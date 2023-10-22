You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Monsha’at hosts Education Week activities

Saudi Arabia’s Monsha’at hosts Education Week activities

Saudi Arabia’s Monsha’at hosts Education Week activities
Education Week activities, hosted by Monsha’at, promotes the importance of collaboration and integration between education and entrepreneurship sector. (X: @MonshaatSA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jbkba

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Monsha’at hosts Education Week activities

Saudi Arabia’s Monsha’at hosts Education Week activities
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, Monsha’at, is hosting Education Week activities that will continue until Thursday in Riyadh, Madinah, Jeddah, and Alkhobar.

A group of experts and specialists supporting entrepreneurs in the field of education is actively engaged in activities aimed at highlighting the most significant initiatives and programs that contribute to enhancing the growth of enterprises.

Education Week activities are centered around promoting the importance of collaboration and integration between education and entrepreneurship sectors, as well as showcasing the most prominent initiatives and programs that support growth.

The events provide visitors with the opportunity to gain insights into successful entrepreneurial experiences through specialized meetings which illuminate opportunities and explore effective solutions.

The goal is to emphasize the significant opportunities available within the small and medium enterprises sector.

Monsha’at invites those interested in attending Education Week activities to register by visiting the following link: https://www.monshaat.gov.sa/forms/EW.

 

 

Topics: General Authority for SMEs

Related

Monsha’at’s CEO Forum inks 8 agreements to propel SME sector
Business & Economy
Monsha’at’s CEO Forum inks 8 agreements to propel SME sector
Monsha’at partners with SDB, Riyadh Development Co. to promote agricultural sector  
Business & Economy
Monsha’at partners with SDB, Riyadh Development Co. to promote agricultural sector  

Abdullah Alghufaily: Psychiatrist by day, pastry chef by night

Abdullah Alghufaily: Psychiatrist by day, pastry chef by night
Updated 5 min 51 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

Abdullah Alghufaily: Psychiatrist by day, pastry chef by night

Abdullah Alghufaily: Psychiatrist by day, pastry chef by night
  • Abdullah Alghufaily’s business offers creative baked goods with a monthly twist
Updated 5 min 51 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Baking pastries, a hobby that provided an escape and a coping mechanism during his last years at medical school, eventually turned into a passion that became Abdullah Alghufaily’s profession.

Alghufaily is now a psychiatrist by day and a pastry chef at night. He opens his first pastry shop this week.

His baking journey began with a simple cheesecake. With no prior experience in the kitchen, he started mixing and folding ingredients together, following the recipe he found on YouTube.

That source soon proved insufficient to satisfy Alghufaily’s curiosity about baking and pastries.

He said: “I wanted to raise the quality of the pastry I was making because you reach a stage where YouTube is no longer a helpful resource. I wanted to dig deeper and develop a real understanding of pastry.” 

He wandered through bookstores, searching for the key to delve into the science of baking, but found himself struggling with the basics.

A golden ticket arrived from the Misk Foundation in late 2019, helping Alghufaily toward becoming the pastry chef he is today. It was an opportunity to study the science of baking at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, the pastry capital of the world.

Misk’s program was offered during Alghufaily’s final year of medical school at King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Science in Riyadh.

“I couldn’t turn this rare chance down, as it costs around SR1 million ($266,000) to study there, with the living costs added, so I had to postpone my last year and request a leave of absence for one whole year,” he said.

“It wasn’t an easy thing to do. I had to get the approval from my family and the university, which wasn’t easy because the longest duration offered for a leave of absence at the university is usually one to two months.”

After obtaining approval, Alghufaily packed his luggage with a mixing bowl and measuring cups and headed to the pastry capital of the world. 

Alghufaily started the program at Le Cordon Bleu in early 2020, a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting the world.

He said: “With COVID-19 happening, I felt I was in a race against time as the time I requested off to be in Paris was going to waste.

“I needed to request another leave of absence, and I was struggling as I wasn’t sure of anything and all of my plans seemed vague then.”

Everything eventually worked out for Alghufaily. He completed his program at Le Cordon Bleu, received a diploma in pastry, and then traveled back to Riyadh to complete his medical degree.

He said: “Attending Le Cordon Bleu honed my skills as a pastry chef, but being in Paris and trying different pastry shops made me the chef I am today. 

