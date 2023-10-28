Al-Hilal too good for Al-Ahli 

You are here

Al-Hilal moved five points clear at the top of the Roshn Saudi League with the win. (X/@AlHilalFC_EN)
Updated 28 October 2023
John Duerden
  • Al-Hilal moved five points clear at the top of the Roshn Saudi League
Updated 28 October 2023
John Duerden
RIYADH: Al-Hilal moved five points clear at the top of the Roshn Saudi League on Friday with a 3-1 win over Al-Ahli to record a seventh victory in succession in all competitions The 18-time champions may be without Neymar for the rest of the season but looked ominous as they saw off the challenge from the star-studded visitors.

The gauntlet was thrown down to Al-Ahli and the rest of the league inside the first minute while the smoke from the pre-match flares and fireworks was still hanging in the Riyadh air. 

It was a simple goal but one full of quality. A long ball from inside the centre circle from Kalidou Koulibaly found Sergej Milinkovic-Savic inside the area and the Serbian midfielder chested it down on the run and then stabbed home from close range.

Al-Ahli showed their attacking talents with Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin looking dangerous but it was Al-Hilal who looked as if they were ready to extend their lead after 26 minutes.

After Malcom was deemed to have been obstructed in the area, a penalty was award and n this particular West London reunion, former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who bagged a hat-trick in Monday’s 6-0 thrashing of Mumbai City in the Asian Champions League, sent his shot a bit too close to Edouard Mendy. The ex-Chelsea goalkeeper got down well to make the save.

Yet this was not all about Al-Hilal. The visitors arrived in the capital in fifth place and in the knowledge that victory would send them into second.

Not long after the penalty,  Saint-Maximin, who had been a doubt for the game due to injury, burst free but the former Newcastle United star saw his shot blocked by Ali Al-Bulaihi.

Eight minutes before the break Mitrovic redeemed his penalty miss in magnificent fashion. Ruben Neves found Saud Abdulhamid on the right and his first time cross reached the Serbian just inside the area and his powerful header flew into the net.

On the stroke of half-time, Al-Hilal came within millimetres of surely sealing the win. Malcom stepped up just outside the area to fire a left-footed free-kick past Mendy but, unfortunately from the view of the home team, the Brazilian's shot bounced back off the crossbar.

After the break, Al-Hilal continued to have chances to secure the points and, just before the hour, the defence had chances to clear an Al-Ahli attack. They failed to do so and Mahrez squared the ball to Saint-Maximin on the left side of the area and the French star stroked the ball home.

After 65 minutes, Al-Hilal should have restored their two-goal advantage as Salem Al-Dawsari on the left slipped the ball square to Mitrovic who beat his defender but saw his shot well-saved by Mendy. Soon after Milinkovic-Savic's free-kick just cleared the bar.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and while it came from an Al-Ahli player, it went in the Al-Ahli net. With six minutes remaining, Abdulhamid sent a long ball from deep into the direction of Al-Dawsari. Roger Ibanez cut it out but while the Brazilian intended to head the ball back to Mendy from outside the area, he succeeded only in slipping it past the Senegalese shotstopper.

As both keeper and defender sank to their knees in despair, it was clear that there was no coming back from that and Al-Hilal took the points and extended their unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions. 

Earlier on Friday, Al-Fateh moved into third with a 2-1 win at Al-Raed but the in-form Al-Nassr will go second on Saturday if they can win at Al-Fayah. 

With the way things are going at the top of the table, neutrals will be cheering on Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr as they are looking like the only ones capable of stopping Al-Hilal.

Updated 27 October 2023
AP
  • Fury, the self-described “Gypsy King,” will earn a reported $50 million paycheck for the fight in Riyadh
Updated 27 October 2023
AP

RIYADH: Tyson Fury compared himself to Novak Djokovic after going face-to-face with Francis Ngannou at their weigh-in on Friday.
The towering Brit dismissed the punching threat posed by Ngannou, a former UFC star who will make his professional boxing debut Saturday at age 37.
“It’s like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon final — totally different,” the WBC heavyweight champion said.
The 35-year-old Fury weighed-in at 277.7 pounds while his Cameroonian opponent was 272.1 pounds after both men stepped on the scale in street clothes.
Moments later, Fury pushed his forehead into Ngannou, who responded with a chest-bump to give himself some space.
“I have played this game so long. This can’t get to me. It’s part of the game,” Ngannou said of Fury’s antics.
Both fighters predicted a quick evening on Sunday.
“We’re going to take a couple of minutes at the beginning, but I think this fight will end very quick,” Ngannou said.
Fury, the self-described “Gypsy King,” will earn a reported $50 million paycheck for the fight in the Saudi Arabian capital.
It’s a 10-round fight and will count as an official bout, according to the WBC. Fury’s belt will not be at stake, though, on the off-chance he is beaten.
“I’m going to make it nice and short for him,” Fury said.
Fury said he’ll take a week off afterward before discussing a fight with Oleksandr Usyk to unify all of the major heavyweight boxing titles.

