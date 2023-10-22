‘You don’t get to choose what I say, or wear’: Indian anchor responds to Israeli guest 

You are here

Dhoundial responded saying “let’s not divide colors on the basis of religion,” and informed Landau that her saree was her deceased grandmother's garment.
  • Indian news anchor was slammed by an Israeli guest for wearing a traditional outfit the bears the colors of the Palestinian flag
DUBAI: An Indian news anchor was slammed by an Israeli guest during an interview on a televised show for wearing a saree that allegedly showed the colors of the Palestinian flag.

The show’s Israeli guest, Intel Special Forces representative Fredric Landau, criticized Journalist Shreya Dhoundial for wearing a traditional outfit the bears the colors of the Palestinian flag during an interview on Mirror Now.

Landau got upset during the interview and told Shreya he “purposely wore blue and white because with all due respect that the green red and black that you have purposely put on this evening, blue and white will always prevail”.

Dhoundial responded saying “let’s not divide colors on the basis of religion,” and informed Landau that her saree was her deceased grandmother's garment.

The reporter additionally said the colors of her saree does not signify any support for any side.

Landau angrily responded and suggested Dhoundial should “save it for a different occasion” to which she replied saying “You don’t get to choose what I say, or wear, I will speak the truth the way I see it.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel India

'We are watching the result of your silence (and) of your misrepresentation of Arabs,' says protestor to CNN. (Twitter/Sourced)
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

  • In a viral video, a protester accuses CNN's Clarissa Ward of bias reporting in her coverage at Rafah border crossing
  • "We are determined to give our audiences as full an understanding of this story as possible,” a CNN spokesperson told Arab News 
DUBAI: A CNN spokesperson defended the network and its embedded reporter Clarissa Ward by reiterating that “Interviewing voices such as the protestor in Cairo is why our CNN team is on the ground reporting from there. We continue to cover this conflict and those impacted by it, including dozens of voices from the Palestinian perspective, as well as from Israel.”

"We are determined to give our audiences as full an understanding of this story as possible,” a CNN spokesperson told Arab News.

Earlier this week, a video in which a pro-Palestinian protester confronts CNN’ Ward at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt and accuses her of biased reporting has gone viral on social media, racking up thousands of views on X, TikTok and Instagram.

The protester, identified as Egyptian podcaster and stand-up comic Rahma Zein, is seen calling out to Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, saying: “Come talk to me like a human being. We are watching an occupation … and we are watching the result of your silence (and) of your misrepresentation of Arabs.”

She goes on to accuse Western media organizations of changing the narrative surrounding the conflict.

“You own the narrative, you own the United Nations, you own Hollywood, you own all these mouthpieces. Where are our voices?” she asks.

“We’ve been watching your channel and instead of mourning our dead, instead of mourning these Palestinian children, we’ve been having to deal with more dehumanization of Arabs.”

Many users on social media shared the video and spoke up in support of Zein’s comments.

Zein later posted a video on Instagram in which she spoke about the incident at the border crossing.

“It’s good we’re talking about Western media bias because this is definitively the case and this is very much causing a big problem,” she said.

“But I myself got distracted in that interaction with the reporter from CNN, instead of actually talking about what’s happening on ground, which is a really big humanitarian crisis.”

She added that Egyptians and people from other parts of the Arab world are trying to send relief supplies across the border to help the people of Gaza but Israeli authorities have closed the crossing. They have also bombed the area between the crossing and Gaza, Zein added, so that even if the border reopens, aid trucks will not be able to easily get through.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

CNN’s coverage of the conflict between Israel and Hamas has received a mixed response, with some accusing the network of bias toward Israel and others commending it for balanced reporting.
One X user, Brian Bridgeforth, wrote: “Seeing a lot of pro-Palestinian people talking about how bias (sic) CNN’s coverage is in favor of Israel. I have no idea what they are talking about. CNN is cutting it down the middle.” 

Richard Grenell, a former US ambassador to Germany and former acting director of national intelligence, said in a message posted on X: “You blame America for the people of Gaza having a terrorist organization as a government?!? Lots of Arabs, Jews and Christians live together peacefully in Jerusalem. Americans are tired of paying for this perpetual chaos because your governments steal and terrorize.”

