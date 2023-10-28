You are here

What We Are Reading Today: 'Central Asia' by Adel Khalid

Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Central Asia’ by Adel Khalid

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Central Asia’ by Adel Khalid
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Central Asia is often seen as a remote and inaccessible land on the peripheries of modern history.

Encompassing Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and the Xinjiang province of China, it in fact stands at the crossroads of world events.

Adeeb Khalid provides the first comprehensive history of Central Asia from the mid-18th century to today, shedding light on the historical forces that have shaped the region under imperial and Communist rule.

Updated 29 October 2023
Haifa Alshammari
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Ikigai’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Ikigai’
Updated 29 October 2023
Haifa Alshammari

“Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life,” by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles, has sold 105 million copies worldwide and gained a 4.5/5 star rating from over 50,000 Amazon users. This book delves into the Japanese concept of “ikigai,” offering insights on finding purpose and fulfillment in life.

The authors share inspiring stories of individuals living long, fulfilling lives, and reveal the secrets to maintaining mental, physical and spiritual well-being, while embracing life to the fullest.

Personal reflections, scientific research and insightful interviews are used to help readers discover their personal Ikigai and lead a more meaningful life.

One of the book’s strengths is its blend of Asian philosophy with Western research, connecting ancient traditions and beliefs with modern-day understanding, and providing a comprehensive exploration of the “ikigai” concept.

The book explores questions of longevity, happiness and purpose, incorporating scientific references and expert opinions that align with perspectives offered by Garcia and Miralles.

The authors focus on self-reflection, passion, present-moment joy and authentic relationships, and provide practical exercises and steps to help readers enhance their daily lives, and cultivate purpose and fulfillment.

Visually captivating illustrations enhance the reader’s experience, while the graphics included in the book are both accessible and engaging.

Garcia and Miralles draw from personal experience, scientific research and insights gained through interactions with Japanese people to make a compelling case for embracing ikigai.

This book has the potential to inspire readers to reevaluate their priorities, discover their own sense of purpose, and lead a more meaningful life. Available on Amazon for $11.

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Art and Illusion’ by E. H. Gombrich

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Art and Illusion’ by E. H. Gombrich
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Art and Illusion’ by E. H. Gombrich

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Art and Illusion’ by E. H. Gombrich
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News

E. H. Gombrich is widely considered to be one of the most influential art historians of the 20th century, and “Art and Illusion” is generally agreed to be his most important book.

Bridging science and the humanities, this classic work examines the history and psychology of pictorial representation in light of modern theories of information and learning in visual perception.

Searching for a rational explanation of the changing styles of art, Gombrich reexamines ideas about the imitation of nature and the function of tradition.

Review: ‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig

Review: ‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig
Updated 27 October 2023
Nada Al-Turki
Review: ‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig

Review: ‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig
  • While the work is generally an enjoyable and quick read, the only real redeeming quality is the premise
Updated 27 October 2023
Nada Al-Turki

In death, there are no pit stops — or so we assume. What if you could stop for a moment and visit your alternate life across numerous multiverses? In “The Midnight Library,” the roads we could have taken are infinite.

In the New York Times Bestseller list-topping “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Nora, a depressed woman in her 30s, has finally given up on a life where she was just fired from her job, lost her cat, and no longer retains any intimate connections with friends and family. Filled with regret, she believes she should end her misery.

“Somewhere between life and death, there is a library,” the storyline proceeds. Nora finds herself surrounded by books, and there to guide her is a figment of Mrs. Elm, her school librarian who had shown her notable kindness as a student.

Mrs. Elm explains that there are countless possibilities to every life, and now that Nora has decided to die, gets one chance while time is halted at midnight to pursue all the possible lives and versions of herself she could have lived. If she is disappointed in one life, she returns to the library to select another. But if she finds the perfect one, she continues there until the memory of the library becomes as distant as a dream.

The reactions to this novel have been split: readers either love it or hate it.

For a book that contemplates quantum physics and the multiverse theory, the ideas are presented very plainly: “So why am I not dead? Why has death not come to me?” Nora asks. She also ponders a long string of “what ifs,” questioning whether they would have left her happier in this life.

In fact, these questions come up several times throughout the book, and Nora’s lessons from each journey are also stated after each return to the library, withdrawing the readers’ joy of indulging in their own perceptions. The book regrettably tells, rather than shows, the most essential takeaways from her disappointment in that life. Her regrets are listed, rather than developed.

This leads us to never become truly invested in Nora. She is presented as plainly as the average person, presumably as an attempt to create a relatable character, but we are never given a real reason to connect with her dispair. However, it is notable to mention that many have enjoyed the book and took comfort in its portrayal of depression. Others thought it was oversimplified.

For such an intricate notion, her questions come off as almost trivial. But that could also be a choice on Haig’s part, as “human brains take complex information about the world and simplify it,” Mrs. Elm explains.

While the work is generally an enjoyable and quick read, the only real redeeming quality is the premise, but even that becomes rather diluted with fluff, repetitive ponderings, and lack of character development.

Throughout our lives, we have all wondered what simple decisions could have altered our paths. This idea has been contemplated for centuries, but what the book fails to do is give us a new perspective on it. Haig leaves us with the exhausted, and frankly insensitive, notion that it could always be worse, so be grateful for what you have.

What We Are Reading Today: America in the World

What We Are Reading Today: America in the World
Updated 26 October 2023
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: America in the World

What We Are Reading Today: America in the World
Updated 26 October 2023
Arab News

Authors: Jeffrey A. Engel, Mark Atwood Lawrence, Andrew Preston

How should America wield its power beyond its borders? Should it follow grand principles or act on narrow self-interest? 
Should it work in concert with other nations or avoid entangling alliances? 
“America in the World” captures the voices and viewpoints of some of the most provocative, eloquent, and influential people who participated in these and other momentous debates. 
Now fully revised and updated, this anthology brings together primary texts spanning a century and a half of US foreign relations, illuminating how Americans have been arguing about the nation’s role in the world since its emergence as a world power in the late 19th century.
It features more than 250 primary-source documents, reflecting a range of views. The book includes two new chapters on the Trump years and the return of great power rivalries under Biden. It shares the perspectives of presidents, secretaries and generals as well as those of poets, songwriters, clergy, columnists, and novelists. 

What We Are Reading Today: Zero to One by Peter Thiel

What We Are Reading Today: Zero to One by Peter Thiel
Updated 26 October 2023
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Zero to One by Peter Thiel

What We Are Reading Today: Zero to One by Peter Thiel
Updated 26 October 2023
Arab News

The great secret of our time is that there are still uncharted frontiers to explore and new inventions to create. 
“In Zero to One,” legendary entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel shows how we can find singular ways to create those new things, says a review published on goodreads.com.
Thiel begins with the contrarian premise that we live in an age of technological stagnation, even if we’re too distracted by shiny mobile devices to notice. 
Information technology has improved rapidly, but there is no reason why progress should be limited to computers or Silicon Valley.
 

