You are here

  • Home
  • Israel says tank fire ‘accidentally’ hit Egyptian post
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israel says tank fire ‘accidentally’ hit Egyptian post

Israeli soldiers gather near a Merkava tank as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon on Oct. 22, 2023. (AFP)
Israeli soldiers gather near a Merkava tank as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon on Oct. 22, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8knr

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel says tank fire ‘accidentally’ hit Egyptian post

Israeli soldiers gather near a Merkava tank as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon.
  • The Egyptian military said the blast had caused “minor injuries” but did not give details
  • “The IDF (Israeli military) expresses sorrow regarding the incident” near the Kerem Shalom area, an army statement said
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Sunday one of its tanks had “accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post” near the border with Gaza as the army bombards the Palestinian enclave.
The Egyptian military said the blast had caused “minor injuries” but did not give details.
“The IDF (Israeli military) expresses sorrow regarding the incident” near the Kerem Shalom area, an army statement said.
“The incident is being investigated and the details are under review,” the statement added.
The Egyptian army said Israel had “immediately expressed its regret over the unintentional incident and an investigation is underway.”
Egyptian media said the Israeli strike would not disrupt the passage of aid to Gaza, citing witnesses.
Since Saturday, 37 trucks carrying vital supplies have crossed to Gaza through its Rafah border post with Egypt, which lies around three kilometers (two miles) from Israel.
Crossings between Gaza and Israel have been shut since the outbreak of war on October 7.
The United Nations has estimated about 100 trucks per day are needed to meet the needs of Gaza, where more than 4,650 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to the Hamas government.
The bombardment follows attacks by Hamas militants which killed more than 1,400 people in Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 
Middle-East
Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 
Update Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
World
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

Archbishop of Canterbury calls for peace during Jerusalem visit

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby meets with the family of Yosef Malachi, who was killed in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in Jerusalem.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby meets with the family of Yosef Malachi, who was killed in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in Jerusalem.
Updated 5 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Archbishop of Canterbury calls for peace during Jerusalem visit

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby meets with the family of Yosef Malachi, who was killed in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in Jerusalem.
  • Justin Welby addresses congregations at St. George’s Cathedral, meets relatives of Israeli hostages
  • Most senior Anglican cleric demands end to bombing of Gaza, humanitarian corridors, release of hostages
Updated 5 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has called for the setting up of humanitarian corridors and an end to the killing of civilians in the Gaza Strip during a visit to Jerusalem.

After giving a sermon at St. George’s Cathedral in the city on Sunday, Welby said: “All bombings of civilians is wrong. We have called for a ceasefire and safe humanitarian passage.

“Everyone knows how difficult and chaotic wars are. The essential is that the principles of just fighting a war and the discrimination principal between combatants and non-combatants need to be held to really, really strictly.

“In an urban environment it’s hard to exaggerate how hard that is, but also how necessary that is.”

Israel commenced operations in Gaza after Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, abducting hundreds more.

Authorities in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip have claimed 4,651 people have died due to Israeli bombardments of militant positions, including at the Anglican-run Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, which Israel says was caused by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket.

Places of worship, including the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, have also been damaged. “Bombing of religious institutions is wrong,” Welby added.

In a statement the archbishop joined religious leaders in Jerusalem calling for an end to Israeli airstrikes and for Israeli hostages in Gaza to be released.

“We, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, having gathered in prayer with Jerusalem’s honourable guest, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, join with him in expressing, in the strongest possible terms, our condemnation of the Israeli airstrikes that exploded without warning at the Orthodox Church compound of Saint Porphyrios in Gaza.

“In condemning this attack against a sacred place of refuge, we cannot ignore that this is but the latest instance of innocent civilians being injured or killed as a result of missile strikes against other shelters of last resort.

“We nevertheless remain fully committed to fulfilling our sacred and moral duty of offering assistance, support, and refuge to those civilians who come to us in such desperate need,” the statement added.

After the service at St George’s, Welby met relatives of several Israelis taken hostage by Hamas.

In a separate statement, he said: “I appeal again for hostages to be released and for civilians to be protected. I join the international call for all parties to grant immediate, safe humanitarian access into Gaza to prevent further loss of life.

“I pray again for the peace of Jerusalem, in solidarity with the Church in the Holy Land. I grieve with Israelis and Palestinians still mourning and in fear.

“It is unconscionable that aid is being prevented from reaching children and adults who are not combatants in this war. It is indefensible that hospitals, schools, and refugee camps are being struck. It is an outrage that hostages are being held by Hamas.

“The evil and heinous terror attacks by Hamas on people in Israel were crimes against God and humanity. Israel has a legitimate right and duty to defend itself, and to pursue a proportionate and discriminate response to establish its security.

