Islam, Judaism and Christianity, but only Muslims may pray here while other faiths may only visit. (AFP/File)
Updated 16 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall
How disruption of Al-Aqsa’s status quo reignited the Israel-Palestine conflict

How disruption of Al-Aqsa’s status quo reignited the Israel-Palestine conflict
  • Haram Al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary, has been the scene of provocative visits by Jewish religious extremists
  • Israeli legal expert Daniel Seidemann says occupation is “undermining the moral foundations of Israeli society”
Updated 16 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: On Friday, Sept. 29, Daniel Seidemann, an Israeli lawyer who specializes in Israeli-Palestinian relations in Jerusalem, made the finishing touches to a research paper he had been commissioned to write by the Research & Studies Unit of Arab News.

The subject was the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the Haram Al-Sharif, known to Jews and Christians as the Temple Mount, which holds such significance for all three Abrahamic faiths, but where only Muslims may pray and other faiths may only visit.

That, at least, is the status quo that has prevailed at the site since 1967.




A general view of East Jerusalem and the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site on October 15, 2023. (AFP)

But as the founder of Terrestrial Jerusalem, a nongovernmental organization focused on finding a resolution to the question of the city consistent with the two-state solution, in recent months Seidemann had become increasingly aware, and concerned, that the delicate balance that has been maintained at the site for the past 56 years was in danger of being torn apart.

 

That, he understood, was a recipe for disaster and in the hope of averting it he was anxious “to familiarize both leadership and the public at large with the relevant facts.”

Just over a week later, Seidemann awoke on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7, to the news that the Palestinian militant group Hamas had launched its devastating attack on Israel from Gaza.

As he listened to the news unfolding, it came as no surprise to him when he heard that Hamas commander Mohammed Deif had described the assault as “Operation Al-Aqsa Deluge,” which he claimed had been launched in retaliation for Israel’s “desecration” of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Whether or not the attack had been motivated solely by recent events at the mosque — and Hamas had certainly issued previous warnings about the increasingly frequent breaches of the long-established status quo at the site — Seidemann knew one thing was certain.




Israeli minister and Jewish Power party chief Itamar Ben-Gvir (C) walking through the courtyard of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as Temple Mount, early on January 3, 2023. (AFP)

“The Al-Aqsa was a contributing factor, no doubt,” he said. “It always comes back to Al-Aqsa, and Jerusalem always has the last word.

“We have to familiarize both the Israeli public and the Arab world with the idea of a Jerusalem which will allow for cohabitation of these conflicting narratives. It isn’t utopia, but Jerusalem knows how to do this.

“And whether this comes to fruition or not, we will always be dealing with the question of Al-Aqsa, and nobody in the Arab or Muslim world can afford to ignore it.”

The sensitivity of the site was highlighted on Sept. 27 when Nayef Al-Sudairi, the newly appointed Saudi ambassador to the Palestinians, was reported to have agreed to postpone a planned visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque out of deference to unspecified Palestinian concerns.

These are thought to relate to the unwelcome rise in the Israeli security presence at the site, which has aided a series of provocative visits by Jewish religious extremists who are dedicated ultimately to building a Jewish temple on the site.

The extremists have the support of many in Israel’s Cabinet. On Oct. 3, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s right-wing national security minister, called on the Knesset and the state security cabinet to urgently consider “opening the Temple Mount to Jews 24/7.”




A Palestinian man prays as Israeli security forces escort a group of Jewish settlers visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on June 2, 2019. (AFP)

That day, 500 members of the Israeli settler movement entered the site. The following day, the fifth day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, more than 1,000 forced their way into the compound, repeating a performance that in recent months has been seen more and more often.

This time the incursion, not only witnessed but assisted by members of Israel’s security forces, earned a rebuke for the Israeli government from Jordan, which since 1924 has been the universally recognized custodian of the site through the auspices of the Jordanian-appointed Jerusalem Waqf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department.

In a letter of protest to the Israeli Embassy in Amman the Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned “incursions by hardliners, settlers and Knesset members into the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection” and “the restriction of access for worshippers to the mosque, the desecration of Islamic graves and the increasing attacks on Christians in occupied Jerusalem.”

Seidemann said the ideological thinking behind the incursions into Al-Aqsa by “what began as a small, perhaps lunatic fringe, has become more mainstream.”

He added: “The National Religious Party, the ideological right, including cabinet ministers, see Israel as a continuation of ancient biblical history. For them, this is ‘the third Jewish Commonwealth,’ after the first and second temples.”

