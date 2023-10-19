You are here

OpenAI expands to Middle East in new partnership with G42

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have played a pivotal role in driving generative AI adoption in the GCC through major investments and dedicated policies that garnered international attention. (G42/File)
  Company behind ChatGPT will work together with Abu Dhabi's AI center to create solutions tailored to region's needs
LONDON: OpenAI, renowned for its ChatGPT AI platform, has joined forces with Abu Dhabi-based cloud and AI company, G42, to extend its influence in the Middle East.

G42 announced on Wednesday its focus on leveraging OpenAI’s generative AI models in sectors such as finance, energy, health care and public services, aligning with its active engagement in these fields.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s co-founder and CEO, emphasized the partnership’s potential to harness AI’s transformative capabilities effectively, particularly tailored to the region’s needs.

“Our partnership with G42 is a significant commitment to further harnessing AI’s transformative power,” Altman said.

“Leveraging G42’s industry expertise, we aim to empower businesses and communities with effective solutions that resonate with the nuances of the region.”

Announced on the sidelines of the Gitex Global technology conference in Dubai, the collaboration is expected to develop and deploy tailored solutions, simplifying access to generative AI services and lay the foundation for “equitable advancements” in generative AI across the globe.

The OpenAI-G42 partnership is positioning AI as a “transformative force for good, fueling innovation and progress,” Xiao said.

“It transcends technological synergy; it’s a convergence of value and vision … to shape a future where AI benefits all of humanity.”

The rise of generative AI investments suggests that GCC countries could benefit from about $23.5 billion in economic growth by 2030, according to a recent report by global consultancy firm PwC.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have played a pivotal role in driving generative AI adoption in the GCC through major investments and dedicated policies that garnered international attention.

The Technology Innovation Institute, a research center supported by Abu Dhabi’s government, recently unveiled its Falcon flagship Large Language Model program, along with an advanced version, aiming to enhance the development of generative AI capabilities in the region.

Earlier in April, TII also launched NOOR, which at the time of its launch was the world’s largest Arabic natural language processing model.

In July, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the establishment of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics in Riyadh in a bid to accelerate the growth of advanced technologies such as AI.

Topics: OpenAI ChatGPT G42 UAE

Al Arabiya host slams IDF spokesperson: 'Don't dictate what we cover'

Al Arabiya host slams IDF spokesperson: ‘Don’t dictate what we cover’
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

  Adraee repeatedly avoiding answering a question about whether Israel would agree to an international investigation into the Gaza hospital blast
Arab News

LONDON: An Al Arabiya presenter has gone viral on social media after slamming the Israeli military’s spokesperson for dictating what the broadcaster should say regarding the aggression against Gaza.

In an interview yesterday, Taher Baraka told his guest Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Forces’ Arabic-language spokesperson: “You do not get to dictate what we should say in Arab media.”

An excerpt from the interview was shared on X, with commentators commending Baraka for his response.

Baraka has also been praised by colleagues and social media users for challenging the IDF’s spokesperson during the same interview on the bombing of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, which took place on the evening of Oct. 17.

Baraka asked his guest if Israel would agree to an international investigation into the targeting of the hospital.

Adraee avoided the question and instead said that Israel based its claim that it was not responsible for the incident on “four factors, the first of which is that no raid was carried out — not by land, not by sea, and not by air — in that area at that time.”

Baraka repeated his question: “Since Israel is confident it did not carry out the raid, would it agree to (cooperate with) an international investigation commission?”

The IDF spokesperson skirted the question a second time, accusing Hamas of being the only party to commit war crimes during the current conflict.

Baraka persisted, however, and requested that Adraee focus on the matter at hand.

After Adraee evaded the question for a third time, stressing that Israel was “at war with terrorism,” Baraka said: “So you do not agree to (cooperate with) an international investigation commission because you have doubts. You are not confident in your narrative.”

The IDF official insisted he was confident in the Israeli narrative, describing it as “a truth.”

Baraka interjected: “Then why would you not state on air now that Israel’s official stance is to agree (to an international investigation)?

“Why not state it, and we will have breaking news that Israel consents to an international investigation commission, or share your own opinion as the Israeli military’s spokesperson that the IDF consents?”

Eventually, the Al Arabiya presenter accused Adraee of “clearly avoiding” the question about an international investigation commission because Israel “is not confident” in its narrative.

“If you were confident, you would have consented to an international investigation commission,” Baraka said.