“Israel’s bombing campaign on the heavily populated Gaza Strip is causing massive civilian casualties and suffering. The people of Gaza are running out of water, food, medical supplies, and places of refuge,” Welby added.

Topics: War on Gaza Jerusalem archbishop of Canterbury

Related

US authorizes departure of non-emergency govt personnel from embassy in Jerusalem
Middle-East
US authorizes departure of non-emergency govt personnel from embassy in Jerusalem
Israel evicts east Jerusalem Palestinian family after legal fight
Middle-East
Israel evicts east Jerusalem Palestinian family after legal fight

Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 

Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 
Updated 32 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 

Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 
  • Supporting the Palestinian people is a long-held tradition of the UAE, Sheikha Jawaher says
Updated 32 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al-Qasimi, chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation, has directed the organization to provide relief aid worth AED 30 million ($8.1 million) to Palestinians in Gaza, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.

The move comes amid Israel’s escalating military operations in the besieged enclave, which has left its population facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis without access to food, housing, clean water, electricity, medical supplies, or other needs.

Sheikha Jawaher, wife of the ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi, emphasized that supporting the Palestinian people is a long-held tradition of the UAE. 

She also stated that humanitarian activism for Palestinians was at the heart of the TBHF’s formation, which began with the 2009 Salam Ya Seghar campaign. It launched one of the organization’s main programs, the Palestine Fund.

Sheikha Jawaher urged individuals and institutions around the country to donate to these efforts to provide necessities to the Palestinian people.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Sharjah

Related

Dubai ruler allocates $13m aid to Palestinian people amid airstrikes on Gaza
Middle-East
Dubai ruler allocates $13m aid to Palestinian people amid airstrikes on Gaza
UAE allocates $20m aid to Palestinians amid airstrikes on Gaza
Middle-East
UAE allocates $20m aid to Palestinians amid airstrikes on Gaza

Japan advises its citizens to ‘evacuate Lebanon-Israel border area immediately’

People with their luggage wait at a bus stop in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on the border with Lebanon.
People with their luggage wait at a bus stop in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on the border with Lebanon.
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

Japan advises its citizens to ‘evacuate Lebanon-Israel border area immediately’

People with their luggage wait at a bus stop in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on the border with Lebanon.
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Ministry raised the danger alert for the Lebanon-Israel border zone to level 4, the highest level, signifying “evacuate immediately.”

The safety division of the Foreign Ministry explained the background of the advice. “Missiles were launched by armed groups in southern Lebanon toward Israel since October 7, incidents reported bombing border fences and invading Israeli territory, and mortar shells have been confirmed on the neighboring border with Syria. That means there is an extremely high risk of being involved in an “unexpected situation.”

Given the “deteriorating situation” there, the division advised Japanese citizens to “refrain from traveling to that area for any purpose.” The advice asked those there to ensure their safety and evacuate without hesitation.

The Ministry also issued a level 3 danger warning for the West Bank (excluding Jericho, Bethlehem, Ramallah, the main roads connecting these three cities and Jerusalem, and National Highways 1 and 0 within the West Bank).

The advisory has been raised to “recommendation against travel to the areas indicated for any purpose” and asked those currently there “to consider leaving while commercial flights are still available.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Japanese UNRWA staff member stuck in Gaza describes ‘real, living hell’
Middle-East
Japanese UNRWA staff member stuck in Gaza describes ‘real, living hell’
Japan honors Saudi interpreter for fostering trust, bilateral ties
Saudi Arabia
Japan honors Saudi interpreter for fostering trust, bilateral ties

Second aid convoy enters Egyptian side of Rafah crossing en route to Gaza, sources say

Second aid convoy enters Egyptian side of Rafah crossing en route to Gaza, sources say
Updated 22 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Second aid convoy enters Egyptian side of Rafah crossing en route to Gaza, sources say

Second aid convoy enters Egyptian side of Rafah crossing en route to Gaza, sources say
  • A total of around 19 trucks carrying medical and food supplies had been inspected by UNRWA
  • UN officials say a higher continuous pace of at least 100 trucks a day would be required in Gaza to cover urgent needs
Updated 22 October 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: A second convoy of aid trucks entered the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, heading toward the Gaza Strip, according to Egyptian security and humanitarian sources at Rafah.
A total of around 19 trucks carrying medical and food supplies had been inspected by UNRWA, the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, the sources said.
The first convoy of 20 trucks of badly needed supplies entered Gaza on Saturday.
Israel imposed a total blockade and launched air strikes on Gaza in response to a deadly attack on Israeli soil by Hamas on Oct. 7. The Rafah crossing had been out of operation since shortly afterwards, and bombardments on the Gaza side had damaged roads and buildings.
UN officials say a higher continuous pace of at least 100 trucks a day would be required in Gaza to cover urgent needs. Before the outbreak of the most recent conflict, several hundred trucks had been arriving in the enclave daily.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told Reuters on Saturday that work was underway to develop a “light” inspection system, whereby Israel could check the shipments but ensure a sustained flow.