The “first temple” is the Temple of Solomon, believed by Jews to have existed on the site of the Temple Mount from the 10th to the 6th century BCE, when it was destroyed by the Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II in 587 BCE. The “second temple,” its replacement, was destroyed by the Romans in 70 CE.

“From the perception of the religious right, the greatest blunder that Israel has made since 1967 was (Israel’s then defense minister) Moshe Dayan’s decision to take down the Israeli flags on the Temple Mount and hand the keys over to the Waqf,” said Seidemann.




Israeli Border police stand guard by newly-installed security metal detectors at the entrance to Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, on July 16, 2017. (AFP)

After victory in the Six Day War in 1967, Israel occupied East Jerusalem, including the Haram Al-Sharif, and has held it ever since.

On June 7, 1967, shortly after Israeli paratroopers stormed the compound, their commander, Col. Motta Gur, radioed a message to headquarters that has struck a controversial chord with right-wing Israelis ever since: “The Temple Mount is in our hands.”

Controversial, because it would not be in their hands for long.

The story goes that Dayan was watching the scene unfold through binoculars when, to his horror, he saw that one of the paratroopers had climbed to the top of the Dome of the Rock and raised the Israeli flag.

Dayan, keenly aware of how the crass symbolism would play across the Islamic world, ordered the flag to be taken down immediately. Later, standing by the Western Wall, at Israel’s moment of victory, Dayan made a remarkably conciliatory statement.

“To our Arab neighbors we extend, especially at this hour, the hand of peace,” he said. “To members of the other religions, Christians and Muslims, I hereby promise faithfully that their full freedom and all their religious rights will be preserved.

“We did not come to Jerusalem to conquer the holy places of others.”




People stand over bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike on the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza after they were transported to Al-Shifa hospital, on October 17, 2023. (AFP)

The keys to the gates and responsibility for the policing and control of the Al-Aqsa compound were returned to the Waqf.

Over the following decades Jews were allowed into the compound on certain days, entering through the Mughrabi Gate. This was the only entrance through which non-Muslims could reach the esplanade.

All that started to change, said Seidemann, after 2003, when the Israeli government unilaterally imposed new arrangements that increasingly sidelined the Waqf.

Today, it is Israeli police who decide who can and cannot visit the compound, which is now seeing increasing numbers of settlers and other activists laying claim to the site.

“They believe it is the raison d’etre of this government to reverse the decision of Dayan because it thwarts the unfolding of the divine plan that is Israel,” said Seidemann. “This has now become mainstream.”

It has also become an article of faith for many in the Israeli Cabinet, despite (current Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement in 2015, at the urging of US Secretary of State John Kerry, that “Israel will continue to enforce its longstanding policy: Muslims pray on the Temple Mount; non-Muslims visit the Temple Mount.”

At the time, PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat rejected Netanyahu’s assurances.




Israeli soldiers are positioned outside kibbutz Beeri near the border with the Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023. (AFP)

“Before the year 2000, tourists used to enter the Haram Al-Sharif under the guard of the employees of the Waqf department and non-Muslims were not allowed to pray there,” Erekat was quoted as saying in the Jerusalem Post.

“But now the Israelis have changed the regulations and tourists visit the site after receiving permits from Israeli authorities and under protection of the Israel police.”

Since then, provocations have escalated. In January this year a visit to the Al-Aqsa compound by Israel’s extreme right-wing national security minister Ben-Gvir was described as “just one more irresponsible provocation” by Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

It was, said Seidemann, a “triumphal visit, showing them who’s boss.”

Encouraged by politicians like Ben-Gvir, members of settler groups, the Temple Mount movement and the National Religious Party have increasingly thronged Al-Aqsa, even though under a long-established Rabbinic law related to concepts of ritual purity Jews are forbidden from entering the site.

“Last May, thousands of young ultra-right religious Israelis celebrating the victory in 1967 marched through the Muslim Quarter shouting ‘Death to the Arabs.’  It was just horrible. I think that was the worst day that I can remember in Jerusalem,” said Seidemann.

Prior to the march, hundreds of ultranationalists entered the Al-Aqsa compound.

“They could have gone by all sorts of other routes, but they went through the Muslim Quarter, to show them: ‘This is our place, we’re the landlord, you’re the tenant’.”




An Israeli border guard intervenes as participants of an Israeli annual far-right, flag-waving rally, beat Palestinian men during the event in the Old City of Jerusalem, on May 18, 2023. (AFP)

And it is not just Muslims who are on the receiving end of the new wave of religious intolerance, he said.

“In recent months there has also been a serious spike in hate crimes against Christians, inspired, I believe, by some of the people in the government, which only condemned it last week, for the first time after eight months. Meanwhile, the mayor of Jerusalem has not condemned it, and the city council has not condemned it.”