Updated 27 October 2023
AFP
  • Today’s victory has taken South Africa top of the table with 10 points after winning five out of six matches
  • Pakistan have four points and will need results to fall in their favor if they are to sneak into the semi-finals
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP

CHENNAI, India: South Africa survived a late charge from Pakistan to pull off a thrilling one-wicket win and move closer to the semi-finals of the World Cup on Friday.

Aiden Markram hit a solid 91 and at 206-4 South Africa were well on course to comfortably chase down a 271-run target.

However, it was left to the last pair of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi to score 11 runs while surviving 11 balls.

Shamsi survived a leg-before appeal that went to umpire’s call off fast bowler Haris Rauf with eight needed before Maharaj hit spinner Mohammad Nawaz to the square-leg boundary to pull off the win in 47.2 overs, sparking wild celebrations in his team’s dressing room.

“Really happy, you play enough cricket to know sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it doesn’t,” said Shamsi who finished on four runs.

Maharaj (seven not out) also added 10 runs for the ninth wicket with Lungi Ngidi (four) but Rauf took a stunning catch off his own bowling to send Ngidi back.

The win took South Africa top of the table with 10 points from five wins in six matches.

Pakistan, however, have lost four in succession after opening the tournament with back-to-back wins.

They have four points and will need results to fall in their favor if they are to sneak into the semi-finals.

“We had a very close fight and fought very well. We had an opportunity to win this match but we missed it,” said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

“We will try our best in our next three matches.”

This was only the seventh one-wicket win by a team in all World Cups and second by South Africa.

Left-arm spinner Shamsi took 4-60 in Pakistan’s 270 all out in 46.4 overs with 52 from Saud Shakeel, 50 from Babar Azam and 43 from Shadab Khan.

Markram shone and put on a 70-run stand for the fifth wicket with David Miller who scored a 33-ball 29 with two sixes and as many fours.

At that moment the Proteas seemed on course for a straightforward win.

But late drama unfolded at Chidambaram Stadium as Pakistan fought back and South Africa slipped to 250-8 from 206-4.

Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Miller in the 34th over while Rauf had Marco Jansen for 20 three overs later.

Markram hit three sixes and seven fours off 93 balls, his fourth fifty in the World Cup, also completing 2,000 ODI runs in his 61st match.

Earlier, it was Shamsi and Jansen who derailed Pakistan’s innings.

The 33-year-old leg-spinner picked up four wickets while pace bowler Jansen took 3-43 after Pakistan won the toss and batted, looking for a win to revive their World Cup hopes.

Pakistan would have scored fewer runs had Shakeel and Shadab not lifted them with an 84-run stand for the sixth wicket off 71 balls following Azam’s dismissal at 141.

Shadab hit two sixes and three fours while Shakeel’s second fifty in the tournament had seven hits to the rope.

It was Jansen who hit Pakistan early with the wickets of openers Abdullah Shafique (nine) and Imam-ul-Haq (12) in the first seven overs.

Azam added 48 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan who made 31 with a six and four fours.

The skipper added another 43 for the next wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed who scored 21 with a six and a four.

Shamsi dismissed Iftikhar caught at long-on and Azam behind the wicket sweeping to derail the innings until Shakeel and Shadab rebuilt.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee broke the stand by dismissing Shadab in the 40th over while Shamsi sent back Shakeel and Shaheen (two).

Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
  • Teams Ciganda and Law share team event lead; six teams trail closely behind
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Spectators in attendance and fans watching around the world were treated to some scintillating golf on day one of the Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund – Riyadh.

The world’s best women’s golfers were in action at the Riyadh Golf Club as the fifth and final round of the 2023 series got underway.

Alison Lee made Ladies European Tour history on an already monumental day.

The American equaled two Ladies European Tour records, one by holing eight consecutive birdies and another closing with an 11-under-61 for the  lead after the first round of the first-ever professional golf tournament being held in the Saudi capital.

“I hit the ball well today, I hit some really good approach shots and made some difficult putts,” said Lee. “Today was one of those days where golf felt really easy – it was a dream round. I read the greens really well, my approach shots were on point and I hit my targets.

“I missed a couple of good birdie chances coming down the stretch on 59 watch, but I can’t be too disappointed. I had a great round today and played solid overall.”

Trailing closely behind is Australia’s Minjee Lee, the world No.4 who entered the series finale as a pre-tournament favorite. The two-time major champion is two strokes back on nine-under  following a first-round 63.

