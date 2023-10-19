You are here

French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments

French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments
French police officers guard the entrance of the Chateau de Versailles after a security alert on Oct. 17, 2023 in Versailles. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments

French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments
  • Airports and schools around France also fell victim to bomb alerts and forced evacuations after a similar rash of warnings a day earlier
  • No bombs have been found, but authorities can’t take risks with the lives of travelers, students or workers
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
PARIS: The sumptuous Palace of Versailles was forced to evacuate visitors on Thursday for the fourth time in less than a week for a security check after a bomb alert.
Airports and schools around France also fell victim to bomb alerts and forced evacuations after a similar rash of warnings a day earlier. Even a nuclear research institute received a threat on Thursday.
Pranksters or plotters?
No bombs have been found, but authorities can’t take risks with the lives of travelers, students or workers. Still, the government is growing impatient, threatening prison terms and heavy fines for those making fake bomb threats. A rash of false alarms forced the evacuation of 15 airports and cancelation of 130 flights, as well as shutting the doors to the Palace of Versailles repeatedly since last Saturday.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday evening that 18 people had been detained in the last 48 hours — mostly, but not only, minors.
The barrage of alerts “disorganizes our security services and obviously stops society from functioning,” Darmanin said in an interview with BFM-TV. False alerts also “pose an enormous risk in case of a (real) problem.”
The minister said that “enormous means” are being used to identify pranksters with their phone numbers and addresses.
“We tell those listening: We will find everyone,” he said.
Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti blamed the alerts on “little jokers, little clowns” and warned of the consequences.
Under French law, prank calls can be punished with up to 3 years’ imprisonment and fines of 45,000 euros ($47,000), the minister said. The justice minister said minors’ parents could be made to pay for damages, while the interior minister said that student pranksters won’t get off the hook: their names and phone numbers will be transmitted to the National Education system.
“We don’t need this. We don’t need troublemakers, psychosis, at this moment,” the justice minister said Wednesday.
Police said that at least seven airports received threats on Thursday, mainly by email. Among those targeted were airports at Lille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Nantes and Toulouse.
France has been on heightened alert since the fatal stabbing of a schoolteacher last week that was blamed on a suspected Islamic extremist who allegedly declared allegiance to the Daesh group.
A funeral service for Dominique Bernard, the French-language teacher killed by a knife wound to the neck, was held Thursday in Arras, the northern town where he taught at the Gambetta-Carnot school. President Emmanuel Macron was in attendance — his plane on the tarmac of nearby Lille airport, among those evacuated during the morning service, according to the local Voix du Nord newspaper.
Among threats received Thursday was one at a nuclear research facility in Grenoble, in the southeast. Two delivery men, aged 23 and 26, were arrested after leaving a package at the Laue Langevin Institute and telling guards as they left, “We did it. We delivered a bomb,” the local Le Dauphine Libere reported.
French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said false threats were made against 17 airports on Wednesday, causing widespread disruption, the evacuation of 15 airports, cancelation of 130 flights and many flight delays.
It is the regional prefects who decide, on a case-by-case basis, whether threats necessitate an evacuation.
“For the moment, we have no miracle solution,” said Nicolas Paulissen, general delegate for the Union of French Airports which is present at all 150 airports around the country. The bomb risk cannot be ignored, but “we can’t stop airports from functioning.”
He noted, however, that airports are capable of adapting to threats and crises.
“Adaptation is in our DNA,” Paulissen said.
Beaune, the transport minister, underscored the government’s firm message about the barrage of bomb alerts.
“These false alerts are not bad jokes. They are crimes,” Beaune posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Topics: Paris bomb threat Palace of Versailles pranksters

US State Department official resigns over Biden's 'destructive' supply of weapons to Israel

US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘destructive’ supply of weapons to Israel
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘destructive’ supply of weapons to Israel

US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘destructive’ supply of weapons to Israel
  • Paul said that in his 11 years at the bureau, he had “made more moral compromises than I can recall.”
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A US State Department official has resigned in protest at what he called the Biden administration’s “intellectual bankruptcy” in supplying further weapons and ammunition to Israel, The Guardian reported on Thursday.
Israeli bombings have killed more than 3,700 people in Gaza, while nearly 12,500 others have been wounded, in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.


