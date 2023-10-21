You are here

  • Home
  • Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing

This undated photo shows models of shirts for the Israeli police at the Maryan Apparel Private Limited in Kannur in Kerala, India. (Thomas Olickal)
This undated photo shows models of shirts for the Israeli police at the Maryan Apparel Private Limited in Kannur in Kerala, India. (Thomas Olickal)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ywrj

Updated 20 sec ago
Follow

Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing

Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing
  • Kerala-based Maryan Apparel has been supplying apparel to Israeli police since 2015
  • Company director says orders were on average 100,000 uniforms a year
Updated 20 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
Follow

NEW DELHI: An Indian apparel manufacturer who supplied tens of thousands of uniforms a year to the Israeli police is refusing to accept more orders from the force in the wake of Israel’s deadly onslaught on civilians in Gaza.

Maryan Apparel Private Limited in the Kannur district of the southern state of Kerala has been supplying apparel for Israeli police officers since 2015. But this week, it decided to sever ties with the customer.

“Killing the innocent common people is the reason,” Thomas Olickal, the company’s director, told Arab News on Saturday.

The company announced the decision after Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in central Gaza was bombed, killing hundreds of people, mostly women, children and the elderly. Much of the world has blamed Israel for the bombing, though it has denied responsibility. Among the victims were patients and people sheltering in the courtyard from daily Israeli airstrikes.

“The attack on the hospital and killing of 500 innocent people has really disturbed us,” Olickal said.

“I am not able to see the disturbing pictures of children and ladies crying in pain and with no medicine and food.”

Nearly 4,400 Palestinians are believed to have been killed since Oct. 7, when Tel Aviv began its bombardment of the densely populated enclave following an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

Israel has also cut off power, water, food, fuel and medicine supplies to Gaza, intensifying its blockade of the enclave that is home to 2.3 million people.

Maryan Apparel, which employs 1,500 people, specializes in fire-retardant fabric for workers in petroleum refineries, scrubs for doctors and nurses, and apparel for security forces. Among its customers are firefighters and hospitals in Saudi Arabia, law enforcers in Qatar, and security companies in the US and UK.

It had supplied Israelis with about 100,000 uniforms a year and rejecting further orders is likely to deal a blow to its operations, but Olickal stands by his decision, saying his workers, 90 percent of whom are women, share his views.

“All employees wholeheartedly supported me,” he said.

“We have to take a stand when common people are killed ... Financial difficulties are nothing compared with the suffering of innocent people.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine India Gaza

Related

Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza
World
Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza
Saudi FM slams UN Security Council for voting down Gaza cease-fire resolution
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM slams UN Security Council for voting down Gaza cease-fire resolution

Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war

Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war

Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war
  • Chung Won-hu says he wants to ‘raise his voice in English’ about how claims of Hamas beheading babies spread like ‘wildfire’
  • Citing White House backtracking on claims, apology by CNN’s Sara Sidner, Chung says ‘it was fake news, but damage was done’
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: South Korean-Vietnamese comedian Chung Won-hu has urged people to check the credibility of news they share online, and slammed some media coverage of the Israel-Hamas war as “narrative manipulation” and “propaganda.”

Chung, a bilingual television personality born in Jeddah and raised in Amman, said he wanted to “raise his voice in English” about how claims of Hamas beheading babies spread like “wildfire” and how misinformation can wreak damaging consequences.

“I want to highlight a narrative that is often not heard by the international community. There is a propaganda machine at work, and its misinformation and narrative manipulation has led to this war,” he said.

“It alters the truth by making outrageous claims like: ‘They beheaded children,’” he added.

Citing the White House backtracking on claims that Hamas militants beheaded Israeli children during an attack on a kibbutz, and CNN reporter Sara Sidner’s apology for not verifying the information, Chung said: “It was fake news, but the damage was done; it spread like wildfire on social media. These false narratives have devastating consequences.”

Calling for international law to be upheld and for those responsible for crimes against civilians to be held accountable, he added: “The truth is on the side of those who seek justice, equality and peace.”

