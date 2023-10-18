You are here

War on Gaza
British foreign minister to travel to Middle East, including Egypt

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly appears on BBC's "Sunday presented by Laura Kuenssberg", in London, on Oct. 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
  • Britain has called for “cool heads” following a blast at a hospital in Gaza
  • The Israel-Hamas conflict must not escalate to the wider region
Reuters
LONDON: British foreign minister James Cleverly told parliament he would travel to the Middle East on Wednesday, outlining a diplomatic push which a British source said would include a visit to Egypt and possibly Qatar and Turkiye.
Britain has called for “cool heads” following a blast at a hospital in Gaza that killed huge numbers of Palestinians and repeatedly said the Israel-Hamas conflict must not escalate to the wider region.
“I have traveled to Israel, I’ve engaged with G7 allies, regional partners, and will be visiting the region again later on today, because we recognize that this will require intensive efforts,” he told parliament.
Cleverly visited Israel last week following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas. He did not set out details of the itinerary of his latest trip.
In Egypt, he is expected to discuss the opening of a border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to allow humanitarian aid in and citizens to leave, the source said.

Several Germans killed by Hamas: Berlin

Several Germans killed by Hamas: Berlin
Updated 18 sec ago
FRANKFURT, Germany: Several German citizens have been killed after the major attack launched by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel earlier this month, the German foreign ministry said Wednesday.
A single-digit number of German nationals are believed to have “fallen victim to Hamas terror,” ministry spokesman Christian Wagner told a regular press briefing, without giving further details.
He added that Berlin would officially confirm the deaths only once relatives had been informed.
The foreign ministry previously said there were eight known cases of German hostages being abducted by Hamas and taken into the Gaza Strip.
Wagner said Wednesday that the cases involved a “low double-digit number of people,” without elaborating.
Scores of foreigners were killed, wounded or taken hostage after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.
The worst attack in Israel’s 75-year history killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, inside the country, according to Israeli officials.
Israel has responded with bombardments that have killed more than 3,000 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly civilians, according to authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory.

Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’

Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’
Updated 2 min 53 sec ago
Agencies
  • Biden says Washington would provide Israel with everything it needs to defend itself
  • Israeli PM Netanyahu says Israel would try to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza war
Agencies

TEL AVIV: President Joe Biden said Wednesday that an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital appears to not have been caused by Israel.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting. But Biden said there were “a lot of people out there” who weren't sure what caused the blast.

He added that Washington would provide Israel with everything it needed to defend itself as it wages war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Biden said Hamas was worse than Daesh for its killings of Israeli civilians in a surprise attack on Oct. 7 which sparked the latest Israel-Palestinian violence.

The US president said he was “sad and outraged” by an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday which Hamas said killed hundreds of people.

Biden said 31 Americans were among the more than 1,300 Israelis killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.

Netanyahu told Biden that Israel would try to avoid civilian casualties in its Gaza war, which he described as challenging due to the tactics of Hamas.

“This will be a different kind of war because Hamas is a different kind of enemy,” Netanyahu said in televised remarks. “As we proceed in this war, Israel will do everything it can to keep civilians out of harm's way.”

Biden touched down in Israel on Wednesday for a diplomatic scramble to prevent the war with Hamas from spiraling into an even larger conflict, a challenge that became more difficult as outrage swept through the Middle East over an explosion that killed hundreds in a Gaza Strip hospital.

Netanyahu personally welcomed Biden on the tarmac, putting his arms around the US president who then clasped his hands around Netanyahu in a sign of the newfound bond between the two leaders.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit Jordan as well, but his meetings with Arab leaders were called off as he was leaving Washington, costing him an opportunity for the face-to-face conversations that he views as crucial for navigating this fraught moment.

Now Biden’s only stop is Tel Aviv, where he’s expected to push for allowing critical humanitarian aid into Gaza during meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has been preparing for a potential ground invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7, which killed 1,400 Israelis.

John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, told reporters aboard Air Force One that Biden “wants to get a sense from the Israelis on the situation on the ground” and will “ask some tough questions.”

“He’ll be asking them as a friend,” Kirby added.

The president also planned to meet Israeli first responders and the families of victims killed and hostages taken when Hamas made its incursion into Israel.

Roughly 2,800 Palestinians have been reported killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. Another 1,200 people are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.

Those numbers predate the explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital on Tuesday. No clear cause has been established for the blast.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike caused the destruction. The Israeli military denied involvement and blamed a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group. However, that organization also rejected responsibility.

Biden said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted.” He also said he “directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened.”

Protests swept through the region after the deaths at the hospital, which had been treating wounded Palestinians and sheltering many more who were seeking a refuge from the fighting.

Hundreds of Palestinians flooded the streets of major West Bank cities including Ramallah. More people joined protests that erupted in Beirut, Lebanon and Amman, Jordan, where an angry crowd gathered outside the Israeli Embassy.

Outrage over the hospital explosion scuttled Biden’s plans to visit Jordan, where King Abdullah II had planned to host meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. But Abbas withdrew in protest, and the summit was subsequently canceled outright.

