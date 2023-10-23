You are here

Leen Alkair Trading Co. secures $58m loan from ADF for farm produce facility 

The facility will be built in the Industrial Gateway City of Riyadh. Shuttestock.
ARAB NEWS 
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: A specialized logistics center for processing fruits and vegetables is set to be built in the Saudi capital, with Leen Alkhair Trading Co. securing a loan of SR217 million ($57.85 million) to fund the project. 

According to a bourse filing, the farm-based company sought this loan from the Agricultural Development Fund to fund its strategic plan for the 20,000 sq. meters facility.

In an official statement to Tadawul, Leen Alkhair stated that it will use the fund to establish a specialized facility for processing agro-produce, including cutting, sorting, packaging, manufacturing and cold storage. 

The facility will be built in the Industrial Gateway City of Riyadh. It will be ready by the first quarter of 2025 and align with the Kingdom’s agricultural strategy to support self-sufficiency goals in fruits and vegetables. 

The statement added: “It is expected that the value of the factory will be 300 million Saudi riyals, and the amount in excess of the loan will be financed through the company’s self-financing sources.”  

The financing term spans over 12 years, with repayment structured into annual installments, with a grace period of two years as per the agreed-upon repayment schedule with the fund. 

The collateral provided for the financing consists of personal guarantees and the center’s assets in favor of the fund, with no related parties involved. 

The statement added that the proposed factory will have a production capacity exceeding 200,000 tons annually and be equipped with the latest technologies, production lines and refrigerated storage facilities. 

These advancements are expected to positively impact production efficiency and enhance the quality of fruit and vegetable products, thereby supporting the marketing efforts of Saudi farmers. 

Leen Al-Khair aims to lead the agricultural marketing sector in Saudi Arabia, ensuring sustainable economic growth while protecting the environment and natural resources, providing food for all, and contributing to self-sufficiency and food security. 

With its presence in Riyadh, the eastern and western regions, the company aims to be the trusted choice for consumers, working toward a sustainable food future. 

In September, the Capital Market Authority approved the company’s request to increase its capital from SR40.8 million to SR81.6 million through a one-for-one bonus share distribution.

Saudi-EU collaboration key in Kingdom’s economic transitions, says investment minister

Saudi-EU collaboration key in Kingdom’s economic transitions, says investment minister
Nadin Hassan
Saudi-EU collaboration key in Kingdom’s economic transitions, says investment minister

Saudi-EU collaboration key in Kingdom’s economic transitions, says investment minister
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi-EU coordination has a key role to play in the Kingdom’s ongoing economic transitions, as the Gulf nation is uniquely positioned to meet Europe’s needs “like no other,” said Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. 

During the opening remarks of a business forum in Riyadh, Al-Falih emphasized the opportunities for investment and trade cooperation between the Kingdom and Europe.  

“I am convinced there is still immense potential for expanding our partnership further, especially in terms of scale, diversity, and quality of our outbound and inbound investments," he said at the commencement of the Saudi-EU Investment Forum on Monday.

Al-Falih stated that for European companies trying to navigate this period of challenging transitions, “the Kingdom offers unmatched political and economic stability.” 

The minister highlighted that over 1,300 companies from EU member countries have invested in Saudi Arabia while emphasizing that “important Saudi investors are (present) in most EU countries.” 

UAE’s DP World, Tanzania Ports Authority ink deal to elevate Dar es Salaam port

UAE’s DP World, Tanzania Ports Authority ink deal to elevate Dar es Salaam port
Arab News
UAE’s DP World, Tanzania Ports Authority ink deal to elevate Dar es Salaam port

UAE’s DP World, Tanzania Ports Authority ink deal to elevate Dar es Salaam port
Arab News

RIYADH: The Dar es Salaam port in Tanzania will soon be modernized amid a 30-year concession agreement with the UAE’s logistics firm DP World Group.

Signed with the country’s ports authority, the deal aims to further improve operations at the multi-purpose facility and elevate transportation and logistics services in the African country, according to a statement.

This agreement will also facilitate the connection of Tanzania and the surrounding region to global markets.

“We are honored to partner with the Government of Tanzania to revitalize the port of Dar es Salaam. This is in line with Tanzania’s strategic development plans and is testament of the visionary leadership of H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan,” noted DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program drives 750 economic reforms for private sector development

Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program drives 750 economic reforms for private sector development
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program drives 750 economic reforms for private sector development

Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program drives 750 economic reforms for private sector development
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to develop the private sector, over 750 economic reforms will be implemented by Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program, according to a statement.

Launched in 2016, the initiative was the first Vision Realization Program established under Vision 2030.

During his address at the UN’s annual Empretec meeting held in Riyadh, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi discussed the improvements in global indicators through the “Invest in Saudi Arabia” program and the foreign direct investment totaling SR 22.5 billion ($6 billion) by the third quarter of 2022, according to a press release.