Topics: Palestine Israel Hamas misinformation War on Gaza

Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war

Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war

Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war
  • Chung, a bilingual television personality born in Jeddah and raised in Amman, said he wanted to “raise his voice in English”
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: South Korean-Vietnamese comedian Chung Won-hu has urged people to check the credibility of news they share online, and slammed some media coverage of the Israel-Hamas war as “narrative manipulation” and “propaganda.”

Chung, a bilingual television personality born in Jeddah and raised in Amman, said he wanted to “raise his voice in English” about how claims of Hamas beheading babies spread like “wildfire” and how misinformation can wreak damaging consequences.

“I want to highlight a narrative that is often not heard by the international community. There is a propaganda machine at work, and its misinformation and narrative manipulation has led to this war,” he said.

“It alters the truth by making outrageous claims like: ‘They beheaded children,’” he added.

Citing the White House backtracking on claims that Hamas militants beheaded Israeli children during an attack on a kibbutz, and CNN reporter Sara Sidner’s apology for not verifying the information, Chung said: “It was fake news, but the damage was done; it spread like wildfire on social media. These false narratives have devastating consequences.”

Calling for international law to be upheld and for those responsible for crimes against civilians to be held accountable, he added: “The truth is on the side of those who seek justice, equality and peace.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine fake news misinformation Hamas Gaza

Related

Fact-checking online misinformation on Israel-Hamas conflict
Media
Fact-checking online misinformation on Israel-Hamas conflict
As criticisms mounts, CNN denies accusations of bias in Gaza coverage 
Media
As criticisms mounts, CNN denies accusations of bias in Gaza coverage 

London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train

London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train

London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Footage of a London Underground train driver leading a chant of “Free, free Palestine” posted to social-media platform X on Saturday has gone viral.

The video shows dozens of people packed into a carriage of a busy Central Line train heading to Saturday’s pro-Palestine demonstrations in the British capital.

Passengers told the Mail Online that the driver explained to passengers he wanted to join the protest, but was unable to get the time off.

“Sorry I can’t join your protest today,” the driver was reported as saying. “I couldn’t get the day off work, but you have my full support. Join me in chanting ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.’”

Some on social media criticized the driver for “whipping up mob feeling” and called for him to be sacked. However, others said the atmosphere on board had been friendly and were quick to defend his actions, calling the driver “amazing” and “a legend.”

Thousands of demonstrators marched in London to call for Israel to be pressured to stop its bombardment of Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war entered its third week, in which time thousands of Palestinians have been killed or wounded and nearly a million internally displaced.

Waving Palestinian flags, participants demanded an end to Israel’s blockade and airstrikes launched in the wake of a brutal incursion into southern Israel by Hamas militants, which killed nearly 1,400 people.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine UK London

Related

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world video
World
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
Media
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world
Updated 21 October 2023
AP
Follow

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in London as Israel-Hamas war roils the world
  • Protesters gathered in the rain at Marble Arch near London’s Hyde Park before marching to the government district, Whitehall
Updated 21 October 2023
AP