Topics: Gaza CNN Western media bias

Updated 21 October 2023
Osama Al Sharif
Follow

Updated 21 October 2023
Osama Al Sharif

AMMAN: “The first casualty of war is the truth.” The phrase remains valid more than 100 years after US politician Hiram Warren Johnson is purported to have said it.

Israel’s war on Gaza is no different. In fact, as Israel unleashed its firepower on residents of Gaza, in response to Hamas’ surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 which, according to Israeli sources, claimed the lives of no less than 1,300 people and left many more injured, a war of opposing narratives also broke out.

The first 24 to 48 hours were dominated by the Israeli version of events. The mainstream Western media adopted that version completely as its own. Basically, the message was this: The terrorist group Hamas has carried out a massacre against Israeli civilians, killing thousands, and Israel had the right to self-defense.

The news reverberated across the globe. Later on, Israeli mainstream media talked about women having been raped, victims having been burned alive, tens of people attending a music festival having been gunned down, and, the most atrocious of claims, that 40 babies had been beheaded. This last claim went viral and sent the mainstream media into a frenzy.

CNN reported it, and US President Joe Biden mentioned it. Hundreds of pro-Israel and Israeli social media activists posted the allegation, while others retweeted it on social media platforms.

On Western news outlets, the outrageous, yet to be corroborated, crimes of Hamas made headlines and became the focus of morning talk shows. The Israeli narrative was dominant. There was little or no mention of disinformation or misinformation spreading across the media.

But then the tide began to turn. Thousands of activists took to social media platforms to sift through the Israeli claims. The most egregious fallacy was debunked: There was no evidence of 40 Israeli babies being beheaded. The news was reported by an Israeli journalist working for I24News, an Israeli television network. When pressed for sources, Nicole Zedek finally said that she had heard the claim from soldiers. The Israeli army could not confirm the allegation even when the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated the claim.

As non-Western reporters investigated this and other allegations, without being able to substantiate most, social media activists stepped in to expose the fallacy of Zedek’s unsubstantiated reporting and called for her dismissal. Later, and due to a massive backlash on social media, CNN and the White House issued retractions. Other mainstream media outlets did not.

As Israel began its indiscriminate shelling of Gaza, only a few Arab news networks were reporting live the extent of human and physical destruction. Western media outlets had dispatched their correspondents to southern Israel to cover the Israeli side of the story. Almost a week would pass without any of the major mainstream Western outlets covering the other side.

But that was not the case on social media, especially the X platform. Pro-Palestinian activists began posting graphic images of what was happening in Gaza: videos, photos, and testimonies. The Israeli propaganda machine was suddenly on the defensive. Atrocity propaganda played on both sides. For every video posted of slain Israelis — and there were many — tens of videos of maimed Palestinian children and bombed residential buildings were posted in return.  

The Western mainstream media still stuck to the Israeli narrative: Israel was the victim of a terrorist attack. The Israeli propaganda machine was hard at work to stop the deluge. It attempted to label the Oct. 7 attack as “Israel’s 9/11” and “Israel’s Pearl Harbor” in order to create an analogy that Western audiences would adopt and sympathize with.

But on social media platforms, the war took a different direction. Now, facing a vast outburst of graphic images of Palestinian victims — no Photoshop and no AI generation — the hasbara counteroffensive took a different path. Through sympathetic mainstream media outlets, it began to complain of misinformation and disinformation exploding on social media.

The EU warned Elon Musk’s X to remove misinformation and grisly imagery from his platform.

A similar, milder, message was sent to Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, who runs Facebook and Instagram. It was never clear what kind of content the EU was complaining about.

Misinformation works both ways. Was Musk asked to remove the fake photos distributed by the Israeli army of the charred body of an Israeli baby that was later checked as fake and AI-generated? Or was it the videos of tens of Palestinian children, some shredded to pieces, who were arriving at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City almost every hour?  

Musk was criticized for allowing anyone to buy a blue check verification sign, thus enabling false, and antisemitic, accounts that spread falsehoods. That is true to some extent, but that works both ways. When millions of people abandon biased mainstream media and head to social media platforms, chaos is bound to take place. This is the reality of today’s world.

