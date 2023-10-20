Carthage Film Festival canceled in solidarity with Palestinians

You are here

The festival is a major event in the Tunisian cultural calendar. (AFP)
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News/AFP
DUBAI: The Tunisian government on Thursday announced the cancellation of the 34th Carthage Film Festival in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Scheduled to take place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, the festival, which accepts entries only from Arab or African directors, is a major event in the Tunisian cultural calendar.

In a statement, the Culture Ministry said it was cancelling the event, “in solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and considering the critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip ... following the brutal Zionist aggression.”

On Thursday, organizers of Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival postponed the sixth edition for the second time due to the “distressing circumstances” in Gaza.

And Qatar called off the 11th edition of its Ajyal Film Festival which had been set to run from Nov. 8 to 16.
 

DUBAI: When she was planning her latest collection — due to launch at Riyadh Fashion Week — Saudi designer Honayda Serafi was thinking about Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi female astronaut to go into space. Titled “Cosmos,” the collection was inspired by, and celebrates, the women who paved the way for Barnawi. Serafi referenced the horizon, moon, and stars when creating the collection’s purple, blue, and silver color palette.

Serafi’s label Honayda’s show is one of the most anticipated at Riyadh Fashion Week. From being the first Saudi brand to be sold at London’s prestigious department store Harrods and multiple international celebrities sporting her designs, to creating Princess Rajwa’s pre-wedding henna night dress this year, the label has had tremendous success since its inception in 2017.

Serafi was raised in Jeddah and attended Dar Al Hanan School – one of the country’s first schools for girls. Growing up, she traveled frequently with her family and loved experiencing different cultures.

Summer/Spring 24. (Supplied)

“I discovered that traveling gave me a great perspective on other people’s cultures, and I would often compare fashion, food, and music. It (engaged) the creativity in me,” says Serafi. And she was particularly fascinated by fashion magazines and the red carpet. “From a young age, I saw myself walking on the red carpet. Don’t ask me how. Don’t ask me when,” the designer says with a laugh.

She fondly recalls her first independent shopping experience when she was 13. She was given 5,000 riyals (a little over $1,300) for a shopping spree and was escorted by one of her aunts to a department store.

“It was such a wow moment for me; to shop for my taste without being directed by my parents or older sister. I still remember everything I bought,” she says.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

Fashion often consumed her during her formative years, and she adds that any school or university project would somehow end up being fashion-focused.

After completing high school, Serafi studied fine arts at King Abdulaziz University and later started working from home designing kaftans and abayas. However, that didn’t fulfill the vision she had for herself, so she decided to take the plunge and start her own label.

“The circumstances, in the beginning, were not easy, especially with kids. And, back then, women weren’t allowed to travel for business. But I had made up my mind and decided I would do this.” Using her own savings, she launched her brand.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

She had no formal training so learned everything on the job. It wasn’t easy going. Serafi started the company with just two employees and traveled extensively for research and to find the right manufacturers and suppliers. It was all about trial and error, she explains.

She initially started operations in Turkey, then moved to Saudi before finally setting up shop in Lebanon. “I made many mistakes on my journey. I would ask people in the fashion industry for help and guidance, and many of them were very limited in the information they would pass on. It was an emotional rollercoaster at times,” Serafi says.

She adds that no one really believed in a Saudi woman who wanted to create a ready-to-wear brand. But she was determined to challenge the stereotype of being simply a consumer to become one of the players in the international market.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

In 2017, soon after the label was launched, she caught the attention of Egyptian musician and actress Angham, who purchased one of her dresses at a boutique in Cairo to wear to an event.

“She wore the dress on stage and everyone called me, asking, ‘Honayda, is this your dress?’ It was such a surprise, and that’s when the brand started getting recognized among Arab celebrities.”

International recognition was not far behind. When Serafi hosted an event in Paris for one of her capsule collections, she says, “The boutique invited many media members and celebrities, and more people wanted to get to know the brand.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

Since then, it’s been a series of wins for the designer. Her celebrity fanbase is vast, from Priyanka Chopra to Lupita Nyongo and Injy El Mokkaddem.

As a self-taught designer and entrepreneur, Serafi remembers the hardships she faced and actively supports emerging talent in the Kingdom. “I told myself early on that I would never be stingy in sharing my knowledge with anyone who wants to start a brand. Success isn’t only about me — it’s about the whole industry. I’m doing this now with the younger generation, especially Saudis.”