Extremists are also pressing for the building of a national park on the Mount of Olives, a site of central importance to the Christian faith.

“It’s a mirror image of what’s happening at Al-Aqsa,” said Seidemann. “A Christian holy site is being transformed by settlers into a shared Christian-Jewish holy site in a way that the Temple Mount movement wants to transform Al-Aqsa from a Muslim site into a shared Jewish-Muslim site.”

It is not that the politicians who are attempting to sabotage the status quo in Jerusalem “are necessarily inherently racist,” Seidemann believes.

“It’s that they understand that speaking with empathy and respect to the equities of others, Muslims, Arabs, or Christians, is an electoral liability and they’ll lose votes among their base.

“Personally, I would prefer them being racist, because otherwise this is a reflection on what has become of us.

“In 1967 Israel annexed Jerusalem. Every Israeli prime minister until Netanyahu has said ‘Let’s not force the issue, especially on the religious sites. We are also custodians of the most important sites in Christianity and Islam, we will deal with it with sensitivity and respect’.”




The family of a Palestinian child killed in an Israeli air strike mourn outside a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 17, 2023. (AFP)

Now, Seidemann says he fears that Israel, increasingly in the grip of extremist religious groups and politicians, is in danger of losing its way.

“Occupation is not what we do,” he said. “Occupation is who we became, and it is undermining the moral foundations of Israeli society.”

Al-Aqsa, he added, “is becoming the quintessential arena of conflict for Israelis and Palestinians, Jews and Muslims. It is not ennobling the souls of any of us and to a certain extent has defiled a very sacred spot.”

On Sept. 6, Tamir Pardo, a former head of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, told the Associated Press that Israel was enforcing an apartheid system in the West Bank. “He said that before the war started, but I think he would still say it now,” said Seidemann.

“He said there is only one existential threat to Israel in this generation. It’s not the Iranian nuclear threat — we can handle that. It’s not 100,000 Hezbollah rockets — horrible, but we can deal with it.

“But Israel cannot survive as a perpetually occupying power. Israel will end occupation, or occupation will be the end of us.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Israel's Gaza evacuation order could breach international law – UN

Israel’s Gaza evacuation order could breach international law – UN
Updated 17 October 2023
Reuters
Israel’s Gaza evacuation order could breach international law – UN

Israel’s Gaza evacuation order could breach international law – UN
  • Term ‘forcible transfer’ describes the forced relocation of civilian populations 
  • Palestinians report heavy shelling in south Gaza towns where civilians seeking refuge 
Updated 17 October 2023
Reuters

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that Israel’s siege of Gaza and its evacuation order for the north of the enclave could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians and be in breach of international law.
Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, said Israel seemed to have made no effort to ensure the civilians temporarily evacuated in Gaza were provided with proper accommodation, as well as satisfactory conditions of hygiene, health, safety and nutrition.
“We are concerned that this order, combined with the imposition of a complete siege of Gaza, may not be considered as lawful temporary evacuation and would therefore amount to a forcible transfer of civilians in breach of international law,” she said.
“Those who managed to comply with the Israeli authorities’ order to evacuate are now trapped in the south of the Gaza Strip, with scant shelter, fast-depleting food supplies, little or no access to clean water, sanitation, medicine and other basic needs.”
The term “forcible transfer” describes the forced relocation of civilian populations and it is a crime against humanity punishable by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
In separate comments, the World Food Programme said its food supplies in Gaza were running low but that it was stockpiling supplies in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish nearby.
Abeer Etefa, WFP Regional Communications Lead for the Middle East and North Africa, said they hoped “to cross as soon as the border access is granted.”
“We call for unimpeded access, safe passage to desperately needed humanitarian supplies to Gaza,” she said.
Trucks carrying supplies headed toward the Rafah crossing in Egypt, the only access point to the enclave outside of Israel’s control, though it was not certain whether they would be able to cross.
In addition to dwindling food and water supplies, Gaza’s health sector finds itself at a “breaking point,” said UN Special Rapporteur Tlaleng Mofokeng.
“Gaza’s medical infrastructure has been irreparably damaged and health care providers are working in a dire situation with limited access to medical supplies and conditions that do not allow them to provide timely and quality health care,” said Mofokeng, who focuses on the right to health.
Fuel reserves at all hospitals across Gaza are expected to last for an additional 24 hours only, according to the UN Palestinian agency UNRWA.
“The shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at serious risk,” it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday it needs urgent access to Gaza to deliver aid and medical supplies, as the UN agency warned of a long-term humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

Dr. Richard Brennan, regional emergency director of the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean regional office, said the agency was meeting with “decision-makers” on Tuesday to open access to Gaza as soon as possible.