And while X has let the cyber combatants fight it out with little intervention, Facebook was accused of manipulating algorithms to hide pro-Palestinian content to the extent that users resorted to unusual posting methods to confuse and bypass such algorithms.

But while Gaza was being pummeled and its inhabitants torn to pieces, hashtags like “genocide, collective punishment, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes” spread like wildfire everywhere on social media. Such terms associated with Israel would be sacrilegious if used by mainstream media. 

The defeat of the Israeli narrative on most social media platforms had much to do with Israel’s actions in Gaza. Grim images of what was happening in Gaza slowly infiltrated some Western mainstream media. Pundits began to ask questions about the bloodbath that is taking place in Gaza and some began to argue about Israel’s impunity and exceptionalism.

But it was social media that managed to mobilize tens of thousands, especially in Europe and the US, to come out and protest at Israeli policies, but more importantly, the policies of their own governments.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, was grilled on X for her double standards vis-a-vis Ukraine and Gaza, and her deafening silence on the massacre of Gaza children. The condemnation came from European citizens, who called on her to resign.

The same happened to UK Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who appeared on TV to condone Israel’s cutting off of water, food and electricity to the people of Gaza as “self-defense.” He was lambasted on social media for being complicit in war crimes.

Social media can be described as a game changer in the propaganda war, which for decades was manipulated freely by the hasbara and the pro-Israel mainstream media.

Arab satellite news delivers the raw picture of what is happening in Gaza, but that is not the case for the rest of the world. Without social media platforms, the internet in general, the rest of the world would still be played by major Western mainstream outlets promoting the Israeli narrative.

It is fair to say that social media has enabled millions of pro-Palestine cyber defenders worldwide. This is what happens when social media joins a war: The truth may be the first casualty, but not for long.

Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

  • User said his bio was auto-translated to: “Praise be to God, Palestinian terrorists are fighting for their freedom”
  • Meta claims that a bug was responsible for inaccurate auto-translations and the bug has since been fixed
LONDON: Meta has apologized for the inclusion of the term “terrorist” in the profile biographies of certain Palestinian Instagram users, attributing it to an auto-translation bug within their system.

Certain biographies that included the term “Palestinian,” followed by the Palestinian flag emoji and the Arabic expression “Alhamdulillah,” translating as “Praise be to God,” were auto-translated as: “Praise be to God, Palestinian individuals fighting for their freedom.”

TikTok user YtKingKhan recently addressed the matter, stating that different combinations continued to be translated to “terrorist.”

After the video, Instagram resolved the issue. The auto-translation now reads: “Thank God.”

In a statement, Meta said: “We fixed a problem that briefly caused inappropriate Arabic translations in some of our products. We sincerely apologize that this happened.”

Concerns regarding digital biases and the origin of the issue were raised by critics, such as Fahad Ali from Electronic Frontiers Australia, who called for Meta to be more transparent.

Ali also suggested that Meta should be more open about its moderation policies.

“Often Meta will say that these are the consequence of issues with automated moderation, but it seems increasingly that Palestinian voices are the ones getting caught up in this.”

Following the recent attacks, Instagram users accused the platform of censoring posts in support of Palestine.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Meta said that new measures had been brought in since the Israel-Hamas war to deal with the increase in harmful content being circulated on its platforms.

Meta also suggested that there was no truth in the claim that the company was suppressing anyone’s voice.

According to the company, there had been a bug this week that caused a problem with shared reels and posts not appearing in people’s Instagram stories.

This issue resulted in a noticeable decrease in reach, and it affected all types of posts, not just those related to Israel and Gaza.

Additionally, Meta mentioned that there was a brief worldwide disruption of its live video service on Facebook.

Topics: Instagram Meta War on Gaza Palestine

Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

  • Israeli president calls BBC reporting ‘atrocious’ and accuses broadcaster of double standards
LONDON: The Israeli government has issued a stern warning to the BBC, suggesting that the network may be prohibited from reporting in the country due to its refusal to classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

A senior Israeli official voiced the government’s concerns, emphasizing that the BBC might face repercussions if it continued to operate in a manner “inconsistent with our legal framework.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail on Thursday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the BBC’s stance “atrocious.”