LONDON: Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in London and other cities on Saturday to demand Israel stop its bombardment of Gaza, as the Israel-Hamas war entered its third week and its ripples spread around the globe.
On the day a trickle of aid entered Gaza, where more than 1 million people have had to leave their homes because of the conflict, protesters gathered in the rain at Marble Arch near London’s Hyde Park before marching to the government district, Whitehall.
Waving Palestinian flags, participants called for an end to Israel’s blockade and airstrikes launched in the wake of a brutal incursion into southern Israel by the Hamas militant group that controls Gaza.
British authorities have urged demonstrators to be mindful of the pain and anxiety felt by the Jewish community. London’s Metropolitan Police force says it has seen a 13-fold upsurge in reports of antisemitic offenses in October compared to last year. Reports of anti-Muslim crimes have more than doubled.
Police said there wer “pockets of disorder and some instances of hate speech” during protests, but “the majority of the protest activity has been lawful and has taken place without incident.”
In Australia, thousands marched through central Sydney on Saturday, shouting “Shame, shame Israel” and “Palestine will never die.”
Authorities in Gaza say more than 4,300 people have been killed in the territory since the latest war began. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, mostly civilians slain during Hamas’ deadly incursion on Oct. 7.
Israel continued to bombard targets in Gaza on Saturday ahead of an expected ground offensive. A small measure of relief came when 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid were allowed to enter Gaza across the southern Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
The war sparked protests across the Arab world and beyond on Friday, including in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians burned tires and threw stones at Israeli military checkpoints. Israeli security forces responded firing tear gas and live rounds.
Crowds gathered in Israel’s northern neighbor Lebanon; in Iraq at the country’s border crossing with Jordan; in Jordan itself; in cities and towns across Egypt; in Turkiye’s capital Ankara and its most populous city of Istanbul; and in Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco and South Africa.
In New York, hundreds of protesters from Muslim, Jewish and other groups marched to US Sen. Kristen Gillibrand’s Manhattan office, many shouting “cease fire now.” Police later arrested dozens of protesters who blocked Third Avenue outside Gillibrand’s office by sitting in the road.
Brooklyn-based Rabbi Miriam Grossman told the crowd she knows many people grieving the loss of family members killed in the Hamas attack or have friends and family taken hostage. Yet Grossman said she also knows many Palestinians “living in terror” as they lose contact with loved ones in Gaza.
In Mexico City, dozens gathered outside the Israeli Embassy on Friday evening, lighting candles and chanting “Free Palestine.”
Pro-Israel demonstrations and vigils have also been held around the world, many focused on securing the return of hostages captured by Hamas.
Rome’s Jewish community on Friday remembered the more than 200 people believed held by Hamas by setting a long Shabbat table for them outside the capital’s main synagogue and empty chairs for each of the hostages.
On the backs of each chair was a flyer featuring the name, age and photo of each missing person. On the table were candles, wine and loaves of challah, the braided bread typically eaten during the Friday night meal.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza UK London

Related

Thousands rally in London in solidarity with Palestinians video
World
Thousands rally in London in solidarity with Palestinians
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
Media
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage

Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses

Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses

Four arrested in Spain for alleged terror offenses
  • Two detainees had ‘recently converted to Islam,’ police say
  • One had taken first steps to make ‘Mother of Satan’ explosive
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Four people in Spain have been arrested over alleged terror offenses, including two Spanish nationals who had recently converted to Islam, MailOnline reported.

One of those arrested had reportedly used the dark web to download a bomb-making manual which provided instructions on producing a “Mother of Satan” explosive.

The man had “taken the first steps” to try to make the peroxide-based formula, which was previously discovered in the ruined bomb factory used to stage the August 2017 terrorist attacks in Barcelona.

Police carried out property raids as part of the crackdown. One home was found to contain a “large samurai-style sword.”

The four individuals were arrested in Madrid, Cubelles near Barcelona, and the town of Huetor-Tajar near Granada.

The 2017 attacks resulted in 24 deaths, but authorities warned that the perpetrators had failed to use 100 kg of TATP they had kept in storage. TATP has been dubbed the “Mother of Satan.”

The explosive was used by terrorists to carry out the London bombings in 2005.

Police said that the four individuals — three men and a woman — had been arrested on suspicion of crimes including the glorification of terrorism.

Three of the detainees are in their 20s, while the fourth is aged 31, local media said, adding that two had recently converted to Islam.

A spokesman for the Spanish police said: “They were held on suspicion of the crimes of self-indoctrination for terrorist purposes, indoctrination of third parties with the same objective, and glorification of terrorism.

“Investigators saw how these people, linked thorough closed social media groups, had suffered a process of radicalization,” he added.

Topics: Spain terrorism

Related

Instagram issue apology for labeling some Palestinian user-profiles as ‘terrorist’
Media
Instagram issue apology for labeling some Palestinian user-profiles as ‘terrorist’
Israel threatens ban of BBC for its refusal to call Hamas terrorists
Media
Israel threatens ban of BBC for its refusal to call Hamas terrorists

Latest updates

Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing
Indian company stops making Israeli police uniforms after Gaza hospital bombing
Saudi Arabia re-elected to lead UN tourism body in 2024
Saudi Arabia re-elected to lead UN tourism body in 2024
Saudi tourism minister meets foreign counterparts in Uzbekistan
Saudi tourism minister meets foreign counterparts in Uzbekistan
Friday sermons in Egypt to focus on ‘blessed’ Sinai
Friday sermons in Egypt to focus on ‘blessed’ Sinai
Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war
Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.