“I made a lot of birdies today, not eight in a row like Alison, but I still felt like I played really solid and hopefully there’ll be more of the same tomorrow,” said Minjee when assessing her opening round. “The course is in great condition and the putts were dropping. I’m feeling very good right now heading into tomorrow.”

Another epic contest between the Lees of no relation could yet unfold. Just last week, Minjee overcame Alison in a titanic battle at BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, winning the tournament via play-off. The overnight leader admitted that missing out on a maiden title by the narrowest of margins ‘hurt a little bit’ and stated she’s arrived in Riyadh ‘with a vengeance’.

As for Minjee, she added that while its setting up for another head-to-head between them, there’s still a long way to go. “There's a few low scores out there that were played today, so we’ll have a few more challenges over the next two days.”

The stage is set for another enthralling day Saturday with eight players also in contention on 7-under. Charley Hull, Kylie Henry, Pernilla Lindberg, and Nicole Broch Estrup are two shots behind Minjee heading into Saturday along with Virginia Elena Carta, Jana Melichova, Chloe Williams, and Carlota Ciganda.

Elsewhere on the opening day, Spanish world No. 33 Ciganda enjoyed a blistering start in the team format. Captaining a side including Alessandra Fanali, Sara Kouskova, and Lujain Khalil, Team Ciganda shared the lead on 21-under-par – two clear of the field.

“We played really well as a team; it’s been a fun day,” Ciganda assessed. “We made a lot of birdies today and it was a joy the watch the ladies playing some great shots. As everyone knows, I love team events and hopefully we can have a good day tomorrow and win this thing.”

The Spaniard was also full of praise for teammate Khalil, the Saudi-based talent who is competing as the team’s amateur. The innovative series, affiliated with the Ladies European Tour, has a unique dual format which teams up the world’s best golfers with amateur players in an exciting four-person team tournament, alongside a simultaneous individual event.

Commenting on Khalil’s performance, she added: “Lujain played great out there. She loves golf and this course is her home. She wants to be pro one day and why not? She did a great job and made some really big putts for the team.”

Sharing the  lead with Team Ciganda are Team Law, led by England’s Bronte Law with Meghan MacLaren, Chloe Williams, and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Al Musbahi. At the close of play, six teams were two strokes behind heading into the second round.

Tickets are still available for Aramco Team Series by PIF – Riyadh on Saturday and Sunday, offering sports fans and the general public in Riyadh the chance to attend a historic event that aims to showcase the best in women’s golf over three days while also providing a fun blend of family-friendly activities and entertainment across fitness, fun, and food. Purchase online at TicketMX.

Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
  • Alison Lee holes 8 consecutive birdies to top leaderboard on 11-under-par
  • Australia’s Minjee Lee sits 2 back, while Teams Ciganda and Law share lead in team event
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Alison Lee hit a record-breaking 11-under-par to top the leaderboard on Day 1 of the inaugural Aramco Team Series in Riyadh, presented by Public Investment Fund.

The world’s best women golfers were in action at Riyadh Golf Club as the fifth and final round of the 2023 series got underway in what is the first ever professional golf tournament to take place in the Saudi capital.

The American made history by equaling two Ladies European Tour records, one by holing eight consecutive birdies and another by closing with an 11-under-par opening 61 for the individual clubhouse lead.

“I hit the ball well today. I hit some really good approach shots and made some difficult putts,” Lee said.

“Today was one of those days where golf felt really easy — it was a dream round. I read the greens really well, my approach shots were on point and I hit my targets.

“I missed a couple of good birdie chances coming down the stretch on 59 watch, but I can’t be too disappointed. I had a great round today and played solid overall.”

Close behind is Australia’s Minjee Lee, the world No. 4 who entered the series finale as a pre-tournament favorite. The two-time Major champion is two strokes back on 9-under-par overnight following a first round 63.

“I made a lot of birdies today, not eight in a row like Alison, but I still felt like I played really solid and hopefully there’ll be more of the same tomorrow,” she said.

“The course is in great condition and the putts were dropping. I’m feeling very good right now heading into tomorrow.”

The scene is now set for another close contest between the two namesakes. Just last week, the Australian overcame the American in a titanic battle at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, winning the tournament in a playoff.

Alison Lee said that missing out on a maiden title by the narrowest of margins “hurt a little bit” but that she was back “with a vengeance” in Riyadh.

Minjee Lee said that while the scene was set for another head-to-head there was still a long way to go.

“There’s a few low scores out there that were played today, so we’ll have a few more challenges over the next two days.”

