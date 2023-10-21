You are here

  • Home
  • House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, stumbling back to square one

House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, stumbling back to square one

House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, stumbling back to square one
1 / 2
Rep. Jim Jordan talks to reporters after dropping out of the race for Speaker of the House after he lost a secret ballot vote by members of the Republican conference on October 20, 2023. (REUTERS)
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, stumbling back to square one
2 / 2
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries thanks his fellow Democrats as his name was placed in nomination for speaker against Rep. Jim Jordan at the Capitol in Washington on Oct. 20, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rnznb

Updated 24 sec ago
AP
Follow

House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, stumbling back to square one

House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, stumbling back to square one
  • The combative Trump ally lost 25 Republican colleagues on his third attempt for the speakership, worse than in his earlier bid
  • Chaos erupted on Oct. 3 when a small band of eight pro-Trump hard-liners orchestrated the removal of Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker
Updated 24 sec ago
AP
Follow

WASHINGTON: Republicans abruptly dropped Rep. Jim Jordan on Friday as their nominee for House speaker, making the decision during a closed-door session after the hard-edged ally of Donald Trump failed badly on a third ballot for the gavel.
The outcome left Republicans dejected, frustrated and sinking deeper into turmoil, another week without a House speaker bordering on a full-blown crisis. House Republicans have no realistic or working plan to unite the fractured GOP majority, elect a new speaker and return to the work of Congress that has been languishing since hard-liners ousted Kevin McCarthy at the start of the month.
Afterward, Jordan said simply of his colleagues, “We put the question to them, they made a different decision.”
The hard-charging Judiciary Committee chairman said House Republicans now need to come together and “figure out who our speaker is going to be.”
Their majority control floundering, Republicans left the private session blaming one another for the divisions they have created. Next steps were highly uncertain, as a wide range of Republican lawmakers started pitching themselves for speaker.
But it appears no one at present can win a GOP majority, leaving the House without a speaker and unable to function for the foreseeable future, an embarrassing blow to a central US seat of government.
“We’re in a very bad place right now,” McCarthy said.
Majority Leader Steve Scalize said they would “start over” on Monday. New nominees are to come forward for a candidate forum and internal party votes.
Exasperated with no easy solutions in sight, Rep. Mark Alford, a freshman from Missouri, was far from alone in expressing his anger and disappointment.
“I gave up my career to come here to do something for America, to rebuild our military, to get spending under control, to secure our border — and here we are in this quicksand,” he said.
In a floor vote Friday morning, Jordan’s third reach for the gavel, he lost 25 Republican colleagues, worse than he had fared earlier in the week, and far from the majority needed.
A founder of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, Jordan’s run essentially collapsed in large part because more centrist Republicans are revolting over the nominee they view as too extreme and the hardball tactics being used to win their votes. They have been bombarded with harassing phone calls and even reported death threats.
To win over GOP colleagues, Jordan had relied on backing from Trump, the party’s front-runner in the 2024 election, and groups pressuring rank-and-file lawmakers for the vote. But they were not enough and in fact backfired on some.
Friday’s vote was 194 for Jordan, his lowest tally yet, and 210 for Jeffries, with two absences on each side.
In fact, the Jordan lost rather than gained votes despite hours spent trying to win over holdouts, no improvement from the 20 and then 22 Republicans he lost in early rounds this week.
McCarthy himself rose in the chamber to nominate Jordan, portraying him as a skilled legislator who reaches for compromise. That drew scoffs of laughter from the Democratic side of the aisle.
Democrats nominated Leader Hakeem Jeffries, with Rep. Katherine Clark calling Jordan, who refused to certify the 2020 presidential election results, “a threat to democracy.”
For more than two weeks the stalemate has shut down the US House, leaving a major part of the government severely hobbled at a time of challenges at home and abroad. While Democrats have offered to broker a bipartisan deal to re-open the House, the Republican majority appears to have no idea how to end the political turmoil and get back to work.
With Republicans in majority control of the House, 221-212, any candidate can lose only a few detractors. It appears there is no Republican at present who can win a clear majority, 217 votes, to become speaker.
One extraordinary idea, to give the interim speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry, more powers for the next several months to at least bring the House back into session and conduct crucial business, was swiftly rejected by Jordan’s own ultra-conservative allies and brushed back by McHenry himself.
Republicans predict the House could essentially stay closed until the mid-November deadline for Congress to approve funding or risk a federal government shutdown.
“We’re trying to figure out if there’s a way we can get back with a Republican-only solution,” said veteran legislator Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma
“That’s what normal majorities do. What this majority has done is prove it’s not a normal majority.”
What’s potentially more unsettling is that it’s not at all clear what the House Republicans are even fighting over any more — let alone if any GOP leader can fix it.
The Republican chaos that erupted Oct. 3 when a small band of eight hard-liners led by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida orchestrated McCarthy’s historic ouster, has cascaded into angry grievances, new factions and untested alliances.
Gaetz and the hard-liners wanted to punish McCarthy for a number of perceived wrongs, including passing legislation with Democrats to keep the government funded and prevent a federal shutdown.
But when Majority Leader Steve Scalize won the nomination to replace McCarthy, Jordan’s allies broke from party rules and blocked the Louisianan’s rise. Scalize abruptly withdrew his nomination.
Angry that Scalize didn’t seem to get fair treatment, more mainstream Republicans staged their own revolt against hard-liner Jordan, saying he didn’t deserve the gavel.
Weeks of heated, fiery meetings later, Republicans have drifted far off track from what had been their House majority’s stated priorities of cutting spending and other goals.
Democratic Leader Jeffries reiterated that his party was “ready, willing and able” to work with more traditional Republicans on a path to re-open the House — particularly as Congress is being asked to consider President Joe Biden’s aid package for Israel, Ukraine and other needs.
Jordan has been a top Trump ally, particularly during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s backers who were trying to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Biden. Days later, Trump awarded Jordan a Medal of Freedom.
First elected in 2006, Jordan has few bills to his name from his time in office. He also faces questions about his past.
Some years ago, Jordan denied allegations from former wrestlers during his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University who accused him of knowing about claims they were inappropriately groped by an Ohio State doctor. Jordan has said he was never aware of any abuse.