“We have aid south of Rafah and are waiting for the go ahead to get entry to Gaza,” he said, referring to the Rafah crossing with Egypt, which was a vital artery before the fighting and is now a key route for desperately needed supplies into Gaza.

WHO said its supplies had been ready to go for three days, but teams had been unable to deliver it.

“Even if you think this madness and horror stop and we think about recovery, this will be a long-term humanitarian exercise,” said Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the West Bank and Gaza.

PALESTINIANS REPORT HEAVY SHELLING IN SOUTHERN GAZA

Palestinians in Gaza reported intense bombardments early Tuesday near the southern towns of Khan Younis and Rafah, where Israel ordered civilians to seek refuge.
Israeli bombs hit areas west and southeast of Khan Younis and west of Rafah, according to local reports. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which contains the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt, as international mediators press for a deal to allow aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.
Details of casualties were not immediately available.

Topics: Palestine Gaza

Saudi Arabia leads condemnation of Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital that killed hundreds

People stand over bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza.
People stand over bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza.
Updated 44 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia leads condemnation of Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital that killed hundreds

People stand over bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza.
  • Qatar said “the expansion of Israeli attacks over the Gaza Strip to include hospitals, schools, and other population centers is a dangerous escalation”
  • King Abdullah said Israel’s bombing of the Gaza hospital was a “massacre” and a “war crime” that one cannot be silent about
Updated 44 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday led global condemnations of the Israeli airstrike on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds.

The Kingdom condemned in the “strongest terms” an Israeli air strike that killed about 500 Palestinians at a Gaza City hospital crammed with patients and displaced people on Tuesday.

“Saudi Arabia categorically rejects this brutal attack, which is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, including international humanitarian law,” the foreign ministry said. 

The ministry also denounced Israel for its “continuous attacks against civilians despite many international appeals” to stop.

“This dangerous development forces the international community to abandon double standards and selectivity in applying international humanitarian law when it comes to Israeli criminal practices. It requires a serious and firm stance to provide protection for defenseless civilians,” a ministry statement said. 

The Kingdom also stressed the necessity of opening safe corridors immediately to deliver food and medicine to civilians trapped in Gaza, and said it holds Israeli forces fully responsible for their continued violation of all international norms and laws.

Here are some of the other global reactions to the brutal strike:

Egypt denounced “in strongest terms” the Israeli airstrike, saying the international community must urgently intervene to stop such violations.
Qatar’s foreign ministry also issued a statement in which it strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike saying, “the expansion of Israeli attacks over the Gaza Strip to include hospitals, schools, and other population centers is a dangerous escalation.”

Jordan’s foreign ministry issued a statement on Tuesday strongly condemning the Israeli attack. King Abdullah said Israel’s bombing of the Gaza hospital was a “massacre” and a “war crime” that one cannot be silent about. 
Meanwhile, Turkiye’s foreign ministry condemned in the strongest terms Israel’s “barbaric attack” on the Gaza hospital.
“We are deeply indignant that hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives and many more were injured as a result of the targeting of a hospital in Gaza today, and we condemn these barbaric attacks in the strongest terms,” the Turkish statement said.
EU chief Charles Michel said targeting civilian infrastructure in Gaza breaks international law after a deadly strike on a hospital.
“We got this information when we were together during this virtual meeting with the leaders. It seems to be to be confirmed and an attack against a civilian infrastructure is not in line with international law,” Michel said after a videoconference of EU leaders.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Israeli strike on the hospital in Gaza was “horrific and absolutely unacceptable.”
Trudeau told reporters that “it’s not acceptable to hit a hospital.”
The World Health Organization condemned the deadly Tuesday strike and demanded the immediate protection of civilians and health care in the Palestinian enclave.
“WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital,” the UN health agency’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said Israeli air strikes on the hospital compound sheltering displaced people had killed over 200 people.
“Early reports indicate hundreds of deaths and injuries,” said Tedros.
“We call for the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and for the evacuation orders to be reversed.”

Iran’s foreign ministry strongly condemned the Israeli air strike, saying it had killed and injured hundreds of “unarmed and defenceless people.”

