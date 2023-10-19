UK asylum-seekers return to Bibby Stockholm barge after legionella bacteria discovery

LONDON: Asylum-seekers have started to return to the Bibby Stockholm barge less than three months after it was evacuated when legionella bacteria was discovered in the water supply, The Guardian has reported.

About 30 men reportedly arrived by bus at the port in Portland, Dorset, on Thursday, while another 45 are set to arrive on Friday and Monday.

Some of the men reportedly expressed their fear of living on the barge again but were worried their asylum claims may be rejected if they resisted.

“I am worried and afraid. I do not want to go to the barge, but I don’t have the courage to disobey, I am literally helpless,” one man told The Guardian.

He added: “I don’t know what is waiting for me. What will the government’s next pilot plans be for the men they are putting on the barge? We feel like pawns in their game, guinea pigs in their experiments.

“What experiment will they enact on us next? What is at the end of this devastating and crazy wait? Will I be able to save my life and my family?”

Around 50 local residents and activists gathered at the port gates to protest about the return of the men. Some of those present wanted to extend a welcoming hand to those returning, The Guardian reported.

Candy Udwin, a member of Dorset Stand Up to Racism, criticized UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman. She said that her decision to make the men return seemed more political than practical — and highlighted the exorbitant costs involved.

“It’s not practical. It’s going to be the most expensive asylum seeker accommodation ever with the money they’re having to spend on it,” Udwin said.

The UK government claims that this accommodation is part of a larger effort to reduce the daily £8 million ($9.7 million) expenditure on housing asylum-seekers in hotels.

However, the barge has been plagued by issues since asylum-seekers arrived on Aug. 7. Alongside the discovery of legionella bacteria, concerns were also raised about fire safety and far-right activity in the area.

Udwin added: “It’s not surprising they are scared to return. There are still those who think it is a potential floating Grenfell (Tower).”

She said in the four days the men were onboard in the summer, some had never left the barge due to problems accessing and leaving it, describing the experience as prison-like.

Meanwhile, members of the Portland Global Friendship Group prepared welcome packs for the men. These included toiletries, a map of the island, a notebook, and contact details for the group. Members greeted the bus with signs of welcome and bouquets of flowers.

“The guys have been through so much. It’s been so unsettling for them,” one of the group members, Heather, told The Guardian.

She asked for her full name not to be disclosed because she had received threats for assisting the asylum-seekers.

Heather continued: “I’ve never met so many educated, skilled, lovely, and brave people. There are electrical engineers, pharmacists, and architects.

“It’s a disgrace we’re spending all the money on this but if we processed them quickly and humanely this wouldn’t be happening. We are a poor community but we are a really kind community and where the government fails, we will stand up. “We have so many volunteers — hairdressers offering to give haircuts, teachers offering to give lessons, and people with mental health backgrounds. We don’t want the barge but they will be part of our community.”

Portland Mayor Carralyn Parkes told The Guardian: “The whole idea is to be as cruel as possible to deter people from claiming asylum. They are human beings and they are welcome in Portland.”

Meanwhile, the Rev. Stephen Lake, bishop of Salisbury, wrote a welcoming letter to the men, promising them a “humane” reception from the local community “Jesus was a refugee and received the care of others,” he said.