Topics: US Congress GOP Jim Jordan Hakeem Jeffries Republicans

Related

GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become US House speaker and colleagues seek other options
World
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become US House speaker and colleagues seek other options
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
World
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach

US sees spike in threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities amid Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza

US sees spike in threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities amid Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

US sees spike in threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities amid Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza

US sees spike in threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities amid Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza
  • ajor US Muslim group moves annual gala after threats at Virginia hotel
  • Justice Department says on alert to respond to hate crimes and threats
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON:  US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that the Justice Department is monitoring an increase in reported threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities in the United States tied to Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
President Joe Biden called on Americans to denounce Islamophobia and antisemitism in an Oval Office address Thursday night. “You’re all America,” he said.

“The entire Justice Department remains vigilant in our efforts to identify and respond to hate crimes, threats of violence, or related incidents, with particular attention to threats to faith communities,” Garland said in prepared remarks at a news conference in Jacksonville, Florida.
Garland said that last week he had directed the Federal Bureau of Investigation and US attorneys’ offices to work with state and local law enforcement agencies to respond to threats, and urged federal prosecutors to be in contact with faith and community leaders.

The latest harassment victim was the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which was forced to move an annual banquet scheduled for Saturday to an undisclosed location after a Virginia hotel canceled the event because of threats.
CAIR said the Marriott Crystal Gateway hotel in Arlington, Virginia, which has hosted its gathering for more than 10 years, received the threats.
“Anonymous callers have threatened to plant bombs in the hotel’s parking garage, kill specific hotel staff in their homes, and storm the hotel in a repeat of the Jan. 6th attack on the US Capitol if the events moved forward,” CAIR said in a statement on Thursday night.
The group said it would proceed with the banquet on Saturday at an alternate, secured location.
A representative for the hotel was not immediately available to comment.
The move came a day after the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, a second advocacy group, said the Hilton hotel in Houston had abruptly canceled its booking to hold its annual conference at the venue on Oct. 27-29.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised Hilton’s decision in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Texas has no room for hate & antisemitism.”
“The Governor’s rhetoric, and actions by the hotel echo and inflame the sharp increase in hate incidents that are targeting Arabs,” the group said in an X post, citing the recent murder of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois in what police said was a bias-motivated crime.