Serafi proudly adds that she mentored five designers for Saudi 100 Brands, two of whom presented their collections in Milan this September.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

Right now, though, her focus is on Riyadh Fashion Week.

“I had multiple opportunities to present on international runways like Paris and New York, but it didn’t tempt me,” she says. “Since I took my first step in Saudi, I also wanted the second step (for the brand) to be on home ground. Hosting Honayda’s first runway show with the Fashion Commission and Ministry of Culture is an honor.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

It is also, she says, an emotional moment for her; to participate in fashion week with all the other Saudi fashion designers building the local fashion industry.

“The Fashion Commission is doing a tremendous job to shed light on our industry, and I see the effect of it. Riyadh Fashion Week isn’t the first thing to happen; it’s a continuation of the hard work that has been ongoing,” she says. “It’s time to shine and take it to the next level.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

DUBAI: On Oct. 24, Sotheby’s will present the most important collection of Saudi modernist art ever to appear at auction as part of its 20th Century Art/Middle East sale in London. The sale presents a unique group of modernist works assembled by Shatha Ibrahim Al-Tassan, a prominent collector who founded the Hewar Art Gallery in Riyadh in 2006.  

“From a young age I was influenced by my father’s passion for championing the arts. I would say I’ve always been a collector from afar, walking around as a kid admiring — and picking favorites out of — the artworks my father (had) around the house,” Al-Tassan tells Arab News. She began collecting for herself in 2005, “carrying forward the love and appreciation of art.” 

The collection contains several major works by Saudi modernists, including pieces by Mounirah Mosly, Mohammed Al-Saleem, Abdul Jabbar Al-Yahya, Taha Al-Sabban, and Abdulrahman Al-Soliman, as well as pieces by significant Egyptian, Iraqi, Syrian, Tunisian and Lebanese artists.  

“(This is) the most extensive collection of Saudi Modern art ever to appear at auction,” says Ashkan Baghestani, Sotheby’s contemporary art specialist. “As with most art movements, this did not happen in isolation and half of the collection is made up of artists from (elsewhere in) the region who had an equally important influence, together showcasing a wealth of artistic dialogue.” 

The auction comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is rapidly transforming its arts and cultural scene.  

“Supporting the arts will always be an endeavor I’m glad to be a part of, and my collecting passion still remains geared towards modern art,” Al-Tassan says. “Seeing the cultural growth in recent years, I feel that parting ways with these foundational artworks will help grow awareness of Middle Eastern art, and perhaps allow the next person to start their collecting journey on the right foot.” 

Here, we examine some of the highlights from the works on offer. 

Mohammed Al-Saleem 

‘Untitled’  

Al-Saleem was born in 1939 and became one of the leading artists of his generation, contributing greatly to the evolution of the Saudi art scene. His work often fused modernist abstraction with traditional elements from daily Saudi life. This 1986 work, according to Alexandra Roy, the auction head, “essentially banishes form and landscape, reimagining the distant dunes of the desert horizon through contained slabs of color, which emerge as if struggling against one another across the surface of the image. Its layering and shading suggest a search for subtle accords and variations similar to that with which a composer achieves musical harmony, creating an astonishing sense of energy and dynamism. The artist effectively reconciles two ostensibly opposing styles of abstraction and figuration whilst balancing delicately on the edge of both.” 

Mounirah Mosly 

‘Untitled’  

The Makkah-born artist, Roy explains, “celebrates nature, color and the Arabian Peninsula’s historical culture through (experiments) with material and texture: she has worked with natural dyes (made by herself), copper, plant fibers, papyrus and paper, often employing them in collage. In this way, the artist pays homage to her heritage and travels.” Born in 1954, Mosly was one of the Kingdom’s first established female artists. In this piece from 2001, Roy says, “Mosly uses the technique of handwoven carpets. Through what is regarded as a traditionally female craft, this work can be interpreted as a meditation upon the sensations, emotions and aspirations of the Arab woman in this particular time and space.”  

She continues: “The carpet hangs from a wooden window frame, which the artist would source from northern Saudi Arabia.”  