* With AP, AFP and Reuters

Topics: War on Gaza Egypt Qatar EU WHO Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hospital Israeli air strike

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex — Hamas ministry

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex — Hamas ministry
Updated 54 min 35 sec ago
AFP
200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex — Hamas ministry

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex — Hamas ministry
  • The media office of Gaza’s Hamas government described the attack as a “war crime”
  • Tens of thousands of families have flocked to Gaza’s overwhelmed hospitals seeking refuge from seemingly endless Israeli army shelling
Updated 54 min 35 sec ago
AFP

GAZA: Israeli air strikes on a Gaza hospital compound sheltering displaced people on Tuesday killed at least 200, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said.
“Two hundred to 300 displaced people killed in occupation (Israeli) strikes on the yard” of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza, the ministry said.
“Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble,” it added.
The media office of Gaza’s Hamas government described the attack as a “war crime.”
Tens of thousands of families have flocked to Gaza’s overwhelmed hospitals seeking refuge from seemingly endless Israeli army shelling.
Israel has been bombing targets in Gaza since Hamas militants from the territory attacked southern Israel on October 7, triggering a war which has left thousands of dead on both sides.
“The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes” because of other strikes, a statement said.
Al Jazeera footage from the scene showed medics and civilians recovering bodies with white bags or blankets.
Bloodstains and multiple torched cars were visible in the dark hospital courtyard. will look into it... the strike happened just a short while ago.”
Hospitals had been attractive refuges for the displaced because they had been relatively spared from the Israeli bombing raids.
Around 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip since the war erupted on October 7.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, the majority gunned down by Hamas militants who crossed from Gaza and attacked border communities.

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel

Egyptian aid convoy arrives at Gaza border crossing

Egyptian aid convoy arrives at Gaza border crossing
Updated 17 October 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Egyptian aid convoy arrives at Gaza border crossing

Egyptian aid convoy arrives at Gaza border crossing
  • The convoy of 100 vehicles traveled from the city of El-Arish in Egypt's north to the border with the enclave
Updated 17 October 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian trucks loaded with aid to help Gaza’s civilians trapped amid Israel’s war against Hamas arrived at the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday.

The convoy of 100 vehicles traveled from the city of El-Arish in Egypt’s north to the border with the enclave.

Sonaa Al-Khair Foundation, which is part of the National Alliance for Civil Development Work, a coalition of NGOs in Egypt, announced on its Facebook page that the aid convoy had “arrived at the Rafah crossing and is waiting to enter Gaza.”

Volunteers from the foundation have also traveled to the Rafah crossing “to deliver aid in support of our brothers in Gaza,” it added.

The message was accompanied by photos of volunteers standing at the border.

Egypt says the crossing is not officially closed, but humanitarian aid cannot enter Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes.

The aid includes 1,000 tons of food, 40,000 blankets, and over 300,000 boxes of medicines and medical supplies, accompanied by medical specialists.

Egypt’s National Security Council, headed by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the military escalation in Gaza.

The council passed a resolution seeking “to intensify contacts with international and regional relief organizations in order to deliver the necessary assistance.”

On Thursday, Egypt called on countries and organizations wanting to send aid to the Palestinians in Gaza to deliver supplies to El-Arish airport.

Topics: War on Gaza Rafah Border Crossing NGOs

Iran singer who criticized headscarf law freed on bail

Iran singer who criticized headscarf law freed on bail
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
Iran singer who criticized headscarf law freed on bail

Iran singer who criticized headscarf law freed on bail
  • The 41-year-old had been arrested in August on the orders of prosecutors in Tehran for distributing an “illegal song”
  • “Mr Mehdi Yarrahi was freed on bail a few minutes ago from Evin prison” in Tehran, the Shargh newspaper reported on its website
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi was freed on bail on Tuesday following his detention for releasing a song against compulsory headscarves, a newspaper in the Islamic republic reported.
The 41-year-old had been arrested in August on the orders of prosecutors in Tehran for distributing an “illegal song” that challenged “the morals and customs of Islamic society.”
“Mr Mehdi Yarrahi was freed on bail a few minutes ago from Evin prison” in Tehran, the Shargh newspaper reported on its website.
The singer released the track Roosarito, which means “your headscarf” in Persian, around the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurd who died on September 16, 2022 after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict dress code for women.
Hundreds of people, including dozens of security personnel, were killed in protests that broke out across Iran after Amini’s death.
Thousands of protesters were also arrested, accused by the authorities of taking part in “riots” fomented by the West.
Yarrahi released the song and its three-minute video in support of “optional veiling,” dedicating it to the “courageous Iranian women” involved in the protest movement.
Previously he had received the prize for best pop singer at the Fajr festival, the most important government-backed musical event in the country.
His track “Soroode Zan” — “Women’s Anthem” in Persian — which was released in October 2022, became a regular feature of the protests, especially at universities.
Yarrahi has repeatedly criticized the authorities during his concerts, especially for discriminating against people in his home province of Khuzestan which has multiple ethnic minorities.

Topics: Iran headscarf Mahsa Amini Mehdi Yarrahi pop singer