The Oct. 7 cross-border terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel and Israel’s subsequent bombing of the Hamas-controlled enclave of Gaza have sparked tensions around the world, including in the United States.
The FBI said on Monday it was investigating the stabbing death of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Muslim boy, in Illinois as a hate crime. A suspect has already been charged with state crimes, and authorities said the boy and his mother were targeted because they were Palestinian Americans.
US authorities on Tuesday charged a North Carolina man for allegedly sending a threatening message to a Jewish organization. Even before the current war, the Anti-Defamation League reported a record number of antisemitic incidents in the United States in 2022.

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

The rise in Islamophobia comes amid massive pro-Palestine protests in the capital.
World
Islamophobic offenses up 140% in London: Police
EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister
World
EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister

Thousands in Muslim countries around the world demonstrate over Israeli airstrikes

Thousands in Muslim countries around the world demonstrate over Israeli airstrikes
Demonstrators take part in a protest near the Israeli Embassy in Amman on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 33 min 32 sec ago
AP
Follow

Thousands in Muslim countries around the world demonstrate over Israeli airstrikes

Thousands in Muslim countries around the world demonstrate over Israeli airstrikes
  • The Israeli siege of Gaza and airstrikes against civilian populations has sparked demonstrations worldwide
Updated 33 min 32 sec ago
AP

Thousands of people in Muslim countries and beyond held demonstrations Friday in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. They called for an end to Israel’s blockade and airstrikes following a brutal incursion into southern Israel by fighters from the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza.