Josh Paul, the director of congressional and public affairs for the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, said on Wednesday in a letter posted on LinkedIn that the government “rushing” to provide arms to Israel was “shortsighted, destructive, unjust, and contradictory to the very values that we publicly espouse.”
His resignation came a day after an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in the Gaza Strip killed hundreds of people, many of whom were children.
“But I believe to the core of my soul that the response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people,” he wrote.
“This administration’s response — and much of Congress’s as well — is an impulsive reaction built on confirmation bias, political convenience, intellectual bankruptcy, and bureaucratic inertia.”
The New York Times reported that Biden planned to ask Congress for $10 billion in “mostly military assistance” for Israel.
Paul characterized the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs as “the US government entity most responsible for the transfer and provision of arms to partners and allies.”
He said that in his 11 years at the bureau, he had “made more moral compromises than I can recall.”
Paul wrote: “I knew (the role) was not without its moral complexity and moral compromises, and I made myself a promise that I would stay for as long as I felt the harm I might do could be outweighed by the good I could do. I am leaving today because I believe that in our current course with regards to the continued — indeed, expanded and expedited — provision of lethal arms to Israel, I have reached the end of that bargain.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza

Saudi Arabia and UAE join Time to Act climate conference in Tokyo

Saudi Arabia and UAE join Time to Act climate conference in Tokyo
Updated 46 min 47 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Follow

Saudi Arabia and UAE join Time to Act climate conference in Tokyo

Saudi Arabia and UAE join Time to Act climate conference in Tokyo
  • Mohammed Al-Dahlawi from the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia talked about the Red Sea Project
  • “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken decisive action toward achieving a more sustainable future”
Updated 46 min 47 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia and UAE made contributions to the Time to Act Forum in Tokyo on Wednesday as the international climate conference COP28 in Dubai approaches at the end of November.
Mohammed Al-Dahlawi from the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia talked about the Red Sea Project, which concerns regenerative tourism and will include 50 hotel facilities completely powered by renewable sources. It is being designed by Japanese architect KUMA Kengo.
Al-Dahlawi also highlighted the collaboration with Japanese companies, which can obtain low carbon credits in exchange for their collaboration with the Kingdom, and outlined measures taken by his government to help reduce the effects of climate change.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken decisive action toward achieving a more sustainable future,” he said. “The Saudi Green Initiative unites environmental protection, energy transition and a sustainability program with the overarching aim of offsetting and reducing carbon emissions.”
Shihab Al Faheem, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, who concluded the session, talked about the key points to be developed heading toward COP28 in Dubai. “Accelerating energy transition, addressing climate finance, prioritizing people and encouraging total inclusiveness for all,” he said.
“With COP28 being less than a month away, I think it’s very important for us to see the results of the first global stocktake. This is the time to show our commitment to reversing climate change and accelerating decarbonization.”
Speakers agreed that fossil fuels still have a lot of importance in the real economy, along with nuclear energy and it was not immediately possible to move directly to renewable energies without global finance making sufficient efforts to achieve this.
 

Topics: COP28 Japan UAE Saudi Arabia

'Their pain is our pain': Filipinos in Marawi protest in solidarity with Gaza

‘Their pain is our pain’: Filipinos in Marawi protest in solidarity with Gaza
Updated 19 October 2023
Ellie Aben
Follow

‘Their pain is our pain’: Filipinos in Marawi protest in solidarity with Gaza

‘Their pain is our pain’: Filipinos in Marawi protest in solidarity with Gaza
  • Residents call for ceasefire and humanitarian relief to enter territory
  • Protest organizer speaks out against pro-Israel misinformation in Western media
Updated 19 October 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Thousands of Filipinos on Thursday protested in Marawi City in solidarity with Palestinians — and called for an end to the ongoing Israeli bombardment of civilians in Gaza and an investigation into possible war crimes.

