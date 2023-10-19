OpenAI expands to Middle East in new partnership with G42

LONDON: OpenAI, renowned for its ChatGPT AI platform, has joined forces with Abu Dhabi-based cloud and AI company, G42, to extend its influence in the Middle East.

G42 announced on Wednesday its focus on leveraging OpenAI’s generative AI models in sectors such as finance, energy, health care and public services, aligning with its active engagement in these fields.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s co-founder and CEO, emphasized the partnership’s potential to harness AI’s transformative capabilities effectively, particularly tailored to the region’s needs.

“Our partnership with G42 is a significant commitment to further harnessing AI’s transformative power,” Altman said.

“Leveraging G42’s industry expertise, we aim to empower businesses and communities with effective solutions that resonate with the nuances of the region.”

Announced on the sidelines of the Gitex Global technology conference in Dubai, the collaboration is expected to develop and deploy tailored solutions, simplifying access to generative AI services and lay the foundation for “equitable advancements” in generative AI across the globe.

The OpenAI-G42 partnership is positioning AI as a “transformative force for good, fueling innovation and progress,” Xiao said.

“It transcends technological synergy; it’s a convergence of value and vision … to shape a future where AI benefits all of humanity.”

The rise of generative AI investments suggests that GCC countries could benefit from about $23.5 billion in economic growth by 2030, according to a recent report by global consultancy firm PwC.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have played a pivotal role in driving generative AI adoption in the GCC through major investments and dedicated policies that garnered international attention.

The Technology Innovation Institute, a research center supported by Abu Dhabi’s government, recently unveiled its Falcon flagship Large Language Model program, along with an advanced version, aiming to enhance the development of generative AI capabilities in the region.

Earlier in April, TII also launched NOOR, which at the time of its launch was the world’s largest Arabic natural language processing model.

In July, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the establishment of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics in Riyadh in a bid to accelerate the growth of advanced technologies such as AI.