“The pastry shops in Paris are run by chefs of different nationalities, each infusing flavors of their own culture into the pastries they make, and this enables you to build a framework of different flavors.”

Paris had a significant impact on Alghufaily, and the baked goods he has chosen to include in the menu of his dream business.

While designing the blueprint for it, Alghufaily made a name for himself by showcasing his talent and baked goods at several food festivals across the Kingdom and abroad.

He said: “I participated in the Saudi Coffee Festival and the Saudi Feast Food Festival in Riyadh, with specially made waffles infused with kleija spices playing with local flavors.

“The waffles with kleija spices were a hit and traveled all the way to Paris as I was given the opportunity by the Saudi Fashion Commission to participate in Paris Fashion Week as part of a pop-up event held in France to showcase Saudi’s creative talents.”

Alghufaily’s waffles with kleija spices will soon be available, along with other items, in his first shop, Floated, which opens for business this week following its soft opening on Thursday.

Floated is creative and unique, and promises new items monthly.

Pointing at a glass box outside of the shop, Alghufaily said: “This box will display the product of the month.

“The name Floated came from the idea that this shop doesn’t have a fixed menu. What we are doing is floating with different flavors. You can find the most unexpected, delicious baked goods at a low cost here, something everyone can enjoy.”

Topics: Saudi psychiatrist Pastry chef Abdullah Alghufaily

Related

Saudi chef Abdulrahman Enani’s secret in the kitchen is simple: ‘cooking with love and respect for ingredients.’ (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Balancing passion and perseverance, Saudi chef serves up creative fusion of flavors wherever he goes
Chef Afnan Aljaadi makes traditional dishes such as saleeg, um Ali, and date cake. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi chefs display cooking skills at cultural festival

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia issue joint statement at end of PM’s visit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Riyadh. (File/SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Riyadh. (File/SPA)
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Malaysia issue joint statement at end of PM’s visit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Riyadh. (File/SPA)
  • Crown prince expressed his appreciation for Malaysia’s support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Malaysia issued a joint statement on Sunday at the end of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to the Kingdom.

During a meeting with Ibrahim at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his appreciation for Malaysia’s support for Saudi bids to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Ibrahim thanked the Kingdom for serving the two holy mosques and pilgrims, and praised the high level of coordination between the two countries to achieve the comfort of Malaysian pilgrims.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, the two sides stressed the need to stop all forms of military escalation in the Palestinian territories and to protect civilians.

They also said the international community must play its role in pressuring Israel to stop its plans to occupy the Gaza Strip and warned against the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The two countries called on the international community to work to compel Israel to respect international laws and to allow international humanitarian organizations to carry out their role in providing humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian people.

The countries stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and returning to serious and effective negotiations to achieve peace in accordance with the principle of a two-state solution, the relevant international legitimacy resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Ibrahim also welcomed the Kingdom’s resumptions of diplomatic relations with Iran. The two countries stressed the importance of Tehran’s commitment to the peacefulness of its nuclear program, full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the importance of regional countries participating in any negotiations for a nuclear deal.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the following areas:

  • Renewable energy and technology related to it
  • Environment, water, agriculture and food security
  • Communications, technology, digital economy, innovation, and space
  • Transportation and logistics
  • Sustainable tourism
  • Higher education, research, innovation, and media
  • Health and supporting global initiatives to confront current and future pandemics, risks, and health challenges
Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia

Related

Special When Saudi Arabia takes the lead on Palestine, the ‘impact is powerful,’ Malaysia PM tells Arab News video
Saudi Arabia
When Saudi Arabia takes the lead on Palestine, the ‘impact is powerful,’ Malaysia PM tells Arab News
Secretary-general of the MWL receives Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the league’s office in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Malaysian PM praises MWL’s role in promoting unity

Saudi ambassador to Ghana presents his credentials as non-resident envoy to Togo

Saudi ambassador to Ghana presents his credentials as non-resident envoy to Togo
Updated 10 min 45 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi ambassador to Ghana presents his credentials as non-resident envoy to Togo

Saudi ambassador to Ghana presents his credentials as non-resident envoy to Togo
Updated 10 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Ghana Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Dakhil on Sunday presented his credentials as the non-resident envoy to Togo, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

President of Togo Faure Gnassingbe received Al-Dakhil in the West African country’s capital city of Lome after having also recently met with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

Al-Jubeir expressed Saudi Arabia’s gratitude for Togo’s support for the Kingdom’s bids to host Expo 2030 and football’s 2034 World Cup.