“The fact that it does not recognize Hamas as a terror organization requires a complete legal battle and public battle,” Herzog said. “What other type of torture do they want before they decide it (is) a terrorist organization?”

Herzog also highlighted what he claimed was a double standard in the way the BBC has characterized similar acts of violence in the past, citing the London Bridge, Westminster, and Paris attacks as examples of events the BBC has reported as terrorist acts. 

Another Israeli official, discussing potential measures against broadcasters, told The Telegraph, “We’re a democratic country and we will use all the tools a democratic state has. If any broadcast channel uses terminology we think is crossing the line in accordance with our laws, we will (take action).”

Earlier this week, Israeli media reported that Shlomo Karhi, the communications minister, had been given the green light by the attorney general to set up regulations aimed at curbing Al Jazeera’s reporting on the ground in Israel.

Karhi called the network “a propaganda mouthpiece” for Hamas and accused it of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attack from Gaza.

The reports triggered an international reaction, with media and press-freedom organizations urging Israel not to block the Qatari broadcaster, citing the importance of a “plurality of media voices.” Any move to ban the BBC from Israel is expected to further raise concerns about press freedom.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the BBC has faced numerous criticisms over its reporting. On Thursday, Israeli officials criticized the British broadcaster for its coverage of the explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, describing suggestions it made in the immediate aftermath of the blast that Israel might have been responsible as a “modern blood libel.”

On Saturday, during a pro-Palestine march in London, activists splattered the BBC’s New Broadcasting House in Oxford Circus with red paint to protest what they called the network’s “biased” reporting of events in Israel and Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hamas BBC

Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

  • Al-Mashhad presenter compares rhetoric used by Israel Defense Forces officials, terror group
LONDON: The host of a UAE television show has accused Israeli officials of using language similar to that of Daesh in describing the war with Hamas as a fight against “human animals.”

During the “Akhbar Al Yom” program on Thursday, Al Mashhad anchor Asya Hesham suggested to Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Avichay Adraee that derogatory words about Palestinians made by Israeli officials resembled the rhetoric of the terror group’s leaders.

“Hamas is worse than ISIS (Daesh),” Adraee told Hesham, claiming he saw no distinction between a political group and a terrorist organization if they employed similar tactics.

He said: “We are not talking of an ideology, we are talking about on-the-ground terrorists who killed women, children, and babies. Hamas has no politics. Whoever supports them is the worst type of person.”

Hesham said: “When you say, ‘we are fighting human animals,’ you do not consider that ISIS language and rhetoric? Are civilians in Gaza human animals? Are the children? The women?”

In reply, Adraee pointed out that Israel was involved in a war against Hamas, not Palestinian civilians, and that Israeli officials were referring to Hamas when they used the term “human animals.”

He added: “Our war is not with the civilians of Gaza. No Israeli official claimed that civilians are human animals, we were referring to Hamas.”

In the same interview, Hesham challenged Adraee on Israeli claims that the recent deadly bombing of Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City was the result of a misfired rocket from Islamic Jihad.

She said: “Allow me, Mr. Avichay, as a human being do you consider what happened at the hospital as a war crime, a terrorist crime?

“The Russians are demanding satellite photos, the International Red Cross wishes to investigate but has been denied access by Israeli authorities. My question to you, do you consider what happened a terrorist crime?”

Adraee acknowledged that the blast was “a war crime, a terrorist crime,” but placed responsibility for it on Islamic Jihad. “Israel is not responsible for this incident,” he said.

In a separate interview with Al Arabiya on Wednesday, Adraee faced criticism from Taher Baraka, who accused him of trying to dictate the broadcaster’s narrative regarding the conflict in Gaza.

Baraka said: “You do not get to dictate what we should say in Arab media.”

The presenter claimed that the IDF spokesperson had been “clearly avoiding” the question about the possibility of an international probe into the attack that left hundreds of people dead.

“If you were confident, you would have consented to an international investigation commission,” Baraka added.

Humanitarian organizations and many world leaders have condemned the hospital attack as a violation of international humanitarian law.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Daesh Palestine Al-Mashhad