Abduljabbar Al-Yahya 

‘Artist 2’  

1985, oil on canvas (estimate £150,000-200,000) 

Al-Yahya, a former journalist, focuses on abstract depictions of nature and humanity in his work, with a strong focus on Saudi landscapes. This poignant work was painted in 1985. As Roy explains, “The dangling, elongated limbs — typical to Al Yahya’s figures — and slack head recall Jacques-Louis David’s celebrated ‘The Death of Marat’ … In spite of the intentional facelessness — a common feature of Al Yahya’s oeuvre, which renders caricatures of popular life with a distinctive flatness — the work is imbued with a sense of sobriety.”  

Taha Al-Sabban 

‘Untitled’ 

Born in Makkah in 1948, Al-Sabban lived in Lebanon, Italy and the UK before returning to Saudi Arabia with a strong individual artistry, one that married contemporary styles with the rich heritage and natural landscape of his homeland. Jeddah, where he also lived, inspired him to depict nature, especially — as in this colorful abstract work from 1999 — the sea. The artist, Roy says, “captures the nature of the ocean through a cool, deep palette and vertical energy, as if the forms are rising, swaying from the seafloor. At this time, it became increasingly important to uphold a sense of national identity and contemporary painting allowed Al-Sabban to visually contemplate his heritage and resurrect a local memory.” As the artist himself explained in 2019, as per Sotheby’s catalogue, “all the artworks that I produce are linked to a place.” 

Hussein Bikar  

‘A Drinking Fountain in Nubia’ 

This piece comes from the Egyptian artist’s “Nubia” series. Bikar sought to return Egyptian art to its national roots, rejecting its Europeanization. He was greatly impacted by the displacement of the Nubian population following the construction of the Aswan High Dam. He saw the evacuation of Nubia as leading to the destruction of its cultural and architectural heritage. 

“Bikar’s works are often characterized by a sculptural quality that captures the modernist aesthetic without neglecting meaning, and (pays) homage to the art of the earlier Islamic period,” Roy says. “(This) work demonstrates Bikar’s sensitive handling of color and form; the landscape is flooded with the warmth of the sun, perhaps setting or rising, casting blue shadows that imbue the painting with an architectonic quality.”  

Shafic Abboud  

‘Composition’ 

 

Born in 1926 in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, Abboud showcased his connection to the landscape, light and natural abundance of his homeland throughout his work. This stunning piece, Roy explains, was “conceived at a catalyst moment in Abboud’s career, it captures a new lease of painterly spirit; earthy hues of yellow … created by animated strokes produce a patchwork effect, that invigorates the canvas with an almost autonomous life.” Abboud himself described his paintings as if they were alive; in a statement for his 2001 retrospective for Galerie Claude Lemand in Paris, he wrote, "The work is completed when it has its skin, its real skin. What I am putting right now are the layers underneath, and then it will gradually create itself.” 

DUBAI: How good is Benedict Cumberbatch? It’s a question even the actor himself doesn’t have an answer to. He’s 47 now, 13 years removed from the moment the BBC’s “Sherlock” turned him from underrated supporting player into in-demand leading man overnight. Since then, he’s been nominated for two Oscars, played an integral role in the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and become a household name across the world. But the most interesting part of his career has only just begun.  

“One thing I’ve found in myself is that the more I’m challenged, the more I rise to the occasion,” Cumberbatch told Arab News in a conversation conducted before the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike began. The star of Netflix’s acclaimed new short films “The Wonderful Life of Henry Sugar” and “Poison” — directed by Wes Anderson and based on stories by Roald Dahl — continued: “I’m finally at a place where I don’t know exactly what to do next. And it’s quite scary, but I want to be uncomfortable. I want to push myself. Actors flourish when they are fearless to fail.” 

Cumberbatch with Ben Kingsley (C) and director Wes Anderson (R) on the set of “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.” (Supplied)

It’s not just saying yes to a difficult role that can be terrifying for a great actor. Often, it’s even scarier to say no. Film history is littered with examples of actors whose career was killed because they passed on a hit. That’s not exactly what drives Cumberbatch forward, however. If anything, you can chock his prolificacy up to his parents, who were both working actors who never reached the heights he has managed.  