In July, Al-Dakhil presented his credentials to Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the capital Accra.

Topics: Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Dakhil Faure Gnassingbe

Related

Saudi energy minister meets South Korean trade minister in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi energy minister meets South Korean trade minister in Riyadh
Secretary-general of the MWL receives Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the league’s office in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Malaysian PM praises MWL’s role in promoting unity

Saudi energy minister meets South Korean trade minister in Riyadh

Saudi energy minister meets South Korean trade minister in Riyadh
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi energy minister meets South Korean trade minister in Riyadh

Saudi energy minister meets South Korean trade minister in Riyadh
  • Meeting followed the arrival of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Riyadh
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Bang Moon-kyu on Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two officials reviewed bilateral relations between their countries as well the progress of collaboration on joint issues in the energy sector.

The meeting followed the arrival of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Riyadh on Saturday evening on a state visit to the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and South Korea signed 52 memorandums of understanding for cooperation in various fields on the sidelines of the Saudi-Korean Investment Forum on Sunday.
 

Topics: Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Related

Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign 52 MOUs to boost cooperation across various sectors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign 52 MOUs to boost cooperation across various sectors
Malaysian and South Korean leaders in Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince video
Saudi Arabia
Malaysian and South Korean leaders in Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince

Makkah Bus project to launch paid integrated services

Makkah Bus project to launch paid integrated services
Updated 22 October 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Follow

Makkah Bus project to launch paid integrated services

Makkah Bus project to launch paid integrated services
  • Makkah has introduced its paid integrated services with the slogan “Ma’an A’ala Al-Darb,” which means “Together on the Road”
Updated 22 October 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites launches the Makkah Bus project on Nov. 1 after the successful completion of its trial run.

It aims to benefit residents and visitors to Makkah by offering fast, secure, and environmentally friendly bus services. The initiative includes designated seating for people with disabilities.

The Makkah Bus project aligns with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by generating job opportunities for Saudi citizens while contributing to the development of a dynamic and diverse economy.

Makkah has introduced its paid integrated services with the slogan “Ma’an A’ala Al-Darb,” which means “Together on the Road.” The project launches at the start of next month with a ticket price of SR4 ($1) encompassing all the integrated services.

The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites launches the Makkah Bus project on Nov. 1 after the successful completion of its trial run. (SPA)

Additionally, special packages and pricing options are available for different groups within flexible time frames to accommodate the diverse needs of beneficiaries.

The commission says that the launching of integrated services aims to enhance the quality in the framework of sustainable development. Tickets are available through several outlets, such as the project’s website, official application, and ticket vending machines throughout Makkah.

The project has been successful during its trial period that started in February 2022 and continues until the end of October 2023. It has served Makkah’s citizens and visitors through 12 routes that covered a distance exceeding 560 km, with the service provided by 400 buses, more than 800 drivers, and 438 stations.

The project forms part of a strategic plan that aims to improve public transportation services in Makkah, under the supervision of the commission. It also looks to reduce traffic congestion and harmful carbon emissions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah Makkah Bus Project

Related

1.9 million people use Makkah buses in first week of Ramadan
Saudi Arabia
1.9 million people use Makkah buses in first week of Ramadan
Makkah buses record 100,000 users on four trial routes
Saudi Arabia
Makkah buses record 100,000 users on four trial routes

Latest updates

Macron to visit Israel for talks with Netanyahu: Elysee
Macron to visit Israel for talks with Netanyahu: Elysee
Where We Are Going Today: Masami Sushi
Where We Are Going Today: Masami Sushi
Abdullah Alghufaily: Psychiatrist by day, pastry chef by night
Abdullah Alghufaily: Psychiatrist by day, pastry chef by night
Sumo and Wushu finals dominate day three of World Combat Games in Riyadh
Sumo and Wushu finals dominate day three of World Combat Games in Riyadh
PM Shtayyeh calls for united front against Israeli blitz
PM Shtayyeh calls for united front against Israeli blitz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.