Al-Rajhi emphasized the impressive achievements under Vision 2030, where the number of small enterprises doubled, exceeding 1.1 million by the end of 2022. 

He also underscored the decline in unemployment to 8.3 percent, resulting in the creation of over 2.3 million jobs in the private sector, with 700,000 of them filled by women, accounting for 36 percent of the workforce.

The meeting, organized by the Social Development Bank, brought together prominent figures such as Rebecca Greenspan, the secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Stephen Groff, the governor of the National Development Fund, and Ibrahim Al-Rashed, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank, alongside other senior government officials and international experts.

Al-Rashed expressed his gratitude for collaborating with 35 members of the Empretec program, showcasing their diverse experiences.

He emphasized the bank’s role in establishing key pillars, including support for productive families, small and emerging enterprises and developing the bank’s branch system into a business incubator. Six new branches were opened this year, with 17 more projected for the upcoming year and the imminent launch of the largest business centers in Saudi society.

The forum covered dialogues on innovation, technical services, and research skills to enhance economic sustainability and innovation in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

Partnerships were formed to support entrepreneurship and logistics services, including educational resources and youth engagement programs, marking a significant milestone in Saudi’s entrepreneurial journey and reaffirming the commitment to Vision 2030 goals.

“Invest Saudi” is Saudi Arabia’s nationwide investment attraction and promotion brand. Under the oversight of the Ministry of Investment, it facilitates investments in the Kingdom that support the country’s economic growth and position it at the forefront of the global business world.

The initiative is designed to provide a clear, unified, and effective message about the Kingdom’s opportunities for foreign and domestic investors and private sector businesses.

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 
ARAB NEWS 
QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: QatarEnergy has signed a sale and purchase agreement with Eni to supply up to 1 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually to Italy. 

In a press statement, the state-run petroleum company revealed that it will deliver LNG to the energy major for 27 years beginning in 2026. 

The gas will be sourced through their joint venture, which holds an interest in Qatar’s North Field East expansion project. 

LNG will be delivered to FSRU Italia, a floating storage and regasification unit located in the port of Piombino in Italy’s Tuscany region. 

“Today, we are taking another important step in strengthening our partnership with Eni that will foster our cooperation for many years to come,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s minister of state for energy affairs. 

Al-Kaabi, who is also the president and CEO of QatarEnergy, added: “This agreement further builds on Eni’s first entry in the upstream sector in the state of Qatar through our partnership in the historic North Field East expansion project.” 

Qatar has been one of the most prominent suppliers of LNG for Italy. Since 2009, Qatari LNG has been arriving at the Adriatic LNG terminal in the northern Adriatic to meet more than 10 percent of Italy’s natural gas requirements. 

Earlier this month, QatarEnergy inked another deal with French firm TotalEnergies to supply up to 3.5 million tons per annum of LNG to France for 27 years. 

In a press statement, QatarEnergy revealed that LNG volumes to France will be sourced through their two joint ventures between QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies, which hold interests in Qatar’s northeastern oil fields. 

Earlier this month, Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. said it is considering buying a stake in the North Field LNG expansion project in Qatar to ensure a stable supply of LNG. 

“We have always said that we would consider investing in any quality LNG projects, and the North Field is one of the projects,” a Mitsui spokesperson said without revealing further details, Reuters reported. 

In July, the state-owned petroleum company revealed that it reported a net profit of 154.6 billion Qatari riyals ($42.47 billion) in 2022, a 58 percent rise compared to 2021, primarily driven by an increase in demand for LNG following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sharjah Chamber sees 12% growth in member companies

Sharjah Chamber sees 12% growth in member companies
Arab News
Sharjah Chamber sees 12% growth in member companies

Sharjah Chamber sees 12% growth in member companies
Arab News

RIYADH: Registered member companies with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry showed 12 percent growth in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the start of the year. 

The SCCI reported a surge in the number of member firms, climbing from 40,392 in January to a total of 45,373 active companies by the end of September in the same year.  

The combined export and re-export values of these entities reached 17 billion dirhams ($4.63 billion) during the third quarter of the current year. 

The SCCI made this announcement at its sixth regular board meeting, where participants reviewed the chamber’s key initiatives and achievements in 2023. 

They discussed various agenda items, with a particular focus on updates to ongoing projects, including the date project workflow plan. 

The meeting also addressed suggestions from the chamber’s different sectors and the institutions under its oversight. These discussions encompassed the topics of expanding memberships and certificates of origin, as well as the achievements of the newly established sectoral working groups. 

Leen Alkair Trading Co. secures $58m loan from ADF for farm produce facility 
Leen Alkair Trading Co. secures $58m loan from ADF for farm produce facility 
Saudi-EU collaboration key in Kingdom's economic transitions, says investment minister
Saudi-EU collaboration key in Kingdom's economic transitions, says investment minister