Kirby said Jordan had declared three days of mourning after the hospital explosion and that Biden understood the move and was part of a “mutual” decision to call off the Jordan portion of his trip. He said Biden would have an opportunity to speak to the Arab leaders by phone as he returned to Washington.

Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s foreign minister, told a state-run television network that the war is “pushing the region to the brink.”

There are also fears that a new front could erupt along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah operates. The Iran-backed organization has been skirmishing with Israeli forces.

The visit to Israel coincides with rising humanitarian concerns in Gaza, where Israel has cut off the flow of food, fuel and water. Mediators have been struggling to break a deadlock over providing supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, bouncing back and forth between Arab and Israeli leadership ahead of Biden’s visit, spent seven and a half hours meeting Monday in Tel Aviv in an effort to broker some kind of aid agreement and emerged with a green light to develop a plan on how aid can enter Gaza and be distributed to civilians.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to get some humanitarian assistance in,” Kirby said.

Although only a modest accomplishment on the surface, US officials stressed that Blinken’s talks led to a significant change in Israel’s position going in — that Gaza would remain cut off from fuel, electricity, water and other essential supplies.

US officials said it has become clear that already limited Arab tolerance of Israel’s military operations would evaporate entirely if conditions in Gaza worsened.

Their analysis projected that outright condemnation of Israel by Arab leaders would not only be a boon to Hamas but would likely encourage Iran to step up its anti-Israel activity, adding to fears that a regional conflagration might erupt, according to four officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration thinking.

US says it thwarted drone attack on troops in Iraq

US says it thwarted drone attack on troops in Iraq
Updated 18 October 2023
Reuters
  • The officials declined to say who was suspected of the attack
Reuters

TEL AVIV: The US military thwarted an attack targeting its forces in Iraq early on Wednesday, intercepting two drones before they could strike, two US officials said after the first such attack on US forces in Iraq in more than a year.
The officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, declined to say who was suspected of the attack but Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups amid soaring tension in the region over the Israel-Hamas war.
Last week, Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran threatened to target US interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
The Pentagon has rushed air defenses and munitions to Israel, America’s closest ally in the Middle East, but US forces have not joined the fighting.
The one-way attack drones were intercepted as they attempted to strike Iraq’s al Asad air base, which hosts American troops, the officials said.
The attack came hours after an explosion at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians, raising the stakes for US President Joe Biden as he flies to Israel on Wednesday to signal support for its war against Hamas.
Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli Al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.
Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital, with the Palestinian Authority’s health minister accusing Israel of causing a “massacre.”
In Iraq, tension over the war in Gaza had already been high. Its top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, last week condemned Israel and called on the world to stand up to the “terrible brutality” in Gaza.
Leaders of Iraqi armed groups blamed Israel for the attack on the hospital. Some of them condemned the US for supporting Israel.
Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful armed faction with close ties to Iran, accused the United States of supporting Israel in “killing innocent people” and said it should leave Iraq.
“These evil people must leave the country, otherwise they will taste the fire of hell in this world before the afterlife,” the group said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Iraqi politician Hadi Al-Amiri, leader of the political and military group the Badr Organization which is close to Iran, also blamed Israel for the attack on the hospital and described it as “the massacre of the era, which can only be classified as a war crime” and condemned the US and Western countries for supporting Israel.
We “will not hesitate to consider America and the West as partners in this hideous massacre”, he said in a statement on Tuesday night. Last week he threatened to target US interests if Washington intervened to support Israel.
The United States currently has 2,500 troops in Iraq — and an additional 900 in neighboring Syria — on a mission to advise and assist local forces in combating Daesh, which in 2014 seized swathes of territory in both countries.
In past years, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq regularly targeted US forces in Iraq and the US embassy in Baghdad with rockets, though such attacks have abated under a truce in place since last year, as Iraq enjoys a period of relative calm.
US officials have accused Kataib Hezbollah of previous attacks on US interests. The group has denied the claims.
Dozens of members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the state paramilitary organization that contains many Iran-backed factions, took to the streets on Tuesday to condemn the hospital attack.
Demonstrators chanted anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans and said they wanted to storm the US embassy for its support of Israel.
A Reuters witness said that some of the protesters tried to cross the bridge that leads to the fortified Green Zone — home to the US embassy and other missions in Baghdad — but were blocked by security forces.

Indonesia, Malaysia join global condemnation of Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Indonesia, Malaysia join global condemnation of Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
Updated 18 October 2023
  • At least 500 people were killed on Tuesday in the Israeli air raid on Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital
  • Indonesia urges UN Security Council to immediately stop the Israeli onslaught on Gaza
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia joined on Wednesday the global condemnation of an overnight Israeli airstrike on a hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip that killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

At least 500 people were killed on Tuesday in the Israeli air raid on Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in central Gaza, according to the enclave’s health ministry, as images shared on social media showed widespread damage, fire engulfing the building and bodies scattered in the wreckage.

The attack, which took place amid Israel’s ongoing onslaught on civilians in Gaza, was met with swift and widespread international condemnation, including from Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza, which has killed hundreds of civilians. The attack clearly violates international humanitarian law,” the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, as it urged the UN Security Council to “immediately take concrete steps to stop attacks and acts of violence in Gaza.”

