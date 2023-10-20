GCC and ASEAN nations to hold biennial summit: Saudi FM says

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced on Friday the establishment of a summit of leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that will be held every two years to strengthen cooperation between the blocs.
In a joint press conference with Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi following the conclusion of a GCC-ASEAN summit in Riyadh, Prince Faisal explained that both groups were keen to increase joint cooperation, given their shared commonalities and the opportunities they provide.
He said that the GCC and ASEAN “are considered among the most important economic groups in the world due to their cooperation, and we look forward to this summit strengthening this cooperation, coordination, economic and development work, and supporting the laying of the foundations for joint multilateral action and economic development.”
Regarding the situation in Gaza, the foreign minister stressed the consensus of Gulf states and ASEAN countries on the importance of an immediate cease-fire, and the need for humanitarian aid to be provided.
GCC, ASEAN leaders call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza, condemn attacks against civilians
Summit leaders demand the much-needed delivery of humanitarian aid, relief supplies and services to Gaza
Urge parties to protect civilians, to refrain from targeting them and to adhere to international humanitarian law
Updated 32 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Gulf and ASEAN leaders have issued a statement calling all parties involved in the Gaza conflict to implement a permanent ceasefire, and condemned the attacks on civilians in the Palestinian enclave.
Summit leaders also called for much-needed delivery of humanitarian aid, relief supplies and other essential necessities and services to Gaza.
In their statement, the leaders urged parties to the conflict to protect civilians, to refrain from targeting them and to adhere to international humanitarian law, especially the principles and provisions of the Geneva Convention regarding the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.
The statement all called for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and civilian detainees, especially women, children, the sick and the elderly, and urged all parties to work towards reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict.
The leaders of the two regional blocs also expressed their support to revive the Middle East peace process, and to resolve the conflict between Israel and its neighbors in accordance with international law.
The regional leaders also agreed on the Framework of Cooperation 2024-2028, aiming to further strengthen partnership and cooperation to realize the potential for growing cooperation between both sides.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier reiterated the Kingdom’s support for efforts to reach a just solution to the Palestinian cause in his opening speech at the summit.
The crown prince also said that he was ‘saddened’ by the escalating violence in Gaza, for which innocent people were paying the price, and firmly rejected the targeting of civilians.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who led the 10-nation ASEAN this year, in his opening statement also called for an end in the violence in Gaza in accordance with international laws.
Crown Prince Mohammed also said that Saudi Arabia seeks to strengthen relations with ASEAN nations across all fields.
Although the two organizations established relations in 1990, the gathering will be their maiden summit with the aim of optimizing cooperation between the regional blocs.
The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE, while the ASEAN bloc is made up of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines.
The value of trade between ASEAN nations currently stands at more than $110 billion.
Japan honors Saudi interpreter for fostering trust, bilateral ties
Omar Rashid Altamrah has been working since 1990 as an interpreter, during mutual visits by business and government officials
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Japan has awarded a Saudi Arabia citizen a special commendation for his work as an interpreter over several years that has helped to foster trust and ties between the two nations.
The Foreign Minister’s Commendation was given to Omar Rashid Altamrah, a freelance interpreter, at a special reception hosted by Japan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai at his residence in Riyadh recently.
Altamrah studied the Japanese language at Waseda University under a program set up the Kingdom’s government.
After his return to Saudi Arabia in 1990, Altamrah worked for several Japanese entities as an interpreter.
In his speech, Iwai said that Altamrah had played a significant role in fostering relations between Japan and Saudi Arabia, including his role as interpreter during the visit of King Salman, then-governor of Riyadh, to Japan in 1998; and former prime minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to the Kingdom in 2013.
Iwai praised Altamrah for his extensive knowledge of Japan’s private companies and government entities, and said he had played a major role in promoting mutual trust and smooth negotiations between the countries.
In his speech, Altamrah thanked Japan for the award and said he remained committed to fostering relations between the two nations.
Iwai said that the two nations have continued to strengthen ties in energy, entertainment, healthcare and tourism, citing the discussions under Japan-Saudi Vision 2030, and the recent visits of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.
Several businesspeople from Japan were present at the reception.
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with ASEAN leaders at the sidelines of the GCC-ASEAN Summit in Riyadh. (SPA)
Diriyah Company joins UN World Tourism Organization
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Diriyah Company joined the UN World Tourism Organization on Thursday as it took an important step toward boosting global tourism in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The company said that its membership in the UNWTO will help to strengthen its involvement in the industry in a way that is consistent with international standards of tourism ethics.
It will also help to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Kingdom’s tourism, with the goal of establishing Diriyah as a global cultural destination.
Diriyah Company primarily focuses on sustainable urban development, making it one of the Kingdom’s leading organizations aimed at boosting the contribution of the tourism sector to the national economy from 3.2 percent to 10 percent by 2030.
Diriyah Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said that the company’s membership in the UNWTO signified a pivotal moment in the showcasing of Diriyah’s rich culture and history to the world.
He added that the partnership enabled Diriyah to share the Kingdom’s cultural heritage with the international community.