At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, when Tel Aviv began the onslaught on the densely populated enclave. This followed an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

The Health Ministry said most of the casualties of the daily strikes had been women and children after bombs targeted residential buildings, schools, and medical facilities. Hundreds of people were killed on Tuesday night when an Israeli missile hit Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in central Gaza.

In Marawi, the province of Lanao del Sur capital in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, protesters took to the streets holding placards that read “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Drieza A. Lininding, chairman of the Moro Consensus Group, which co-organized the protest, told Arab News: “Their pain is our pain ... We condemn the recent Israeli strike on Al-Ahli Hospital that killed more than 500 and trapped thousands of Palestinians. 

“This kind of attack is the trademark of Israel targeting unarmed civilians, schools, and mosques. The international community should wake up and stop Israel’s genocide campaign against the Palestinians.”

Lininding said that thousands of Marawi residents came to the Grand Solidarity Rally to call for a ceasefire and for humanitarian relief to be sent to Gaza.

Israel said on Wednesday it would allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to Gaza, where since the beginning of the attacks it has cut off power, water, food, fuel, and medicine supplies. This intensified an existing blockade of an enclave that is home to 2.3 million people.

Trucks loaded with foreign aid had on Thursday reached Rafah, the crossing between Gaza and Egypt. However, mediations to let them in were unsuccessful after Israeli airstrikes forced the border post to shut down last week.

Lininding said it was important to demonstrate amid widespread pro-Israel disinformation and misinformation in the mainstream media.

“We believe, as Muslims and humans, we have the responsibility to expose the double-standard policies of the West when it comes to Israel,” he said.

Maulana Mamutuk, president of Ranao Charitable Society and a co-organizer of the protest, said it was significant that it took place in a city well acquainted with war.

In 2017, Marawi was destroyed after months of fighting between militants and government forces. Thousands of displaced people are still waiting to return to the city and rebuild their homes.

“We are living testimony how hard, how difficult it is to be displaced. We are evacuees, so we know and we feel how hard leaving your home is ... how hard it is to be distraught, threatened by bullets and bombs,” Mamutuk added.

“Our objective is calling for a ceasefire ... We are calling on all people who can, to do something.”

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Israel Gaza Hamas Philippines

UK asylum-seekers return to Bibby Stockholm barge after legionella bacteria discovery

UK asylum-seekers return to Bibby Stockholm barge after legionella bacteria discovery
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

UK asylum-seekers return to Bibby Stockholm barge after legionella bacteria discovery

UK asylum-seekers return to Bibby Stockholm barge after legionella bacteria discovery
  • Some men expressed their fear of living on the barge but were worried their asylum claims may be rejected if they resisted
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Asylum-seekers have started to return to the Bibby Stockholm barge less than three months after it was evacuated when legionella bacteria was discovered in the water supply, The Guardian has reported.
About 30 men reportedly arrived by bus at the port in Portland, Dorset, on Thursday, while another 45 are set to arrive on Friday and Monday.
Some of the men reportedly expressed their fear of living on the barge again but were worried their asylum claims may be rejected if they resisted.
“I am worried and afraid. I do not want to go to the barge, but I don’t have the courage to disobey, I am literally helpless,” one man told The Guardian.
He added: “I don’t know what is waiting for me. What will the government’s next pilot plans be for the men they are putting on the barge? We feel like pawns in their game, guinea pigs in their experiments.
“What experiment will they enact on us next? What is at the end of this devastating and crazy wait? Will I be able to save my life and my family?”
Around 50 local residents and activists gathered at the port gates to protest about the return of the men. Some of those present wanted to extend a welcoming hand to those returning, The Guardian reported.