Charley Hull, Kylie Henry, Pernilla Lindberg, Nicole Broch Estrup, Virginia Elena Carta, Jana Melichova, Chloe Williams and Carlota Ciganda all finished the opening round on 7-under-par.

World No. 33 Ciganda also enjoyed a great start in the team format. With Alessandra Fanali, Sara Kouskova and Lujain Khalil, Team Ciganda shot a combined 21-under-par to share the overnight lead, two clear of the field.

“We played really well as a team. It’s been a fun day,” the Spaniard said. “We made a lot of birdies and it was a joy to watch the ladies playing some great shots. As everyone knows, I love team events and hopefully we can have a good day tomorrow and win this thing.”

Ciganda was full of praise for her Saudi-based teammate Khalil, who is competing as the team’s amateur.

The innovative series, which is affiliated with the Ladies European Tour, has a unique dual format that teams up the world’s best golfers with amateur players in a four-person team tournament, alongside a simultaneous individual event.

Commenting on Khalil’s performance, Ciganda said: “Lujain played great out there. She loves golf and this course is her home. She wants to be pro one day and why not? She did a great job and made some really big putts for the team.”

Sharing the overnight lead with Team Ciganda is Team Law, led by England’s Bronte Law.

Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
  • A total of 30 gold medals were won across the event on Friday, with Saudi Arabia's total medal tally reaching 41 after the day’s action
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Medals were awarded in kickboxing, arm wrestling and fencing on day eight of the Riyadh World Combat Games on Friday.

A total of 30 gold medals were won across the event on Friday, with Saudi Arabia's total medal tally reaching 41 after the day’s action.

Ukraine are first in the standings, leading the total gold medal count with 18, while Kazakhstan follows in second with 10. Hosts Saudi Arabia are third with a total of nine gold medals.

Women’s Low Kick kickboxing

In the women's Low Kick kickboxing discipline, Brazil's Maria Eduarda Costa Alves secured the gold in the -48 kg division, Julina Nilusmas of France took the top spot in the -56 kg category, and Serbia's Valentina Keri emerged with first in the -65 kg weight class.

Women’s Point Fighting kickboxing

Gold in women’s Point Fighting was secured by Italy’s Carol Scacchi in the -55 kg division, Andrea Busa of Hungary in the -65 kg category and Jodie Browne of Ireland in the -70 kg event.

Men’s Low Kick kickboxing

In the men’s Low Kick championships, first was awarded to Amin Guliyev of Azerbaijan in the -60 kg division, Abror Khakimov of Kyrgyzstan in the -71 kg category and Brazil’s Lucas Rafael Ferraz Dos Santos in the -81 kg segment.  

Men’s Point Fighting kickboxing

In the Men's Point Fighting competition, champions included Hungary's Bence Laszlo Zajacz in the -69 kg category alongside his compatriot Imre Lajos Fesu in the -79 kg bracket and Christopher John Aston from Great Britain in the -94 kg division.

Women’s Left Arm arm wrestling

In the women's Left Arm division, Esra Kirav from Turkey secured victory for the -55 kg division, Aigerim Karamanova from Kazakhstan claimed the -65 kg title, Sweden's Mona Ann-Sofi Reisek emerged as the champion in the -80 kg category, and Barbora Bajciova from Slovakia took the +80 kg division win.

Ukraine excelled in both Para events, with Alona Hornich taking first place in the Women's Left Arm Para Standing event and Olesia Bessalnova securing the gold in the Women's Left Arm Para Visual category.

Men’s Left Arm arm wrestling

In the men’s Left Arm division, Kazakhstan’s Yerdaulet Sarybay secured the -70 kg win with a victory by extra round, while compatriot Nurdaulet Aidarkhan took the -80 kg top spot. In the -90 kg division, Marius-aurel Jurovschi of Romania claimed victory, while Kazakhstan secured another two wins in the -100 kg and +100 kg categories, with golds awarded to Talgat Aktayev and Medet Kuttymuratovm, respectively.

The champion of the Men’s Left-Arm Para Standing division was Daniel Simon of Hungary, while the gold in the men’s Left-Arm Para Sitting category was awarded to Gokhan Seven of Turkey.

Women’s Fencing

The women's Foil team witnessed the UAE securing first place with a 45-13 win over Saudi Arabia. The Saudi team later rebounded to secure the bronze medal.

In the women's Sabre team event, Saudi Arabia emerged victorious, clinching the top spot by defeating the UAE 45-25.

Men’s Fencing

In the men's Sabre team event, Saudi Arabia was awarded the gold with a 45-33 win over Iraq. Additionally, Saudi Arabia captured the bronze by defeating the UAE 45-21.

For the men's Foil team category, Qatar emerged with the victory, beating Kuwait with a score of 45-40.