A blast at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza killed at least 500 Palestinians amid Israel’s unrelenting airstrikes in Gaza. Humanitarian organizations and several world leaders condemned the attack as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Topics: Al Arabiya Gaza Israel-Hamas war

Meta to limit some Facebook comments on Israeli, Palestinian posts

Meta to limit some Facebook comments on Israeli, Palestinian posts
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

  Individuals can only comment posts created by users 'in the region' to only their friends and followers
  Announcement comes as EU issued a one-week ultimatum to Meta and TikTok to detail anti-disinformation measures
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook-owner Meta Platforms on Wednesday introduced temporary measures to limit “potentially unwelcome or unwanted comments” on posts about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Meta said it will change the default setting for people who can comment on new and public Facebook posts created by users “in the region” to only their friends and followers, Meta said in an updated blog post.

A Meta spokesperson declined to specify how the company defined the region. Users can opt-out and change the setting at any time, Meta said.

The social media company added it will disable the ability to see the first one or two comments on posts while scrolling the Facebook feed.

“Our policies are designed to keep people safe on our apps while giving everyone a voice.” Meta said.

“We apply these policies equally around the world and there is no truth to the suggestion that we are deliberately suppressing voice.”

Earlier this week, some users who posted in support for Palestine or Gaza citizens accused Meta of suppressing their content.

Meta designates Hamas as a “dangerous organization” and bans content praising the group.

Mondoweiss, a news website that covers Palestinian human rights, said on social media platform X on Oct. 10 that Instagram had twice suspended the profile of its video correspondent.

Other Instagram users reported their posts and stories about Palestine were not receiving views.

In a statement to Arab News, Meta denied allegations of censorship based on taking sides or silencing Palestinian voices.

They explained that the issue was caused by a now-fixed bug, which had been preventing re-posted content from appearing correctly in a user’s story.

“The suggestion that we’re trying to suppress a particular community or point of view is categorically untrue,” a spokesperson said.

“Our policies are designed to give everyone a voice while keeping people safe on our apps, and we apply these policies regardless of who is posting, or their personal beliefs.”

“This bug affected accounts equally around the globe – not only people trying to post about what’s happening in Israel and Gaza – and it had nothing to do with the subject matter of the content,” Meta added.

The decision coincides with the European Union giving Meta and TikTok a one-week ultimatum to furnish information about their efforts to combat the dissemination of terrorist, violent, and hate speech content on their platforms.

This ultimatum comes in light of the recently enacted Digital Services Act (DSA), which took effect in August.

According to the DSA, significant online platforms are now obligated to step up their efforts in removing unlawful and harmful content, or they could face fines of up to 6 percent of their global revenue.

With Reuters

Topics: Meta Facebook War on Gaza Israel Palestine EU

Russian-American journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as a foreign agent

Russian-American journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as a foreign agent
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
Follow

  Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty editor Alsu Kurmasheva is the second US journalist to be detained in Russia this year
  Authorities accused Kurmasheva of collecting information about Russia's military activities
AP

LONDON: A Russian-American journalist working for a US government-funded media company has been detained in Russia and charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, according to her employer.
Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty editor Alsu Kurmasheva is the second US journalist to be detained in Russia this year. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for alleged spying in March.
Kurmasheva, an editor with RFE/RL’s Tatar-Bashkir service, is being held in a temporary detention center, the Committee to Protect Journalists said, citing a Russian state news agency.
The Tatar-Inform agency posted video which showed Kurmasheva being marched into an administrative building accompanied by four men, two of whom held her arms and wore balaclavas.
Tatar-Inform said authorities accused Kurmasheva of collecting information about Russia’s military activities “in order to transmit information to foreign sources,” suggesting she received information about university teachers who were mobilized into the Russian army.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said she was charged with failing to register as a foreign agent in her capacity as a person collecting information on Russian military activities. It cited local authorities saying the information “could be used against the security of the Russian Federation.”
If convicted, Kurmasheva could be sentenced to up to five years in prison, the New York-based press freedom group said.
“Alsu is a highly respected colleague, devoted wife, and dedicated mother to two children,” Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty Acting President Jeffrey Gedmin said. “She needs to be released so she can return to her family immediately.”
Kurmasheva, who lives in Prague with her family, was stopped at Kazan International Airport on June 2 after traveling to Russia for a family emergency on May 20, according to RFE/RL.
Officials at the airport confiscated Kurmasheva’s US and Russian passports and she was later fined for failing to register her US passport with Russian authorities. She was waiting for her passports to be returned when the new charge of failing to register as a foreign agent was announced Wednesday, RFE/RL said.
RFE/RL was told to register by Russian authorities as a foreign agent in December 2017. It brought a case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights in 2021, challenging Russia’s use of foreign agent laws that resulted in the organization being fined millions of dollars.
Kurmasheva reported on ethnic minority communities in Tatarstan and Bashkortostan in Russia, including projects to protect and preserve the Tatar language and culture despite “increased pressure” on Tatars from Russian authorities, her employer said.
Analysts have pointed out that Moscow may be using jailed Americans as bargaining chips after US-Russian tensions soared when Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At least two US citizens arrested in Russia in recent years — including WNBA star Brittney Griner — have been exchanged for Russians jailed in the US
“Journalism is not a crime, and Kurmasheva’s detention is yet more proof that Russia is determined to stifle independent reporting,” Gulnoza Said, the Committee to Protect Journalists’ Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, said.
Kurmasheva’s detention comes seven months after the Wall Street Journal’s Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) east of Moscow. He has appeared in court multiple times since his arrest and unsuccessfully appealed his continued imprisonment.
Russia’s Federal Security Service alleged Gershkovich, “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”
Gershkovich and the Journal deny the allegations, and the US government has declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities haven’t detailed any evidence to support the espionage charges. Court proceedings against him are closed because prosecutors say details of the criminal case are classified.