The ministry said that “injustice against the Palestinian people has been going on for a very long time” and it was time for the world to “prioritize the creation of a just peace for Palestine.”

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also called for an end to the onslaught.

“If this continues, the victims will be women, children and the sick. This has reached the point of madness and loss of humanity,” Ibrahim told reporters in Putrajaya.

Anwar said that he would discuss the situation in Gaza on the sidelines of his visit to Riyadh for the first joint summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council on Friday.

Prior to Tuesday’s hospital airstrike, at least 3,000 Palestinians had been killed since Oct. 7, when Tel Aviv began its bombardment of the densely populated enclave following an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

Israel has since cut off power, water, food, fuel and medicine supplies into Gaza, further intensifying an existing blockade of the enclave that is home to 2.3 million people.

What is the nuclear test ban treaty and why is Russia moving to revoke its ratification?

What is the nuclear test ban treaty and why is Russia moving to revoke its ratification?
Updated 18 October 2023
Reuters
  • India, Pakistan and North Korea have yet to ratify treaty that bans “any nuclear weapon explosion” anywhere in the world
  • A total of 187 states have signed the treaty and 178 have ratified it by passing corresponding laws in their parliaments
Reuters

Russia’s parliament this week started voting on withdrawing Moscow’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. Here is a look at some of the questions that raises.

WHAT IS THE CTBT?

The CTBT is a 1996 treaty that bans “any nuclear weapon test explosion or any other nuclear explosion” anywhere in the world.

WHY DOES IT SEEK TO BAN NUCLEAR TESTS?

The treaty’s preamble cites the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating nuclear weapons. It says that the test ban, “by constraining the development and qualitative improvement of nuclear weapons and ending the development of advanced new types of nuclear weapons, constitutes an effective measure of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation in all its aspects.”

WHICH COUNTRIES HAVE SIGNED AND RATIFIED?

A total of 187 states have signed the treaty, and 178 have ratified it by passing corresponding laws in their parliaments.

Of the nine countries that possess nuclear weapons:

Britain, France and Russia have signed and ratified.

The United States, Israel and China have signed but not ratified.

India, Pakistan and North Korea have yet to sign or ratify.

An analyst monitors from a computer screen in the control room of the international nuclear test monitoring agency CTBTO in Vienna on February 12, 2013. (REUTERS/File)

SO WHAT IS THE LEGAL STATUS OF THE TREATY?

The treaty has not legally come into force. It can only do so once it is signed and ratified by 44 named countries — the nine with nuclear weapons and 35 others that possess nuclear power and research reactors.

DOES IT HAVE ANY PRACTICAL EFFECT THEN?

Yes, in practice the treaty has created a de facto norm against nuclear testing. No country has carried out a nuclear test explosion since the 1990s with the exception of North Korea, which conducted the most recent of its six tests in 2017 and is under UN sanctions related to its banned nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

“Since the conclusion and opening for signature of the CTBT, nuclear testing has become taboo,” says the Arms Control Association, a US-based non-profit organization.

The CTBT is “a remarkably effective treaty, even though it hasn’t come into force,” said Matthew Harries, director of proliferation and nuclear policy at the RUSI think-tank in London.

The treaty’s verification regime includes an International Monitoring System (IMS) — a network of observation facilities around the world that are capable of detecting the sound of a nuclear explosion or the associated seismic activity or radioactive fallout.

When complete, this network will consist of 321 monitoring stations and 16 laboratories, hosted by 89 countries. Around 90 percent of these are already up and running.

WHAT IS RUSSIA CHANGING, AND WHY?

President Vladimir Putin said on Oct. 5 that Russia should withdraw its ratification of the CTBT to “mirror” the treaty status of the United States. Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, has moved quickly to make this a reality and has drafted a bill that deputies are voting on this week.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

The move is part of a pattern of actions and statements by Russia that have increased nuclear tension with the West since the start of the Ukraine war. It follows Moscow’s suspension in February of New START, its last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the United States, which limits the numbers of strategic warheads on both sides. Putin has also this year announced the stationing of Russian tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus, a Russian ally that borders Ukraine.

Putin has issued what the West interpreted as nuclear threats since day one of his invasion of Ukraine, when he said that anyone who got in Russia’s way would face “such consequences as you have never encountered in your history.” With Russia’s conventional forces struggling in the war, he is talking up its nuclear might — including the development of next-generation weapons like the Burevestnik cruise missile and Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile — in order to deter and intimidate his opponents in the West.

SO WHAT COMES NEXT?

Russia says the CTBT move is not a statement of intent to carry out its first nuclear test since 1990, and that it won’t test unless the United States does. But the move would provide it with legal cover to test if it wanted to, and some security analysts see a Russian test now as more likely. Putin could be keeping the testing option in reserve in case of a sharp worsening of Russia’s fortunes in Ukraine, when he could use it as a dramatic warning signal for the West to back off. Publicly, the Russian president has stated that he is not ready to say whether a test is needed or not.