Demonstrators headed to Israeli military checkpoints after Friday prayers in the West Bank and gathered in Iraq at the country’s border crossing with Jordan; in Jordan itself; in locations across Egypt; in Turkiye’s capital Ankara and its most populous city of Istanbul; and in Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco and South Africa.
A Tuesday night explosion at a Gaza City hospital tending to wounded Palestinians and residents seeking shelter was a prominent theme in some of the demonstrations. The cause of the blast at Al-Ahli Hospital has not been determined.
US assessments said the explosion was not caused by an Israeli airstrike, as the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza initially reported. Israel has presented video, audio and other evidence it says proves the blast was caused by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants, who denied responsibility.
The Associated Press has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.
The Israeli siege of the Palestinian territory and airstrikes on it were the focus earlier this week of demonstrations at Egyptian universities, inside a congressional office building in Washington, outside the Israeli Embassy in Bogota, Colombia and near the US Embassy in Beirut.
Nearly two weeks after the Hamas attack in Israel, such protests continued as Israel prepared for an expected ground invasion of Gaza.
The Gaza Health Ministry has said more than 4,000 people have been killed and over 13,000 wounded in Gaza since the war began, most of them women, children and older adults. More than 1,000 people were believed buried under rubble, authorities said.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians slain during Hamas’ deadly incursion. Roughly 200 others were abducted.
West Bank
Protests erupted in the main cities of the occupied West Bank on Friday following midday prayers. Palestinians streamed out of mosques and headed to Israeli military checkpoints in Ramallah, Hebron and Bethlehem, where they threw stones at troops and burned tires. Israeli security forces responded firing tear gas and live rounds.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the West Bank reported that 21 people were wounded by soldiers’ gunfire. Tensions were particularly high in Hebron, where Hamas activists called for big protests. Hebron residents shared copies of leaflets they said were dropped across the city by Israeli military drones warning that anyone “who demonstrates on behalf of Hamas will be pursued.” There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
In Tulkarem, militants carried rifles and shots rang out Friday during a funeral for 13 people killed in a battle with Israeli troops in the Nur Shams refugee camp.
Egypt
Thousands of Egyptians demonstrated in cities and towns across the North African country, in an expression of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
In a rare move, the Egyptian government approved and even helped organize 27 locations for protesters to gather on Friday. Since coming to power in 2013, Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s government has outlawed large public protests. But pro-Palestinian protests broke out in undesignated areas too.
Hundreds gathered in the courtyard of the Al-Azhar Mosque, the Sunni Muslim world’s foremost religious institution, in central Cairo. “Oh Al-Aqsa, do not worry, we will redeem you with our soul and blood,” they chanted after Friday’s midday prayer. The Al-Aqsa mosque is the third-holiest site in Islam situated in Jerusalem’s contested Old City, a spot also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, which is the holiest site in Judaism.
In a demonstration not among those approved by the government, scores of protesters gathered in Tahrir Square, where they were cordoned off by security forces. The downtown Cairo square was the focal point of the 2011 uprising that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak.
In official demonstration spots located in every major Egyptian city, state TV showed protesters waving flags and chanting pro-Palestinian slogans.
While Egypt has functioning relations with both Israel and Hamas, the overwhelming majority of Egyptians harbor sympathy toward Palestinians and their desire for independence.
Over the past week, El-Sisi has publicly criticized Israel, accusing Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of trying to liquidate the Palestinian cause by pushing Gaza’s inhabitants onto Egyptian territory.
Lebanon
Dozens of supporters of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and others protested in a southern Beirut suburb calling for the lifting of the blockade of Gaza and to support Palestinians there.
“We salute the heroes of Gaza, the people of Gaza, the elderly, men, women and children,” said Hezbollah legislator Ali Ammar. Protesters waved Hezbollah, Lebanese, and Palestinian flags and burned an American flag.
Hezbollah and the Israeli military have skirmished in towns along the Lebanon-Israel border. The militant group has threatened to escalate should Israel launch a ground invasion of Gaza, while Israel has vowed to retaliate aggressively in Lebanon should that happen.
The Lebanese government and international community fear a ground invasion could expand the war into the cash-strapped country and elsewhere in the region.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war that ended in a stalemate in 2006.
Turkiye
In Turkiye, where the government has declared three days of mourning in solidarity with the victims of a blast at a Gaza hospital, thousands of people staged protests outside mosques following Friday prayers in Istanbul and in the capital, Ankara.
In Istanbul, protesters affiliated with Islamic groups waved Turkish and Palestinian flags, held up placards and chanted slogans denouncing Israel’s actions in Gaza.
“Stop the genocide!” and “Murderer Israel get out of Palestine” some of the placards read. About a dozen men wearing red-stained doctors’ coats carried dolls depicting dead babies to protest the hospital blast, while some of the protesters set fire to an effigy of the Israeli prime minister and an Israeli flag.
In contrast to protests earlier this week, when some demonstrators tried to enter Israeli diplomatic missions in Ankara and Istanbul and flung fireworks at the Israeli Consulate, no violence was reported during Friday’s demonstrations.
Israel withdrew its diplomats from Turkiye on Thursday over security concerns, officials said.
Iraq
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters gathered at the western Trebil border crossing near Jordan in a demonstration organized by the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iran-backed Shia political groups and militias in Iraq.
The pro-Iran coalition also called for a protest in Baghdad near the main gate of the highly fortified international zone, where the US Embassy is located, to condemn its endorsement of Israel in the ongoing war with Hamas.
Their rival, Iraq’s firebrand Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, the most influential in the country, issued a call Thursday for Arab nations bordering Israel, notably Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, and Jordan, to engage in what he called peaceful demonstrations at their borders.
The protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted “No to Israel” before praying in the presence of religious clerics.
In recent days, Iran-backed militias attacked United States military bases in Iraq. Iran has warned that an Israeli ground incursion into Gaza could spark an escalation from allied armed groups and a possible regional war.
Jordan
Pro-Hamas protesters clashed with Jordanian security forces who prevented them from marching toward the border with the occupied West Bank, and police made at least two arrests.
All roads to the border were closed, and a few thousand people were allowed to demonstrate in the Naour area, between the capital, Amman, and the border.
Protesters chanted pro-Hamas slogans and condemned the Jordanian government for blocking access to the border. They also demanded that all diplomatic relations with Israel be severed and its ambassador to Jordan expelled.
Yemen
Thousands of Yemenis demonstrated across the divided, war-torn country in support of Palestinians.
Large protests took place in the capital Sanaa, which is governed by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, but also in the south where a secessionist group called the Southern Transitional Council has control.
In Sanaa, thousands waved Palestinian flags, chanting: “With our souls, with our blood, we sacrifice for you ... oh Palestinians.”
The Houthi rebels are staunch foes of Israel and the United States. Last week, the group’s leader warned the US against intervening in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, threatening that his forces would retaliate by firing drones and missiles.
The Houthis regularly organize pro-Palestinian marches during times of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.
Morocco
Protesters holding banners and chanting slogans in support of Palestinians demonstrated outside a mosque after prayers in Salé, Morocco.
Participant Lahcen Farhi said he hoped the peaceful gathering would help the people of Gaza.
“At least we want the medicines to reach them, or ... to stop the war,” he said, adding that expressions of support for Palestinians should be held “without violence and within the framework of the law.”
Malaysia
Some 1,000 Muslims marched along a busy thoroughfare in Kuala Lumpur after Friday prayers, calling for an end to the killing in Gaza.
Waving Palestinian flags, they gathered outside the US Embassy, which was under heavy security, to protest America’s support for Israel.
“Israel is just a big bully, and they are cowards because they are targeting the children, the hospital. (Palestinians) are helpless because they are denied all the basic things in life to survive, and yet (Israel) complained they are being bullied by Hamas,” said retiree Salwa Tamrin.
Chanting “Death to Israel, God is great,” many carried placards calling for an end to violence. “For me Palestine is rightfully Palestinian, it’s not the place for Israelis. They went there and took the land” from the Palestinians, said activist Isyraf Imran.
Predominantly Muslim Malaysia, a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, doesn’t have diplomatic ties with Israel. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is in Saudi Arabia for the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council summit, warned Friday that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza could widen into a regional and world conflict if no solution is found.
Indonesia
In Indonesia’s capital, demonstrators marched from several mosques to the heavily guarded US Embassy in Jakarta to denounce American support for Israel.
Similar protests also took place in front of the United Nations mission, a few kilometers (miles) from the embassy, and in the compound of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Authorities said about 1,000 people participated in the rallies across Jakarta following Friday prayers in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.
Protesters who marched to the US Embassy halted traffic along the way as they chanted “God is great,” and “Save Palestinians.”
Waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and signs reading “We are proud to support Palestine,” more than 100 noisy demonstrators gathered along a major street in Jakarta that runs outside the embassy.
Some burned portraits of President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
About 1,000 police were deployed around the embassy, the nearby presidential palace and the UN mission.
Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, and there is no Israeli embassy in the country. It’s a strong supporter of the Palestinians.
President Joko Widodo strongly condemned the Gaza City hospital blast.
“Now is the time for the world to stand together to build global solidarity to resolve the Palestinian issue fairly,” Widodo said from Saudi Arabia, where he was attending the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council summit.
Italy
Rome’s Jewish community has remembered the estimated 203 people believed held by Hamas by setting a long Shabbat table for them outside the capital’s main synagogue and empty chairs for each of the hostages.
On the backs of each chair was a flyer featuring the name, age and photo of each missing person. On the table were candles, wine and loaves of challah, the braided bread typically eaten during the Friday night meal. The same flyers appeared on billboards elsewhere in downtown Rome.
The Israeli government has said Hamas is holding an estimated 203 people after militants stormed southern Israel on Oct. 7. At least two Italian-Israelis are believed to be among them.
The head of Rome’s Jewish community, Victor Fadlun, said the community hoped for as few victims as possible. He said the Palestinian people as well were suffering and were “hostages” of Hamas. He said: “From them we must wait for a helping hand and hope that there will be a proper solution for everyone.”
South Africa
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators led by South Africa’s ruling African National Congress protested at the Israel embassy in the capital Pretoria.
More than 1,000 protesters brought traffic to a standstill as they marched through the streets. It was the biggest such demonstration in South Africa, where the Palestinian cause continues to enjoy significant support.
ANC leaders, including the head of the party in Gauteng province, Panyaza Lesufi, and first deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane led the protesters through the streets of Pretoria. The ANC’s political allies, including the South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Union, also joined the march.
The ANC has expressed its solidarity with the Palestinian people, emphasizing their long relationship dating back to the days of the racial policy of apartheid implemented by the white minority government.
Its youth leader, Collen Malatji, called on the South African government to ban all Israeli imports and businesses in South Africa.
 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Iranian diplomat warns Israeli attacks on Gaza could escalate into regional war
Middle-East
Iranian diplomat warns Israeli attacks on Gaza could escalate into regional war
Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says
Middle-East
Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says