Topics: US Russia journalist Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty

Musk considers removing X platform from Europe over EU law

Musk considers removing X platform from Europe over EU law
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

  Musk responded dismissing the news as false
  He called Business Insider, which broke the story, as 'not legitimate'
Arab News

LONDON: Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, is considering removing the service formerly called Twitter from Europe in response to a new Internet platform regulation in the region, news site Insider reported on Wednesday.
The billionaire has discussed removing the app’s availability in the region, or blocking users in the European Union from accessing it, a person familiar with the company told the publication.
The European Union in August adopted the Digital Services Act (DSA), which sets forth rules for preventing the spread of harmful content, banning or limiting certain user-targeting practices, and sharing some internal data with regulators and associated researchers, among other things.
On Thursday, Musk took to the platform to denied the leak, calling the news “utterly false” and criticizing Business Insider as “not a real publication”.
The financial and business news website has a history of mixed reporting, particularly concerning Musk’s companies.

With Reuters

Topics: X Elon Musk EU Business Insider

'Piers Morgan: Israel is ISIS,' says Bassem Youssef in viral interview

‘Piers Morgan: Israel is ISIS,’ says Bassem Youssef in viral interview
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

  The British presenter rejected the suggestion that his words could be interpreted in this way but the Egyptian satirist predicted that would be the headline the next day
  During the same interview, Youssef mocked Israel for claiming to be 'the only military force in the world that warns civilians before bombing them'
Arab News

LONDON: Comments made by Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef during an interview on Piers Morgan’s TV talk show, in which he accused Morgan of comparing Israel to Daesh, have gone viral on social media in the two days since they were broadcast.

During his show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Monday evening, Morgan suggested that it would be difficult to eradicate Hamas, as Israeli authorities have vowed to do, “without massive, colossal damage” that results in mass deaths among the innocent civilian population of Gaza.

Youssef responded: “So if I can understand this correctly, basically Israel is doing this to pressure the Palestinian community in Gaza to turn against Hamas, is that right? This is exactly what terrorist organizations do.”

He added: “Terrorist organizations would have no chance beating a whole nation in battle. So, they terrorize and kill the civilians in order to spread fear and terror so (that) they (the civilians) can turn against their government to change their policy or to resign.

“You have just compared Israel with ISIS,” he told Morgan, using another term for the terror group Daesh.

Morgan rejected the suggestion that his words could be interpreted as making such a comparison. However, Youssef persisted, saying that the big headline in newspapers the following day would be: “Piers Morgan: Israel is ISIS.”

Youssef subsequently shared an edited extract of the interview on X, but Morgan responded with a reply in which he asked: “Why did you cut off the end of this where I say the correct comparison is between Hamas and ISIS?”

 

 

In the full-length interview, uploaded to Morgan’s YouTube channel, the British presenter does indeed tell his guest that Hamas can be likened to ISIS, saying: “They are both nihilists, intent on killing as many Jewish people and others as they can possibly kill.”

During the same interview, Youssef mocked Israel for claiming to be “the only military force in the world that warns civilians before bombing them.” He was basing this claim on a statement made by Ron De Santis, the governor of Florida and a Republican candidate for the US presidency.

Sarcastically describing the move as “cute,” Youssef wondered how such an approach might affect Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“With this logic, if Russian troops started warning Ukrainians before bombing their houses, we’re cool with Putin, right?” he said. “Okay, Habibi, you have warned them, go invade. It’s fine. You have done your job.”

In retaliation for a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza, so far killing at least 3,300 Palestinians. The deadliest single incident so far was a strike on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday, which is believed to have killed more than 500 people, sparking worldwide condemnation.

Topics: Israel-Hamas war Bassem Youssef Gaza

Related

Israel to stop Al Jazeera operations in country amid Gaza coverage controversy
Media
Israel to stop Al Jazeera operations in country amid Gaza coverage controversy
Musk’s X platform allows Israeli state media to run ad campaigns despite ban
Media
Musk’s X platform allows Israeli state media to run ad campaigns despite ban

