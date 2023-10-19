You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

UK's Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street. (Reuters)
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
UK's Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street
  • Sunak will stress the international community must “not let Hamas’ barbaric terrorism become a catalyst for further escalation
AFP
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Israel on Thursday before heading to other countries in the region in an effort to deescalate the Israel-Gaza conflict, his office has said.
“The attack on Al Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict,” Sunak said in a statement.
“I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this effort.”
Sunak will stress the international community must “not let Hamas’ barbaric terrorism and disregard for human life become a catalyst for further escalation of conflict in the region,” the statement said.
Expected in Israel early on Thursday morning, Sunak is due to meet his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
He is also expected to insist that humanitarian aid, which London recently announced would be increased for the Palestinians, be allowed to arrive at a time when Israel has authorized the entry of aid into Gaza from Egypt, and that Britons stranded in Gaza be allowed to leave.
Alongside the British prime minister’s trip, his Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is due to visit Egypt, Turkiye and Qatar “in the coming days,” according to Downing Street.
London has pledged its support for Israel following the bloody attacks by Hamas, which killed more than 1,400 people, and has announced that the UK’s humanitarian aid to the Palestinians will be increased by a third — an extra £10 million pounds ($12 million).
Israel is relentlessly bombing the small, crowded territory of Gaza, where more than 3,400 people have been killed, most of them Palestinian civilians, according to the local authorities.

Western leaders risk complicity in Israeli war crimes, British MP tells Arab News

Western leaders risk complicity in Israeli war crimes, British MP tells Arab News
RAY HANANIA
Western leaders risk complicity in Israeli war crimes, British MP tells Arab News
  • Crispin Blunt is co-director of center that announced notice of intention to prosecute UK govt officials for ‘aiding and abetting war crimes in Gaza’
  • ‘It’s only if we can find a route for justice for the Palestinians that the Israelis can find security along with the Palestinians’
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Western leaders risk being complicit in war crimes if they continue to support Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, an MP from the UK’s governing Conservative Party told Arab News.

Crispin Blunt is co-director of the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, which announced a notice of intention last week to prosecute UK government officials for “aiding and abetting war crimes in Gaza.”


Speaking on the “Ray Hanania Radio Show,” Blunt said the purpose of the notice of intent is “to try and get the Israelis to pause, have her allies saying, asking her, to think again about the consequences of the scale of the action that they might be contemplating against Gaza.”



He added: “The Palestinians have been on the wrong end of history for about 100 years. You can’t go on like this.

“In the end, there has to be a measure of justice if both sides are to have security, and it’s only if we can find a route for justice for the Palestinians that the Israelis can find security along with the Palestinians.”

Blunt said he is urging “restraint” to prevent the killing of more innocent civilians.


“What we’re trying to do is actually to avert what would undoubtedly be a disaster, which is the crime from Hamas of the appalling assault on Israel and the killing of so many utterly innocent Israelis being responded to with another crime. That’s a path we should avoid going down,” he said.

Blunt added that although US President Joe Biden’s rhetoric might be milder than that of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the American government would not be immune from legal action.

Israel must “stay within the law,” and while it may be “tiresome,” the country has many “substantial advantages” that can be employed to target those responsible for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, Blunt said.


“Heads of state don’t enjoy any immunity from action, for fairly obvious reasons in taking decisions that put them in the frame for complicity with these kinds of crimes, or indeed committing the crimes themselves.”

 

 

 

 

Philippine central bank develops Islamic finance system to 'benefit all Filipinos'