Candy Udwin, a member of Dorset Stand Up to Racism, criticized UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman. She said that her decision to make the men return seemed more political than practical — and highlighted the exorbitant costs involved.
“It’s not practical. It’s going to be the most expensive asylum seeker accommodation ever with the money they’re having to spend on it,” Udwin said.
The UK government claims that this accommodation is part of a larger effort to reduce the daily £8 million ($9.7 million) expenditure on housing asylum-seekers in hotels.
However, the barge has been plagued by issues since asylum-seekers arrived on Aug. 7. Alongside the discovery of legionella bacteria, concerns were also raised about fire safety and far-right activity in the area.
Udwin added: “It’s not surprising they are scared to return. There are still those who think it is a potential floating Grenfell (Tower).”
She said in the four days the men were onboard in the summer, some had never left the barge due to problems accessing and leaving it, describing the experience as prison-like.
Meanwhile, members of the Portland Global Friendship Group prepared welcome packs for the men. These included toiletries, a map of the island, a notebook, and contact details for the group. Members greeted the bus with signs of welcome and bouquets of flowers.
“The guys have been through so much. It’s been so unsettling for them,” one of the group members, Heather, told The Guardian.
She asked for her full name not to be disclosed because she had received threats for assisting the asylum-seekers.
Heather continued: “I’ve never met so many educated, skilled, lovely, and brave people. There are electrical engineers, pharmacists, and architects. 

“It’s a disgrace we’re spending all the money on this but if we processed them quickly and humanely this wouldn’t be happening. We are a poor community but we are a really kind community and where the government fails, we will stand up. “We have so many volunteers — hairdressers offering to give haircuts, teachers offering to give lessons, and people with mental health backgrounds. We don’t want the barge but they will be part of our community.”
Portland Mayor Carralyn Parkes told The Guardian: “The whole idea is to be as cruel as possible to deter people from claiming asylum. They are human beings and they are welcome in Portland.”
Meanwhile, the Rev. Stephen Lake, bishop of Salisbury, wrote a welcoming letter to the men, promising them a “humane” reception from the local community  “Jesus was a refugee and received the care of others,” he said.
 

Topics: Bibby Stockholm

Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine

Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine

Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine
  • €10 million will be given to UNRWA, while €3 million will go to the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs’ Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Ireland on Wednesday allocated €13 million ($13.7 million) in additional funding for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.
Of this, €10 million will be given to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, which provides essential services to 5.7 million people in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.
Meanwhile, €3 million will go towards the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs’ Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund.
The contributions will bring Ireland’s support to the people of Palestine to €29 million in 2023.
“We are witnessing tragic and shocking events in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory in the aftermath of the heinous attack by Hamas on Israel,” said Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin.
“I have said repeatedly that there should be a humanitarian ceasefire to meet the urgent basic needs of the people in Gaza. It is essential that humanitarian relief is provided to those who need it.
“This funding from Ireland will help the UN and others provide essential support to extremely vulnerable people, in particular those in Gaza who are dealing with acute and severe challenges.”

Martin, who is also Ireland’s foreign minister, pointed out that his country was a longstanding supporter of the critical work undertaken by UNRWA with and on behalf of Palestinian refugees.

He added that Ireland remained firmly committed to its political and financial support to the agency in such “deteriorating circumstances.”

Martin said: “I am acutely aware of how urgently funding is needed by UNRWA following my call with Commissioner General (Philippe) Lazzarini on Oct. 16. He articulated in the clearest terms that the situation unfolding in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented magnitude.
“UNRWA plays a vital role in delivering critical services such as healthcare, education, humanitarian relief and social services. Ireland remains a committed partner of the agency.
“Providing &euro;3 million in assistance to the Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund will also address the escalating humanitarian needs by enabling rapid deployment of aid, particularly in life-saving sectors that have been hit hardest by the current conflict including health, shelter, food security and protection.”
 

Topics: UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Ireland