“I see the tragedy of great potential going to waste in a saturated market. My parents supported my incredibly expensive education purely because of how hard they pushed themselves — it was just dad storing away money. But it was hard — he’d often leave us in the middle of a holiday to do a call for an advert he then wouldn’t get, but then couldn’t afford to come back and join us,” says Cumberbatch. “So, there’s always part of me that feels really itchy and odd not just going to the next fight and swinging along.” 

There’s one thing every great actor dreams of, that even the best may never experience. It’s not the BAFTAs or even the box office records — it’s a phone call. If you love your craft, the hope is always that, one day, one of the best artists alive may call you up to tell you they’ve just written a part for you in their next project. For Cumberbatch, that dream came true when Anderson, a man he’d never worked with before, called to say he’d written the lead role of Henry Sugar for him.  

Cumberbatch in “Poison.” (Supplied)

“It was enthralling. There’s this misperception that everything with Wes is mechanistic or devoid of love and humor, but that was certainly not the case when we worked together. He has very specific requests at times, yes, but there was still a freedom to create, and he kept raving about the fact I gave him so much to play with in the editing room,” says Cumberbatch.  

“We were all staying close to each other, so I would have him over my house every night, and we’d watch the great masters of cinema together—Powell and Pressburger, David Lean and Kurosawa. And we’d have these incredible meals and intellectually rigorous conversations, but he’s loose and funny and generous and great company. It was so invigorating,” he continues.  

It's an experience — much like the one he had with Jane Campion on “Power of the Dog”— that will now shape the focus of his career going forward. He’s now a family man — a “brilliant, effortlessly stylish” wife, three children, a new puppy — and he wants to focus on that too, stopping himself from running off to take the next gig like his father once had to. He’s finally learning to sit at home and wait for the next brilliant collaborator to come along. The best things, after all, only come to you if you’re available.  

“For the first time in my life, I’m keeping myself available to take those calls. I’m ready to be taken to unexpected places. I have a list of people I’d love to work with, but I won’t shout it out into the universe. I’m no longer just trying to manifest my destiny — I’m opening myself up to it.” 

DUBAI: The Tunisian interior designer and founder of Maya Luxury, discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece “Heritage Incense Collection,” created in response to a brief that asked for ‘cultural retail’ objects inspired by “the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla.”  

Sarra Hafaiedh is a Tunisian interior designer and the founder of Maya Luxury. (Supplied)

Ever since I made a trip to Jordan, one of my dreams has been to create some kind of homage to the Nabatean civilization. 

I wanted to develop my brand, Maya Luxury, in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia. And I found out about the AlUla Design Award. I saw it as a chance to create this homage. I chose to make an incense holder, because in Nabataean times the economy was focused on incense. And burning incense is a kind of ritual, even now, for good energy. It’s a symbolic and very strong way to express our creativity. 

I wanted the capsule to have very clear and modern lines, but then I started to think about the ornamentation. I’ve never been to AlUla, but I love the imagery and the landscapes there. My team and I found this motif in the rocks of Hegra that we could reproduce in our Heritage Collection. So we decided to engrave this motif into the capsule.  

When I was at the Expo in Dubai, a Saudi designer asked me where I’d found this motif. I told her, “In the rock.” She told me, “No. This is on the windows in the old town in AlUla.” I was so proud. I’ve never been there, but I found this. It’s a good story for me. 

My brand focuses on creating unique pieces that respect the environment. I try to ensure zero waste in the manufacturing process — I’ll develop other products with any waste. This project was the first time that we’ve used bamboo wood in a 3D printer. We mixed engraving with technology. I think this is why I won the award: use of technology and respect for the environment — not only for design.  

The challenge now is to find a method of production to meet the demand. We’re also thinking of more products inspired by this. We want to create a brand with this Heritage Collection: candles, lighting… The adventure is just beginning! 

PARIS: The MTV Europe Music Awards on Thursday canceled its performance-packed ceremony slated for next month, citing the Israel-Hamas War.
The event had been scheduled for Paris on Nov. 5, with Ozuna, Renée Rapp and Thirty Second to Mars among the performers.
“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.
The statement also said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”
MTV said the EMAs would return in November 2024.
Taylor Swift was the big winner at last year’s EMAs in Dusseldorf, Germany, collecting four trophies including for best artist, best video and best longform video.
Swift was again this year’s top nominee with seven, with Olivia Rodrigo and SZA tied for second with six apiece.

