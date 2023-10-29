What We Are Reading Today: ‘Ikigai’

“Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life,” by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles, has sold 105 million copies worldwide and gained a 4.5/5 star rating from over 50,000 Amazon users. This book delves into the Japanese concept of “ikigai,” offering insights on finding purpose and fulfillment in life.
The authors share inspiring stories of individuals living long, fulfilling lives, and reveal the secrets to maintaining mental, physical and spiritual well-being, while embracing life to the fullest.
Personal reflections, scientific research and insightful interviews are used to help readers discover their personal Ikigai and lead a more meaningful life.
One of the book’s strengths is its blend of Asian philosophy with Western research, connecting ancient traditions and beliefs with modern-day understanding, and providing a comprehensive exploration of the “ikigai” concept.
The book explores questions of longevity, happiness and purpose, incorporating scientific references and expert opinions that align with perspectives offered by Garcia and Miralles.
The authors focus on self-reflection, passion, present-moment joy and authentic relationships, and provide practical exercises and steps to help readers enhance their daily lives, and cultivate purpose and fulfillment.
Visually captivating illustrations enhance the reader’s experience, while the graphics included in the book are both accessible and engaging.
Garcia and Miralles draw from personal experience, scientific research and insights gained through interactions with Japanese people to make a compelling case for embracing ikigai.
This book has the potential to inspire readers to reevaluate their priorities, discover their own sense of purpose, and lead a more meaningful life. Available on Amazon for $11.