Belgian minister quits after ‘monumental error’ let Tunisian shooter slip through extradition net

Belgian minister quits after ‘monumental error’ let Tunisian shooter slip through extradition net
Updated 20 October 2023
AP
Follow

Belgian minister quits after ‘monumental error’ let Tunisian shooter slip through extradition net

Belgian minister quits after ‘monumental error’ let Tunisian shooter slip through extradition net
  • “On Aug. 15, 2022, there was an extradition demand by Tunisia for this man,” Van Quickenborne told reporters
  • “It’s an individual error. A monumental error. An unacceptable error. An error with dramatic consequences”
Updated 20 October 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: Belgium’s justice minister resigned on Friday over what he described as a “monumental error” after it was discovered that Tunisia was seeking the extradition last year of an Islamic extremist who shot dead two Swedes and wounded a third this week.
Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said that he and his services had been searching for details to understand how Abdesalem Lassoued had disappeared off the map two years ago after being denied asylum and ordered by Belgian authorities to be deported to Tunisia.
On Monday night, Lassoued gunned down two Swedish men and wounded a third with a semiautomatic rifle. The attack forced the lockdown of more than 35,000 people in a soccer stadium where they had gathered to watch Belgium play Sweden.
In a video posted online, he claimed to be inspired by the Daesh group. Police shot him dead on Tuesday morning in a Brussels cafe.
“This morning at nine o’clock, I remarked the following elements: On Aug. 15, 2022, there was an extradition demand by Tunisia for this man,” Van Quickenborne told reporters on Friday evening.
“This demand was transmitted on Sept. 1, as it should have been, by the justice expert at the Brussels prosecutor’s office. The magistrate in charge did not follow up on this extradition demand and the dossier was not acted upon,” he said.
“It’s an individual error. A monumental error. An unacceptable error. An error with dramatic consequences,” Van Quickenborne said in announcing that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
“Even though it’s about the work of an individual and independent magistrate, I must, despite this, assume all the political responsibility for this unacceptable error,” the minister said.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, De Croo said he took note of Van Quickenborne’s resignation and offered “respect for his courage.” The prime minister called a meeting of senior ministers and top security officials for Saturday to shed more light on the failure.
The error is yet another indictment of Belgium’s justice system, although this time it had deadly consequences. Van Quickenborne has been living under police protection due to threats against his life. Judges and senior police officers routinely complain of staffing shortages and heavy caseloads.
Lassoued had applied for asylum in Belgium in November 2019. He was known to police and had been suspected of involvement of human trafficking, living illegally in Belgium and of being a risk to state security.
Information provided to the Belgian authorities by an unidentified foreign government suggested that the man had been radicalized and intended to travel abroad to fight in a holy war. But the Belgian authorities were not able to establish this, so he was never listed as dangerous.
He was denied asylum in October 2020, and ordered to be extradited in 2021, but the authorities did not do so because they could not find an address for him. After Monday night’s shooting, the place where he was living was found within hours.
The attack comes amid heightened global tensions over the war between Israel and Hamas. France’s anti-terror prosecutor said Tuesday that a suspected Islamic extremist declared allegiance to the Daesh group before fatally stabbing a teacher at a French school attack last week.
However, Belgian prosecutors said nothing suggests that Monday’s attack was linked to what is happening in Israel and Gaza.

Topics: Belgium Tunisia Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne Swedes

Related

Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier abandoned after Brussels shooting
Football
Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier abandoned after Brussels shooting

Islamophobic offenses up 140% in London: Police

The rise in Islamophobia comes amid massive pro-Palestine protests in the capital.
The rise in Islamophobia comes amid massive pro-Palestine protests in the capital.
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Islamophobic offenses up 140% in London: Police

The rise in Islamophobia comes amid massive pro-Palestine protests in the capital.
  • Rise in hate crimes against Muslims, Jews linked to Gaza conflict
  • Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner: ‘It is not acceptable and I promise we will investigate’
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: London recorded a 140 percent surge in Islamophobic offenses between Oct. 1 and 18, Sky News reported on Friday.