Philippine central bank develops Islamic finance system to 'benefit all Filipinos'
Ellie Aben
Philippine central bank develops Islamic finance system to 'benefit all Filipinos'
  • Islamic banking services expected to increase financial inclusion of Muslim Filipinos
  • Central bank says the Philippines is ready for the entry of new Islamic finance investors
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The development of Islamic banking in the Philippines aims to benefit all Filipinos, the central bank said, as it works on awareness programs to broaden access to financial services in accordance with Islamic law.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has stepped up its promotion of Islamic finance in the country following a decision in August by the nation’s monetary board to approve the first Islamic banking unit license for a traditional bank.
The decision expanded the possibilities for foreign and private banks looking to tap into the market. Earlier, it was limited to the state-owned Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines.
“The BSP has made significant strides in promoting the development of Islamic banking and finance in the country,” Arifa A. Ala, the central bank’s assistant governor, told Arab News this week.
“The promotion and development of Islamic banking and finance will equally benefit all Filipinos, including overseas Filipino workers. This is seen to attract foreign investors inclined to operate in the Philippines under the Islamic finance business model, expand the payment gateways and remittance channels of OFWs, and increase availability of other financial services.”
Around half of 1.8 million overseas Filipinos live and work in the Muslim-majority countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, especially Saudi Arabia, where Islamic banks have a major asset share.
“Through the BSP’s financial literacy and consumer awareness programs, overseas Filipinos can learn more about Islamic banking and finance,” Ala said.
“This could lead to greater consumer participation, and realization of the full potential of Islamic banking and finance in fostering economic growth and inclusive financial system.”
Ala, who is a lead advocate on Islamic banking and finance, and chairs the Islamic Finance Coordination Forum, believes the expansion of the Islamic banking and finance industry will also benefit many Muslim Filipinos who have been financially excluded.
About 6 percent of the 110 million predominantly Catholic population of the Philippines are Muslims. Most live in the impoverished Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in the country’s south, which has the lowest financial inclusion rate.
“As of end March 2023, BSP data shows that out of the 479 total unbanked cities and municipalities in the Philippines, 217 are located in Mindanao, of which 110 are in the BARMM, where most Muslim Filipinos reside,” Ala said.
“The entry of new Islamic banking players can provide Filipinos with access to various Islamic banking products and services that can serve their diverse financial requirements. Unbanked Muslim Filipinos can be onboarded into the financial system, while non-Muslim Filipinos can expand their financial transactions and investment options.”
With the current enabling regulatory environment, the central bank believes the Philippines is ready for the entry of new Islamic banking and finance investors.
To promote the Philippine market, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas assistant governor held a briefing for potential Saudi and Filipino backers in Riyadh in mid-August to highlight opportunities in the Philippines.
“Investors from Muslim countries, which are increasingly seeking to invest in products that are in line with their religious beliefs, may invest in the Philippine sovereign sukuk to diversify their investments and manage their liquidity,” Ala said.
“The country is more than ready to accept new Islamic banking and finance players to cater to a large untapped consumer market and a growing economy that has substantial demand for financing.”

British foreign minister to travel to Middle East, including Egypt

British foreign minister to travel to Middle East, including Egypt
Reuters
British foreign minister to travel to Middle East, including Egypt
  • Britain has called for “cool heads” following a blast at a hospital in Gaza
  • The Israel-Hamas conflict must not escalate to the wider region
Reuters

LONDON: British foreign minister James Cleverly told parliament he would travel to the Middle East on Wednesday, outlining a diplomatic push which a British source said would include a visit to Egypt and possibly Qatar and Turkiye.
Britain has called for “cool heads” following a blast at a hospital in Gaza that killed huge numbers of Palestinians and repeatedly said the Israel-Hamas conflict must not escalate to the wider region.
“I have traveled to Israel, I’ve engaged with G7 allies, regional partners, and will be visiting the region again later on today, because we recognize that this will require intensive efforts,” he told parliament.
Cleverly visited Israel last week following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas. He did not set out details of the itinerary of his latest trip.
In Egypt, he is expected to discuss the opening of a border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to allow humanitarian aid in and citizens to leave, the source said.

Several Germans killed by Hamas: Berlin

Several Germans killed by Hamas: Berlin
AFP
Several Germans killed by Hamas: Berlin
  • A single-digit number of German nationals are believed to have “fallen victim to Hamas terror,” said ministry spokesman Christian Wagner
  • Berlin would officially confirm the deaths only once relatives had been informed
AFP

FRANKFURT, Germany: Several German citizens have been killed after the major attack launched by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel earlier this month, the German foreign ministry said Wednesday.
A single-digit number of German nationals are believed to have “fallen victim to Hamas terror,” ministry spokesman Christian Wagner told a regular press briefing, without giving further details.
He added that Berlin would officially confirm the deaths only once relatives had been informed.
The foreign ministry previously said there were eight known cases of German hostages being abducted by Hamas and taken into the Gaza Strip.
Wagner said Wednesday that the cases involved a “low double-digit number of people,” without elaborating.
Scores of foreigners were killed, wounded or taken hostage after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.
The worst attack in Israel’s 75-year history killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, inside the country, according to Israeli officials.
Israel has responded with bombardments that have killed more than 3,000 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly civilians, according to authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory.

Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done 'by the other team'

Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done 'by the other team'
Agencies
Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done 'by the other team'
  • Biden says Washington would provide Israel with everything it needs to defend itself
  • Israeli PM Netanyahu says Israel would try to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza war
Agencies

TEL AVIV: President Joe Biden said Wednesday that an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital appears to not have been caused by Israel.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting. But Biden said there were “a lot of people out there” who weren't sure what caused the blast.

He added that Washington would provide Israel with everything it needed to defend itself as it wages war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Biden said Hamas was worse than Daesh for its killings of Israeli civilians in a surprise attack on Oct. 7 which sparked the latest Israel-Palestinian violence.

The US president said he was “sad and outraged” by an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday which Hamas said killed hundreds of people.

Biden said 31 Americans were among the more than 1,300 Israelis killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.

Netanyahu told Biden that Israel would try to avoid civilian casualties in its Gaza war, which he described as challenging due to the tactics of Hamas.

“This will be a different kind of war because Hamas is a different kind of enemy,” Netanyahu said in televised remarks. “As we proceed in this war, Israel will do everything it can to keep civilians out of harm's way.”

Biden touched down in Israel on Wednesday for a diplomatic scramble to prevent the war with Hamas from spiraling into an even larger conflict, a challenge that became more difficult as outrage swept through the Middle East over an explosion that killed hundreds in a Gaza Strip hospital.

Netanyahu personally welcomed Biden on the tarmac, putting his arms around the US president who then clasped his hands around Netanyahu in a sign of the newfound bond between the two leaders.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit Jordan as well, but his meetings with Arab leaders were called off as he was leaving Washington, costing him an opportunity for the face-to-face conversations that he views as crucial for navigating this fraught moment.

Now Biden’s only stop is Tel Aviv, where he’s expected to push for allowing critical humanitarian aid into Gaza during meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has been preparing for a potential ground invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7, which killed 1,400 Israelis.

John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, told reporters aboard Air Force One that Biden “wants to get a sense from the Israelis on the situation on the ground” and will “ask some tough questions.”

“He’ll be asking them as a friend,” Kirby added.

The president also planned to meet Israeli first responders and the families of victims killed and hostages taken when Hamas made its incursion into Israel.

Roughly 2,800 Palestinians have been reported killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. Another 1,200 people are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.

Those numbers predate the explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital on Tuesday. No clear cause has been established for the blast.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike caused the destruction. The Israeli military denied involvement and blamed a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group. However, that organization also rejected responsibility.

Biden said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted.” He also said he “directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened.”

Protests swept through the region after the deaths at the hospital, which had been treating wounded Palestinians and sheltering many more who were seeking a refuge from the fighting.

Hundreds of Palestinians flooded the streets of major West Bank cities including Ramallah. More people joined protests that erupted in Beirut, Lebanon and Amman, Jordan, where an angry crowd gathered outside the Israeli Embassy.

Outrage over the hospital explosion scuttled Biden’s plans to visit Jordan, where King Abdullah II had planned to host meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. But Abbas withdrew in protest, and the summit was subsequently canceled outright.

Kirby said Jordan had declared three days of mourning after the hospital explosion and that Biden understood the move and was part of a “mutual” decision to call off the Jordan portion of his trip. He said Biden would have an opportunity to speak to the Arab leaders by phone as he returned to Washington.

Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s foreign minister, told a state-run television network that the war is “pushing the region to the brink.”

There are also fears that a new front could erupt along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah operates. The Iran-backed organization has been skirmishing with Israeli forces.

The visit to Israel coincides with rising humanitarian concerns in Gaza, where Israel has cut off the flow of food, fuel and water. Mediators have been struggling to break a deadlock over providing supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, bouncing back and forth between Arab and Israeli leadership ahead of Biden’s visit, spent seven and a half hours meeting Monday in Tel Aviv in an effort to broker some kind of aid agreement and emerged with a green light to develop a plan on how aid can enter Gaza and be distributed to civilians.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to get some humanitarian assistance in,” Kirby said.

Although only a modest accomplishment on the surface, US officials stressed that Blinken’s talks led to a significant change in Israel’s position going in — that Gaza would remain cut off from fuel, electricity, water and other essential supplies.

US officials said it has become clear that already limited Arab tolerance of Israel’s military operations would evaporate entirely if conditions in Gaza worsened.

Their analysis projected that outright condemnation of Israel by Arab leaders would not only be a boon to Hamas but would likely encourage Iran to step up its anti-Israel activity, adding to fears that a regional conflagration might erupt, according to four officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration thinking.