Topics: War on Gaza Rafah Border Crossing

Related

Update Humanitarian aid convoy crosses into Gaza Strip from Egypt video
Middle-East
Humanitarian aid convoy crosses into Gaza Strip from Egypt
Update Egypt’s FM: Israel has not allowed Rafah crossing to open from Gaza video
Middle-East
Egypt’s FM: Israel has not allowed Rafah crossing to open from Gaza

No US call for ceasefire in new UNSC draft resolution

Rescuers search for victims or survivors under the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli strike on Rafah in Gaza.
Rescuers search for victims or survivors under the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli strike on Rafah in Gaza.
Updated 22 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
Follow

No US call for ceasefire in new UNSC draft resolution

Rescuers search for victims or survivors under the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli strike on Rafah in Gaza.
  • US circulates new draft resolution asserting Israel’s ‘right to self-defense’ and calls on Iran to end its support of Hamas
  • It comes as UN is issuing an urgent plea for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza where situation is now ‘catastrophic’
Updated 22 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The US on Saturday submitted to the UN Security Council a draft resolution condemning Hamas and asserting Israel’s “right to self-defense,” two days after Washington vetoed a Brazilian resolution demanding a humanitarian ceasefire to allow aid into Gaza. 

This comes as the UN is issuing a plea for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, describing the situation there as “catastrophic.” 

UN agencies have said the 20 trucks that entered the Gaza Strip on Saturday through Rafah for the first time in two weeks were only a “drop in the ocean” for the 1.2 million Palestinians who already before the war relied on aid to survive in the enclave, which has been under Israeli siege for nearly 16 years. 

More than 4,300 Palestinians have died since Israel began bombing Gaza in retaliation for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israeli towns that killed 1,400 Israelis. 

The resolution, seen by Arab News, “unequivocally rejects and condemns the (Oct. 7) heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups” on Israeli towns as well as the “taking and killing of hostages, murder, torture, rape, sexual violence, and indiscriminate firing of rockets.” In it, the US accuses Hamas of intending to carry out further attacks. 

“Israel’s inherent right of individual or collective self-defense (is) reflected in Article 51 of the Charter,” the draft resolution states. Without naming Israel, it adds that in fighting terrorism, “member states must comply with all their obligations under international law, in particular international human rights, refugee and international humanitarian law.” 

Amnesty International has described Israel’s retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip as “cataclysmic,” saying it has documented “unlawful Israeli attacks, including indiscriminate attacks,” which caused mass civilian casualties and must be investigated as war crimes. 

The US circulated the draft resolution on Saturday and requested council members to submit their comments on Sunday morning. 

Without naming the Palestinian civilians, the US text calls for the protection of the civilian population, including those “who are trying to get to safety,” and condemns “barbaric acts of destruction carried out by Hamas, including its deplored use of civilians as human shields and its attempt to thwart the protection of civilians.” It also calls on Hamas to release the hostages. 

The resolution also calls for the “continuous” flow of essential goods into Gaza while urging countries to support the humanitarian “efforts of the United Nations, Egypt, Jordan, and others to build on this important first step.” 

The US draft calls on member states to “intensify their efforts to suppress the financing of terrorism, including by restricting financing of Hamas.” It also demands that countries support UN efforts to prevent a spillover of the conflict into neighboring fronts and demands the “immediate cessation by Hezbollah and other armed-groups of all attacks, which constitute clear violations of Resolution 1701.” 

The resolution calls on Iran also to “cease the export of all arms and related material to armed militias and terrorist groups threatening peace and security across the region, including Hamas.” 

It retains some elements from the Brazilian resolution that the US vetoed, such as expressing “deep concern” for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the need for “full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access,” and a call to respect and protect hospitals and other civilian and humanitarian facilities, without naming Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza US United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

Related

Update Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
World
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Saudi crown prince, US Senator Lindsey Graham discuss Gaza escalation in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, US Senator Lindsey Graham discuss Gaza escalation in Riyadh

Latest updates

Archbishop of Canterbury calls for peace during Jerusalem visit
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby meets with the family of Yosef Malachi, who was killed in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in Jerusalem.
Israel says tank fire ‘accidentally’ hit Egyptian post
Israeli soldiers gather near a Merkava tank as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon.
Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 
Wife of Sharjah ruler allocates $8m in humanitarian aid to Gaza 
Indonesian officials visit Makkah cultural district
The cultural affairs consul at the Consulate General of Indonesia in Jeddah, Soeharyo Tri Sasongko. (SPA)
US advises citizens not to travel to Iraq after recent attacks on US personnel
US advises citizens not to travel to Iraq after recent attacks on US personnel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.