Metropolitan Police data also showed a 1,353 percent increase in antisemitic offenses during the same period.

Hate crimes against Muslims compared to the same 18-day period last year rose from 42 to 101, while antisemitic offenses grew from 15 to 218.

The offenses resulted in 21 arrests, with the Met’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan saying: “It is not acceptable and I promise we will investigate.”

One man was held over 10 cases of alleged Islamophobic graffiti on bus stops in southwest London.

It comes amid massive pro-Palestine protests in the capital, with another major demonstration planned for Saturday.

More than 1,000 officers will be deployed by the Met to oversee the event, with London’s police force putting in place “restrictions” around the Israeli Embassy.

The chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” will likely “not be an offense and would not result in arrest,” said Adelekan.

“We are well aware of the strength of feeling in relation to it. We can see scenarios where chanting these words would be unlawful, such as outside a synagogue or a Jewish school of the other Jewish person or group intending to intimidate.”

Last weekend’s protests resulted in 15 arrests, with one person detained on suspicion of supporting a proscribed group.

The man allegedly carried a banner showing support for Hamas, which was proscribed by the UK in 2001.

The Met’s online counterterrorism unit has received 1,400 referrals relating to the Gaza conflict, with 100 of those being investigated over potential breaches of the UK’s Terrorism Act.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine UK Gaza London Islamophobia

Related

Special Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
World
Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia
World
Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia

Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner

Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner

Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner
  • Robin Simcox calls for ban on public bodies, including universities and councils, from boycotting Israel
  • Security Minister Tom Tugendhat: Some in Muslim community feel ‘vulnerable’ and ‘stigmatized’
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s commissioner for countering extremism has warned the government that it must stop radical Muslim clerics from entering the country and should label a number of groups as terrorists.

Robin Simcox said Britain is experiencing a rise in extremist Muslim activist organizations. He added that a significant number of clerics who follow Mumtaz Qadri, who murdered the governor of Punjab in Pakistan in 2011 for criticizing the country’s blasphemy laws, have visited the UK.

They include Enayetullah Abbasi from Bangladesh, who called the perpetrators of the 9/11 terror attacks “brave lions” at the Islamic Conference in Birmingham earlier this year.

In a speech to the Royal United Services Institute, Simcox said: “I expect the (British) government to do more to bar such speakers traveling to this country.”

Simcox said the government should also ban public bodies, including universities and local councils, from boycotting Israel.

Writing in The Times in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack against Israel, and subsequent pro-Palestine demonstrations in London and across the UK, he said the country has fostered a “permissive environment” for antisemitism, where anti-Israel and anti-Jewish sentiment had become “normalized.”

His claim was rejected by Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, who told Times Radio: “I think that the UK is a country and an environment in which we take all threats to any communities extremely seriously.

“You just have to look at the response over the last 10 days — the way the prime minister, the home secretary and I and many others have been reaching out to the Jewish community, making sure policing is appropriate ... to give reassurance.

“The way in which we’ve been engaging as well with the Muslim community, some of whom are feeling also vulnerable at this time, feeling stigmatized.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Robin Simcox

Related

EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister
World
EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister
UK PM urges ‘cool and calm’ response to Gaza hospital bombing
World
UK PM urges ‘cool and calm’ response to Gaza hospital bombing

Latest updates

House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, stumbling back to square one
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, stumbling back to square one
US sees spike in threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities amid Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza
US sees spike in threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities amid Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza
Saudi crown prince discusses deescalation in Israel-Hamas conflict with French president, Canadian PM
Saudi crown prince discusses deescalation in Israel-Hamas conflict with French president, Canadian PM
Thousands in Muslim countries around the world demonstrate over Israeli airstrikes
Thousands in Muslim countries around the world demonstrate over Israeli airstrikes
How GCC-ASEAN Riyadh Summit charted a path for inter-regional cooperation
How GCC-ASEAN Riyadh Summit charted a path for inter-regional cooperation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.